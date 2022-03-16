News
NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Attempts To Connect With Gen Z Seem Doomed To Fail
From investing his first paychecks in Bitcoin to making his debut on TikTok Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is desperately trying to connect with young people. But instead of stirring up excitement among Gen Zers, Adams has become a meme himself.
Adams is a notoriously uncertain figure. He’s a vegan who eats fish, claims to champion the working class while taking luxury vacations, and had a homeless accountant. During the mayoral race, stories emerged questioning where he lived. In September, his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa, stood outside one of his properties with a sign: “WHERE IS Adams HIDING?” Adams also made efforts to appeal to young voters during the mayoral race, highlighting his activism against police brutality, but also claimed that the defund the police movement was led by “young white affluent people.”
The mayor’s efforts to appeal to Gen Zers appears as another confusing string in the web of Adam’s murky political strategy, one he’s pursuing without much encouragement from young people. His TikTok presence underscores just that.
Adam’s first TikTok features shots of City Hall and the Mayor’s Nutribullet blender, mixing a smoothie to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” At the end of the video, viewers see a clip of Adams drinking his smoothie: “Bing bong New York City. Let’s get stuff done,” he said, playing on a TikTok trend. If that wasn’t enough chaos for one TikTok, Adams only has 659 followers and the comments on his video are flooded with users begging him to reverse the city’s covid regulations to let unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets Player Kyrie Irving play.
“Free Kyrie, or at least make the subways safe. Eric you’re a bum and a cancer to the city,” one comment said.
“I like how he has time for TikTok but not the safety of New York City!” another comment said.
Breaking down Miami Dolphins’ moves in free agency (first two days)
Take a look at the moves the Miami Dolphins have made during the first two days of the legal tampering period of free agency.
TE Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag, which is valued at $10.93 million for a tight end to $18.42 for a receiver.
The player: Gesicki posted career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) in 2021. He’s caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in the first four years of his career.
What it means: The rangy 6-foot-6 and 249-pound athlete is an exceptional receiver, but his pass and run blocking has been troublesome since his college days. Maybe his third coaching staff can fix his issues, but it’s more realistic that he’ll be used as a glorified slot receiver.
Signing his tender simply means Gesicki can be traded now, and it’s possible he could be strong-arming the Dolphins to move him to a team willing to sign him to a multi-year deal. Because he’s played more snaps as a receiver the past three seasons, Gesicki will likely file a grievance to be designated a receiver and not a tight end because there’s a $7,490,000 difference when it comes to the tag. An arbitrator will likely encourage the two sides to meet somewhere in the middle if it gets to that point.
CB Nik Needham — The Dolphins placed second-round tender on Needham worth $3,986,000.
The player: Needham has started 22 of 45 games he’s played the past three seasons, and contributed 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last season.
What it means: The Dolphins have signed a player to replace Needham as the team’s nickel cornerback the past two offseasons, but he continued to shine and rise to the top of the depth chart. Maybe with the team’s full support, and investment his game can reach another level.
However, his return isn’t guaranteed because another team could offer Needham a multi-year contract the Dolphins might decide against matching, which would secure a second-round pick for Miami in exchange for his departure.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed a four-year, $65M ($32M in guaranteed money) deal.
The player: Ogbah has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons in Miami.
What it means: Ogbah is the most important player in the Dolphins’ defensive front because he has the versatility to play in any scheme, which is critical to make the hybrid system work.
By re-signing the 28-year-old, anything Miami does to enhance its defensive line from here on out is a luxury because the unit now has five capable NFL starters in Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jaelan Phillips and Zach Sieler.
QB Teddy Bridgewater — Signing a one-year deal with a max value of $10M ($6.5M guaranteed money).
The player: Bridgewater, a South Florida native, will be joining his fifth NFL team in his ninth season. He holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter, and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7.
He started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season, going 7-7, completing 66.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,052 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
What it means: Bridgewater is a perfect fit for the Mike Shanahan-inspired offense new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel intends on installing. He’s a play-action based quarterback who has movement skills, and throws with accuracy and precision. While 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa viewed as Miami’s starting quarterback we could be looking at a Ryan Tannehill-Marcus Mariota-like situation if the 2020 first-round pick falters. Bridgewater has shined in every quarterback battle he’s been in during his career.
WR Cedric Wilson Jr. — Agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.8M, with $12.75M guaranteed.
The player: Wilson is an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, who had a coming out party season last year in Dallas, setting career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
What it means: Wilson has the versatility to run every route needed in Miami’s offense, which should make him an ideal complement for Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, if the Dolphins decide to keep the eighth-year veteran. While depth remains an issue at receiver, Miami now possesses three NFL starters, and four potential playmakers if Lynn Bowden Jr. is factored in.
RB Chase Edmonds — Agreed to two-year, $12M deal with $6.1M of it guaranteed.
The player: Edmonds has started 15 of the 57 games he’s played in his first four seasons, rushing for 1,551 yards and scoring nine rushing touchdowns on the 333 carries he had in regular-season games. He’s also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and scored five touchdowns on receptions. Throughout his career, he’s caught 78 percent of the passes thrown his way and averaged 7.2 yards per reception.
What it means: McDaniel has added a Deebo Samuels-like playmaker to Miami’s offense, giving the team a versatile athlete who can seamlessly go from tailback to receiver on any given snap. Most importantly, Edmonds has the speed to get to the edge on wide-zone runs, which is the scheme this offense intends to run. He’ll compete with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doak for playing time and the starting spot.
CB Keion Crossen — Agreed to a three-year, $10.5M deal.
The player: Crossen, a former Western Carolina standout, has contributed 86 tackles, one sack, forced one fumble and recovered one during his first four seasons in the NFL. He’s played 501 snaps on defense, and 938 snaps on special teams the past three seasons.
What it means: Crossen is respected as a tough, and physical cornerback who has excelled on special teams throughout his career. He’s been traded twice in his four seasons for a pair of sixth-round picks, so he has ability that NFL teams covet. Where he fits into this secondary likely depends on how well he can man the nickel spot.
LB Elandon Roberts — Signing a one-year deal worth $3.25M.
The player: Roberts worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2020, and contributed a career-high 83 tackles in 17 games. The hard-hitting inside linebacker also contributed a sack, two forced fumbles and a pick-six interception in Miami’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
What it means: The Dolphins have retained their hard-hitting inside linebacker, and two time team captain for one more season. But Roberts struggled with pass coverage, and if Jerome Baker is going to remain an outside linebacker the Dolphins need to add a three-down linebacker who doesn’t leave the field.
LB Duke Riley — Signing a one-year, $3M deal.
The player: Riley contributed 26 tackles in the 16 games he played for Miami in 2021, and has started 27 of the 73 games he’s played in the NFL. But he’s most respected for his special teams contributions.
What it means: Riley started three games when the Dolphins moved Jerome Baker to outside linebacker, and he was used primarily as a coverage specialist last season. Could more be in store for this former LSU standout now that he has a better grasp of Miami’s defense? Only time, and the competition level, will determine that. But Riley has proven he’s a reliable NFL player.
OG Connor Williams — Agreed to a two-year, $14M deal, which guarantees him $7.5M.
The player: Williams, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, most of which was at left tackle. He’s viewed as one of the NFL’s best pass protectors, only allowing one sack last season. But at one point last season was leading the NFL in penalties with 17 called, and 14 enforced. Eleven of those penalties were false starts.
What it means: Unless Miami adds an offensive tackle in free agency or early in the 2022 NFL draft the signing of Williams, who has played offensive guard his entire NFL career, indicates that Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson or Robert Hunt will be manning both the tackle spots. If Williams plays left guard that means Jackson, who was moved from left tackle to left guard early last season because of his struggles, would get displaced as a starter.
WR Preston Williams — Signing a one-year deal that could be worth up to $1.99M.
The player: Williams was buried on the depth chart in 2021 and only finished with six catches for 71 yards in the eight games he played, which included three starts. But Williams was viewed as the most talented receiver on the roster his first two seasons, so it’s possible that a new coaching staff and a new offense can pull the best out of him.
What it means: Williams returns as a camp body, and will have to stay healthy, and perform like a top-five receiver to remain with the Dolphins. Considering mastering the playbook has been the biggest challenge in his first three seasons, this will come down to whether he can live up to his potential and talent level.
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been a hot spot for trouble, shuts down
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been in the city’s crosshairs after a number of shooting incidents, including the killing a woman in the parking lot in 2020, has shut down.
A spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections said Tuesday they have been notified that Lamplighter would be canceling its licenses. Signs have been taken off the building, which was located in a strip mall at Larpenteur Avenue and Rice Street.
Kim O’Brien, executive director of the Rice-Larpenteur Alliance, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that an email from the building owner confirmed the business is closed permanently.
The nightclub has been a hot spot for trouble in recent years, prompting fierce opposition from neighborhood residents and community groups.
A year ago, the St. Paul City Council sought to close down the club, holding an emotional public impact session to gauge how the nightclub has affected neighborhood residents. However, the council did not have the authority to do so and was legally required to renew its liquor license.
Opposition hit a boiling point following the June 2020 killing of Nia Black, a 23-year-old cosmetologist who was shot outside the club.
About two months later, former employees were reported fighting in the bar.
Previous incidents include a shooting in the lot on July 9, 2019; a report of shots fired on Sept. 21, 2018; a shooting in the lot on Sept. 11, 2018; an assault in the parking lot on June 8, 2018; and a parking lot assault on May 26, 2018. Jauan E. Love, 37, was shot dead in the parking lot on Sept. 29, 2017.
As a result of those incidents and numerous neighborhood complaints, DSI recommended that the license be referred to the city attorney’s office for a formal review of potential penalties or adverse action, including possible license revocation.
Strippers at the Lamplighter appear unclothed behind a pane of glass or hard plastic while patrons drink in the bar of an adjoining room. The physical separations have allowed the club to effectively flout city rules against nude bars, but city officials say the lounge has nevertheless been a magnet for trouble.
LIVESTREAM: Cpl. Ben Cooper funeral procession
JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral procession of JPD’s Cpl. Ben Cooper will be livestreamed from our website beginning early this afternoon.
Our video player above will carry the livestream of the procession as it begins at approximately 1:00 PM. A timeline of the planned procession route and stops can be found below:
Timeline:
- 11:30 – 11:45 Procession towards MSSU
- 1:00 – 2:10 Funeral Services inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
- 2:30 – 3:00 Honors, 21-gun salute, flag folding on Campus Oval
- 3:00 – 4:00 Procession through Main St.
The public is invited to watch the ceremony from Main St., as the procession travels through the highlighted path seen in the map below. If you plan on watching in person JPD asks that you do not park on Main St. and to give yourself plenty of time to park elsewhere.
Both JPD Corporal Ben Cooper, and JPD Officer Jake Reed, were on-duty when struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday.
Joplin officials say they’ll release Officer Jake Reed’s funeral service details in the coming days.
Public viewing of funeral procession route highlighted
JOPLIN, Mo. — Those of you who wish to pay respects on Tuesday (3/15) to Joplin Police Department Corporal, Ben Cooper, there’s a couple ways for you to do so.
One of them is watch the funeral procession travel by.
On the map pictured above, we’ve highlighted the designated section of Joplin, where the public can safely view the procession.
The map highlights in green, the public viewing location where you can watch the funeral procession of JPD Corporal, Ben Cooper.
That location will stretch out along Main Street, starting from 3rd Street in downtown, where the old Joplin library building is located, and then ending to the south, at 19th Street, one block north of Walgreens.
If you wish to show support to the Cooper Family or to law enforcement in general, the city of Joplin encourages you to attend the public viewing of the processional, which will travel that route along Main Street, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.
City officials ask that you do not park on Main Street and make sure to give yourself time to find a safe parking location before 3:00 p.m.
Officials with the city say to expect brief traffic delays in and around Joplin, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday (3/15) and to give yourself some extra time to arrive at work, or any other destination within the city.
