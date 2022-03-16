News
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Looking back on what FOX 2 was learning about Pam Hupp in 2014, the most surprising thing may be the length of time it took law enforcement to catch up. One example is James Murphy, who we interviewed in this report.
Murphy’s wife died from cancer and we found evidence Hupp was raising money in her name, without the Murphys’ knowledge. This was relevant because Betsy Faria was also dying of cancer before her murder.
Betsy’s $150,000 life insurance policy was signed into Hupp’s name just days before the murder, which is something that cannot be explained by Betsy’s friends and family to this day. It would take another seven years before police would begin to explore what FOX 2 first uncovered.
This report also shows part of our exclusive interview with Hupp. It’s the only time Pam Hupp has ever spoken on camera with a reporter. Here she discusses Betsy Faria’s mysterious missed calls the night of the murder. During the interview, we also learned from Hupp that investigators didn’t seem to consider Hupp a possible suspect. She acknowledged they did not look at her vehicle, which she used to drive Betsy home that night.
Hupp also acknowledged investigators also did not take a serious look at what she was wearing the night of Betsy’s murder. This is part two of a special 30-minute report we put together just three months after Russ Faria was sent to prison wrongfully.
The following script is from our original report on March 10, 2014.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The murder of a dying woman first looked like a simple case. The husband claimed he found her dead, calling it suicide. His wife was stabbed 55 times. Prosecutors convinced a judge to keep some evidence from jurors. But it’s all in the court record.
Betsy Faria was dying. Her friend, Kathleen Meyer, said Betsy had just come to terms with it and was content her family would get a life insurance payout.
Meyer remembers Betsy talking about ‘”…policies that will take care of my husband and my daughters so she said, ‘When I die, they will be well taken care of.’”
That was Betsy, always thinking of others — even hoping to raise money for another family battling cancer. Meyer explained about the fundraiser, “So this was going to be a legacy for her to leave, something like this behind in her memory.”
She remembers Betsy being ecstatic they’d raised a lot of money.
Meyer said, “I don’t know how they got the $10,000 she said they collected, but they weren’t an organization that could give a tax reimbursement yet.”
Meyer says a friend of Betsy’s named Pam Hupp went door-to-door with Betsy passing out a flyer. It was in December 2011, just weeks before Betsy died. This is where our timeline begins.
Court records show that on December 23, four days before the murder. Pam and Betsy went to the Winghaven Library together. There they had a librarian witness the signing of a change in beneficiary form for Betsy’s life insurance policy. The new beneficiary for that $150,000 policy was Pam Hupp.
Kathleen Meyer said, “It didn’t make any sense to me at all. I had no knowledge of this until the insurance company was investigating the payout.”
According to records from State Farm, less than a month after the murder, a detective gave the go-ahead to the insurance company saying, “Mr. Faria is currently in custody.”
Months later, that same detective appeared friendly in a follow-up interview with Hupp. He said, “(You) now have this money and have not turned any of it over to the family. That’s a huge problem. Betsy told you to hold on to this money to make sure the kids are taken care of yet they haven’t seen a dime of that money. You still have it.”
The detective asked again about the day of the murder, Dec. 27, 2011. Betsy and her friend Bobbi Wann were together during Betsy’s chemo that afternoon. Court records indicate Betsy texted Hupp to tell her she didn’t need a ride because she was with an old friend. Betsy texted, “have not spent any one-on-one with her.” But Hupp showed up at the treatment. Betsy’s friend, Bobbi, told me she was surprised and Hupp took Betsy home later that night.
Betsy then texted Russ, “Pam Hupp wants to bring me home to bed.”
Pam told the court she drove Betsy from Lake St. Louis to Troy, arriving after 7 p.m. According to court records, Betsy’s daughter called to tell her mom she’d need to pick up her phone soon, to authorize a family plan cellphone.
Betsy did not pick up those calls, which came at 7:21, 7:26, or 7:30 p.m.
Hupp told police she was gone by then. Listen on this audiotape, recorded the morning after the murder.
Hupp said on audio, “We called my husband when we got there. (Detective) And you called your husband for what reason? (Hupp) To tell him we were there. He wanted to know when I was… I don’t really drive at night too much. (Detective) Were there any… did you go inside? (Hupp) Uhhhh no.”
She first said “no,” then the investigator asked again.
“(Detective) Did you go in? (Hupp) I did, just went in, turned on hall light.”
Police asked about another call Hupp made at 7:27 p.m.
On the audio, you can hear Hupp say, “…trying to think which one I called… (Detective) When you were home? (Hupp) …called Betsy to tell her I was home.”
Home is O’Fallon. Cellphone records show that the 7:27 call pinged north of Troy in the area of the Faria home. I talked to Hupp at her home, right after the trial. I asked her if she remembered hearing Betsy’s phone ring when her daughter was calling.
Hupp answered, “Betsy doesn’t not pick up many calls. (Hayes) Right, so I’m wondering why she didn’t pick up those. (Hupp) That I can’t answer.” Hupp continued, “Maybe either, we were in her bedroom then. I don’t know. I don’t know where her phone was. I never even heard any calls. I don’t know if I left right before she got a call. I don’t know. Like I told them, I wasn’t expecting for police to come to my door that next morning, so I wasn’t taking notes.”
She also sounded uncertain during this videotaped re-interview, when discussing how she left Betsy. During the videotaped re-interview, a detective said, “You originally told investigators when you left, Betsy was lying on the couch, is that correct? (Hupp) I know she was on the couch because she was gonna put in a movie.” Hupp continued, “It happened really fast and she may have walked me to the door, maybe not. Maybe she was on the couch. She was off and on the couch.”
The only female DNA found at the scene was Betsy’s. DNA testing revealed Betsy’s blood on the murder weapon. The DNA lab report continues, “Russell Faria is excluded as the source of these profiles.”
Blood on the light switch came back “a mixture of at least two individuals, at least one of which is male.” The report continues that it’s Betsy’s blood, but that “Russell Faria is excluded as the major contributor. Minor contributors are weak and incomplete.”
When talking to Hupp at her door, she told me the Major Case Squad did not seize much from her, except a list of clothing she told detectives she was wearing.
During our conversation, I clarified: “(Investigators) took the clothing you said you wore. (Hupp) Right. (Hayes) And they looked, did they look at the car? (Hupp) Uhm, I don’t know if they did or not. It was outside. It was parked right in my driveway. (Hayes) Did they spray Luminol on your car or your husband’s car? (Hupp) No.”
After this interview with Hupp, we found the family on the flyer Hupp reportedly handed out.
James Murphy said, “Wow, that’s our Christmas card. That’s really, that’s kind of scary.”
Murphy is the man in that flyer, seeing for the first time his Christmas card, photocopied without his permission.
Murphy said, “I have no idea where she came up with some of that stuff.”
We found Murphy while following a lead apparently overlooked by investigators. Court records show that Hupp claimed she didn’t need money and even once gave $50,000 of Betsy’s money to a family battling cancer. This interview may be the first time anyone’s followed up.
I asked Murphy, “It never got back to you? Nobody ever said hey… (Murphy) I’m really surprised that we haven’t been. I mean, doing something like this is taking a big chance that somebody would contact us.”
He says the story is not true… and the line ‘Laura’s last Christmas’… Murphy said, “She still had time. She still had time. She was sick, but I have no idea why she would say this was Laura’s last Christmas. (Hayes) So if you had seen that at the time that would really hurt. (Murphy) It would. It really would.”
She had two Christmases. His wife died a year and a half later in July. Murphy said Hupp regularly took his wife out while she underwent chemo, but never said anything about a fundraiser. He added that he never saw a dime.
Next: To make a case against Russ Faria, prosecutors made surprising new allegations in closing statements. They convinced a jury this was an evil plan, plotted by five people playing a fantasy role play game.
The Faria Murder: Fox Files Special Report (Part 3)
Inspector visits Republic Services after trash pileup complaint
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas confirmed his office received a tip about trash billowing out of Republic Services Southside facility off Interstate 55 and Bayless Avenue. Trakas represented the area where the facility is located.
Trakas said this is not the first complaint and it won’t be the last. He contacted the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to file a complaint from his office, and he confirmed an inspector has visited the facility but is awaiting the final report and findings.
Mary Blessing said she has been getting on and off I-55 at Bayless, right next to the Republic Services facility since she moved to the area in 1992.
“It just seems like it gets worse and worse,” Blessing said. “The trash has really become an eyesore.” She said in the last 3 to 4 years it’s gotten worse.
Nearby resident Jeffery Meier agreed. He’s lived in the area for two decades. Meier said he isn’t sure if it’s the facility’s doing, or if it’s a combination of homeless people in the area leaving trash in various places.
“I plan on retiring in five years and plan on walking up and down cleaning the street,” Meier said. “We need trash cans up and down the street. I don’t know if that will help.”
She said the recycling from the facility lands on the highway and roadways nearby. She wanted to do something about it and adopted a portion of the highway.
“We have mounds of trash that aren’t contained,” Blessing said. “When it’s windy, it just blows all over the place.”
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew above the facility Tuesday afternoon and spotted mounds of trash.
While talking with Blessing Tuesday on the side of Bayless Avenue, FOX 2 News crews noticed crews wearing reflective vests were picking up trash across the street from Republic Services’ building.
Meier said he has spotted crews from the facility picking up trash on his way to work often. Republic Services local and corporate headquarters did not return our request for a comment Tuesday afternoon.
Bellefontaine Neighbors alderwoman impeachment hearing canceled
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Some Bellfontaine Neighbors city leaders are raising questions over a special meeting that was supposed to happen Tuesday evening. That meeting centered around the impeachment of an alderwoman accused by an alderman of making racial comments.
After less than five minutes, Mayor Tommie Pierson adjourned the meeting, stating that there were not enough alderpersons in attendance.
However, Alderman James Carroll said he was waiting to get into the Zoom meeting but was never let in by the host.
Carroll sent a screenshot, showing that he had been waiting to get into the Zoom meeting before it started at 7:30 p.m. but was never let in.
“I attempted to log in to the meeting at 7:25, and I kept getting a message: ‘Waiting on host to let you in.’ I’ve waited for about five minutes after 7:35,” Carroll said. “I received a phone call from another alderperson saying that the meeting has been adjourned due to lack of a quorum. So, there were two older persons that they weren’t allowing into the meeting to discuss these issues.”
Carroll said he called for a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss impeaching Alderwoman Alease Dailes. Dailes is accused by Carroll of making racial comments towards him.
Carroll said in September of 2021, Dailes texted him and called him a “PWT,” which he says stands for “poor white trash.”
“I think it’s important to hold elected officials accountable. Like I said, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our community that just are not following these rules. For us to turn around our community, we’ve got a hold people to a standard,” Carroll said.
FOX 2 has called, texted, and emailed Dailes and has not heard back. FOX 2 also emailed Mayor Tommie Pierson and has not heard back.
Carroll said he plans to submit another request for a special meeting next week.
Edwardsville pipeline fixed; crews still cleaning up oil spill
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Marathon Pipe Line leak has been repaired, and operations restored, as crews continue cleaning up last week’s oil spill.
About 3,900 barrels of crude oil spilled in the Edwardsville area, including the nearby Cahokia Creek. The leak was reported on March 11.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured footage of crews fixing the pipeline. Authorities greenlighted Marathon to restart operations amid clean-up efforts.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, the parent company of MPL, said in a statement that there have been reports of odors in areas near the spill — but air monitoring has not detected a hazardous level of emissions.
“I smelled this awful smell,” said Bunker Hill resident Paula Mansholt. “I just feel bad for the people that are living around here.”
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is working with the state’s attorney general to oversee the cleanup.
“I am committed to protecting the health and safety of residents, as well as the environment, and will work with the IEPA to ensure that marathon remediates the release,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement Tuesday.
Mike Firsching, of Fort Russell Veterinary, owns a dozen acres of land that extends to the pipeline. Some of the oil spilled onto his land.
“When you come back here, you would think you’re at a theme park. Everything is lit up bright. There’s noise and flashing lights and honking,” Firsching said.
As a vet, he’s no stranger to helping sick animals. When an owl covered in oil appeared in his parking lot, his team sprang into action.
“He was definitely distressed,” said Firsching. “He couldn’t fly. He couldn’t get off the ground, so I told my staff that we finished up on a surgery we were doing and said the owl is next.”
Firsching and his team bathed the owl, whom they named Ollie, and turned him over to local wildlife rehab.
Treehouse Wildlife Center has taken in and treated seven ducks, one frog, one hawk, two beavers, and three turtles. Unfortunately, several other animals died from the spill at the scene.
“All of our staff and volunteers are working hard to care for the animals entrusted to our protection,” the wildlife center said in a statement.
MPL is covering all wildlife expenses. Crews will continue to work on cleanup 24/7 until all oil is gone.
