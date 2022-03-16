News
Days after signing extension, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins says he felt ‘confident’ he wouldn’t be traded
Rumors flowed concerning the future of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins after the Vikings hired a new coach and general manager, but he said in a radio interview Tuesday he never was too concerned about being traded.
All speculation came to an end when Cousins, who had one year left on his contract at a guaranteed $35 million, agreed Sunday to a one-year extension for an addition guaranteed $35 million. Important for the Vikings was two voidable years added to the contract, enabling them to cut his 2022 salary-cap number from $45.166 million to $31.416 million.
“I was very confident that I was going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said on KFAN-FM. “My wife (Julie) would ask me, ‘What do you think?’ And I’d just say, ‘You know this league is crazy. Anything can happen. I’ve watched it too many times to believe otherwise, but if I’m a betting man I expect to be back with the Vikings and expect to be back not only for the coming season but for a long time.’ ”
There was uncertainty when the Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10. Spielman was replaced by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Zimmer by Kevin O’Connell, and both, along with president Mark Wilf, said Feb. 17 they were committed to keeping Cousins as their quarterback.
It remained important for the Vikings to cut Cousins’ cap number, and that was accomplished during negotiations last week. Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal as a free agent in 2018 and a two-year, $66 million extension in 2020, agreed to his third contract with the Vikings.
“It was a positive back and forth over a few days,” Cousins said in the radio interview. “(My agent) Mike McCartney. … has had a good relationship with the Vikings even going back to before I was in contract talks with the Vikings. … Kwesi was outstanding, was really strong just communicating with me. Kevin as well.”
Asked if he had an “icy relationship” with Zimmer, Cousins sidestepped the question. He spoke of expecting to have a “great relationship” with O’Connell, who was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 when Cousins concluded a 2012-17 tenure with the team. O’Connell was offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams the past two seasons under head coach Sean McVay.
Cousins said the Vikings will report for offseason drills on April 11, one week later than the April 4 date the NFL allows for teams with new coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t start until April 18.
“I haven’t sat down and gotten the playbook and talked through it and learned it,” Cousins said of a new offense. “So I’m kind of wondering the same thing in just how much of this is going to be foreign and just how much of this is going to be familiar. I do know the terminology will be different.”
Cousins has put up good numbers in four seasons in Minnesota and made the Pro Bowl twice, but the Vikings have made the playoffs just once with him at quarterback. Cousins has a career record of 59-59-2 as a starter, including 33-29-1 with Minnesota, which has elicited some criticism.
“They are fans of the Minnesota Vikings, and they don’t want to see us go .500,” Cousins said. “They want to see us win the division, win playoff games and ultimately win a world championship, so that’s where my focus is. So to the degree that we get that done, then people are going to be in your corner, and to the degree that we fall short there’s going to be detractors, and that’s part of the business.”
Cousins believes the Vikings are capable of making a deep playoff run. He touched upon injuries limiting them the past two season. The Vikings were 7-9 in 2020 and 8-9 in 2021.
“I feel really good about our roster,” he said. “As I look across the board at the pieces, I think we have the pieces we need to win. It’s about getting caught up in the system so that we can really have command of both our offensive and defensive schemes and play fast and not have to think, and then it’s about staying healthy. …I think winning football games, being able to look back and say there was meaningful success in January and in February (in the playoffs), that’s really how a quarterback will always be measured in the big picture.”
It remains to be seen who will be Cousins’ backup in 2022. The Vikings have second-year quarterback Kellen Mond, and a source said Tuesday there is “definitely a chance” that Sean Mannion, the backup the past three seasons, will be re-signed. Mannion works well with Cousins in the meeting room and has familiarity with O’Connell’s offense after playing under McVay with the Rams in 2017 and 2018.
Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise Tuesday in talks with Russia, while Moscow’s forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, and an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.
The fast-moving developments on the diplomatic front and on the ground came on the 20th day of Russia’s invasion, as the number of Ukrainians fleeing the country amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.
A top Ukrainian negotiator, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, described the latest round of talks with the Russians, held via videoconference, as “very difficult and viscous” and said there were “fundamental contradictions” between the two sides, but added that “there is certainly room for compromise.” He said the talks will continue Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, another aide to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovkva, struck a more optimistic note, saying that the negotiations had become “more constructive” and that Russia had softened its stand by no longer airing its demands that Ukraine surrender.
In other developments, the leaders of three European Union countries — Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — visited the embattled capital, arriving by train in a bold show of support amid the danger.
Meanwhile, l arge explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s bombardment of the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites.
Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens. The strikes disrupted the relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said that the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the capital.
The official said the U.S. has seen indications that Russia believes it may need more troops or supplies than it has on hand in Ukraine, and it is considering ways to get more resources into the country. The official did not elaborate.
Before Tuesday’s talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize.”
In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.
“We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can’t enter those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.”
NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he realizes NATO isn’t going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.
The U.N. said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.
Two journalists working for Fox News were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by fire Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said. Fox identified the two as video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was helping Fox crews navigate the area. Another journalist was killed Sunday in Ukraine.
New efforts to bring civilians to safety and deliver aid were underway around the country. The Red Cross said it was working to evacuate people from the northeastern town of Sumy near the Russian border in about 70 buses.
The exodus from Mariupol marked the biggest evacuation yet from the southern city of 430,000, where officials say a weekslong siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine. Bodies have been buried in mass graves.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, said that about 20,000 people managed to leave Mariupol in 4,000 private vehicles via a designated safe corridor leading to the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts in recent days, and air raid sirens wailed inside the capital. The mayor imposed a curfew extending through Thursday morning.
Tuesday’s artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.
Flames shot out of a 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks. Rescue workers said at least one person was killed.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another. It is very difficult,” a firefighter who gave only his first name, Andriy, said outside the building, tears falling from his eyes. “People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this.”
City authorities also tweeted an image of the blown-out facade of a downtown subway station that had been used as a bomb shelter and said trains would no longer stop at the station.
A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“Many streets have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
In the country’s east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The strikes hit the city’s historical center, including the main marketplace.
Sinehubov said the bodies of dozens of civilians were pulled from destroyed apartment buildings.
In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people Sunday, residents braced for more attacks. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes. Molotov cocktails for use against the invaders were stockpiled.
“We are bombed during the day and during the night,” said Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting. “It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine.”
___
Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Raf Casert in Brussels and AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
Why Minnesota lawmakers are fighting over unemployment and hero pay and why it matters
The first big battle of the 2022 legislative session is about how best to protect businesses from an unemployment tax increase and how to reward workers who sacrificed their safety during the pandemic.
Minnesota’s unemployment trust fund is roughly $1.3 billion in the red after being battered by the pandemic and needs an influx of about $2.7 billion to return to full solvency. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are seven months late on passing a promised hero pay bill to send bonuses to frontline workers.
The debate has far reaching implications. If everyone gets their way it could eat up a big part of the state’s current $9.3 billion budget surplus, while a continued standoff will put unneeded stress on the recovering economy.
Yet, despite the state being financially flush, the Republican-led Senate and DFL-controlled House remain far from agreement.
Gov. Tim Walz urged the Legislature again on Monday to find common ground.
“Let’s recognize the relationship between businesses and workers and get both of these things done immediately,” the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party governor said.
UNEMPLOYMENT TRUST FUND
Minnesota paid out an unprecedented $15 billion in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Much of it came through the state from the federal government in the form of enhanced benefits and extended payments.
Now, the state’s unemployment trust fund has a $1.3 billion deficit. Minnesota started 2020 with a balance of nearly $1.7 billion.
Without a state fix to replenish the account, taxes on businesses will have to increase. Employers pay into the trust fund based on how many workers they have and how often those workers use the system. When there’s a deficit, higher rates kick in to help replenish the account.
On average, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the new tax rate, to replenish the trust fund, will mean businesses pay about 30 percent more than they did before the pandemic. That works out to between $250 to $850 more per worker.
Those bills are not due until April 30, but the state started accepting payments Tuesday. Steve Grove, Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner, said the longer it takes the Legislature to agree to a fix, the more onerous it will be to return money to businesses that paid the higher rate.
Republican lawmakers have raised alarms over the increased rate as an unnecessary tax hike. They say it will strengthen the headwinds businesses are already facing.
“Solvency for the state’s unemployment trust fund should not be a partisan issue,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “Minnesota businesses are facing rising inflation, a workforce crisis, supply chain disruptions and more.”
Loon noted that legislation to spend $2.7 billion of the budget surplus to fully replenish the unemployment trust fund already passed the Senate and has bipartisan support in the House.
But House DFLers have a different plan that would pay off the trust fund’s deficit, but not fully replenish it. Some Democrats are unsettled that large corporations would see the most benefit if the Senate bill becomes law.
The House bill would also make several different types of part-time school workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
HERO PAY
The biggest issue holding up a fix to the state’s unemployment trust fund is the lack of agreement on how to best compensate frontline workers who risked their health during the pandemic.
A promise to pay out at least $250 million in bonuses was included in the June 2021 state budget deal. Lawmakers were supposed to finalized the details by September 2021, but the debate was muddied over who should get payments and how large they should be.
When it became clear the state would have a historic budget surplus, Democratic lawmakers increased the proposed bonus package to $1 billion. Under plans that passed the House in February, about 667,000 workers — in childcare, schools, retail, health care and more — would be eligible for $1,500 payments.
Senate Republicans have signaled support for a smaller bill, but as of Tuesday nothing had cleared the Senate this session. Last year, they backed a plan with fewer eligible people and smaller bonuses than what the House has proposed.
Patti Cullen, president of Care Providers of Minnesota, said now is the time to reward workers for their sacrifices. She noted that just because COVID-19 cases are currently lower doesn’t mean the pandemic is over: many long-term care workers still face harrowing conditions.
“Unless you have spent an 8- to 16-hour shift wearing a gown, N-95 tightly fitting masks, and eye goggles that fog up, and changing all of those between residents, you can’t begin to know how challenging this work has been,” Cullen said. ” A thank you to these hard-working staff, who put their health on the line for over two years, is long overdue.”
House leaders say they won’t move on the unemployment fix until there is agreement on hero pay.
These types of stalemates are typically worked out during end of session negotiations as part of a grand bargain. But in this instance, officials say expediency is key and waiting until May will only further challenge the economic recovery and exacerbate ongoing worker shortages.
“Let’s put this behind us. We have a lot of other issues to tackle this session to make sure our economy is on the leading edge,” Grove said. “It is just not good economic policy to leave this debt hanging out there.”
Reporter Dave Orrick contributed.
St. Ben’s and St. John’s name first joint president
A former administrator at St. Catherine University has been named the first president of both the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University under those schools’ newly combined governance structure.
Brian Bruess worked for St. Kate’s for 21 years, the last three as executive vice president and chief operating officer, before becoming president of St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., in 2017.
“Brian characterizes the perfect inaugural president,” LeAnne Stewart, chair of the two schools’ common boards, said in a news release. “He is deeply committed to Catholic higher education and the Benedictine missions of our schools. Brian also sees the incredible opportunity for this new era of leadership at schools he already knows very well. His impact will be profound.”
Bruess, 54, will take over at St. Ben’s and St. John’s on July 1.
