News
MN State Patrol announces HEAT enforcement to target excessive speed, criminal activity in Twin Cities, out-state
The State Patrol will focus on excessive speed ad criminal enforcement from Tuesday into August in the Twin Cities.
Known as HEAT, the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign targeted Interstate 94 in St. Paul Tuesday with another effort Tuesday night on I-94 between Interstate 694 and Interstate 394.
The patrols in the metro area will continue until Aug. 24 and a schedule for out-state Minnesota will be released in coming weeks.
Besides troopers on freeways, there also will be an increase in aviation coverage to ensure those attempting to flee will be found and held accountable.
“The first HEAT patrols last month were successful in stopping speeding drivers and, with the help of our aviation resources, we were able to catch people who chose to flee police. We will continue this effort around the state through the summer,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, in a statement. “In addition to State Patrol troopers, we hope to have local agencies working with us to increase the presences of law enforcement on Minnesota highways and freeways.”
During a HEAT campaign in February, 516 vehicles were stopped for speeding. And, 23 people were arrested for driving while impaired and another six for outstanding warrants.
The new HEAT patrols will also focus on traffic safety while also providing an increased law enforcement presence in areas with public safety concerns.
News
Vanessa Yao May Be the Secret Weapon of the CW’s Gender-Flipped Reimagining of ‘Kung Fu’
Vanessa Yao will be the first to admit that her journey to joining The CW’s gender-flipped reimagining of Kung Fu has come full circle.
Born and raised in Montreal, the Chinese-Canadian actress had returned to her family’s roots after graduating from high school to study at the prestigious Beijing Film Academy, where her parents believed she would be given more opportunities as an Asian actor. Yao, whose Chinese name is 姚娆 (yáoráo), went on to lead films for China Central Television and Guangzhou WeiXiao Films and appeared in Huaxia Films’s Father and Hero, which earned her the Best New Actor Award at the 2018 New Zealand Asia Pacific Film Festival.
But after the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yao reached out to Andrew Ooi, a talent manager in Vancouver, with the intention of finding work in North America. She received the audition for Kung Fu last summer, binged the first season of the action-adventure series and eventually recorded a self-taped audition at her home in Beijing. Within 72 hours, she was asked to log on to a Zoom meeting for a callback with producers before she was offered the role of Mia. The long-lost cousin of protagonist Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), Mia could be the secret weapon in the new villain Russell Tan’s (Kee Chan) plan for San Francisco.
“We knew this role was very important to season 2, and we saw many tapes, but what really struck us about Vanessa’s audition was that she was able to be very strong,” said Christina M. Kim, the creator and co-showrunner of Kung Fu. “We needed her to be a strong character that could go up against Nicky, but we had written scenes that showed her vulnerable side, and there was something just so raw and emotional that she could tap into right away. And when we saw those scenes, we just knew she was the one.”
Before she knew it, Yao—who is a Canadian citizen but had a Chinese working visa—had to pack her bags, complete her PCR tests and fly to Vancouver, where she quarantined for two weeks before beginning production on the second season last September. By the time she arrived on set to shoot her first scene, in which Nicky introduces Mia to the rest of the Shen family at the family restaurant, Yao felt like art was imitating life.
“Mia comes in not knowing she has any family, so I tried to play that in my favor,” Yao told Observer in a recent Zoom interview. “I was like, ‘Okay, all this anxiety I feel, I need to continue that. I feel alone—I just need to remember this.’ They were all really nice to me, and I’m like, ‘Don’t worry trying to get to know me just yet. Wait until we’re done Episode 1, and then we can really talk, because this is perfect.’”
“It was just so fun to play it because the cast were so good at giving that feeling of, like, ‘Who are you?’” she added. “I’m a quite sensitive person in real life, and I really made it feel like, ‘Oh, they’re watching me and they’re judging me. They don’t like me, maybe I did something wrong.’ I just tried to milk that moment.”
Since then, Yao has slowly grown closer with the rest of the tight-knit ensemble, who, she noted, will occasionally refer to each other by their character in the show. For instance, Tan Kheng Hua, who plays the matriarch Mei-Li, will frequently be called “Mama” Kheng. “I did feel like I was like an alien,” Yao said with a laugh. “I was just really worried that I wouldn’t be able to get to know them well, because they’d already done a full season together, but they were so nice and so welcoming. As soon as they met me, they were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re Mia! We didn’t meet you yet.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, hi! I’m a ghost on the internet. You can’t find anything on me.’”
Having only worked on feature films in China, Yao also had to get accustomed to the fast-moving nature of television and discovered that, while the styles of acting in Chinese and English-language productions are relatively different, there is a universality in the human experience.
“I remember a director told me like every time I’d say the line in English, it would feel organic. But if I said it in Chinese, it wouldn’t feel as organic,” she said, reflecting on her time in China. “And then he actually helped me a lot by saying, ‘Okay, if this helps you, perhaps you should just translate all your lines in English and understand how you feel, and then just put that same emotion into another language. It doesn’t matter what language you’re speaking—it’s still the same emotion.’”
Last April, amid an alarming rise in anti-Asian racism and violence, Kung Fu became the first network drama to feature a predominantly Asian cast, delivering the highest total viewership numbers for a Wednesday debut on The CW in more than seven years. Given that she grew up in the West but began her career in the East, Yao is acutely aware of the historical lack of Asian American representation and immediately felt a lot of pressure to not only re-establish herself but to also do her character justice.
In her first major TV project, Yao has worked with the stunt team to build on her rudimentary training in kung fu—even if there were times when she thought, “I don’t know if I can do that! She’s so badass! That’s crazy!”
“For me, I was more worried about hurting others,” Yao said of the stunt team, who helps with everything from on-set safety to off-set fight choreography. “Oftentimes, [the stunt doubles] try not to have you contact them, but there are times where you will, and I tend to feel bad right away. And they’re like, ‘It’s fine, just relax, just do it.’ In China, kung fu is such a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m proud about, and it’s a huge thing about our culture as well that I’m like, ‘Hell yeah. We are strong. Don’t mess with us.’”
There’s a new enemy in town. Stream the season premiere of #CWKungFu free only on The CW: pic.twitter.com/Rq7DAzVQYV
— Kung Fu (@cw_kungfu) March 10, 2022
After crossing paths with Nicky in the March 9th season 2 premiere, Yao’s character revealed her tragic backstory: Raised in a cabin by her late mother Mei-Xue, Mia ran away from home at 16 and eventually settled in New York, where she learned how to live on her own and befriended a group of homeless kids. When Russell Tan’s mercenaries raided their squat, everyone was killed except Mia, who escaped using her martial arts training and ultimately tracked down Nicky and her loved ones.
Given that Mia had an isolated upbringing and now has to contend with a family she never knew existed, her innate weariness of strangers is compounded by the grief of losing her mother, who was her rock, Yao explained. “She doesn’t know what anyone’s intentions are, and especially [since] she’s lost her mom, she’s lost the point of safety for her. She has no one to rely on anymore.” Yao added that Mia struggles with guilt around her mother’s death: “She ran away from home: ‘It was my fault [she died], because I was being selfish. I couldn’t help my mom, and I couldn’t be with her for that last moment.’ That’s something that will be played a lot in the season.”
Mia isn’t a strictly good or bad character. “It was so interesting entering her personality, because there was just so much to unpack for her that I really wanted to give her the justice that she needed,” Yao said. “She’s been through this trauma, and this is what’s left of her from this trauma.”
View this post on Instagram
As the daughter of a Guardian and a Warrior, Mia’s hybrid bloodline means that she could be a valuable ally in Nicky’s fight against the sinister billionaire Russell Tan—or a dangerous new adversary. At this stage, Yao said, Mia does not exactly know why Tan’s mercenaries have been targeting her, and “she doesn’t really trust anyone”—even these people who are supposed to be part of her extended family.
“Her mom sheltered her from everything for a reason, and she will only be finding that out throughout the season like, ‘Oh, that’s why my mom did this for me.’ She didn’t know anything, so her mom never really told her she had a family,” Yao previewed. “She was training for kung fu but she didn’t know why she was training. She just thought it was to protect herself, and she was really kept in the dark for all of this. And throughout the season, she, with Nicky, will figure out more about who she is and what she means to everyone.”
“Kung Fu” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW, and streams the next day on the CW app. Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.
News
Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate
(NEXSTAR) – A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S. cleared the Senate Tuesday and now heads to the House of Representatives.
The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official. Even then, it wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare, reports Reuters.
That means we would “fall back” for the final time in November 2023, then “spring forward” again once and for all in March 2024.
The change would mean later sunsets in the winter months, but it would also mean later sunrises.
For example, the sun typically rises around 7:15 a.m. and sets around 4:30 p.m. on the first day of winter in New York City. Permanent daylight saving time would change sunrise to 8:15 a.m. and sunset to 5:30 p.m.
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who sponsored the bill, touted various benefits of permanent daylight saving on the Senate floor, reports The Hill.
“There’s strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there’s an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents,” he said.
Rubio and other Sunshine Protection Act supporters also say it would reduce crime in the evening hours and encourage more after-school physical activity for kids.
Most Americans just got done setting their clocks forwards an hour on Sunday when daylight saving time began. Hawaii and most of Arizona don’t observe the time change.
News
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers hopes to seize new opportunity
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For part of a day, Ryan Jeffers was the Twins’ unquestioned starting catcher.
Veteran Mitch Garver had been traded to the Rangers, paving way for Jeffers to take on a lion’s share of the playing time, with 24-year-old Ben Rortvedt to fight for a back-up role. A day later, Rortvedt, was gone, too.
In just over 24 hours, two of the three catchers on the Twins’ 40-man roster had been shipped away, Jeffers being the lone holdover. The Twins’ additional catching needs were filled by acquiring Gary Sánchez from the Yankees, part of the blockbuster trade that sent Josh Donaldson to New York.
So almost as quickly as Jeffers’ big opportunity materialized, it shape-shifted.
“I think it shows some trust in me that they made the Garver move, that they do trust me and they see that I can be that guy. But nothing’s a given,” Jeffers said. “You bring in a guy like Gary and he’s a really good player. For me, I’m going to go out there and work. I’m going to earn all the playing time I can get.”
With Garver on and off the injured list last season, Jeffers actually wound up with a bulk of the playing time behind the plate for the Twins. In his sophomore season, Jeffers hit .199 with a .670 OPS and 14 home runs, while striking out in 37 percent of his plate appearances.
After an offseason of work at home in Wilmington, N.C., tinkering with his swing, Jeffers, 24, arrived in camp confident about where he’s at the plate. In the early days of spring, he said he already has had some good conversations with new hitting coach David Popkins and “couldn’t be more excited for the offensive side this year.”
“(I’m) in a much better spot where I can make adjustments, and if something is a little bit off here and there, last year I was kind of in a space where I was lost,” Jeffers said. “I couldn’t quite figure out, put my finger on what it was. This year, I’m in a much better, more efficient spot.”
In trading Garver, the Twins showed their confidence in Jeffers figuring out what plagued him offensively last year. As a rookie in 2020, Jeffers posted a 119 OPS+ (a 100 OPS+ is the league average).
They made sure to pass that message along to him, too.
“(President of baseball operations) Derek (Falvey) just said … ‘We wouldn’t have done this if we didn’t trust you,’ ” Jeffers said. “That makes me feel good as a young catcher. It makes me feel good knowing I did enough over the last couple of years to show, hey, despite the struggles I’ve had, they know I’m going to come out and can be one of the best catchers in baseball. I still believe that. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t.”
The subsequent trade for Sánchez, Falvey said, doesn’t change how much the Twins “believe in (Jeffers’) long-term future.” Sánchez is set to become a free agent after this season while the 24-year-old Jeffers, a second-round draft pick in 2018, won’t hit free agency until after the 2026 season.
The trade will, however, change how much playing time Jeffers gets. At the moment, the Twins currently plan on leaning on both catchers. How the playing time gets split exactly remains up in the air.
“Whether that’s 50-50, 60-40, 65-35, it’s rare that it’s 90 (percent) these days over the course of 162 games,” Falvey said. “Gary’s going to catch a lot. Ryan’s going to catch a lot as well.”
Both Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli have suggested that there could be times when Sánchez fills the designated hitter role, leaving Jeffers, the better defensive catcher of the two, behind the plate.
“I’m going to do what I’ve done every year,” Jeffers said. “Whenever my name is called, whenever Rocco says it’s my time, I’m going to go out there and do the best I can and put myself out there as the best version of me.”
BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Almost every single Twins Grapefruit League game will be broadcast this spring, either on television, on the radio or both. Radio announcers Cory Provus and Dan Gladden are already on hand in Fort Myers, and will be calling all but one game. Bally Sports North announcers Dick Bremer and Justin Morneau will have the call for three games, beginning on March 24.
Bally Sports North will telecast 12 of the Twins’ 16 games this spring. Game action begins on Thursday as the Twins take on the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Grapefruit League games conclude on April 4.
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said the Twins have talked to both Griffin Jax and Lewis Thorpe about preparing for “probable bullpen roles” moving forward. Jax slid into the starting rotation in the later months of last season, finishing his rookie year with a 6.37 earned-run average in 18 games (14 starts). Thorpe spent much of the 2021 season injured, throwing just 15 1/3 innings at the major-league level, but is healthy to begin camp.
MN State Patrol announces HEAT enforcement to target excessive speed, criminal activity in Twin Cities, out-state
Vanessa Yao May Be the Secret Weapon of the CW’s Gender-Flipped Reimagining of ‘Kung Fu’
Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers hopes to seize new opportunity
Metro East pipeline leak repaired; Wildlife recovery continues
East Metro girls basketball player of the year: Como Park’s Ronnie Porter
Man charged after discovery of body at Wisconsin mobile home fire call
Ex-Seahawks, Niners corner D.J. Reed heading for Jets: source
Home care agency gives family fraction of what’s owed, Michigan business picks up slack
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead