Jamie Dornan didn’t know if Robert Pattinson ‘fit in’
Robert Pattinson recently claimed he was always the last to be invited out with Jamie Dornan and his now-famous housemates – who included Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie Cox – when they were all trying to make it in America.
‘I haven’t earned the right’: Dolly Parton’s candid confession as she withdraws Rock Hall Of Fame nomination
Published by Radar Online It might have been the greatest gift of all — but country superstar Dolly Parton doesn’t think she is good enough to be inducted into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mega “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow…
Pete Davidson urged Kanye West to ‘grow up’ in leaked text exchange
Pete Davidson hasn’t responded publicly to any of Kanye West’s public attacks on him or his girlfriend, the 41-year-old rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but his friend Dave Sirus has seemingly shared a string of messages between the two men in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life
Near the beginning of Laotian-American director Mattie Do’s third feature film (released on VOD in North America on March 1), there is a scene wherein a woman watches the film’s protagonist The Old Man (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) prepare her body for burial. Her face wears a forlorn expression: confusion reined in by helplessness. She holds her hands but doesn’t speak — she just watches herself as The Old Man dusts her cheeks with blush, gently wipes a pale brown hue across her lips, and then slices off her index finger. As he buries her in a clearing nestled deep within a
