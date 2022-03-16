News
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been a hot spot for trouble, shuts down
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been in the city’s crosshairs after a number of shooting incidents, including the killing a woman in the parking lot in 2020, has shut down.
A spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections said Tuesday they have been notified that Lamplighter would be canceling its licenses. Signs have been taken off the building, which was located in a strip mall at Larpenteur Avenue and Rice Street.
Kim O’Brien, executive director of the Rice-Larpenteur Alliance, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that an email from the building owner confirmed the business is closed permanently.
The nightclub has been a hot spot for trouble in recent years, prompting fierce opposition from neighborhood residents and community groups.
A year ago, the St. Paul City Council sought to close down the club, holding an emotional public impact session to gauge how the nightclub has affected neighborhood residents. However, the council did not have the authority to do so and was legally required to renew its liquor license.
Opposition hit a boiling point following the June 2020 killing of Nia Black, a 23-year-old cosmetologist who was shot outside the club.
About two months later, former employees were reported fighting in the bar.
Previous incidents include a shooting in the lot on July 9, 2019; a report of shots fired on Sept. 21, 2018; a shooting in the lot on Sept. 11, 2018; an assault in the parking lot on June 8, 2018; and a parking lot assault on May 26, 2018. Jauan E. Love, 37, was shot dead in the parking lot on Sept. 29, 2017.
As a result of those incidents and numerous neighborhood complaints, DSI recommended that the license be referred to the city attorney’s office for a formal review of potential penalties or adverse action, including possible license revocation.
Strippers at the Lamplighter appear unclothed behind a pane of glass or hard plastic while patrons drink in the bar of an adjoining room. The physical separations have allowed the club to effectively flout city rules against nude bars, but city officials say the lounge has nevertheless been a magnet for trouble.
News
LIVESTREAM: Cpl. Ben Cooper funeral procession
JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral procession of JPD’s Cpl. Ben Cooper will be livestreamed from our website beginning early this afternoon.
Our video player above will carry the livestream of the procession as it begins at approximately 1:00 PM. A timeline of the planned procession route and stops can be found below:
Timeline:
- 11:30 – 11:45 Procession towards MSSU
- 1:00 – 2:10 Funeral Services inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
- 2:30 – 3:00 Honors, 21-gun salute, flag folding on Campus Oval
- 3:00 – 4:00 Procession through Main St.
The public is invited to watch the ceremony from Main St., as the procession travels through the highlighted path seen in the map below. If you plan on watching in person JPD asks that you do not park on Main St. and to give yourself plenty of time to park elsewhere.
Both JPD Corporal Ben Cooper, and JPD Officer Jake Reed, were on-duty when struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday.
Joplin officials say they’ll release Officer Jake Reed’s funeral service details in the coming days.
Public viewing of funeral procession route highlighted
JOPLIN, Mo. — Those of you who wish to pay respects on Tuesday (3/15) to Joplin Police Department Corporal, Ben Cooper, there’s a couple ways for you to do so.
One of them is watch the funeral procession travel by.
On the map pictured above, we’ve highlighted the designated section of Joplin, where the public can safely view the procession.
The map highlights in green, the public viewing location where you can watch the funeral procession of JPD Corporal, Ben Cooper.
That location will stretch out along Main Street, starting from 3rd Street in downtown, where the old Joplin library building is located, and then ending to the south, at 19th Street, one block north of Walgreens.
If you wish to show support to the Cooper Family or to law enforcement in general, the city of Joplin encourages you to attend the public viewing of the processional, which will travel that route along Main Street, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.
City officials ask that you do not park on Main Street and make sure to give yourself time to find a safe parking location before 3:00 p.m.
Officials with the city say to expect brief traffic delays in and around Joplin, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday (3/15) and to give yourself some extra time to arrive at work, or any other destination within the city.
News
Wild trade Nico Sturm to rival Avalanche in exchange for Tyson Jost
With the Wild struggling through a midseason swoon, general manager Bill Guerin has decided to switch things up.
Roughly an hour after the Wild wrapped up a tough practice on Tuesday morning at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, Guerin traded center Nico Sturm to the rival Colorado Avalanche in exchange for winger Tyson Jost.
Though it’s not the splashy move fans having been hoping for, it’s clearly Guerin’s attempt to inject some life into a team that has lost its way over the past month.
Originally a first round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old Jost has 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 59 games this seaosn. He’s mostly filled a bottom six role with the Avalanche with 45 goals and 58 assists in 321 career games.
In hindsight, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 26-year-old Sturm is on the way out. He had been scratched a few times over the past couple of weeks with youngster Connor Dewar taking his spot in the Wild lineup.
After signing with the Wild an undrafted free agent out of Clarkson University on April 1, 2019, Sturm got some season in the minors before becoming a regular in the NHL. He posted 20 goals and 16 assists in 111 games with the Wild and now heads to their biggest rival.
News
Ravens agree to five-year, $70 million deal with former New Orleans Saints star safety Marcus Williams
The Ravens have agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with free-agent safety Marcus Williams, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed, the team’s first big acquisition of the offseason.
Deals can’t be finalized until Wednesday, when the new league year begins. ESPN reported Tuesday that Williams’ contract has $37 million guaranteed.
“Words can’t describe the way I’m feeling!!! I’m so grateful!! I can’t wait to get to work,” Williams wrote in a tweet in which he tagged the Ravens’ team account.
Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended and never missed more than two games in a season. He’s one of six players with two-plus interceptions over each of the past five years.
The former second-round pick was named a second-team All-Pro last season by Pro Football Focus after allowing a 54.2 passer rating in primary coverage, giving up one touchdown and recording two interceptions.
Safety wasn’t considered a glaring need for the Ravens, who entered free agency with about $16 million in salary cap space and holes along the offensive and defensive lines. But the team is coming off an injury-plagued season in which it finished last in the NFL in pass defense and had just nine interceptions.
With safety Chuck Clark returning, promising defensive back Brandon Stephens set to enter his second year in Baltimore, and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters expected to return from season-ending injuries by training camp, the Ravens should have one of the NFL’s most talented secondaries in 2022.
This story will be updated.
()
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been a hot spot for trouble, shuts down
LIVESTREAM: Cpl. Ben Cooper funeral procession
Wild trade Nico Sturm to rival Avalanche in exchange for Tyson Jost
Ravens agree to five-year, $70 million deal with former New Orleans Saints star safety Marcus Williams
Spring Preview: Best Memoirs to Ring in the Spring
Two new judges appointed for Ramsey County
Federal government has spent more than $120M on COVID-19 funerals in Missouri, Illinois
Flags fly half-staff in two Missouri counties for fallen Joplin officer
Arkansas man sentenced for traveling to St. Louis to have sex with minor
Chicago Bears and Lake County Forest Preserves teaming up to eradicate buckthorn from Halas Hall campus
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead