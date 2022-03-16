Connect with us

Inspector visits Republic Services after trash pileup complaint

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Inspector visits Republic Services after trash pileup complaint
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas confirmed his office received a tip about trash billowing out of Republic Services Southside facility off Interstate 55 and Bayless Avenue. Trakas represented the area where the facility is located.

Trakas said this is not the first complaint and it won’t be the last. He contacted the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to file a complaint from his office, and he confirmed an inspector has visited the facility but is awaiting the final report and findings.

Mary Blessing said she has been getting on and off I-55 at Bayless, right next to the Republic Services facility since she moved to the area in 1992.

“It just seems like it gets worse and worse,” Blessing said. “The trash has really become an eyesore.” She said in the last 3 to 4 years it’s gotten worse.

Nearby resident Jeffery Meier agreed. He’s lived in the area for two decades. Meier said he isn’t sure if it’s the facility’s doing, or if it’s a combination of homeless people in the area leaving trash in various places.

“I plan on retiring in five years and plan on walking up and down cleaning the street,” Meier said. “We need trash cans up and down the street. I don’t know if that will help.”

She said the recycling from the facility lands on the highway and roadways nearby. She wanted to do something about it and adopted a portion of the highway.

“We have mounds of trash that aren’t contained,” Blessing said. “When it’s windy, it just blows all over the place.”

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew above the facility Tuesday afternoon and spotted mounds of trash.

While talking with Blessing Tuesday on the side of Bayless Avenue, FOX 2 News crews noticed crews wearing reflective vests were picking up trash across the street from Republic Services’ building.

Meier said he has spotted crews from the facility picking up trash on his way to work often. Republic Services local and corporate headquarters did not return our request for a comment Tuesday afternoon.

News

Bellefontaine Neighbors alderwoman impeachment hearing canceled

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Bellefontaine Neighbors alderwoman impeachment hearing canceled
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Some Bellfontaine Neighbors city leaders are raising questions over a special meeting that was supposed to happen Tuesday evening. That meeting centered around the impeachment of an alderwoman accused by an alderman of making racial comments.

After less than five minutes, Mayor Tommie Pierson adjourned the meeting, stating that there were not enough alderpersons in attendance.

However, Alderman James Carroll said he was waiting to get into the Zoom meeting but was never let in by the host.

Carroll sent a screenshot, showing that he had been waiting to get into the Zoom meeting before it started at 7:30 p.m. but was never let in.

“I attempted to log in to the meeting at 7:25, and I kept getting a message: ‘Waiting on host to let you in.’ I’ve waited for about five minutes after 7:35,” Carroll said. “I received a phone call from another alderperson saying that the meeting has been adjourned due to lack of a quorum. So, there were two older persons that they weren’t allowing into the meeting to discuss these issues.”

Carroll said he called for a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss impeaching Alderwoman Alease Dailes. Dailes is accused by Carroll of making racial comments towards him.

Carroll said in September of 2021, Dailes texted him and called him a “PWT,” which he says stands for “poor white trash.”

“I think it’s important to hold elected officials accountable. Like I said, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our community that just are not following these rules. For us to turn around our community, we’ve got a hold people to a standard,” Carroll said.

FOX 2 has called, texted, and emailed Dailes and has not heard back. FOX 2 also emailed Mayor Tommie Pierson and has not heard back.

Carroll said he plans to submit another request for a special meeting next week.

News

Edwardsville pipeline fixed; crews still cleaning up oil spill

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Edwardsville pipeline fixed; crews still cleaning up oil spill
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Marathon Pipe Line leak has been repaired, and operations restored, as crews continue cleaning up last week’s oil spill.

About 3,900 barrels of crude oil spilled in the Edwardsville area, including the nearby Cahokia Creek. The leak was reported on March 11.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured footage of crews fixing the pipeline. Authorities greenlighted Marathon to restart operations amid clean-up efforts.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the parent company of MPL, said in a statement that there have been reports of odors in areas near the spill — but air monitoring has not detected a hazardous level of emissions.

“I smelled this awful smell,” said Bunker Hill resident Paula Mansholt. “I just feel bad for the people that are living around here.”

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is working with the state’s attorney general to oversee the cleanup.

“I am committed to protecting the health and safety of residents, as well as the environment, and will work with the IEPA to ensure that marathon remediates the release,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement Tuesday.

Mike Firsching, of Fort Russell Veterinary, owns a dozen acres of land that extends to the pipeline. Some of the oil spilled onto his land.

“When you come back here, you would think you’re at a theme park. Everything is lit up bright. There’s noise and flashing lights and honking,” Firsching said.

As a vet, he’s no stranger to helping sick animals. When an owl covered in oil appeared in his parking lot, his team sprang into action.

“He was definitely distressed,” said Firsching. “He couldn’t fly. He couldn’t get off the ground, so I told my staff that we finished up on a surgery we were doing and said the owl is next.”

Firsching and his team bathed the owl, whom they named Ollie, and turned him over to local wildlife rehab.

Treehouse Wildlife Center has taken in and treated seven ducks, one frog, one hawk, two beavers, and three turtles. Unfortunately, several other animals died from the spill at the scene.

“All of our staff and volunteers are working hard to care for the animals entrusted to our protection,” the wildlife center said in a statement.

MPL is covering all wildlife expenses. Crews will continue to work on cleanup 24/7 until all oil is gone.

News

Photos and video: Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Photos and video: Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine
Three premature infants lie side by side, swaddled in blankets in a hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, left by the parents who cannot care for them.

The bodies of people killed during Russian shelling lie wrapped in blankets Tuesday at the same hospital, No. 3. Piled against a wall, the horrific image is illuminated by a police officer’s flashlight.

And in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a firefighter comforts a woman rescued from an apartment building hit by Russian artillery shells, while another woman who survived the attack screams in horror.

These are images of the innocents caught in the fighting on Day 20 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Elsewhere, during a funeral at a church in Lviv, families and friends grieve Ukrainian soldiers killed during a weekend airstrike on a military base in Yarokiv, just miles from the Polish border.

One mourner clutches a Ukrainian flag. Others wail in sorrow over a coffin nearby.

  • Premature babies who were left behind by their parents lie in a bed in hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • 1647397309 569 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • 1647397310 300 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    Firefighters extinguish flames in an apartment building after being hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • 1647397311 944 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    A child who fled the war in Ukraine waits in a bus after arriving to Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

  • 1647397311 898 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    A police officer shows the covered bodies of people killed by shelling at hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • 1647397312 803 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • 1647397313 771 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • 1647397314 343 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    A woman reacts after being rescued by firefighters from her apartment in a burning building that was hit by artillery shells in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • 1647397315 59 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    Ukrainian soldiers pay last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against the Russian invaders, in a cemetery in the town of Boryspil close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • 1647397315 769 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    Ukrainian servicemen carry a washing machine as they help to relocate goods from a market that was destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

  • 1647397316 283 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

  • 1647397317 327 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

  • 1647397317 108 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    An elderly woman is helped by policemen after she was rescued by firefighters from inside her apartment after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

  • 1647397318 935 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    People attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

  • 1647397318 380 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers carry a man injured during a shelling attack into hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • 1647397319 971 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    People who fled the war in Ukraine leave Przemysl train station in Przemysl, Poland, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

  • 1647397320 368 Photos and video Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

    Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

of

Expand

