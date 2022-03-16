News
Vikings announce offseason workout dates, including April 11 start date
In less than a month, Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff will get to work with players.
The Vikings announced their voluntary offseason workout dates on Wednesday, including starting April 11. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had told KFAN-FM on Tuesday that would be the start date.
The Vikings could have elected to start their program April 4, the first allowed NFL date for teams with a new head coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin until April 18.
Minnesota will have a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be June 7-9.
News
Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine
(NewsNation) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion.
Money is being put aside for the more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attacks on the country as well— $186 million.
“We’re moving urgently to further augment support to the brave people of Ukraine, as they defend their country,” Biden said.
The U.S. is also sending anti-armor and anti-air systems as well as Javelins and Stingers, which Ukraine has requested. The money comes from more than $13 billion in funding Congress passed and Biden’s signed Tuesday for Ukraine.
“With billions more included in this bill for new humanitarian assistance, we’re going to be able to quickly ramp up our response and help alleviate the suffering that Putin’s war is causing the Ukrainian people in the region,” Biden said.
Next week, Biden’s going to Europe on his first trip back to the continent since his summer summit in Geneva with Russian President Putin. There, he will meet face-to-face with his European counterparts to assess the war.
News
Man, 52, critically injured in shooting in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff
Someone shot and critically injured a 52-year-old man on Tuesday night in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff area.
Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a man who was shot in the lower extremities and abdomen on Eichenwald Street near East Seventh Street, according to a police report.
Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he was in critical but stable condition, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
Police are investigating what happened and no one was under arrest as of Wednesday morning.
News
Loons add former all-MLS fullback Kemar Lawrence
Minnesota United will bolster its defense with the addition of former all-MLS left back Kemar Lawrence, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press.
The Loons have been pursuing Lawrence for a couple of years and were able to acquire him for a bargain, the source said.
Lawrence, a member of the Jamaican national team, was named MLS Best XI in 2018 and an MLS All-Star in 2019 before a move to Anderlecht in Belgian first division for 2020-21.
Lawrence, 29, returned to MLS with Toronto last season and played 1,915 minutes across 25 games, but has not suited up for the Reds this year. Minnesota is only paying a portion of his salary, which was $340,000 last season, per MLS Players Association figures, and Toronto FC has to pay the remainder of his transfer fee, the source said.
In Belgium, Lawrence played 1,174 minutes for one of the top clubs in Belgium. Before that, Lawrence played at least 1,700 minutes in each of five seasons for New York Red Bulls from 2015-19.
Lawrence said last May he declined multiple offers from Anderlecht, within France and in the England’s Championship, but opted to return to North America because wife and family were at that time based in New Jersey.
Lawrence has 143 appearances in MLS and most recently played for Jamaica in World Cup qualifiers in January.
The addition of Lawrence creates an interesting dynamic with incumbent Chase Gasper reaching healthy after missing the first three games of 2022 due a concussion at the end of preseason. Minnesota has had Bakaye Dibassy, Oniel Fisher and D.J. Taylor fill in at left back with Gasper out.
