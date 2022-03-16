News
Timing of Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point game had added significance for Timberwolves center
Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point performance Monday in San Antonio was amazing by any measure. Watching the 7-foot center relentlessly attack the Spurs’ defense possession after possession with an array of moves spanning from aggressive drives to step-back three-point shots was mesmerizing.
Few basketball players in the world can put on such a show. The 60 points marked the most by an NBA player in any game this season. His 32 points in the third quarter is tied for fifth-best in NBA history, and is the greatest scoring quarter ever by an NBA center, even eclipsing the great Wilt Chamberlain.
So the historical significance of Towns’ performance was immense. But the personal significance — particularly relating to the timing of the feat — may have been even greater. The big man took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain it.
Two years ago Monday marked the date his mom and dad walked into the emergency room at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J. They were both admitted with COVID-19.
“The same hospital that my mother gave me life,” Towns tweeted, “and tragically, the same hospital where I saw her life begin to slip away.”
While Towns’ father recovered from the virus, his mother did not. The loss of Jackie Towns rocked her son’s world, and has changed his perspective on many things. Yet he has mentioned at many points the remaining existence of her presence in his life. Monday was no different.
Towns had 56 points — tying his previous career high — when he went to the free-throw line in the fourth quarter after a foul in which he was hit in the eye. That contact inhibited his ability to see.
“My eye was still messed up. My eye still hurt. I couldn’t see nothing,” Towns said.
Not out of his left eye, anyway. That was just filled with water, which is why he said his first free-throw attempt missed to the right.
“The second one, I said it in the locker room, my mom was like, ‘Hell nah, you about to get this 60 ball,’ ” Towns said. “And she pushed that a little bit more to the left and it just rolled in. So shoutout to momma.”
Two possessions later, Towns buried a triple to give him the big 6-0. He thanked his teammates on multiple occasions for helping him achieve the feat. They’ve certainly played a big role in this season in which Towns is achieving breakthrough personal and team success. But it extends beyond that, from his “amazing support system” that includes his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, and, of course, “I just got a stronger guardian angel than I’ve ever had.”
“I feel that I was set up for success by God. I really can’t explain it,” Towns said. “I just feel like I was set up for success this year after everything I’ve been through, just having this group of guys around. I’ve never had that kind of camaraderie and unity and chemistry since college. To kind of have everyone 1 through 15 buy into everything we’re doing, it makes years like this possible.”
The same is true for moments like Monday. March 14 was previously a day of sadness for Towns — and always will be to some degree. But it will also now serve as a different anniversary, marking one of his most incredible performances to date.
“Two years later, I walked into AT&T Center with the greatest guardian angel that I could ever ask for and dropped 60 against the winningest coach of all time,” Towns tweeted. “I say this to say … no matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Miss you Momma. This game…. my life… is for you.”
Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers
By DAVID BAUDER
NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran videographer and a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News were both killed when their vehicle came under fire outside of Kyiv, the network said on Tuesday.
Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova were traveling Monday with Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized.
“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott. said in a staff memo.
On Sunday, documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud, another veteran of covering war zones, died when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.
The death of three journalists in a short span underscores the dangers faced by people chronicling the war in Ukraine, even those with extensive experience reporting from conflict zones.
The dangers for journalists seem to be increasing by the day, as the fighting seems to get more brutal and in more urban areas, said Summer Lopez, director of the Free Expressions Program at PEN America.
Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen who was based in London, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox and won an internal “unsung hero” award for playing a key role last year in getting Fox’s freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal. He had been working in Ukraine since February.
“Such a fine man,” tweeted Fox national security reporter Jennifer Griffin.
Trey Yingst, another colleague who worked with Zakrzewski in Ukraine, called him “as good as they come.”
Kuvshynova was a local “fixer,” as is known in war zones. She helped Fox crews navigate the Kyiv area, gathered information and spoke to sources. She had a passion for music, the arts and photography, Scott said in the staff memo.
“Several of our correspondents and producers spent long days with her reporting the news and got to know her personally, describing her as hard-working, funny, kind and brave,” Scott wrote. “Her dream was to connect people around the world and tell their stories and she fulfilled that through her journalism.”
In Washington on Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, thanked reporters who are on the ground in Ukraine.
“Risking their lives to tell the world the truth” is something that Ukraine and the world desperately need, she said at the National Press Club.
Jane Ferguson, a PBS “NewsHour” correspondent in Ukraine who has also reported from Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria, said on Twitter that the war “is incredibly tough to cover as a field reporter, unlike any I have seen or experienced before.”
With intense artillery fire that can reach for miles and a vague fluidity of army positions, there is really no front line, Ferguson wrote.
Ferguson said she and her crew were recently pulled out of their car at gunpoint by Ukrainian soldiers who mistakenly thought they were being filmed from the car. The journalists were waved on after their credentials were checked, “but for a few minutes it was pretty nasty.”
There are few journalists officially embedded with troops — as they were in Iraq and Afghanistan, for example — so many reporters are driving around independently, and without good intelligence, which is particularly dangerous, Ferguson said.
In an interview, ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz said Ukraine reminded her of covering the siege of Sarajevo because there are no U.S. troops there.
“That is a huge thing for me,” she said. “You realize, ‘Oh, wait. There are no Americans here. There’s no protection for us here.’ I think you’re very cognizant of that.”
Gulnoza Said, coordinator of the Europe and Central Asia Program for the Committee to Protect Journalists, has been hearing from journalists in Ukraine concerned about checkpoints where it isn’t clear if they’re coming upon Russian or Ukrainian soldiers.
She said journalists are telling her they are worried that Ukrainian authorities may be seeking to limit the areas and hours in which they can work.
“I need to find out exactly what they want to do,” she said. “I hope it is not because they want to control the narrative of the war.”
News of Zakrzewski’s death hit particularly hard Tuesday in Ireland. Irish premier Micheal Martin said he was deeply disturbed by the news.
“My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists,” Martin said. “We condemn this indiscriminate and immoral war by Russia on Ukraine.”
___
Associated Press correspondents Lynn Elber in Los Angeles and Danica Kirka in London contribute to this report.
Vikings agree to terms with veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks
The Vikings on Tuesday agreed to terms with veteran inside linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Hicks is entering his eighth NFL season. He has started 89 of the 92 career games he has played, including all 17 he played in last season for Arizona.
SiriusXM NFL Radio reported that Hicks will get two-year, $10 million deal with $6.5 million guaranteed and that the contract could be worth as much as $12 million with incentives.
Hicks played for Philadelphia from 2015-18 before spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals.
The Vikings are shifting to a 3-4 scheme this season under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, putting even more of a premium on their linebackers. And linebacker Anthony Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, might not be re-signed.
