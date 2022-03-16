Connect with us

Minnesota parents: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine

Published

1 min ago

on

Minnesota parents: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine
WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota parents fear for the safety of their adult son in Ukraine who they say was taken by the Russian military.

Tina Hauser, of Winona, told KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler Jacob, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind.

“My worst nightmare is coming true, and I’m fearful that they are going to torture him and kill him and I’m not ever going to see my son again,” said Hauser through tears.

Hauser said she has called the U.S. Embassy but has not heard back. She has also reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help.

“My heart goes out to Tyler’s family and we will do everything we can to locate him. My office is working with the State Department and the embassy to find him and resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

The senator’s press secretary, Jane Meyer, said Wednesday there was no update on the case.

The State Department said it is aware of the reports, but due to privacy considerations has no further comment.

Jacob, 28, was teaching English in Kherson when Russian troops invaded the country, according to his father, John Quinn, of Cannon Falls.

He said Jacob got on an evacuation bus for foreigners headed to Turkey on Saturday. But at a checkpoint in Crimea, the bus was stopped by Russian soldiers and Jacob was detained, WCCO-TV reported.

“It’s heartbreaking that your child would have to go through something like that,” his father said.

Vikings announce offseason workout dates, Patrick Peterson reiterates desire to return

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Vikings announce offseason workout dates, Patrick Peterson reiterates desire to return
In less than a month, Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff will get to work with players.

The Vikings announced their voluntary offseason workout dates on Wednesday, including starting sessions on April 11. Quarterback Kirk Cousins told KFAN-FM on Tuesday that would be the start date.

The Vikings could have elected to start their program on April 4, the first allowed NFL date for teams with a new head coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin until April 18.

Minnesota will conduct a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be held June 7-9.

Also, in a podcast taped Tuesday and posted Wednesday, free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson reiterated his desire to re-sign with the Vikings.

“I stand where I stood in December,” Peterson said on “All Things Covered,” the podcast he co-hosts along with his cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden. “I loved everything about Minnesota. At the end of the day, the ball’s in their court now if they want me back.  I’m a free agent right now and I have a couple teams that say that they’re interested, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple days.”

Peterson was teammates in Arizona in 2019 and 2020 with free-agent linebacker Jordan Hicks, who agreed to terms Tuesday with the Vikings. Peterson said Hicks, who played with Philadelphia from 2015-19 before spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals, “will be a great addition” to Minnesota.

“Very reliable player, going to be where he’s supposed to be at all times, a tackling machine, a guy that plays with high energy,” Peterson said.

According to OvertheCap.com, Hicks got a two-year, $10 million contract. His base salary in 2022 of $1.45 million is guaranteed and he got a $3 million signing bonus, giving him a overall guarantee of $4.45 million. His 2022 salary-cap number will be $3.5 million.

Class 4A girls state basketball: Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Class 4A girls state basketball: Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43
Liv McGill scored a game-high 20 points, and Taylor Woodson added 14 points and nine rebounds as top-ranked Hopkins steadily pulled away from Lakeville North in a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, 66-43, at Williams Arena.

The Royals (24-1) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of Wednesday’s noon game between Rosemount (24-5) and White Bear Lake (20-9). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Williams.

The Panthers (20-10) held the Royals to 33 percent from the field in the first half and trailed, 28-14. They pulled within 16 points with 4 minutes left, but Royals point guard Amaya Battle scored the next six points on a mid-range jumper, two free throws and a driving bank shot to push the lead to 61-39.

Battle, who has committed to play for Minnesota next season, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Lakeville North will meet the loser of the noon game in the consolation bracket Thursday at Concordia St. Paul at 10 a.m.

Minnesota mother: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

Minnesota mother: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine
WINONA, Minn. — A southern Minnesota mother says she has lost contact with her son in Ukraine and fears the worst about his safety.

Tina Hauser, of Winona, tells KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind.

‘My worst nightmare is coming true, and I’m fearful that they are going to torture him and kill him and I’m not ever going to see my son again,’ said Hauser through tears.

Hauser says she has called the U.S. Embassy but has not heard back. She has also reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help. Klobuchar said in a statement her office was working with the State Department and U.S. embassy in Moscow to resolve the situation.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday about Hauser’s son.

