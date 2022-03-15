Sports
Where next for Westbrook?￼
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to retain Russell Westbrook after the trade deadline has caused a few raised eyebrows from fans who have had to endure the point guard’s terrible season. It wasn’t supposed to be this way, while some critics can genuinely claim to have foreseen this outcome due to Westbrook’s individualistic style of play, most fans believed that adding the nine-time All-Star to a roster that already featured Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Lebron James was going to lead to another NBA championship. As a California native, Westbrooks’s return was supposed to be a fairy-tale homecoming. Westbrook has earned the name “Westbrick” due to his poor shooting, which has contributed to the Lakers struggling to make the playoffs, with NBA betting odds provided by OddsChecker rating them as outsiders. So, how did we get here? And, what’s next for Westbrook?
Westbrook’s career so far
Russell Westbrook entered the league in 2008 after starring at UCLA for two years. He was a first-round, 4th pick selected by the Seattle SuperSonics, which later became Oklahoma City Thunder after relocating to the 405 shortly after he joined. In 11 years at the Thunder he earned his place in the hearts of fans across the league with some heroic performances. Westbrook spent 8 of those years alongside Kevin Durant, a double team that struck fear into the rest of the league, which led to comparisons with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
Any doubts over Westbrook’s ability to lead a team were quickly dispelled with his performances going up another level after Durant’s departure for Golden State. In his first season at OKC without Durant, Westbrook recorded his first triple-double season, leading to him being named league MVP in 2017. He went on to average a triple-double in the two following seasons, although the team struggled in the playoffs in all three seasons, which ultimately led to his departure.
He moved to Houston Rockets in 2019, reuniting with James Harden, but Westbrook struggled to settle amid the disrupted season, which was suspended, before being completed in the bubble at Disney World in Florida. He moved to the Washington Wizards the following year and recorded his fourth triple-double season, and broke Wilt Chamberlain’s long-standing record, before moving to the Lakers.
Lakers’ struggles
Since moving to Los Angeles, Westbrook has struggled with both form and injuries, which has led to criticism from both fans and pundits. His wife has even jumped to his defense online, criticizing Skip Bayless on Twitter for his constant mocking of Westbrook. While the name-calling and harassment are certainly overboard, Westbrook has been extremely disappointing for the Lakers. One of the low points came on Christmas day 2021 when he went 4-for-20 in field goal attempts against the Nets, a performance that would’ve been particularly embarrassing as it came against his former teammate Kevin Durant.
He received further criticism in January 2022 for his three-point shooting percentage of 30. While this is poor by his usual standards, it isn’t too far below the league average, which sums up his time at the Lakers; he has not performed at his usual level, but also hasn’t been as bad as critics are making out.
Possible moves
The fact Westbrook remained a Laker after the February 10th trade deadline surprised many, but he is certain to be traded in the postseason. He has been linked with a move to Houston Rockets in a trade that would see John Wall move in the opposite direction, however Lakers fans have voiced their concern at the prospect of signing an injury-prone player.
He has also been linked with the Knicks, who are arguably in need of a marquee player like Westbrook, with fans citing his potential compatibility with the likes of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett as a good reason to make the trade. Westbrook’s Lakers struggles have been put down to the fact that he is a player who likes to have a lot of the ball, which is why he struggles to play with someone like Lebron James. Fans are hopeful that he’d work well with the two Knicks stars, who both work well off the ball.
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
The sports betting industry has experienced incredible growth in recent years. Valued at 66.98 billion dollars in 2020, it is expected to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% until 2028. In the US, a record number of Americans were expected to place bets on this year’s NFL season. The digital revolution has pulled sports betting into the 21st century and fuelled the demand with millions of people now able to bet using their cell phones, tablets and laptops whilst on the move. Furthermore, the increase in sporting events has attracted a new generation of sportsbook users. Over the last decade we have witnessed the rise of eSports competitions which experienced increase viewership following the temporary pause of land-based sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has also been increased interest and viewership in women’s sports leagues such as the WNBA and soccer, with a record-breaking 1.12 billion viewers watching the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
What has fuelled the expansion of the market in the US the most however is the legalization of sports betting in several states. Over the past year, an increasing number of US states have relaxed their sports betting laws. Since the supreme court struck down a federal ban on sports betting in 2018, states have been able to legalize as they please. Fast forward to 2022 and 29 states now allow by law some form of sports betting. What differs from state to state is that some allow only in-person betting whilst others extend to online betting. Here are the states where sports betting is legal with DraftKings.
- Arizona: Mobile and online sports betting are legal in Arizona
- Colorado: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Colorado.
- Connecticut: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Connecticut.
- Illinois: DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook is now live in the state of Illinois.
- Indiana: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Indiana.
- Iowa: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Iowa.
- Louisiana: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting is live in Louisiana.
- Michigan: Mobile and online sports betting is now live in the state of Michigan.
- New Hampshire: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in New Hampshire.
- New Jersey: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in New Jersey.
- New York: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in New York.
- Oregon: Mobile and online sports betting are now live in the state of Oregon
- Pennsylvania: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in Pennsylvania.
- Tennessee: Mobile and online sports betting are now live in the state of Tennessee.
- Virginia: Mobile and online sports betting are now live in the state of Virginia.
- West Virginia: Retail, mobile, and online sports betting are legal in West Virginia.
- Wyoming: Mobile and online sports betting are legal in Wyoming.
Additionally, there are three states pending awaiting further action by legislators. Ohio, Nebraska and Wisconsin are all expected to legalize sports betting in 2022 after bills were passed, with it being written into law in Ohio that it must begin by January 1st 2023. It is also possible that we could see the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Kansas and more take action in 2022. Legislators have floated bills around to lawmakers recently and the feedback seems to be generally positive. Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont are also all currently under consideration by legislature.
The legalization of sports betting could not come at a better time for sports fans in the US. Some events really capture the imagination of bettors all over the country and with the Super Bowl passing in February, it is time for fans to look towards March Madness betting odds. In March 2021, millions of bettors broke records by wagering on the NCAA tournament as they turned away from office pools for a more exciting way to bet. Washington will likely experience a boom in wagers with the Gonzaga Bulldogs currently leading the way as favourites for the tournament. Arizona sports fans will also be hopeful of adding to their trophy cabinet as the Wildcats look to finish their impressive season so far by winning the big one.
Whilst sports betting has now been legalized in some form across a majority of states in the US and is likely to spread further, there are still some states that look unlikely to follow. Alaska, Idaho and Utah have all experienced no movement whatsoever, with Utah being the only state continental U.S. without any major legal gaming form. Some states like California, Minnesota and Oklahoma run into conflict with tribal rights. It is important that the rights of Natives persevere in these matters, however it is very possible that an agreement can be struck.
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
Since online bookmakers are constantly upgrading and searching for new clients, many good sign-up incentives are available, including Paddy Powers. If you’ve spent many hours online searching for “betting shops near me“, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve consider how much you receive in free bets from bookies, and all of the other aspects of each deal.
Best Sports Betting Sites UK
888Sport
Bonus Offer: New customers have to wager £10 to get a £30 free bet bonus and £10 to use on Casino 888 football betting.
888 Sport is another well-known and popular bookmaker licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. They have the most futuristic-looking website platform of any bookmaker, making you feel like you’re in the future. Their welcome bonus is fantastic, and they provide live betting and streaming to their consumers.
Bonus Offer T&Cs:
- Valid to UK customers over the age of 18.
- Players must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Free bet bonuses must be claimed within seven days.
- Upon qualifying bet settlement, free bets expire after 7 days.
- To withdraw bonus related wins, players must wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days.
Paddy Power Sportsbook
Bonus Offer: New players get up to £20 in cashback on sports betting
Paddy Power is one of the popular horse racing betting sites. They provide an appealing online platform that is simple to use and a large selection of sports, including those that are less well-known, such as Netball and Table Tennis.
Bonus Offer T&Cs:
- Only new customers are eligible.
- Deposit method restrictions apply.
- This promotion has a maximum refund of £20.
- Only card deposits will be eligible for this offer.
Betfred
Bonus Offer: New players have to spend £10, then they will get a £30 free bet bonus and 60 free spins.
Betfred is a unique platform that offers sportsbook related markets. They have the best features, such as live streaming, cash-out, in-play. There are several promotions and bonuses available, including an enticing welcome offer. Their mobile app is cutting-edge, and it’s among the finest in the mobile sports betting industry. It’s completely free, and it’s available for various operating systems.
Bonus Offer T&Cs:
- Only new clients from the UK and Ireland are eligible.
- Deposit and make your first sports bet for a minimum of £10 in a single bet transaction at odds of evens (2.0) or higher.
- The £40 free bet bonus is issued within 10 hours after bet settlement and expires 7 days later.
- Restrictions apply to E-Wallets and Prepaid Cards.
- Your initial bet must be paid within 60 days of placing the bet.
Summary
A reasonable concern for anybody searching for an online betting site is the site’s regulation, which is why the UK Gambling Commission licenses every bookmaker on our list. When looking for the top football betting sites, check for the same elements we mentioned before. You want a great sign-up offer, an extensive selection of leagues and contests, and as many markets as possible to assist you in placing your bet.
Could James Harden Be On His Way to the 76ers In Ben Simmons Trade?
There is growing speculation that Brooklyn Nets star James Harden may be heading to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of a trade that would see under-fire Ben Simmons moving in the opposite direction.
Talk of Harden leaving the Nets is nothing new, and apparently, he’s not too happy with the way Kyrie Irving has become a bit-part player, ruled out of playing any home games because of his vaccination status, and that has added more weight to his potential departure.
The Nets started the season as the big favorite to win the title, and you can see on sidelines they are still sitting at the top of the tree at (+300), ahead of the Golden State Warriors (+475) and the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at (+700).
Brooklyn is 29-19, and top of the Atlantic Division and fourth overall in the Eastern Conference but have hit a patch of poor form since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury that has seen the Nets complete a 3-5 record over the course of the past few weeks.
Harden moved to the Barclays Center in January 2021, having spent nine years at the Houston Rockets, during which time he picked up a host of accolades but as yet, no NBA title rings. The 32-year-old is a nine-time All-Star pick and was the NBA MVP for 2018.
Apparently, the move, if it occurred, could lead to an investigation in relation to potential tampering. This relates to the personal relationship between Harden and 76ers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, who worked together at the Houston Rockets.
Reportedly one unnamed league exec doesn’t feel the move would be in the best interest of the 76ers and, in particular, the progression of Joel Embiid’s career, going as far as to say;
“If James gets to Philly, it could be a situation where Embiid’s complete game will depend on whether James wants to give him the ball or not — and James is a weird control freak. He will not throw him the ball at certain times in games just to let Joel know that, like, I’m the guy.”
Some reports, however, claim that Harden has no interest in leaving the Nets, at least not just a year after his arrival, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski stating;
“James Harden has repeatedly told management, ownership, those in the organization that he is committed to be being a Net,”
“He wants to win a championship there and more than that the ‘Big Three’ in Brooklyn — Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving — that what they say publicly is what they also say privately: which is when they’re together, they believe they’re unstoppable.”
Indeed if Harden does finally want to earn himself an NBA ring, then doing so at the Nets seems a far likelier prospect than at Philadelphia.
It’s also important to note that Brooklyn isn’t apparently considering such a move in the first place and frankly, bringing Ben Simmons into the mix, with all the baggage he brings with him, doesn’t exactly make such a move all that palatable.
