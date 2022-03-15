News
Wood River citizens’ group trying to block $11 million rec center
WOOD RIVER, Illinois — Wood River Citizens are trying to derail plans by some on the City Council to build a new Recreation Center.
It would be built alongside the existing Round House Rec Center. Residents even overwhelmingly passed a resolution to save the Round House and condemn the idea of a new recreation center. That measure passed overwhelmingly.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis caught up with Councilman Scott Tweedy, one of the council members pushing this deal. He admitted that the proposed price tag had gone from about $7.5 million to close to $11 million now. Tweedy said he still believes it’s a good deal for taxpayers’ dollars.
The last Wood River Mayor was defeated in the last mayor’s race partly because of her support for a new rec center. Despite that, the Council Majority seems poised to go down the same road.
The City of Wood River was looking at tearing down the historic rec center at one point until citizens discovered the plan and mounted opposition to it.
City officials said there’s no danger now of the Round House being closed, but citizens said they’re just not taking any chances.
Even Wood River’s mayor said the city had greater priorities than a recreation center, and he feared it would end up being a burden on taxpayers.
Vikings to sign DT Harrison Phillips due to Michael Pierce’s impending release
The Vikings on Monday night made their first big splash in free agency, agreeing to sign defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. He will replace defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who will be released.
A source said Phillips will get a three-year, $19.5 million contract after playing the past four years with Buffalo. Earlier Monday, Pierce told the Pioneer Press he had been asked to restructure his contract, and that he had made a decision on that. A source said later that Pierce did not agree to a desired pay cut, leading to his release.
“Yes, that is correct and I’ve made (my) decision,” Pierce wrote in a text message after being asked to restructure his deal. “You should be hearing the news. … soon.”
Pierce declined then to provide additional details. The Vikings, who have salary-cap issues, had been looking to rework a Pierce contract that would have paid him a base salary of $7.9 million in 2022 with a cap number of $10.235 million. Releasing Pierce clears $6.235 million in cap room.
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Phillips was a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2018. He started 11 of the 45 games he played with the Bills, including eight of the 14 games he played in 2021. He is known as a run stopper, and had just 1 1/2 sacks in his Buffalo tenure.
Phillips, 26, a native of Omaha, Neb. is nicknamed “Horrible Harry.” He graduated from Stanford with a double major in sociology and science, technology and society.
Meanwhile, Pierce has played in just eight of 33 possible Minnesota games after signing a three-year, $27 million contract in March 2020. He opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and was limited to eight games in 2021 due to injuries.
On the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency, sources said the Vikings lost a pair of starters in safety Xavier Woods and offensive lineman Mason Cole. Woods got a three-year, $15.75 million deal from Carolina and Cole a three-year contract from Pittsburgh. Both can sign as soon as Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.
The Vikings are looking to keep restricted free-agent kicker Greg Joseph. They placed a right-of-refusal one-year tender of $2.433 million on him Monday, enabling them to match any offer
Woods started all 17 games last season on a one-year, $1.75 million contract after playing four years with Dallas. The Vikings had interest in retaining Woods but couldn’t compete with what the Panthers offered.
Cole, entering his fifth season, was acquired from Arizona last spring, and started seven games in 2021. After playing only on special teams in the first half of the year, he moved into the starting lineup at center when Garrett Bradbury went on the COVID-19 reserve list for two games. He started two more games at center after Bradbury returned. He then moved to right guard for three starts before sitting out the final three games due to an elbow injury.
The Vikings have a possible in-house candidate to replace Woods in Camryn Bynum, who looked good as a starter in two games last season that Harrison Smith was on the COVID list. Cole could be more difficult to replace since he looked good at right guard when he started in place of Oli Udoh, who had struggled.
The Vikings entered free agency with 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted in Joseph. Joseph is in line for a big raise after making $780,000 in 2021.
Also Monday, Brett Tessler, the agent for reserve tackle Rashod Hill, an unrestricted free agent who has been with the Vikings since 2016, wrote on Twitter that Hill will test free agency but “a return to Minnesota is still possible.”
Inmate filmed St. Louis jail conditions with smuggled cellphones
ST. LOUIS — You’ve heard the allegations about St. Louis jail conditions for years. Now, for the first time, you can see some examples with your own eyes.
Lonzo F Cummings shot a video from inside the jail when he was detained last year. We need to warn you that the video is disturbing and unsettling.
Mobile phones are prohibited inside jails, even if you are an employee. Yet an inmate was able to smuggle three phones inside last March and April, to document jail conditions.
Lonzo Cummings was locked up last year after being shot in the stomach. He was charged in an incident in which the other person, who was not shot, claimed self-defense. He says he was detained in the medical wing of the jail, yet he said he had to do some of his own medical treatment.
You can hear him on one of the videos say, “I’ve got a cellmate. It’s endangering him. I’ve got my old colostomy bag still here,” Cummings says as you can see it on the floor.
He says there was nowhere else to put it, so he and his cellmate had to endure the stench. In another video, you can hear him say, “I had an accident. I fell. My colostomy bag got messed up, look at this (bleep) on the ground. I can’t bend over and pick this up, look at this. Look how the water running. Look at that.”
He showed how the sink appeared to have little water pressure. So, he said they sometimes used the shower for water.
“Look at this shower. No curtain,” he said. “Me and (my cellmate), this is what we going through.”
He thinks he also got an infection from his catheter.
“It’s been three weeks,” he said on the video. “No one has cleaned it out.”
The catheter appeared very dirty and yellowing on the video. He said he had to cut the catheter to repair it himself.
Cummings has been out of custody for almost a year now, wearing an ankle monitor as he fights his criminal charge. He wants people to know he was not alone in these concerns. Fox 2 also receives similar allegations, almost weekly, but without the same video evidence.
He explained why it took him this long to release the video.
“I was going through my phone one day, and I forgot that I had the videos from inside the jail facility.”
Cummings said he failed to get interest in his videos from anyone except for FOX 2. He says no one seems to care because of his felony record.
A felon is unbelievable,” he said. “People do things to make a felon’s words unworthy. So, this footage speaks for itself.”
The mayor’s office said it could not respond in detail because Cummings has filed a lawsuit over the conditions, in which Cummings is representing himself. A mayor’s office spokesman did say that Mayor Tishaura Jones, immediately after taking office, worked with the Board of Alderman to establish a new oversight board to watch over potential problems just like this.
Rising prices of gas, grain, and fertilizer impacting local farmers
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Local farmers are feeling the effects of rising gas, grain, and fertilizer prices, creating shockwaves for an industry that’s already a gamble.
Over the last two years, the impacts of the pandemic and a backed-up global supply chain have already taken a toll on farmers. Combine that with recent tariffs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and a bad situation has only become worse.
Tom Goeke is the co-owner of Herman’s Orchard and Farm in St. Charles. He’s been a farmer for close to 30 years.
Herman’s grows upwards of 40,000 produce and plants — including apples and pumpkins in the fall and broccoli, Brussel sprouts, and flowers during the winter.
His big crop right now is his famous tomatoes. He said the rise in fertilizer price won’t affect how much and what kind they buy and plant, but it will affect customers at the cash register.
“It’s going to be traumatic, and we’re going to have to sacrifice a little,” said Goeke. “Right now I have to keep doing what I’m doing even though it’s costing me more. I won’t see the initial impact until I open my market up, and the big markets open up downtown, and we see how they handle it.”
According to the Missouri Corn Growers Association, fertilizer prices have increased as much as 200%. A variety of factors makes this price hike even worse. This includes an already short supply of workers and foreign products.
Goeke uses some diesel for his machinery in the field, but high gas prices don’t really affect Herman’s because they don’t distribute beyond his region. It will, however, affect those who rely on it for profit.
“The challenge that we’re facing is that the magnitude of the costs are greater than they have been for a long time,” said Brad Taylor, an associate professor at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
“The survival of our industry is really dependent on how well we increase our efficiency and try to cut the costs that won’t affect our crop in order to make it through this time period.”
Echoing Goeke, who now wades through uncharted territory.
“If we do our job right, it’s not as strong. If we don’t do our job right it will be, it will be strong,” said Goeke.
It’s now a waiting game to see how high these prices will go as war rages on.
