Hell’s Kitchen taking over neighboring Angel Food Bakery

The underworld of Minneapolis basement brunch spot Hell’s Kitchen will soon rise above ground and onto South Ninth Street.

Opening March 28, Hell’s Cafeteria is taking over the heavenly Angel Food Bakery, the street-level space above Hell’s Kitchen.

The restaurant will serve up the classics of the downstairs joint but make them short-order versions to be taken to-go or eaten at the cafeteria’s community tables, just like elementary school.

Hell’s Cafeteria will channel all of that inner-child nostalgia and serve it with a side of lemon ricotta hotcakes. “And what’s more nostalgic than a cafeteria?” says KJ Granberg, president of Hell’s Kitchen Inc.

Expect sweet and savory hot mini doughnuts, a full-on coffee bar, cocktails and kombucha both on tap, and draft beer alongside their “food-centric” faves (mini caramel rolls, wild rice porridge, smash burgers and curds).

Keep an eye out for grab-and-go “TV dinners” in the future. Hell’s Kitchen has been a mainstay brunch spot in downtown Minneapolis for more than 20 years, and the business had “no hesitation whatsoever” about launching a new concept there.

“The delayed dream, it turns out, turned out to be perfect, with office workers coming back downtown and demand for fast-casual fare showing no signs of slowing,” Granberg said. “We originally expected any expansion would have to take place elsewhere, but reaching into our former sister bakery’s space is absolutely ideal.”

Hell’s Cafeteria

Hours: Open Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Open Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Address: 86 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis

86 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis On the web: www.hellscafeteriamn.com