News
Man, 52, critically injured in shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
Someone shot and critically injured a 52-year-old man on Tuesday night in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff area.
Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a man who was shot in the lower extremities and abdomen on Eichenwald Street near East Seventh Street, according to a police report.
Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
Police are investigating what happened and no one was under arrest as of Wednesday morning.
News
Minnesota parents: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine
WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota parents fear for the safety of their adult son in Ukraine who they say was taken by the Russian military.
Tina Hauser, of Winona, told KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler Jacob, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind.
“My worst nightmare is coming true, and I’m fearful that they are going to torture him and kill him and I’m not ever going to see my son again,” said Hauser through tears.
Hauser said she has called the U.S. Embassy but has not heard back. She has also reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help.
“My heart goes out to Tyler’s family and we will do everything we can to locate him. My office is working with the State Department and the embassy to find him and resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” Klobuchar said in a statement.
The senator’s press secretary, Jane Meyer, said Wednesday there was no update on the case.
The State Department said it is aware of the reports, but due to privacy considerations has no further comment.
Jacob, 28, was teaching English in Kherson when Russian troops invaded the country, according to his father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls.
He said Jacob got on an evacuation bus for foreigners headed to Turkey on Saturday. But at a checkpoint in Crimea, the bus was stopped by Russian soldiers and Jacob was detained, WCCO-TV reported.
“It’s heartbreaking that your child would have to go through something like that,” his father said.
News
Vikings announce offseason workout dates, Patrick Peterson reiterates desire to return
In less than a month, Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff will get to work with players.
The Vikings announced their voluntary offseason workout dates on Wednesday, including starting sessions on April 11. Quarterback Kirk Cousins told KFAN-FM on Tuesday that would be the start date.
The Vikings could have elected to start their program on April 4, the first allowed NFL date for teams with a new head coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin until April 18.
Minnesota will conduct a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be held June 7-9.
Also, in a podcast taped Tuesday and posted Wednesday, free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson reiterated his desire to re-sign with the Vikings.
“I stand where I stood in December,” Peterson said on “All Things Covered,” the podcast he co-hosts along with his cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden. “I loved everything about Minnesota. At the end of the day, the ball’s in their court now if they want me back. I’m a free agent right now and I have a couple teams that say that they’re interested, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple days.”
Peterson was teammates in Arizona in 2019 and 2020 with free-agent linebacker Jordan Hicks, who agreed to terms Tuesday with the Vikings. Peterson said Hicks, who played with Philadelphia from 2015-19 before spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals, “will be a great addition” to Minnesota.
“Very reliable player, going to be where he’s supposed to be at all times, a tackling machine, a guy that plays with high energy,” Peterson said.
According to OvertheCap.com, Hicks got a two-year, $10 million contract. His base salary in 2022 of $1.45 million is guaranteed and he got a $3 million signing bonus, giving him a overall guarantee of $4.45 million. His 2022 salary-cap number will be $3.5 million.
News
Class 4A girls state basketball: Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43
Liv McGill scored a game-high 20 points, and Taylor Woodson added 14 points and nine rebounds as top-ranked Hopkins steadily pulled away from Lakeville North in a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, 66-43, at Williams Arena.
The Royals (24-1) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of Wednesday’s noon game between Rosemount (24-5) and White Bear Lake (20-9). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Williams.
The Panthers (20-10) held the Royals to 33 percent from the field in the first half and trailed, 28-14. They pulled within 16 points with 4 minutes left, but Royals point guard Amaya Battle scored the next six points on a mid-range jumper, two free throws and a driving bank shot to push the lead to 61-39.
Battle, who has committed to play for Minnesota next season, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Lakeville North will meet the loser of the noon game in the consolation bracket Thursday at Concordia St. Paul at 10 a.m.
Minnesota parents: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine
Vikings announce offseason workout dates, Patrick Peterson reiterates desire to return
Class 4A girls state basketball: Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43
Minnesota mother: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine
Zelenskyy pleads to US Congress: ‘We need you right now’
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught goes on
Though he’s moved on, former Twins slugger Nelson Cruz continues to mentor Luis Arraez
Vikings announce offseason workout dates, including April 11 start date
Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine
Man, 52, critically injured in shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead