Automakers Are Selling Cars Without Chips as They Struggle With A Shortage
A persistent global shortage of semiconductor chips is forcing a growing number of automakers to sell their most popular models without all the chips they are designed to include.
Ford told its dealers it will start building Explorers, its best-selling SUV in the U.S., without the computer chips that enable rear-seat climate control, meaning that backseat passengers won’t be able to adjust the air conditioner and heat, Automotive News reported March 12. Ford said it will install the missing chips once they become available.
Ford has been shipping a few partially complete—but drivable—vehicles for about a year. Last spring, after the chip shortage forced the company to reduce production of its popular F-150 pickup trucks, it began offering customers an option to purchase the pickup without a fuel-saving feature called “start-stop,” which automatically turns a vehicle’s engine off when it comes to a complete stop.
Start-stop is a common feature in newer vehicles. General Motors made a similar compromise last year and shipped some Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups without the carmaker’s “Active Fuel Management” technology. The feature on those vehicles is designed boost fuel efficiency by up to 12 percent, according to GM.
In late 2021, GM announced that it would also have to forgo some comfort features, such as heated seats, in several models due to the chip shortage. Like Ford, GM promised to offer a free retrofit for those features once the chips are available.
Modern cars have numerous built-in electronic modules responsible for a wide range of functions, from navigation and parking camera to deploying airbags and heating seats. Each module has multiple chips. A new passenger car today can easily have more than 3,000 chips, according to the New York Times.
However, as a whole the automobile sector accounts for a tiny share of chip demand—about 5 percent, according to automobile magazine Motor Trend. That in part explains the persistent shortage. During the pandemic, chipmakers’ production capacity was gobbled up by manufacturers of smartphones, gaming consoles and televisions as demand for at-home consumer electronics soared. Many chipmakers are still fulfilling those orders today, leaving them little room to supply the auto industry.
Girls basketball state tournament: What to watch
No underestimating Rosemount: You might remember Rosemount, which reached last year’s state tournament after numerous previous section final misses. Then, as an unseeded team, the Irish made a Cinderella run to the Class 4A state final, where they pushed Chaska to the brink before falling at the final horn by two points.
Well, the Irish are back again, this time seeded fourth. Often underestimated because of their star-free, balanced-roster approach, Rosemount has lost just one game since Dec. 21, with all of the wins coming by 13-plus points. Anyone already penciling Hopkins into the Class 4A final may want to note the tough semifinal test that could await the powerful Royals should Rosemount top White Bear Lake in Wednesday’s quarterfinal game.
Star showing: Many of the top stars from the 2022 high school class are Gophers-bound next season to play for Lindsay Whalen. But of that crop of elite players — which includes Chaska’s Mallory Heyer, Eden Prairie’s Nia Holloway and Wayzata’s Mara Braun — only Hopkins’ Amaya Battle is in this week’s state tournament.
Outside of Hopkins’ many stars — the Royals feature at least four Division-I recruits — the runway is clear for the state’s other stars to shine brightly this week, such as Benilde-St. Margaret’s Olivia Olson, Como Park’s Ronnie Porter, St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson, Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway and Minnehaha Academy’s Addi Mack.
New champs?: Many of the top seeds across the classes are aiming for their first state title in program history, including No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl and No. 2 Mayer Lutheran in Class A, second-seeded Fergus Falls in Class 2A, second-seeded Como Park in Class 3A, and No. 2 Shakopee and No. 4 Rosemount in Class 4A.
Becker (Class 3A), Albany (2A) and Minneota (1A) all return this season to defend their state titles.
Days after signing extension, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins says he felt ‘confident’ he wouldn’t be traded
Rumors flowed concerning the future of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins after the Vikings hired a new coach and general manager, but he said in a radio interview Tuesday he never was too concerned about being traded.
All speculation came to an end when Cousins, who had one year left on his contract at a guaranteed $35 million, agreed Sunday to a one-year extension for an addition guaranteed $35 million. Important for the Vikings was two voidable years added to the contract, enabling them to cut his 2022 salary-cap number from $45.166 million to $31.416 million.
“I was very confident that I was going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said on KFAN-FM. “My wife (Julie) would ask me, ‘What do you think?’ And I’d just say, ‘You know this league is crazy. Anything can happen. I’ve watched it too many times to believe otherwise, but if I’m a betting man I expect to be back with the Vikings and expect to be back not only for the coming season but for a long time.’ ”
There was uncertainty when the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10. Spielman was replaced by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Zimmer by Kevin O’Connell, and both, along with president Mark Wilf, said Feb. 17 they were committed to keeping Cousins as their quarterback.
It remained important for the Vikings to cut Cousins’ cap number, and that was accomplished during negotiations last week. Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal as a free agent in 2018 and a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020, agreed to his third contract with the Vikings.
“It was a positive back and forth over a few days,” Cousins said in the radio interview. “(My agent) Mike McCartney. … has had a good relationship with the Vikings even going back to before I was in contract talks with the Vikings. … Kwesi was outstanding, was really strong just communicating with me. Kevin as well.”
Asked if he had an “icy relationship” with Zimmer, Cousins sidestepped the question. He spoke of expecting to have a “great relationship” with O’Connell, who was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 when Cousins concluded a 2012-17 tenure with the team. O’Connell was offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams the past two seasons under head coach Sean McVay.
Cousins said the Vikings will report for offseason drills on April 11, one week later than the April 4 date the NFL allows for teams with new coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t start until April 18.
“I haven’t sat down and gotten the playbook and talked through it and learned it,” Cousins said of a new offense. “So I’m kind of wondering the same thing in just how much of this is going to be foreign and just how much of this is going to be familiar. I do know the terminology will be different.”
Cousins has put up good numbers in four seasons in Minnesota and made the Pro Bowl twice, but the Vikings have made the playoffs just once with him at quarterback. Cousins has a career record of 59-59-2 as a starter, including 33-29-1 with Minnesota, which has elicited some criticism.
“They are fans of the Minnesota Vikings, and they don’t want to see us go .500,” Cousins said. “They want to see us win the division, win playoff games and ultimately win a world championship, so that’s where my focus is. So to the degree that we get that done, then people are going to be in your corner, and to the degree that we fall short there’s going to be detractors, and that’s part of the business.”
Cousins believes the Vikings are capable of making a deep playoff run. He touched upon injuries limiting them the past two season. The Vikings were 7-9 in 2020 and 8-9 in 2021.
“I feel really good about our roster,” he said. “As I look across the board at the pieces, I think we have the pieces we need to win. It’s about getting caught up in the system so that we can really have command of both our offensive and defensive schemes and play fast and not have to think, and then it’s about staying healthy. …I think winning football games, being able to look back and say there was meaningful success in January and in February (in the playoffs), that’s really how a quarterback will always be measured in the big picture.”
It remains to be seen who will be Cousins’ backup in 2022. The Vikings have second-year quarterback Kellen Mond, and a source said Tuesday there is “definitely a chance” that Sean Mannion, the backup the past three seasons, will be re-signed. Mannion works well with Cousins in the meeting room and has familiarity with O’Connell’s offense after playing under McVay with the Rams in 2017 and 2018.
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise Tuesday in talks with Russia, while Moscow’s forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, and an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.
The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came on the 20th day of Russia’s invasion, as the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.
A top Ukrainian negotiator, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, described the latest round of talks with the Russians, held via videoconference, as “very difficult and viscous” and said there were “fundamental contradictions” between the two sides, but added that “there is certainly room for compromise.” He said the talks will continue Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, another aide to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovkva, struck a more optimistic note, saying that the negotiations had become “more constructive” and that Russia had softened its stand by no longer airing its demands that Ukraine surrender.
In other developments, the leaders of three European Union countries — Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — visited the embattled capital, arriving by train in a bold show of support amid the danger.
Meanwhile, l arge explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s bombardment of the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites.
Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens. The strikes disrupted the relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said that the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the capital.
The official said the U.S. has seen indications that Russia believes it may need more troops or supplies than it has on hand in Ukraine, and it is considering ways to get more resources into the country. The official did not elaborate.
Before Tuesday’s talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize.”
In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.
“We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can’t enter those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.”
NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he realizes NATO isn’t going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.
The U.N. said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.
Two journalists working for Fox News were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by fire Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said. Fox identified the two as video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was helping Fox crews navigate the area. Another journalist was killed Sunday in Ukraine.
New efforts to bring civilians to safety and deliver aid were underway around the country. The Red Cross said it was working to evacuate people from the northeastern town of Sumy near the Russian border in about 70 buses.
The exodus from Mariupol marked the biggest evacuation yet from the southern city of 430,000, where officials say a weekslong siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine. Bodies have been buried in mass graves.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, said that about 20,000 people managed to leave Mariupol in 4,000 private vehicles via a designated safe corridor leading to the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts in recent days, and air raid sirens wailed inside the capital. The mayor imposed a curfew extending through Thursday morning.
Tuesday’s artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.
Flames shot out of a 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks. Rescue workers said at least one person was killed.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another. It is very difficult,” a firefighter who gave only his first name, Andriy, said outside the building, tears falling from his eyes. “People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this.”
City authorities also tweeted an image of the blown-out facade of a downtown subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter and said trains would no longer stop at the station.
A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“Many streets have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
In the country’s east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The strikes hit the city’s historical center, including the main marketplace.
Sinehubov said the bodies of dozens of civilians were pulled from destroyed apartment buildings.
In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people Sunday, residents braced for more attacks. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes. Molotov cocktails for use against the invaders were stockpiled.
“We are bombed during the day and during the night,” said Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting. “It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine.”
Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Raf Casert in Brussels and AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
