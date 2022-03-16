News
Hell’s Kitchen taking over neighboring Angel Food Bakery
The underworld of Minneapolis basement brunch spot Hell’s Kitchen will soon rise above ground and onto South Ninth Street.
Opening March 28, Hell’s Cafeteria is taking over the heavenly Angel Food Bakery, the street-level space above Hell’s Kitchen.
The restaurant will serve up the classics of the downstairs joint but make them short-order versions to be taken to-go or eaten at the cafeteria’s community tables, just like elementary school.
Hell’s Cafeteria will channel all of that inner-child nostalgia and serve it with a side of lemon ricotta hotcakes. “And what’s more nostalgic than a cafeteria?” says KJ Granberg, president of Hell’s Kitchen Inc.
Expect sweet and savory hot mini doughnuts, a full-on coffee bar, cocktails and kombucha both on tap, and draft beer alongside their “food-centric” faves (mini caramel rolls, wild rice porridge, smash burgers and curds).
Keep an eye out for grab-and-go “TV dinners” in the future. Hell’s Kitchen has been a mainstay brunch spot in downtown Minneapolis for more than 20 years, and the business had “no hesitation whatsoever” about launching a new concept there.
“The delayed dream, it turns out, turned out to be perfect, with office workers coming back downtown and demand for fast-casual fare showing no signs of slowing,” Granberg said. “We originally expected any expansion would have to take place elsewhere, but reaching into our former sister bakery’s space is absolutely ideal.”
Hell’s Cafeteria
- Hours: Open Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
- Address: 86 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis
- On the web: www.hellscafeteriamn.com
News
Watch Live: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy set to address Congress
(NewsNation) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address to U.S. Congress on Wednesday as he works to rally support as the Russian invasion of his country continues.
Zelenskyy will speak to members of the House and Senate. NewsNation will livestream Zelesnkyy’s remarks on this page at 9 a.m. ET.
The remarks come one week after Zelenskyy’s stirring address to the U.K. Parliament that carried echoes of Winston Churchill during World War II. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.
“What we’re seeing everyday is the fight for freedom. The sacrifices people are willing to make for the freedom we take for granted,” Sen. Joe Manchin said on “Morning in America.” “I hope that we would do the same and with that, that means giving him the support that we can for him to defend himself.”
The Ukrainian president has specifically sought air support to battle the Russians, including the transfer of Soviet-era MiGs from Poland, but the Pentagon has closed the door on that idea for now, worried it could escalate U.S. involvement.
Manchin adds, “I hope he understands we’re there for him.”
As the invasion of Ukraine stretches into a third week, Russian forces have escalated their bombardment of Kyiv, a relentless onslaught that keeps deepening the humanitarian crisis in this war.
More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the International Organization for Migration.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Zelenskyy asked for the meeting when they spoke at the end of last week, and lawmakers are “thrilled” to have him address Congress.
This comes amid a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll that found there is broad support for continuing to arm the Ukrainians in their fight against Russia, as well as for the economic sanctions imposed by the United States. But Americans draw a line: They are almost as strongly against using U.S. troops to defend Ukraine.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
News
The Luxurious Palm Springs Hotels to Book for a Weekend in Coachella Valley
It’s almost time for eager festival-goers to make their annual pilgrimage to California for Coachella, the music festival that also serves as an Instagram-filled desert moment overflowing with flower crowns, crop tops and a whole lot of fringe. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, It’s been a minute since the last in-person Coachella event, but the desert extravaganza is officially back next month, occupying two weekends (April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24), because people are just that excited to spend their days running around the dusty Indio campgrounds. Both Coachella weekends are already fully sold out, so if you haven’t figured out your accommodations just yet, you’re going to want to get on that ASAP.
Even if you’re not a Coachella enthusiast, a trip to Palm Springs is never a bad idea. Below, see the best, most luxurious hotels to book for Coachella, but also for your next desert getaway.
Parker Palm Springs
The idyllic Parker Palm Springs was entirely redesigned by Jonathan Adler in 2016, so you know it’s absolutely picture-perfect. The charming hotel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is composed of 144 rooms, including 12 villas and the two-bedroom Gene Autry Residence. For those who aren’t set on spending every second at Coachella, there’s plenty to do at the Parker Palm Springs; the hotel is situated on 13 acres, and is equipped with two pools, a croquet court and clay tennis courts. There’s also a luxe spa, the Palm Springs Yacht Club, which is outfitted with 15 treatment rooms and custom treatments, in addition to no less than five separate dining options. Parker Palm Springs.
La Quinta Resort & Club
La Quinta is perhaps one of the best-known hotels in the area, and it’s also surely the largest, with 617 casita-style rooms and 161 villas spread out over 45 acres. The hotel boasts 41 pools throughout the property (though several of those are private pools for personal accommodations), as well as seven restaurants and a spa. The historic hotel, which dates back to 1926, is also perfect for golf enthusiasts as well as Coachella revelers, since it’s home to three courses. La Quinta Resort & Club.
L’Horizon
L’Horizon is a perfect option for those interested in a more relaxing getaway, as it’s adults-only and doesn’t allow guests under the age of 21. The midcentury hotel, which reopened in 2015 after receiving a multimillion-dollar renovation, is comprised of 25 semi-detached secluded and private bungalows, all of which pay homage to the three-acre property’s 1960s heyday. The hotelier behind L’Horizon, Steve Hermann, also recently unveiled the luxurious Hermann Bungalows, a set of 24 accommodations situated right next door to L’Horizon. There’s also a pool, al fresco restaurant, spa and private boutique. L’Horizon.
Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs
The low-key Avalon Hotel is located in downtown Palm Springs. The hotel features 67 Spanish-style rooms, ranging from petite studios to private bungalow villas; the bungalows are all equipped with gas fireplaces and full kitchens, in addition to furnished private patios and separate living and dining rooms. There are three pools on the property, as well as a spa and one restaurant, Chi Chi. Avalon Palm Springs.
Rowan Palm Springs
The sleek Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs is a physical standout in downtown Palm Springs, considering it’s the tallest building in the area. The seven-story hotel features 153 rooms and suites, all of which have impressive views of the neighboring mountains and desert landscape. There’s a rooftop pool with a bar, in addition to two restaurants and another lobby bar. Rowan Palm Springs.
News
Crash shuts down I-55 near Downtown St. Louis for hours
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An accident shut down southbound I-55 near Broadway at 4:00 am this morning. The highway is expected to reopen at 9:00 am. There is a major traffic backup in the area.
FOX 2’s Jason Maxwell reports that only one car crashed in the accident. A man was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
