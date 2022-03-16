News
Parole moved up for Missouri man in sports editor murder
ST. LOUIS–A mid-Missouri man convicted in 2005 of the murder of former Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt will be free on parole earlier than expected, the Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday.
Charles Erickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a bizarre prosecution that began when Erickson began having dreams in 2003 of the 2001 murder of Kent Heitholt that made him believe he was the killer. Erickson saw a police sketch of a possible suspect and thought it looked like him. He told friends about all of this, and they contacted Columbia Police.
Erickson was taken into custody and interrogated. Erickson couldn’t identify the object used to kill Heitholt and made guesses. The detective interrogating Erickson did something no seasoned investigator would do; he actually gave him the details of the crime. He told Erickson that Heitholt was strangled with his own belt.
The belt was never recovered, only the buckle, but none of the DNA evidence matched the two people who would serve time for the murder, Erickson and Ryan Ferguson. Four years after his plea deal, Erickson said he made the whole thing up. Ferguson was released in November 2013 after serving more than nine years in prison when a state appeals court vacated the conviction. Erickson remained in prison.
In 2018, a parole release date was scheduled for July 9, 2023. After a Parole Board meeting last November, the state confirmed Tuesday, Erickson’s release date was moved to January 9, 2023.
News
Washington County Board approves land purchase for Grey Cloud Island park
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of four acres of land Tuesday that will be added to a future Grey Cloud Island Regional Park.
The sale of the land, which is located at 11500 Grey Cloud Trail S., was initiated by the property owner, county officials said.
Seventy-five percent of the $482,400 purchase price will be funded by the Metropolitan Council; the rest of the funds will come from the county’s Land and Water Legacy Program funds.
The Land and Water Legacy Program was a bond referendum passed by Washington County voters in 2006 authorizing up to $20 million in taxes to be raised and spent on parks, land preservation and water protection. The county has protected more than 1,000 acres with the program.
News
3 injured when car crashes into MoDOT truck on I-44
EUREKA, Mo. – Road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation were filling pot holes on Interstate 44 when a car crashed into a MoDOT truck and struck a worker as well.
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44, just east of Six Flags.
The two people in the pedestrian vehicle were taken to a hospital. Each suffered minor injuries.
As of this writing, there’s been no additional information on the injured MoDOT worker.
News
Timing of Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point game had added significance for Timberwolves center
Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point performance Monday in San Antonio was amazing by any measure. Watching the 7-foot center relentlessly attack the Spurs’ defense possession after possession with an array of moves spanning from aggressive drives to step-back three-point shots was mesmerizing.
Few basketball players in the world can put on such a show. The 60 points marked the most by an NBA player in any game this season. His 32 points in the third quarter is tied for fifth-best in NBA history, and is the greatest scoring quarter ever by an NBA center, even eclipsing the great Wilt Chamberlain.
So the historical significance of Towns’ performance was immense. But the personal significance — particularly relating to the timing of the feat — may have been even greater. The big man took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain it.
Two years ago Monday marked the date his mom and dad walked into the emergency room at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J. They were both admitted with COVID-19.
“The same hospital that my mother gave me life,” Towns tweeted, “and tragically, the same hospital where I saw her life begin to slip away.”
While Towns’ father recovered from the virus, his mother did not. The loss of Jackie Towns rocked her son’s world, and has changed his perspective on many things. Yet he has mentioned at many points the remaining existence of her presence in his life. Monday was no different.
Towns had 56 points — tying his previous career high — when he went to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter after a foul in which he was hit in the eye. That contact inhibited his ability to see.
“My eye was still messed up. My eye still hurt. I couldn’t see nothing,” Towns said.
Not out of his left eye, anyway. That was just filled with water, which is why he said his first free-throw attempt missed to the right.
“The second one, I said it in the locker room, my mom was like, ‘Hell nah, you about to get this 60 ball,’ ” Towns said. “And she pushed that a little bit more to the left and it just rolled in. So shoutout to momma.”
Two possessions later, Towns buried a triple to give him the big 6-0. He thanked his teammates on multiple occasions for helping him achieve the feat. They’ve certainly played a big role in this season in which Towns is achieving breakthrough personal and team success. But it extends beyond that, from his “amazing support system” that includes his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, and, of course, “I just got a stronger guardian angel than I’ve ever had.”
“I feel that I was set up for success by God. I really can’t explain it,” Towns said. “I just feel like I was set up for success this year after everything I’ve been through, just having this group of guys around. I’ve never had that kind of camaraderie and unity and chemistry since college. To kind of have everyone 1 through 15 buy into everything we’re doing, it makes years like this possible.”
The same is true for moments like Monday. March 14 was previously a day of sadness for Towns — and always will be to some degree. But it will also now serve as a different anniversary, marking one of his most incredible performances to date.
“Two years later, I walked into AT&T Center with the greatest guardian angel that I could ever ask for and dropped 60 against the winningest coach of all time,” Towns tweeted. “I say this to say … no matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Miss you Momma. This game…. my life… is for you.”
