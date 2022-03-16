Apartment fire brings back bad memories for Washington Park

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

CBD is a popular remedy for pain and inflammation symptoms. Some consumers swear by it, saying using CBD succeeded where conventional remedies fell short or failed.

CBD’s anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits can come in many forms, so why did we focus on CBD gummies?

We’ll cover the advantages of CBD gummies later. What’s more important right now is for you to try them for yourself. We’ve painstakingly analyzed ten different brands based on several criteria, so you can easily find the best CBD gummies to suit your needs.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation Ranking

It took a lot of research to narrow down the best CBD-infused gummies for pain and inflammation. Here’s a list of the 10 companies we want to highlight:

Colorado Botanicals – Best Quality for Pain and Inflammation JustCBD Leaf Remedies cbdMD Charlotte’s Web CBD FX Social Select Green Roads CBDistillery Pure Kana

How We Choose the Best CBD Gummies

In an industry that remains largely unregulated, finding quality CBD may be hit or miss. After all, how would we define “quality” CBD?

We base our list on several benchmarks. Our goal with this approach is to find the perfect CBD gummies to address chronic pain and inflammation.

Below is a quick outline of our criteria.

Farming Practices

We keep the following things in mind when evaluating farming practices:

Hemp source : Is it organic? Non-GMO? USDA certified?

Grown in-house: Do they grow their own hemp, or rely on an industrial source?

Extraction and Purification

We put a lot of emphasis on the extraction method when selecting our top ten CBD gummies for pain and inflammation. Here are things we look at:

Extraction method : do they use CO2, alcohol, butane, etc.?

Facilities : does the vendor have access to pharmaceutical-grade facilities?

Expertise: do the extract manufacturers have medical or pharmaceutical backgrounds?

Quality and EffectivenessBest CBD Oil

CBD gummies need to be worth the investment. We make this call by looking at:

Potency : how much CBD per piece?

CBD type : full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate?

Ingredients: natural flavor and colors? Additional nutrients? Added supplements?

Taste

Flavor can make or break a product. Although we have certain ingredient preferences that impact other scores, we don’t consider this in our taste evaluation. Instead, we look at:

Variety : how many options are there?

Flavor choices : are they appetizing or “candy-like”?

Effectiveness: do they do a decent job disguising the “hempy” cannabis taste?

Lab Testing

Third-party testing is a dealbreaker for us. A company that doesn’t test its CBD likely has something to hide. When looking at the tests, we consider:

Contaminants : did the tests detect or look for microbes, heavy metals, and pesticides?

Terpenes and cannabinoids : does the CBD have a variety of additional compounds to improve potency?

CBD content: do the lab tests confirm the amount of CBD on the product label?

Reputation

Reputation is another consideration that comes naturally with the right CBD gummies. It’s easy to build a good reputation with high-quality CBD to back you up. We judge reputation by examining:

User reviews : independent online reviews from sources not affiliated with the vendor

Industry presence: is the vendor well-known? Are they known for quality?

This doesn’t mean bigger is better. Small startups can offer better products. This category doesn’t affect our overall conclusion by much.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation Reviews

Known for their excellent CBD products, the company is definitely worth trying if you want the best CBD gummies to treat pain and inflammation – among other things.

From its rich history to its demonstrated quality control, let’s look at what makes Colorado Botanicals so unique.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best Quality for Pain and Inflammation

It’s pretty clear why Colorado Botanicals offers the best CBD gummies for pain and inflammation – among other symptoms.

Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies are potent and suit everyone’s dietary needs. Aside from being vegan and kosher, Colorado Botanicals’ manufacturing and growing standards ensure each CBD product is gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of additives, like chemical sweeteners or artificial flavors.

Colorado Botanicals uses broad-spectrum CBD, offering the best CBD gummies for THC-sensitive individuals.

The company applies a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade process, and C02 extraction. They can then maximize terpene and cannabinoid retention while filtering out the unnecessary matter, like wax, chlorophyll, and fat – all of which can burn off terpenes.

Key Points:

Available in 10 and 25 milligrams of CBD per gummy.

30 gummies per jar

Excellent pricing

15% discount for regular reordering

Purification Techniques

Colorado Botanicals grows its hemp in clean, pure soil, is organically grown, and raised without chemical pesticides, fertilizers, or herbicides to keep out any unwanted substances.

Once they harvest the hemp, Colorado Botanicals uses a proprietary pharmaceutical chemical separation technique, ensuring maximum terpene and cannabinoid retention while filtering out the unwanted plant matter, like fiber and chlorophyll.

Their use of CO2 extraction leaves no solvents behind, with the extract tested by an independent lab to report terpenes, cannabinoids, and contaminant traces.

Taste

Colorado Botanicals offers their CBD gummies in orange and strawberry flavors. Both of these were packed with additional compounds and tasted great. However, strawberry ultimately won the day, in our opinion.

Our Verdict

Of all the options, we ranked Colorado Botanicals as the Best CBD Company and Best CBD Oil to buy in 2022 – and for good reason.

Trust Pilot reviews show nearly universal praise, with 26 of 29 reviews (90%) giving them the highest rating of “excellent,” and the rest rating them as “great.”

User “Ani Mard,” says: “I recently purchased a few products and am truly amazed by the effectiveness, quality, and amazing customer service…Looking forward to trying more products!”

Another reviewer who goes by “Lyn” praises every aspect of the business: “Great company! Colorado Botanicals always fills my orders promptly and accurately, and their products are of the best quality. I have used many other CBD products, but they can’t compare. I highly recommend Colorado Botanicals so you can stop wasting your money. Long time user.”

2. JustCBD

Coming in second place is JustCBD – but it’s far from “just” CBD. Their extensive line of CBD products includes CBD oils, vapes, edibles, and topicals.

With quality CBD in mind from seed to sale, JustCBD definitely delivers some excellent CBD gummies to help with inflammation, pain, and more.

Purification Techniques

JustCBD gets points for their organic hemp, which they source from Oregon for their edibles. Their topicals come from Wisconsin.

The company uses carbon dioxide extraction to maintain purity. This option doesn’t leave behind residual solvents – something vital for CBD gummies and other products.

All CBD products are third-party lab tested and posted for customers.

JustCBD CBD Gummies

JustCBD CBD gummies use extract sourced from organic, Oregon-grown hemp but are made with CBD isolate. Many agree that broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract is better for things like pain relief and inflammation – among other symptoms. Just keep in mind these CBD gummies might not be as effective as full-spectrum or broad-spectrum for people with symptoms like pain and inflammation.

Creating isolates filters out everything but CBD, which means terpenes and additional cannabinoids aren’t in the final product.

According to a statement on their CBD gummies product page (linked above), JustCBD’s CBD gummies best suit customers’ needs who highly value flavor. This explains why they have so many flavor options – over 10 so far.

The CBD content per gummy doesn’t change, with different gummies containing different approximate levels of CBD ranging from 7.5m to 21 mg per serving:

Multicolor Bears : 10 mg

Sour Bears : 10 mg

Apple Rings : 21 mg

Happy Faces: 7.5 mg

Worms :25 mg

Rainbow Ribbons : 12.5 mg

Sour Worms : 12.5 mg

Peach Rings : 21 mg

Gummy Cherries : 19 mg

Blue Raspberry Rings : 21 mg

Watermelon Rings: 21 mg

Key Points

Available in vegan and non-vegan options

Come in bottles with 250, 500, 750, 1000, and 3000 mg per container.

More flavor-focused at the cost of effectiveness

Taste

JustCBD gummies come in regular and sugar-free options, using isolate for maximum flavor retention and authentic gummy candy taste. This arguably makes them one of the best-tasting CBD gummies on the market.

They also carry the most flavor options out of our top ten brands.

Our Verdict

Overall, JustCBD offers excellent CBD gummies for health and wellness enthusiasts of all diets and CBD backgrounds. The CBD gummy bears and other edibles also offer great flavor.

JustCBD gummies might not be as effective against pain and inflammation, despite the high potency of some of their options.

JustCBD gummies can help with a variety of symptoms, but people who use CBD for mainly therapeutic reasons would be best seeking out the more terpene and cannabinoid-rich full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD options.

JustCBD provides great value, offering discount codes of 20% on different products every week. However, they have a stringent return policy and no money-back guarantee.

Independent reviews are mixed on the TrustPilot website, while the site itself has more favorable comments.

One TrustPilot user named “Katie,” says:

“Very good CBD gummies. I ended up getting the Peach Rings, oil tincture and some gummy bears. The parcel arrived very swiftly and the goodies are of a superb quality…Would recommend and will order again.”

Reddit user “BlackTeaWithMilk” also praises the gummies, but admits they’re a bit weak, saying:

“I’ve been taking [the gummies]…There’s always a discount code going on, so the price is actually really really good per mg CBD as far as I can tell. I find there to be a positive effect but I need to take 60+mg per day to be noticeable; the effect builds a bit over time.”

3. Leaf Remedys

Leaf Remedys appears to be rather new to the CBD scene. But despite the small online presence, their CBD gummies still pull their weight when it comes to relieving symptoms like pain and inflammation.

They come across as a smaller operation when compared to giants like cbdMD. Still, They manage to stay in the same league with quality extracts, including tinctures (full-spectrum and broad-spectrum), gummies, topicals, and capsules.

Purification Techniques

Leaf Remedys’ product labels say they use “…the best Colorado-grown hemp plants.” Unfortunately, they don’t provide any information about growing methods or whether the hemp is organic. This makes it hard to determine what they consider “the best.”

Although they’re a bit vague about their hemp source, they use CO2 extraction, which carries a lot of weight in terms of safety and quality.

Let’s not forget independent lab tests. Customers looking for details can see the results linked right on Leaf Remedys’ product pages.

Leaf Remedys CBD Gummies

Leaf Remedys high-potency CBD gummies contain full-spectrum CBD, arguably the best option for pain and inflammation. Whole plant extract retains the highest volume of beneficial compounds compared to broad-spectrum and isolate.

The CBD gummies are available in a mixed-flavor bottle. Consumers can enjoy a mix of strawberry, blue raspberry, and lime in vegan and non-vegan options.

Key Points

Available in 1500mg bottles

30 gummies per bottle

Natural and artificial flavor

Low online presence

Taste

Although Leaf Remedys CBD gummies are listed as naturally and artificially flavored, only 2% are synthetic. The rest is naturally sourced.

We all love “natural”, but it’s hard to argue that artificially enhancing flavor can go a long way in masking any “hempy” taste. This can be particularly problematic with full-spectrum, which is known for its tendency to interfere with the flavor.

Our Verdict

Leaf Remedys offers CBD gummies with unparalleled potency and flavor. They’re great value, considering they go for the same price as many less potent brands.

Unfortunately, there are no independent reviews, but reviews on the website give it nearly universal five-star ratings.

cbdMD

cbdMD is one of the most prolific hemp CBD brands, offering some of the best CBD gummies at a reasonable price.

The company backs its products with years of industry expertise and manufacturing practices, resulting in CBD gummies that don’t cut corners.

Purification Techniques

cbdMD says they source their extract from U.S.A.-grown hemp. This ensures that they can easily monitor and control the entire process while adhering to the strict federal quality guidelines. Ultimately, it provides excellent hemp for an excellent CBD product.

Although they’re actively involved in their hemp’s production, cbdMD’s website doesn’t mention whether the hemp is organic or uses naturally sourced nutrients and pesticides. However, they conduct third-party testing on their extracts to ensure consistent cannabinoids and terpenes while monitoring microbes, heavy metals, and other contaminants.

cbdMD chooses the preferable purification technique, supercritical C02 extraction. Practiced by high-end CBD vendors, this method is better than butane or alcohol for effectiveness and purity.

4. cbdMD

CBMD Premium CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. They certainly earned their spot on our list, but we’re not the only ones who noticed them. cbdMD was named the 2021 “Product of the Year” by the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation.

Using broad-spectrum extract retains terpenes and cannabinoids without THC, ensuring effectiveness against pain and inflammation without potentially affecting a drug test or triggering THC-sensitive individuals.

Third-party lab tests are available on the website. The most recent tests reveal a lot of limonene, an effective anti-inflammatory terpene.

Key Points

Available in 300, 750, and 1500 mg options

30 gummies per bottle

10, 25, and 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Limited to a single variety mix flavor option

Taste

cbdMD uses cane sugar and natural fruit flavors in their gummies, providing a taste that will impress even the pickiest CBD gummy connoisseurs. All bottles contain a mix of tropical, strawberry, raspberry, and orange.

You can even get them in regular or sour varieties for an authentic candy experience without too much hemp aroma.

Our Verdict

We don’t mean to gush, but it’s difficult to see many negatives about cbdMD.

Their use of broad-spectrum CBD extract is perfect for pain and inflammation, offering valuable compounds and no THC.

cbdMD’s third-party tests (available online) are a testament to their transparency. The only quality downside is that the hemp isn’t organic or GMO-free. This might turn away some customers.

It’s also too bad that people can’t really control their flavor choices. They’re limited to a variety mix in each bottle, but still tasty nonetheless.

cbdMD is also rather expensive compared to some competitors.

Customers can try cbdMD’s CBD gummies risk-free with their 60-day money-back guarantee. If there are any issues, the company offers a full refund on all purchases, opened or unopened.

CbdMD’s Facebook page is also filled with happy customers gushing over their products. For instance, Amanda Sheldon-Warner writes:

“Thank you so much. Your customer service is amazing!!! Been using the gummies with my son for over 2 years now and they have made a world of a difference in our lives.”

Cindo Sho says:

“BEST customer service ever! The products have been amazing and I am a definite fan! Highly recommend!”

5. Charlotte’s Web

You can’t talk about CBD without discussing Charlotte’s Web. This is a company that should be on everyone’s radar for issues like pain and inflammation.

Charlotte’s Web is known for making some of the best CBD extracts, with people from all over the world coming to the U.S. to buy it.

But their story is one that truly stands out.

Purification Techniques

Charlotte’s Web hemp is grown in-house on the company’s Colorado farm. There is no mention of being certified organic, but the website says that they hope to change that shortly.

Organic or not, growing their own hemp lets Charlotte’s web closely monitor the entire process, from farming to extraction.

Most of their products use the advanced CO2 extraction method, but a few still rely on isopropyl alcohol. The latter could leave behind solvent traces.

Thankfully, third-party lab tests ensure safety – regardless of the solvent used – and are available on the website for customers to review.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp extract, providing the full range of benefits only whole-plant can provide.

Each serving is listed as two pieces, which contain a total of 10 mg of cannabidiol. This equates to 5 mg per piece.

Charlotte’s web takes a page out of many vendors’ books by creating specially-formulated CBD gummy product lines, appropriately titled “Sleep,” “Recover,” and “Calm.” Each category contains additional ingredients to focus on a specific desired result:

Sleep: (cannabidiol and melatonin)

Recover: (cannabidiol with ginger and turmeric)

Calm: (cannabidiol and lemon balm)

Key Points

5 mg of CBD per gummy, with one serving (10 gm) being two gummies

Comes in bottles of 30, 60, and 90

Naturally-flavored

Gluten-free

Taste

Full-spectrum whole plant extract like Charlotte’s Web provides the best effects but could give the gummies an earthy “hempy” taste.

These products reportedly have a powerful cannabis undertone, which is fine for those who like the taste, but people looking for flavor over function might want to go with something else.

Our Verdict

Overall, Charlotte’s Web still holds its own against the biggest and brightest. Its use of whole plant extracts and CO2 extraction (most of the time) ensure the best final product possible for those taking CBD.

Like any good cannabidiol vendor, Charlotte’s Web also takes steps to be transparent, specifically through lab tests made available publicly.

Their gummy products are shockingly inexpensive compared to other products, and they even have a 15% discount for veterans.

Unfortunately, the low dose and lack of higher dosing options won’t cut it for heavy consumers.

The strong hemp flavor of whole plant extract is always the elephant in the room. This is a tradeoff that we can’t really avoid. Enjoying the health benefits of full-spectrum comes at the cost of flavor to some extent.

Charlotte’s Web has gained quite a following over the years, garnering praise for their products. For example, TrustPilot’s Carol Colegrove says:

“‘Hemp Extract-Infused Gummies for SLEEP” actually works like a charm! I got the raspberry flavor and it tastes like a gummie candy. Each serving has 10mg. Plant-Based Cannabinoids per serving that naturally relaxes; sleep comes easily. I can count on being sound asleep within 10minutes of chewing a serving.”

There’s no shortage of other good reviews. According to Pamela Carvin on CBDOilUsers.com:

“I have been using Charlotte’s Web Calm gummies for a little less than a year. I purchased the calm over the sleep because I’m not a big fan of melatonin. I take them an hour or so before bed and they do help me wind down and relax.”

6. CBDfx

CBDfx has been around longer than many of our favorite cannabidiol companies. Plenty of vendors rose and fell in the last few years, but CBDfx started strong and never lost its momentum. They’re proof that doing things right pays off.

Purification Techniques

Unlike most brands on our list, CBDfx doesn’t grow its own hemp. Instead, they say it’s “expertly-selected” from facilities that follow Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP). But despite not being actively involved in cultivation, they carefully chose a source that’s organically grown and non-GMO.

CO2 extraction is the method of choice at CBDfx, so we know that purity is something this company values. The resulting extract is then subjected to extensive third-party testing, with lab reports available on the website.

CBDfx CBD Gummies

CBDfx CBD gummies made with broad-spectrum CBD extract. They check all the boxes from a dietary standpoint – organically sourced, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free.

Customers have a few options to choose from:

Gummy bears – mixed berry flavor

CBD Gummies With Turmeric and Spirulina

CBD Gummies With Melatonin for Sleep

Multi-vitamin CBD Gummies for Men (A, C, D3, E, & B Complex), and Women (A, C, D3, E, B Complex, Calcium, & Zinc).

Key Points

25 mg per gummy, with 50 mg per serving (two gummies)

60 gummies per bottle

Acceptable for most diets (gluten-free, vegan)

Taste

There isn’t much to be said about taste because it doesn’t really seem to be a priority. The Gummy Bears and the turmeric variety were the only two flavored products, with mixed berry and agave sweetener, respectively.

Our Verdict

CBDfx is a great company with deep roots. Its products are fairly-priced, considering they get a perfect score from us for hemp sourcing.

Using broad-spectrum extract is a great choice for people who want most of the plant’s cannabinoids and terpenes, minus any THC.

Let’s also not forget transparency and how CBDfx fully discloses its test results.

Another excellent thing about CBDfx is that they have many products to choose from beyond CBD gummies.

Mix all that with their 60-day money-back guarantee, and you have nothing to lose by trying CBDfx.

Our only real complaint is the complete lack of flavor options. This isn’t the first or last time we’ll see companies with so little taste variety, but CBDfx really misses the mark by basically giving the consumer no control over flavor choice.

CBDfx gummies have some excellent independent feedback. Lev Soltevic posts on CBD Top Reviews, saying:

“I am thoroughly impressed by the gummies! The taste is much better than other similar products and the effects were great. The only thing is that I love them so much I could eat them like candy, which obviously isn’t a good thing!”

Connor Marsh also adds to the conversation:

“CBDFx CBD gummies are perfect for vegans. I ordered this product for my mum, and she testified of the relaxation and pain relief effect she got after using them. I also love the fact the CBDFx provides lab testing results for each product on their website.”

7. Social CBD

Social CBD isn’t a household name, but it certainly acts like its larger counterparts. Known for its strict by-the-book approach, Social CBD won’t cut corners or omit information.

Purification Techniques

Social CBD fully admits that hemp isn’t certified organic, along with an explanation as to why. This is interesting, as most companies are intentionally vague or just don’t address sourcing at all.

Still, the company sources its hemp from Oregon farms that use “natural growing techniques,” free of chemical pesticides. The implication is that it’s not officially organic but very close to it.

Social CBD uses two different extraction techniques, depending on the product. Their broad-spectrum CBD is extracted through a distillation process, while they use ethanol for their isolates.

Social CBD subjects all its extracts to rigorous third-party testing publicly displays the lab reports online.

Social CBD Gummies

Social CBD CBD gummies are made from broad-spectrum CBD, with 25 mg of CBD per serving (two gummies). They take a similar approach to competitors like Charlotte’s web and CBDfx by creating specially-formulated CBD gummy product lines.

Available in “Original,” “Sleep,” and “Chill” options, Chill is the best for pain and inflammation. It’s the only choice that contains L-theanine, which is known to have potent anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.

Key Points

Contains 12.5 mg of CBD per gummy (25mg per two-gummy serving)

Available in packs of 10 and 60

Specially-formulated based on therapeutic needs

Taste

Despite flavor limitation, what Social CBD offers is well-received. Reviewers usually say they enjoy the flavor. However, the broad-spectrum extract will always leave behind some plant taste.

Our Verdict

Social CBD is an honest company with a lot of useful CBD information and reasonably-priced products.

The dose of CBD offered is good but could be higher since people with stronger symptoms need more than medium or low-dose gummies.

To our knowledge, Social SBD’s hemp isn’t certified organic but appears to come from sources that closely follow organic practices.

However, a huge letdown is that the company doesn’t use CO2 extraction, so they’re not as clean or efficient.

Social CBD has overwhelmingly favorable reviews on all its products. One review by “Blanca C” on the consumer website TrustSpot simply says:

“The Gummies worked great for me and the taste is good !”

“Leslie E” has a similarly brief – but powerful – review:

“Simply love. They work like a champ.”

8. Green Roads

An old company with a solid backstory, Green Roads has seen its share of adversity. Born in the middle of a regulatory war, it’s clear that the founders’ passion for CBD kept them going when so many others failed.

Purification Techniques

Green Roads’ hemp is sourced from U.S. Farms, but there’s no mention of it being organic or non-GMO. However, they do state that the hemp sources must meet or exceed basic criteria for hemp production and quality.

They use CO2 extraction, offering the cleanest possible product.

The company implements extensive testing in two stages. First, they test the raw hemp for contaminants. They test again with the final extract, with those reports available on the Green Roads website.

Green Roads CBD Gummies

Green Roads CBD gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD and come in three product options:

Rise N Shine Immune Support

CBD Relax Bears

Sleepy Zs CBD Gummies

Key Points

Between 10 and 25 mg per bear, depending on product choice

Available in packs of two and 30

Specially formulated for specific therapeutic effects

Taste

With no mention of flavor, it’s impossible for us to determine the taste based on the product descriptions. Independent user reviews are also sparse.

Our Verdict

Green Roads’ passion for CBD really shines. Its extracts are clean and double-tested for extra safety, using full-spectrum whole plant extract for the best effect.

Clean CO2 extraction is the gold standard these days, so the fact that Green Roads uses it is a huge plus. Factor in the good price, and you have an overall fantastic product.

The only complaints we have are the hemp source – which isn’t organic or non-GMO – and lack of flavor options – a problem more common than not.

Although we don’t know about flavor based on the product page, Green Roads customers have good things to say about the taste and efficacy. For instance, “Jamye Conner” writes on TrustPilot:

“I didn’t realize before Green Roads that I could get migraine and anxiety relief without having to take Tylenol or something of that matter. I love the taste of the gummy bears and frogs! I will not turn back now!”

One particularly notable story comes from TrustPilot user “Marcia,” who explains:

“My experience with CBD 300 mg gummies has been excellent. I bought them for my 10 year old grandson that has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome…Having him on the gummies has been a blessing because in just 4 days from starting them, his Tourette’s symptoms were gone!”

9. CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a classic example of what teamwork, dedication, and passion for CBD can do. It drove them to the huge presence they are today and keeps them going.

Purification Techniques

CBDistillery gets its extracts from certified American hemp. Although there’s no mention of organic or non-GMO, they advertise “natural growing practices,” which means the cultivators avoid the use of chemicals.

CBDistillery offers full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products. The first two involve CO2 extraction, while they use ethanol for their isolates.

All products are third-party lab-tested, and customers can view those results on the company website.

CBDistillery CBD Gummies

CBDistillery’s CBD gummies are made with broad-spectrum CBD extract.

There are currently two options to choose from, specially made for either sleep or daytime use. These sugar-coated gummies are available in “Sleep CBD” and “Anytime CBD,” with the self-explanatory names.

Flavors are fixed, with Sleep CBD as mixed berry and Anytime CBD in tropical fruit.

Key Points

30 mg of CBD per gummy

30 gummies per bottle

Specially formulated for targeted effects

Taste

The sugary coating adds a sweetness that might please candy-lovers and help mask broad-spectrum’s cannabis taste.

Our Verdict

CBDistillerry’s products are definitely worth a look. They’re transparent when it comes to testing results and made a good choice with choosing a producer who grows hemp naturally – albeit not with the “organic” stamp of approval.

As always, the CO2 extraction makes a difference, which they at least use for full-spectrum and broad-spectrum products.

Unfortunately, they suffer from the same shortcomings we mentioned with previous CBD companies, with few products to choose from and no room for flavor choice.

Still, with their 60-day “risk-free” money-back guarantee, there’s nothing to lose by giving them a try.

One thing we noticed was that CBDistillery’s gummies received mixed – mostly negative responses. For instance, one Reddit post by “theholidayarmadillO” says:

“So I decided to try gummies from CBDistillery for my anxiety and they’re 30mg and no THC. I decided to eat them in thirds though because I think 30mg would be too much for me.

Anyway, I did that this morning and for the rest of the day it felt like my heart was racing and had the WORST cotton mouth I’ve ever had lol.”

Keep in mind, CBD may not work for everyone.

10. PureKana

PureKana is an interesting CBD vendor with a unique approach to CBD gummies. Their all-encompassing approach is easy to see with the products they offer.

Purification Techniques

PureKana’s CBD comes from Kentucky-grown non-GMO hemp, without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides. The word “organic” doesn’t appear in their description, choosing the term “naturally-grown” instead. In other words, they tried to emulate organic growing practices.

Once harvested, PureKana uses CO2 extraction to extract the CBD. They then have the final product third-party tested, with the results are available on the website.

PureKana CBD Gummies

PureKana CBD gummies are made with CBD isolate. The gummies are available in several product lines, specially formulated with additional supplements and added cannabinoids, like CBN. Their “Regular” option contains only CBD and is available in mixed fruit, mango, and blue raspberry.

Their other products don’t mention any flavor and come labeled as “Sleep-Aid” (with melatonin and CBN), “Calm” (ashwagandha), “Immune” (zinc and elderberry); and “Apple Cider Vinegar” (apple cider vinegar added). We recommend “Calm” for pain and inflammation, but the regular CBD gummies may also help.

Key Points

Each gummy contains 25 mg of cannabidiol

Available in bottles of 20, 40, or 60 pieces.

Vegan

Formulated for targeted effects

Taste

Using isolate doesn’t interfere with the flavor or add a “hempy” taste, so you get the best flavor possible. This flexibility also makes it easy to take supplements like apple cider vinegar.

But flavor enthusiasts should choose the regular CBD gummies if they want a true candy taste.

Our Verdict

PureKana deserves respect for what it offers, but it has some issues too.

They made a good choice for their hemp source. CO2 extraction means a clean product, along with third-party testing to fully check for contaminants.

The clever formulations using herbal extracts also will work well for people seeking specific benefits.

Unfortunately, they use isolate, which isn’t the best choice for therapeutic use. Consumers sacrifice efficacy for better flavor.

PureKana is also rather expensive, going for nearly double the price as some competing – arguably better quality – brands.

Still, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try their products risk-free.

Customers seem to love the company too. One TrustPilot user writes:

“I’ve tried many cbd products. PureKana is the cleanest and most consistently effective brand. I use the 5000mg for severe pain issues and at 73 years old, I am still able to run my boarding kennel 7 days a week. Thank you for an excellent product.”

Another brief review states:

“Excellent product, great taste, I always come back for more.”

Final Thoughts

It wasn’t easy compiling our 10 favorite CBD companies. There were many ways we could have ranked them based on other criteria. However, judging companies based on a balance of quality, purity, enjoyability, and reputation would provide a balanced approach to give lesser-known companies a fair chance.

Overall, there’s no perfect system, but our approach was designed to maintain objectivity while highlight key selling points. The result is a more informed public – something CBD customers could benefit from.

Pain and Inflammation Situation in the United States

Pain and inflammation are symptoms that can dramatically affect a person’s quality of life. Inflammation can be temporary and isolated – like with an injury – or chronic, involving conditions like IBS or arthritis. The same applies to pain, which comes in several forms with a seemingly infinite list of causes.

Although there appears to be a gap in pain statistics, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in 2016 (the latest information), a little over 20% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain – that was fifty million people at the time of analysis.

This, of course, doesn’t include people nursing temporary pain, such as an injury. Otherwise, the numbers would be even higher. But each number represents someone who can benefit from CBD’s analgesic properties.

Inflammation is another broad-reaching symptom arising from a temporary issue or chronic health problems. According to the Chronic Disease Research Group, the latest statistics show chronic inflammation affecting anywhere from 14 million to 24 million people in the U.S.

It doesn’t help that in both cases, an aging population will inevitably cause those numbers to spike through inflammatory, painful age-related conditions like arthritis.

How Does CBD Work?

CBD’s diverse therapeutic properties don’t just appear out of nowhere. Behind the scenes is a complex system of compounds and receptors working together, keeping our bodies healthy and balanced.

Whether it’s pain, inflammation, stress, insomnia, or anything similar, CBD’s mechanism of action is the same.

The Endocannabinoid System

Before discussing how CBD works, we need to dive into the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Without this network of receptors and bodily compounds, we wouldn’t be able to harness the benefits of phytocannabinoids like CBD and THC.

Speaking of cannabinoids, there are two types – phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids. The former is what you’ll find externally in the cannabis plant. Endocannabinoids, on the other hand, are cannabinoids naturally produced in the body.

These endocannabinoids interact with special cannabinoid receptors, known as CB1 and CB2. The CB1 variety is concentrated in the brain and central nervous system. The CB2 group is mostly in the peripheral areas, including the immune system, digestive organs, bones, muscles, and reproductive organs. Some cannabinoids trigger both, others trigger just one, and some don’t interact directly with the CB1 and CB2 receptors at all.

Endocannabinoids then work together to try and maintain homeostasis, a state of healthy balance where everything works properly.

How CBD Works

Like all phytocannabinoids, CBD relies on the endocannabinoid system to take effect. However, it doesn’t bind well with the CB receptors. Instead, CBD indirectly impacts the CB1 and CB2 receptors through other pathways.

But despite its seemingly “hands-off” mechanism, it doesn’t detract from CBD’s effects. However, there’s one more thing at play.

The Entourage Effect

One of the biggest discoveries in cannabis history is the “entourage effect”. This is a huge missing piece in explaining why some strains work differently or better than others. It also reveals how other compounds play a key role in the therapeutic and recreational effects of cannabis.

The entourage effect refers to a synergistic relationship between different cannabinoids and terpenes. In short, these compounds work together, supporting and boosting their therapeutic properties. This is why we value broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD over isolates for pain and inflammation.

What Studies Say About CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation

Once virtually dismissed by the medical community, CBD continues to break the cannabis stigma and placed itself as a leading health and wellness product.

It didn’t take long for reports to flood in discussing CBD’s therapeutic benefits for virtually every condition imaginable. Of course, this idea of a “cure-all” generated skepticism. But we now have evidence that edible cannabidiol – such as gummies – can help treat pain and inflammation.

CBD Gummies for Pain

Arthritis patients are in a tough spot because they get the combined package of both pain and inflammation. They typically consume it in gummies or other edibles, but topical creams are also available for a more focused effect.

Although there are many treatments for the 63 million Americans currently who have arthritis (a number projected to hit 78 million by 2045)

For example, a 2016 study originally published in the European Journal of Pain found that CBD administered to the skin showed analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties with no side effects.

The effectiveness of edible CBD for pain is promising but not totally conclusive – at least according to one study on humans in 2020 tested CBD on patients with intractable chronic pain. The findings varied. In some cases, the effects were the same as placebo. Other experiments noted high levels of pain relief. Eventually, the researchers realized that CBD’s effectiveness as an analgesic depends on the condition.

But don’t feel discouraged. The news from animals is a lot more conclusive – and promising for dog owners.

One 2018 study by Frontiers in Veterinary Science tested CBD oil at 2 mg/kg and 8 mg/kg on dogs with osteoarthritis. They applied this treatment for four weeks, then examined the results.

It was clear that the dogs were acting more comfortably, showing increased mobility and activity.

Like most of CBD’s benefits, we need more solid research. But so far, most of what we’ve observed shows promise, as do the millions of pain sufferers whose lives improved thanks to CBD.

CBD Gummies for Inflammation

When we think of inflammation, most of us likely imagine arthritis, sprains, or strains. But inflammation can happen anywhere, and edible CBD always seems to provide a solution.

For example, a 2009 publication examined the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD on the gastrointestinal tract. It concludes that CBD can help with certain conditions caused by GI inflammation, such as IBS.

Speaking of internal inflammation, another study gave more insight into what CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties can do. An experiment on mice with type 1 diabetes discovered that CBD reduced inflammation of the pancreas. Although this study was done on animals, the results could have huge implications for diabetes patients.

But it appears that CBD’s anti-inflammatory benefits are far-reaching, according to one 2015 publication in Bioorganic and Medicinal Chemistry. The authors examined the way CBD interacts with our bodies and found a wide range of anti-inflammatory applications.

Why CBD Gummies are Great for Pain and Inflammation

At their core, CBD gummies are great for pain and inflammation because they contain CBD. But not all CBD products are alike. There are excellent reasons to choose CBD gummies as your method of choice.

Convenience

CBD gummies can taste great, but there’s a lot more function than fashion with these products.

These products are easy to carry. Just store a few in your bag, pocket, or lunch box, and you’re ready to go.

There’s also no mess with CBD gummies. Oils – despite their popularity – are a bad choice if you’re concerned about spills.

Discretion is one of the biggest advantages you’ll get from CBD gummies. Some people aren’t very accepting of cannabis, even if it’s THC-free. Gummies don’t emit a kind of hemp smell so that you won’t tip off any nosy or judgmental people.

Easy Dosing

Dosing can be imprecise with some methods. A proper dose can make the difference between a good CBD experience and total disappointment. Although the dosing process itself should be gradual and is mostly trial and error, gummies make that process easier with precise dosages advertised on the product label.

How Many CBD Gummies to Take for Pain and Inflammation

Unfortunately, dosing CBD is something that eludes us. There are so many variables – CBD product, compounds, sex, weight, tolerance, and more – that we can’t provide a definite number. The best approach is the classic “start low and go slow.”

Begin with the lowest dose possible (2.5 to 5 mg). Gradually increase the dose every few days as needed.

You may be tempted to go all-in and take a huge dose right away. This is a bad idea. One study on rats found that CBD in large doses isn’t any more effective than when taken in smaller amounts. They found that 6.2 mg per day worked just as well at reducing arthritis symptoms compared to 62.3 mg per day.

Slowly introducing CBD gives the body time to adapt and ensures you don’t exceed the ideal dose.

CBD Gummies Bioavailability and Edible CBD

Despite there being over 100 known cannabinoids, one thing they share in common is bioavailability. This refers to the amount leftover (in this case, CBD) for your body to actually use after being processed by the lungs, skin, or digestive system.

Unfortunately, edible CBD – including gummies – has the worst bioavailability, coming at only 13 to 19%, according to one publication. This means that if you consume 100 mg of CBD, you’ll only end up using 13 to 19 mg. It’s an unfortunate consequence of CBD being processed by the liver and gut.