Rising Stars 2022
Public relations and marketing is a constantly evolving field, even during a pandemic. For that reason, it’s long been a field in which young professionals can have a huge impact. Here are the industry’s rising stars (view the 50 best PR firms here).
Lynsey Billet
Emilie Brigman
- 26, Nike Communications
Brigman started as an intern at luxury brand focused Nike, and in four years and as many promotions, has risen to the role of senior account executive. Emilie manages several of the agency’s highest-profile clients, including Leica and Montblanc – a Nike mainstay for more than three decades. She’s also overseen health, wellness and beauty clients including Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Clarins, The Art of Shaving and Technogym. “Sheer determination is her greatest strength. She’s rapidly proven herself a powerhouse,” Nike Communications founder and president Nina Kaminer says.
Jordan Folkes
- 25, BCW
As co-lead of BCW’s African American Employee Resource Group, Jordan has cultivated a prominent and respected voice, and regularly mentors colleagues. He moderated BCW’s Juneteenth panel featuring advocates and pop culture icons, inspiring thoughtful conversation while vocalizing his own perspectives. Jordan is also a lead member of the agency’s Polycultural Consulting Unit, through which he advises clients and new business pitch teams on cultural insights to help inform strategies, and writes thought-provoking and insightful thought leadership pieces, including on the topic of vaccine hesitancy within the Black community.
Mallory Glickman
- 29, Rogers & Cowan PMK
At 29, just five years after joining this PR mega-agency, Mallory Glickman is a senior director at R&CPMK. “Mallory has taken a leading role helping manage some of R&CPMK’s largest clients, including McDonald’s and Mastercard. She has been a smart, steadying, and diligent guide for her team and clients,” says Cindi Berger, R&CPMK’s chairman. Glickman serves as the day-to-day lead on Lee Street, the national local collaboration agency for McDonald’s (in partnership with Weber Shandwick). Glickman’s worked with clients including Mastercard, Beyond Meat, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, Huggies, Jaguar Land Rover, Dunkin Donuts and Panda Express.
Mary Grayson
- 28, J/PR
A senior account supervisor for social media at J/PR, Grayson’s “thorough understanding of how to leverage strategy, data and insights for both paid and organic social has brought innovative solutions to our clients,” J/PR partner and co-owner Sarah Evans says. Case in point: in an effort to bring Nashville into the homes of travelers everywhere during the COVID-19 travel freeze, Mary executed a virtual concert series for client Bobby Hotel titled #KeepItSpinnin’. More than 65 minutes of custom music debuted on @bobbyhotel from nearly a dozen local musicians, active social-media participation, and coverage in outlets like The Wall Street Journal, Departures and Business Insider.
Madison Heuston
- 27, SKDK
Following stints at The New Yorker and a PR firm in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Heuston joined SKDK’s Public Affairs practice and has consistently delivered for clients. She’s now a director of the practice at this political and issues-PR powerhouse. With an expertise on social issues, she works on clients like Child USA and the Partnership for a Healthier America.
Carolyn Holtzman
- 27, SHADOW
Over the four years that Holtzman has been with spirits/lifestyle aces SHADOW, “she has delivered the kind of results that one might expect from marketers with double her experience,” says Brad Zeifman, SHADOW’s principal and co-founder. Holtzman helps manage the Moët Hennessy Emerging Brands portfolio of spirits – “a hard-fought win for the agency,” Zeifman says. Recent achievements of note — Holtzman secured a partnership between Belvedere Vodka and Madonna for the icon’s documentary release and is now also leading the agency’s new client, Betty Buzz, the non-alcoholic mixer brand by actress’ Blake Lively.
Natalie Kawam
- 24, The Sway Effect
Upon graduating from Barnard College at Columbia University, Natalie joined The Sway Effect. As Director, Brand Strategy, she works on clients including Covid-testing leader Becton Dickinson (BD) and American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s). Kawam has penned keynote speeches and written content on behalf of the agency’s clients. “Natalie is an amazing writer and has helped bring the messages of the brands that we work with to life,” says The Sway Effect founder Jennifer Risi.
Olivia Lapeyrolerie
- 28, SKDK
A vice president at this political/issues powerhouse, Lapeyrolerie joined SKDK’s New York office in August 2020. Lapeyrolerie is a seasoned media strategist with experience in government relations, campaigns, and crisis communications. Putting her experience as a De Blasio, NYC Housing Authority and HRC alum to work, Lapeyrolerie continues to deliver for clients, which include Supermajority, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Women in Need (WIN).
Fiona Luo
- 24, Gina Kuan Consulting
“Fiona was my first-ever employee,” says Gia Kuan, owner of the eponymous fashion and art PR firm. “She’s only 24 now and incredibly talented – she has helped me build a portfolio of independent fashion brands and helped to nurture it, which has been the foundation of my consultancy.” Luo has managed accounts including TELFAR, PRISCAVera, Susan Alexandra, BOND Hardware, Puppets and Puppets, Saint Sintra, and more. She also worked alongside Kuan and the team on Banana Republic’s recent reboot and vintage revival, a huge fall project for the firm.
Hannah Mason
- 26, GO PR
Since joining hot travel-PR agency GO PR as associate director in 2021, Mason has helped with comms strategies for clients like Gansevoort Meatpacking and hip NYC-born boutique hotel group Walker Hotels. “Hannah entered the world of PR through her love for travel and design, and since beginning her career has serviced clients touching every facet of the industry,” says GO PR founder Gizem Ozcelik. Through her career, Mason has worked with brands including Visit West Hollywood, certified B-Corp Intrepid Travel, and internationally recognized luxury furniture brands Fritz Hansen and Armadillo.
Tori McKnight
- 27, BerlinRosen
BerlinRosen’s the #1 agency on this year’s PR Power List; McKnight works inside the firm’s “Future of Work” practice. “At a time when the pandemic has utterly changed the way the world works, Tori’s led her clients to establish themselves as visionary thought leaders for the current moment,” says BerlinRosen principal and co-founder Jonathan Rosen. “Tori’s exceptional grasp of the nuanced factors shaping the changing education and labor landscapes has made her an indispensable member of her team, and a core actor in BerlinRosen’s recent growth within the Future of Work vertical,” Rosen says.
Jason Novak
- 30, SKDK
Novak’s a vice president in this political-PR powerhouse’s NYC office. Joining the firm over 3 years ago after serving as deputy press secretary to Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, Novak has been at the forefront of SKDK’s work to hold sexual abusers accountable. From organizing media events around NY’s historic Child Victims Act to navigating the nuances and sensitivities of telling survivor’s stories to the media,” Jason has run the gamut to deliver for clients,” says SKDK svp Michelle Wellington.
Miller Orians
- 28, J/PR
Orians, an account supervisor at this travel-PR shop, has been “a media relations natural” since joining five years ago, says Sarah Evans, J/PR’s partner and co-owner. Orians works on marquee accounts like Visit North Carolina, the Pendry Hotels & Resorts brand, Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Conrad New York Midtown, and Geneo, “who adore her team leadership and passion for the craft,” Evans says. In the last year alone, she has conceptualized and curated innovative brand alignment for her clients that resulted in not only meaningful press, but increased foot traffic, web traffic and revenue.
Kelly Patterson
- 28, The Door
Kelly started with The Door as an intern, then got hired in 2015, rising through the ranks to become senior account supervisor. At first part of the Lifestyle/Food team, “she raised her hand to play a key role on our Integrated Marketing team so that she could learn all the new skills and services we were adding and stay at the top of her game,” says Lois Najarian O’Neill, the firm’s co-founder and president. “It’s not enough to say that Kelly works hard, Kelly treats every day like she’s fulfilling her lifelong dream to work in PR and lets you know how lucky she is to have landed at The Door. She is my hero for so many reasons. She’s a top strategist but can also go out and get the story that needs to be told.”
Andy Slaughter
- 26, BCW
Now a vice president in this giant comms firm, Slaughter joined BCW in November of 2016 as an assistant account executive. He moved up the ladder to become a VP “and go-to media expert,” according to Jillian Janaczek, President, New York, BCW. “His unique combination of impressive natural talent, immense determination to succeed and can-do attitude has earned him the respect of colleagues, media and clients alike.” Example: Slaughter’s work leading media efforts across Fortune 500 clients in the restaurant, real estate and consulting industries has increased these organizations’ respective shares of voice and furthered their overall reputations, Janaczek says.
Sarah Richardson
- 26, Alison Brod Marketing Communications
From her debut as ABMC’s first influencer intern, Richardson has risen to Director, managing influencer strategy and analytics. When you consider the huge campaigns this agency has engineered, that’s a big deal. “Sarah has been integral to the growth of the Influencer division at ABMC,” says ABMC founder and owner Alison Brod. Richardson has led social strategies for the Popeyes Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce and Chicken Nuggets launches; the Burger King Hand-breaded Ch’King™ ; Tim Hortons limited-edition lineup of Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs; and the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream in partnership with Van Leeuwen, among others.
Jenna Stoklosa
- 25, Red Havas
Jenna is a rockstar,” says Melanie Klausner, executive vice president of merged media specialists Red Havas. “She hit the ground running from the moment she joined the company in an entry level role two years ago.” Today, Stoklosa works on key accounts including ManpowerGroup, UNICEF, Transparent Business, and Emerson. Word is she delivers at least five media opportunities a month in outlets like New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Associated Press, and CNBC – not an easy feat.
Ian Marini
- 24, Hall PR
As an associate account exec at this well-known food and hospitality-focused firm, Marini runs campaigns across platforms for savory and sweet clients like Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, Albert Trummer’s cocktail lounge DOM, Sag Harbor’s K Pasa, and the iconic Lobster Roll restaurant, aka LUNCH, in Amagansett and Southampton. “Ian is a rising star in the hospitality PR world due to his natural curiosity, eagerness, people skills, and desire to make the perfect hollandaise sauce,” says Hall PR founder/owner Steven Hall.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Attempts To Connect With Gen Z Seem Doomed To Fail
From investing his first paychecks in Bitcoin to making his debut on TikTok Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is desperately trying to connect with young people. But instead of stirring up excitement among Gen Zers, Adams has become a meme himself.
Adams is a notoriously uncertain figure. He’s a vegan who eats fish, claims to champion the working class while taking luxury vacations, and had a homeless accountant. During the mayoral race, stories emerged questioning where he lived. In September, his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa, stood outside one of his properties with a sign: “WHERE IS Adams HIDING?” Adams also made efforts to appeal to young voters during the mayoral race, highlighting his activism against police brutality, but also claimed that the defund the police movement was led by “young white affluent people.”
The mayor’s efforts to appeal to Gen Zers appears as another confusing string in the web of Adam’s murky political strategy, one he’s pursuing without much encouragement from young people. His TikTok presence underscores just that.
Adam’s first TikTok features shots of City Hall and the Mayor’s Nutribullet blender, mixing a smoothie to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” At the end of the video, viewers see a clip of Adams drinking his smoothie: “Bing bong New York City. Let’s get stuff done,” he said, playing on a TikTok trend. If that wasn’t enough chaos for one TikTok, Adams only has 659 followers and the comments on his video are flooded with users begging him to reverse the city’s covid regulations to let unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets Player Kyrie Irving play.
“Free Kyrie, or at least make the subways safe. Eric you’re a bum and a cancer to the city,” one comment said.
“I like how he has time for TikTok but not the safety of New York City!” another comment said.
Breaking down Miami Dolphins’ moves in free agency (first two days)
Take a look at the moves the Miami Dolphins have made during the first two days of the legal tampering period of free agency.
TE Mike Gesicki — Signed franchise tag, which is valued at $10.93 million for a tight end to $18.42 for a receiver.
The player: Gesicki posted career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780) in 2021. He’s caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in the first four years of his career.
What it means: The rangy 6-foot-6 and 249-pound athlete is an exceptional receiver, but his pass and run blocking has been troublesome since his college days. Maybe his third coaching staff can fix his issues, but it’s more realistic that he’ll be used as a glorified slot receiver.
Signing his tender simply means Gesicki can be traded now, and it’s possible he could be strong-arming the Dolphins to move him to a team willing to sign him to a multi-year deal. Because he’s played more snaps as a receiver the past three seasons, Gesicki will likely file a grievance to be designated a receiver and not a tight end because there’s a $7,490,000 difference when it comes to the tag. An arbitrator will likely encourage the two sides to meet somewhere in the middle if it gets to that point.
CB Nik Needham — The Dolphins placed second-round tender on Needham worth $3,986,000.
The player: Needham has started 22 of 45 games he’s played the past three seasons, and contributed 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last season.
What it means: The Dolphins have signed a player to replace Needham as the team’s nickel cornerback the past two offseasons, but he continued to shine and rise to the top of the depth chart. Maybe with the team’s full support, and investment his game can reach another level.
However, his return isn’t guaranteed because another team could offer Needham a multi-year contract the Dolphins might decide against matching, which would secure a second-round pick for Miami in exchange for his departure.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed a four-year, $65M ($32M in guaranteed money) deal.
The player: Ogbah has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons in Miami.
What it means: Ogbah is the most important player in the Dolphins’ defensive front because he has the versatility to play in any scheme, which is critical to make the hybrid system work.
By re-signing the 28-year-old, anything Miami does to enhance its defensive line from here on out is a luxury because the unit now has five capable NFL starters in Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Jaelan Phillips and Zach Sieler.
QB Teddy Bridgewater — Signing a one-year deal with a max value of $10M ($6.5M guaranteed money).
The player: Bridgewater, a South Florida native, will be joining his fifth NFL team in his ninth season. He holds a 33-30 record as an NFL starter, and has a cumulative passer rating of 90.7.
He started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last season, going 7-7, completing 66.9 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,052 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
What it means: Bridgewater is a perfect fit for the Mike Shanahan-inspired offense new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel intends on installing. He’s a play-action based quarterback who has movement skills, and throws with accuracy and precision. While 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa viewed as Miami’s starting quarterback we could be looking at a Ryan Tannehill-Marcus Mariota-like situation if the 2020 first-round pick falters. Bridgewater has shined in every quarterback battle he’s been in during his career.
WR Cedric Wilson Jr. — Agreed to a three-year deal worth $22.8M, with $12.75M guaranteed.
The player: Wilson is an athletic, 6-foot-3 deep threat, who had a coming out party season last year in Dallas, setting career highs with 45 receptions, which he turned into 602 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
What it means: Wilson has the versatility to run every route needed in Miami’s offense, which should make him an ideal complement for Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, if the Dolphins decide to keep the eighth-year veteran. While depth remains an issue at receiver, Miami now possesses three NFL starters, and four potential playmakers if Lynn Bowden Jr. is factored in.
RB Chase Edmonds — Agreed to two-year, $12M deal with $6.1M of it guaranteed.
The player: Edmonds has started 15 of the 57 games he’s played in his first four seasons, rushing for 1,551 yards and scoring nine rushing touchdowns on the 333 carries he had in regular-season games. He’s also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and scored five touchdowns on receptions. Throughout his career, he’s caught 78 percent of the passes thrown his way and averaged 7.2 yards per reception.
What it means: McDaniel has added a Deebo Samuels-like playmaker to Miami’s offense, giving the team a versatile athlete who can seamlessly go from tailback to receiver on any given snap. Most importantly, Edmonds has the speed to get to the edge on wide-zone runs, which is the scheme this offense intends to run. He’ll compete with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doak for playing time and the starting spot.
CB Keion Crossen — Agreed to a three-year, $10.5M deal.
The player: Crossen, a former Western Carolina standout, has contributed 86 tackles, one sack, forced one fumble and recovered one during his first four seasons in the NFL. He’s played 501 snaps on defense, and 938 snaps on special teams the past three seasons.
What it means: Crossen is respected as a tough, and physical cornerback who has excelled on special teams throughout his career. He’s been traded twice in his four seasons for a pair of sixth-round picks, so he has ability that NFL teams covet. Where he fits into this secondary likely depends on how well he can man the nickel spot.
LB Elandon Roberts — Signing a one-year deal worth $3.25M.
The player: Roberts worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in November of 2020, and contributed a career-high 83 tackles in 17 games. The hard-hitting inside linebacker also contributed a sack, two forced fumbles and a pick-six interception in Miami’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
What it means: The Dolphins have retained their hard-hitting inside linebacker, and two time team captain for one more season. But Roberts struggled with pass coverage, and if Jerome Baker is going to remain an outside linebacker the Dolphins need to add a three-down linebacker who doesn’t leave the field.
LB Duke Riley — Signing a one-year, $3M deal.
The player: Riley contributed 26 tackles in the 16 games he played for Miami in 2021, and has started 27 of the 73 games he’s played in the NFL. But he’s most respected for his special teams contributions.
What it means: Riley started three games when the Dolphins moved Jerome Baker to outside linebacker, and he was used primarily as a coverage specialist last season. Could more be in store for this former LSU standout now that he has a better grasp of Miami’s defense? Only time, and the competition level, will determine that. But Riley has proven he’s a reliable NFL player.
OG Connor Williams — Agreed to a two-year, $14M deal, which guarantees him $7.5M.
The player: Williams, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, started 51 of 57 games during his four seasons with the Cowboys, most of which was at left tackle. He’s viewed as one of the NFL’s best pass protectors, only allowing one sack last season. But at one point last season was leading the NFL in penalties with 17 called, and 14 enforced. Eleven of those penalties were false starts.
What it means: Unless Miami adds an offensive tackle in free agency or early in the 2022 NFL draft the signing of Williams, who has played offensive guard his entire NFL career, indicates that Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson or Robert Hunt will be manning both the tackle spots. If Williams plays left guard that means Jackson, who was moved from left tackle to left guard early last season because of his struggles, would get displaced as a starter.
WR Preston Williams — Signing a one-year deal that could be worth up to $1.99M.
The player: Williams was buried on the depth chart in 2021 and only finished with six catches for 71 yards in the eight games he played, which included three starts. But Williams was viewed as the most talented receiver on the roster his first two seasons, so it’s possible that a new coaching staff and a new offense can pull the best out of him.
What it means: Williams returns as a camp body, and will have to stay healthy, and perform like a top-five receiver to remain with the Dolphins. Considering mastering the playbook has been the biggest challenge in his first three seasons, this will come down to whether he can live up to his potential and talent level.
()
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been a hot spot for trouble, shuts down
Lamplighter Lounge, St. Paul’s only strip club that has been in the city’s crosshairs after a number of shooting incidents, including the killing a woman in the parking lot in 2020, has shut down.
A spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections said Tuesday they have been notified that Lamplighter would be canceling its licenses. Signs have been taken off the building, which was located in a strip mall at Larpenteur Avenue and Rice Street.
Kim O’Brien, executive director of the Rice-Larpenteur Alliance, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that an email from the building owner confirmed the business is closed permanently.
The nightclub has been a hot spot for trouble in recent years, prompting fierce opposition from neighborhood residents and community groups.
A year ago, the St. Paul City Council sought to close down the club, holding an emotional public impact session to gauge how the nightclub has affected neighborhood residents. However, the council did not have the authority to do so and was legally required to renew its liquor license.
Opposition hit a boiling point following the June 2020 killing of Nia Black, a 23-year-old cosmetologist who was shot outside the club.
About two months later, former employees were reported fighting in the bar.
Previous incidents include a shooting in the lot on July 9, 2019; a report of shots fired on Sept. 21, 2018; a shooting in the lot on Sept. 11, 2018; an assault in the parking lot on June 8, 2018; and a parking lot assault on May 26, 2018. Jauan E. Love, 37, was shot dead in the parking lot on Sept. 29, 2017.
As a result of those incidents and numerous neighborhood complaints, DSI recommended that the license be referred to the city attorney’s office for a formal review of potential penalties or adverse action, including possible license revocation.
Strippers at the Lamplighter appear unclothed behind a pane of glass or hard plastic while patrons drink in the bar of an adjoining room. The physical separations have allowed the club to effectively flout city rules against nude bars, but city officials say the lounge has nevertheless been a magnet for trouble.
