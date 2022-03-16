News
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught goes on
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Both Russia and Ukraine projected optimism ahead of another scheduled round of talks Wednesday, even as Moscow’s forces rained fire on Kyiv and other major cities in a bid to crush the resistance that has frustrated Kremlin hopes for a lightning victory.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the U.S. Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “We need you right now.”
With Moscow’s ground advance on the Ukrainian capital stalled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” by the two sides, while Zelenskyy said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic.”
Kyiv residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia shelled areas in and around the city. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.
Russian forces also continued pounding Mariupol, the encircled southern seaport of 430,000 that has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine and has forced the digging of mass graves. An Associated Press video showed bloody civilians, some moaning in pain, lying on stretchers in a hospital hallway, while corpses lined a wall outside.
International pressure against Moscow mounted and its isolation grew as the 47-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, expelled Russia. And the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ordered it to stop attacking Ukraine, though there was little hope it would comply.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the operation in Ukraine is unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans,” and he decried Western sanctions against Moscow. He accused the West of trying to “squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country.”
Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the war rose after Zelenskyy acknowledged Tuesday in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining NATO. Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a threat to Russia.
Lavrov welcomed Zelenskyy’s comment and said “the businesslike spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.”
“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said on Russian TV. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”
Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise for a Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.
Prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, given the gulf between Ukraine’s demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia’s suspected aim of replacing Kyiv’s Westward-looking government with a pro-Moscow regime.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Russian claims Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable to Sweden or Austria. Podolyak said Ukraine needs powerful allies and “clearly defined security guarantees” to keep it safe.
Another source of dispute is the status of Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, and the separatist-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia recognizes as independent. Ukraine considers both part of its territory.
In going before Congress, Zelenskyy said that Russia “has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.”
President Joe Biden has resisted Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone over the country because of the danger of triggering war between the U.S. and Russia.
The fighting has sent more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine, by the United Nations’ estimate. The U.N. reported that over 700 civilians have been confirmed killed but that the real number is higher.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, arrived in Ukraine to try to obtain greater access for aid groups and increased protection of civilians.
Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and over 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner.”
Nowhere has suffered more than Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov. Local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people.
Bodies have been buried in trenches, and more corpses lay in the streets and in a hospital basement. Using the flashlight on his cellphone to illuminate the basement, Dr. Valeriy Drengar pulled back a blanket to show the body of an infant 22 days old. Other wrapped bodies also appeared to be children, given their size.
“These are the people we could not save,” Drengar said.
With humanitarian aid unable to get in amid the constant bombardment, people burn scraps of furniture to warm their hands and cook the little food still available.
Nearly 30,000 people managed to escape the city on Tuesday in thousands of vehicles by way of a humanitarian corridor, city officials said.
But local authorities said Russian forces had taken hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using it as a firing position. Officials said the troops forced about 400 people from nearby homes into the Regional Intensive Care Hospital and were using them and roughly 100 patients and staff as human shields.
Kyiv regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and a highway leading west, and across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing.”
Ten people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.
Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson airport and air base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.
Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
News
Though he’s moved on, former Twins slugger Nelson Cruz continues to mentor Luis Arraez
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Luis Arraez’s phone is ringing — and it’s early. Maybe 7 a.m. or so. He knows who is on the other line, and he knows exactly what he wants.
Nelson Cruz has just agreed to a deal with a new team — the former Twins designated hitter will join the Washington Nationals this season — but as always, he has someone else on his mind.
This time, it’s Arraez.
At 7 a.m., Cruz wants to know if Arraez has lifted weights yet. During his two and a half seasons in Minnesota, Cruz was well known for taking young players in under his tutelage. And even though Cruz is now gone, he’s still filling the mentorship role for Arraez.
Arraez spent a month this offseason working with Cruz in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic, heading down in mid-January to train at Cruz’s gym, hit at his batting cage and stay with the 41-year-old at his home.
“I’ve never worked like that,” Arraez said. “We worked three times a day. It’s the first time I worked like that. I never hit like that, too. We hit a lot. We worked. We slept.”
A typical day would see them starting in the cages at around 9 a.m. and hitting until noon, Arraez said. They would “drink protein,” and then quickly shift to lifting until 3 p.m. After that, they’d grab some food and rest for a bit before getting back to the cages around 7 p.m. and hitting until 11 or 12. Cruz’s mother, Dominga, would often cook for them.
“This is the kind of stuff that has been a reality for Luis, being locked in with Nellie and his routine,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Nellie’s been preparing for his season and for games like this for 15 years. This is how he’s always been, and for guys getting a taste of it, it’s eye opening.”
For Arraez, it certainly was.
Sometimes they would take a day off, sometimes they wouldn’t. For Cruz, Arraez said, off days aren’t much of a thing.
“Nellie, he doesn’t have a day off,” Arraez said. “(When) he wakes up, he just wants to hit. Hit, hit, hit and work. I want to put my routine like that, too. … It’s helped me a lot.”
Arraez slimmed down while in the Dominican Republic, losing about 11 pounds, he said.
Physically, Arraez said he came out of the experience feeling much different. He also came out of the month with a more defined routine — one that has him in the gym early in the morning — that he intends to continue in an attempt to stay healthy and strong.
Arraez dealt with three separate stints on the injured list last season: first a concussion, then a shoulder injury and lastly, a knee issue.
“He helps me (with) my body,” Arraez said. “He wants me to be healthy this year. I want to play every game. That’s why I work hard with him.”
What position exactly Arraez plays will still be sorted out, though it seems he will see a majority of his time at third base after Josh Donaldson was traded earlier this week. Arraez, who primarily played second base in 2019-20, can also back up Jorge Polanco there.
Baldelli said the Twins will not have Arraez spending time preparing to play the outfield this spring, though the team sent him out to left field 21 times last year.
“I’d like him to focus his attention on playing around the infield,” Baldelli said. “That’s what’s going to get him ready, and that’s where we’re going to play him. Can things always change? Of course. But that’s where he’s going to play. That’s our plan for him early on.”
Wherever Baldelli decides to play him, Arraez will be ready and willing.
And the Twins can thank Cruz for an assist with helping him prepare.
“Because we (couldn’t) talk to the coaches (during the lockout), that’s why I worked there but … maybe this year I go there, too,” Arraez said. “I want to be close to Nellie. Nellie, he’s a part of my family. I love Nellie.”
News
Vikings announce offseason workout dates, including April 11 start date
In less than a month, Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff will get to work with players.
The Vikings announced their voluntary offseason workout dates on Wednesday, including starting April 11. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had told KFAN-FM on Tuesday that would be the start date.
The Vikings could have elected to start their program April 4, the first allowed NFL date for teams with a new head coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin until April 18.
Minnesota will have a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be June 7-9.
News
Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine
(NewsNation) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion.
Money is being put aside for the more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attacks on the country as well— $186 million.
“We’re moving urgently to further augment support to the brave people of Ukraine, as they defend their country,” Biden said.
The U.S. is also sending anti-armor and anti-air systems as well as Javelins and Stingers, which Ukraine has requested. The money comes from more than $13 billion in funding Congress passed and Biden’s signed Tuesday for Ukraine.
“With billions more included in this bill for new humanitarian assistance, we’re going to be able to quickly ramp up our response and help alleviate the suffering that Putin’s war is causing the Ukrainian people in the region,” Biden said.
Next week, Biden’s going to Europe on his first trip back to the continent since his summer summit in Geneva with Russian President Putin. There, he will meet face-to-face with his European counterparts to assess the war.
