Wood River citizens’ group trying to block $11 million rec center

The Vikings on Monday night made their first big splash in free agency, agreeing to sign defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. He will replace defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who will be released.

A source said Phillips will get a three-year, $19.5 million contract after playing the past four years with Buffalo. Earlier Monday, Pierce told the Pioneer Press he had been asked to restructure his contract, and that he had made a decision on that. A source said later that Pierce did not agree to a desired pay cut, leading to his release.

“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” Pierce wrote in a text message after being asked to restructure his deal. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”

Pierce declined then to provide additional details. The Vikings, who have salary-cap issues, had been looking to rework a Pierce contract that would have paid him a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022 with a cap number of $10.235 million. Releasing Pierce clears $6.235 million in cap room.

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. He started 11 of the 45 games he played with the Bills, including eight of the 14 games he played in 2021. He is known as a run stopper, and had just 1 1/2 sacks in his Buffalo tenure.

Phillips, 26, a native of Omaha, Neb. is nicknamed “Horrible Harry.” He graduated from Stanford with a double major in sociology and science, technology and society.

Meanwhile, Pierce has played in just eight of 33 possible Minnesota games after signing a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and was limited to eight games in 2021 due to injuries.

On the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency, sources said the Vikings lost a pair of starters in safety Xavier Woods and offensive lineman Mason Cole. Woods got a three-year, $15.75 million deal from Carolina and Cole a three-year contract from Pittsburgh. Both can sign as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

The Vikings are looking to keep restricted free-agent kicker Greg Joseph. They placed a right-of-refusal one-year tender of $2.433 million on him Monday, enabling them to match any offer

Woods started all 17 games last season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract after playing four years with Dallas. The Vikings had interest in retaining Woods but couldn’t compete with what the Panthers offered.

Cole, entering his fifth season, was acquired from Arizona last spring, and started seven games in 2021. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games due to an elbow injury.

The Vikings have a possible in-house candidate to replace Woods in Camryn Bynum, who looked good as a starter in two games last season that Harrison Smith was on the COVID list. Cole could be more difficult to replace since he looked good at right guard when he started in place of Oli Udoh, who had struggled.

The Vikings entered free agency with 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted in Joseph. Joseph is in line for a big raise after making $780,000 in 2021.

Also Monday, Brett Tessler, the agent for reserve tackle Rashod Hill, an unrestricted free agent who has been with the Vikings since 2016, wrote on Twitter that Hill will test free agency but “a return to Minnesota is still possible.”