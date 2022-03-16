Connect with us

News

Loons add former all-MLS fullback Kemar Lawrence

Published

2 hours ago

on

Minnesota United will bolster its defense with the addition of former all-MLS left back Kemar Lawrence, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press.

The Loons have been pursuing Lawrence for a couple of years and were able to acquire him for a bargain, the source said.

Lawrence, a member of the Jamaican national team, was named MLS Best XI in 2018 and an MLS All-Star in 2019 before a move to Anderlecht in Belgian first division for 2020-21.

Lawrence, 29, returned to MLS with Toronto last season and played 1,915 minutes across 25 games, but has not suited up for the Reds this year. Minnesota is only  paying a portion of his salary, which was $340,000 last season, per MLS Players Association figures, and Toronto FC has to pay the remainder of his transfer fee, the source said.

In Belgium, Lawrence played 1,174 minutes for one of the top clubs in Belgium. Before that, Lawrence played at least 1,700 minutes in each of five seasons for New York Red Bulls from 2015-19.

Lawrence said last May he declined multiple offers from Anderlecht, within France and in the England’s Championship, but opted to return to North America because wife and family were at that time based in New Jersey.

Lawrence has 143 appearances in MLS and most recently played for Jamaica in World Cup qualifiers in January.

The addition of Lawrence creates an interesting dynamic with incumbent Chase Gasper reaching healthy after missing the first three games of 2022 due a concussion at the end of preseason. Minnesota has had Bakaye Dibassy, Oniel Fisher and D.J. Taylor fill in at left back with Gasper out.

News

Vikings announce offseason workout dates, Patrick Peterson reiterates desire to return

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

In less than a month, Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff will get to work with players.

The Vikings announced their voluntary offseason workout dates on Wednesday, including starting sessions on April 11. Quarterback Kirk Cousins told KFAN-FM on Tuesday that would be the start date.

The Vikings could have elected to start their program on April 4, the first allowed NFL date for teams with a new head coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin until April 18.

Minnesota will conduct a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be held June 7-9.

Also, in a podcast taped Tuesday and posted Wednesday, free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson reiterated his desire to re-sign with the Vikings.

“I stand where I stood in December,” Peterson said on “All Things Covered,” the podcast he co-hosts along with his cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden. “I loved everything about Minnesota. At the end of the day, the ball’s in their court now if they want me back.  I’m a free agent right now and I have a couple teams that say that they’re interested, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple days.”

Peterson was teammates in Arizona in 2019 and 2020 with free-agent linebacker Jordan Hicks, who agreed to terms Tuesday with the Vikings. Peterson said Hicks, who played with Philadelphia from 2015-19 before spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals, “will be a great addition” to Minnesota.

“Very reliable player, going to be where he’s supposed to be at all times, a tackling machine, a guy that plays with high energy,” Peterson said.

According to OvertheCap.com, Hicks got a two-year, $10 million contract. His base salary in 2022 of $1.45 million is guaranteed and he got a $3 million signing bonus, giving him a overall guarantee of $4.45 million. His 2022 salary-cap number will be $3.5 million.

News

Class 4A girls state basketball: Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Liv McGill scored a game-high 20 points, and Taylor Woodson added 14 points and nine rebounds as top-ranked Hopkins steadily pulled away from Lakeville North in a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, 66-43, at Williams Arena.

The Royals (24-1) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of Wednesday’s noon game between Rosemount (24-5) and White Bear Lake (20-9). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Williams.

The Panthers (20-10) held the Royals to 33 percent from the field in the first half and trailed, 28-14. They pulled within 16 points with 4 minutes left, but Royals point guard Amaya Battle scored the next six points on a mid-range jumper, two free throws and a driving bank shot to push the lead to 61-39.

Battle, who has committed to play for Minnesota next season, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Lakeville North will meet the loser of the noon game in the consolation bracket Thursday at Concordia St. Paul at 10 a.m.

News

Minnesota mother: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

WINONA, Minn. — A southern Minnesota mother says she has lost contact with her son in Ukraine and fears the worst about his safety.

Tina Hauser, of Winona, tells KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind.

‘My worst nightmare is coming true, and I’m fearful that they are going to torture him and kill him and I’m not ever going to see my son again,’ said Hauser through tears.

Hauser says she has called the U.S. Embassy but has not heard back. She has also reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help. Klobuchar said in a statement her office was working with the State Department and U.S. embassy in Moscow to resolve the situation.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday about Hauser’s son.

Trending

