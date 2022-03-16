Eighteen apply to be Stillwater schools superintendent

Thousands of businesses filing for taxes in the coming weeks will pay higher rates after Minnesota lawmakers blew past a deadline to repay more than a billion dollars the state owes on its unemployment insurance fund.

But while the deadline of Tuesday, March 15, is not a hard-and-fast date set by law, state officials warn it will lead to headaches for business and bureaucracy alike as many begin to file taxes. The issue spans from mom-and-pops to Fortune 500 companies.

Southeast Minnesota truck stop owner Mike Flynn, whose 30-employee business on Interstate 90 near Rochester weathered the pandemic and now struggles to attract more workers, said he’s been staring down the prospect of higher taxes since the beginning of the year. He typically files at the end of March, and even if the Legislature decides to act down the road, he’ll have to seek a refund or credit after paying.

“It complicates the accounting a lot. As an employer, you’ve got a lot of things you have to match,” he said. “This is just one part of complicating our lives, and how do you plan for that? As a business owner, we’re trying to plan to move ahead and we’re still recovering and we’re desperately trying to hire.”

Flynn’s truck stop has a restaurant that had to close due to statewide shutdown orders in the early days of the pandemic. Businesses like his had to lay off many employees, leading to historic levels of unemployment claims. The state unemployment fund was at $1.7 billion in January 2020 and now it’s more than a billion in the hole.

Now, Flynn’s business and 130,000 others across Minnesota on average face a 30 percent rise in unemployment insurance tax rates, and while the Legislature can still step in, the issue will become more complicated each day past March 15 as more businesses file taxes, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Without action, rates will result in an increase of $250–$850 per worker.

The issue in part stems from a struggle between the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-Farmer-Labor-controlled House over how to best use the state’s historic $9.25 billion budget surplus.

The Minnesota Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund owes more than $1.3 billion to the federal government after the COVID-19 pandemic drove unemployment claims to record highs. Gov. Tim Walz and the Senate support a $2.7 billion plan to offset the debt and replenish the fund, but House Democrats say they won’t support it unless the Senate approves $1 billion in bonus payments to front-line pandemic workers. Senate Republicans said they wouldn’t go above $250 million.

Republicans and 20 DFL senators passed a bill to replenish the fund, but the DFL-controlled House so far has not taken up the issue for a vote on the floor. Another round of negotiations among legislative leaders and the governor abruptly ended Tuesday when House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, walked out of the private meeting. Hortman said that Republicans were unwilling to work with Democrats on sending out $250 million to front-line workers and she didn’t want to waste her time there.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, said he was open to sending out those checks but said that conversation should be separate from the discussion over refilling the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

It’s a disagreement that has frustrated state business groups, who say the issue should not be used as a political football.

“This should be nonpartisan, there’s adequate resources available, there’s federal dollars available,” said Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President Doug Loon. “Other states have done this easily, but yet Minnesota seems to be in a stare-off position that can be avoided.”

Businesses did not think they would have to foot the bill for an unexpected surge in unemployment claims due to the pandemic, Loon said. The unexpected tax bill means business owners have less to spend on payroll and less to spend on benefits and other assets.

John Reynolds, state director with the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Minnesota, echoed Loon’s concerns. Some businesses could pay five times the amount they did in previous years, he said. That includes Flynn’s truck stop in southern Minnesota, where the rate went from .1% to .54% this year.

“What could a lot of small businesses use right now? More money to increase wages, more money to keep up with inflation, more money to go out and try to recruit and train new workers that they badly need,” Reynolds said.

The state’s business community is less than pleased with paying more taxes to the unemployment insurance trust fund. But Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development also warns of coming issues.

Employers have already started to pay the higher taxes, which will increase dramatically after the March 15 deadline, according to DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. The taxes are complex, he said, and the delay doesn’t just create confusion for business — it may also take months to recalculate bills and provide refunds to businesses who overpay.

Technically businesses can file until April 30, but many are already set to do so before then.

“People start paying their bills, they don’t wait until April first,” Reynolds said. “Not everybody waits until the last day and that’s just not great advice for businesses to not tell them to pay their tax bills until they figure out what the Legislature does.”