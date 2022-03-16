News
Vikings announce offseason workout dates, Patrick Peterson reiterates desire to return
In less than a month, Vikings new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff will get to work with players.
The Vikings announced their voluntary offseason workout dates on Wednesday, including starting sessions on April 11. Quarterback Kirk Cousins told KFAN-FM on Tuesday that would be the start date.
The Vikings could have elected to start their program on April 4, the first allowed NFL date for teams with a new head coaches. Teams with holdover coaches can’t begin until April 18.
Minnesota will conduct a rookie minicamp May 13-14 and voluntary organized team activities May 16-17, 19, May 23-24, 26 and May 31-June 3. Their mandatory minicamp will be held June 7-9.
Also, in a podcast taped Tuesday and posted Wednesday, free-agent cornerback Patrick Peterson reiterated his desire to re-sign with the Vikings.
“I stand where I stood in December,” Peterson said on “All Things Covered,” the podcast he co-hosts along with his cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden. “I loved everything about Minnesota. At the end of the day, the ball’s in their court now if they want me back. I’m a free agent right now and I have a couple teams that say that they’re interested, so we’ll see what happens in the next couple days.”
Peterson was teammates in Arizona in 2019 and 2020 with free-agent linebacker Jordan Hicks, who agreed to terms Tuesday with the Vikings. Peterson said Hicks, who played with Philadelphia from 2015-19 before spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals, “will be a great addition” to Minnesota.
“Very reliable player, going to be where he’s supposed to be at all times, a tackling machine, a guy that plays with high energy,” Peterson said.
According to OvertheCap.com, Hicks got a two-year, $10 million contract. His base salary in 2022 of $1.45 million is guaranteed and he got a $3 million signing bonus, giving him a overall guarantee of $4.45 million. His 2022 salary-cap number will be $3.5 million.
Class 4A girls state basketball: Hopkins 66, Lakeville North 43
Liv McGill scored a game-high 20 points, and Taylor Woodson added 14 points and nine rebounds as top-ranked Hopkins steadily pulled away from Lakeville North in a Class 4A state quarterfinal on Wednesday, 66-43, at Williams Arena.
The Royals (24-1) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against the winner of Wednesday’s noon game between Rosemount (24-5) and White Bear Lake (20-9). Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Williams.
The Panthers (20-10) held the Royals to 33 percent from the field in the first half and trailed, 28-14. They pulled within 16 points with 4 minutes left, but Royals point guard Amaya Battle scored the next six points on a mid-range jumper, two free throws and a driving bank shot to push the lead to 61-39.
Battle, who has committed to play for Minnesota next season, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Lakeville North will meet the loser of the noon game in the consolation bracket Thursday at Concordia St. Paul at 10 a.m.
Minnesota mother: Son taken by Russian military in Ukraine
WINONA, Minn. — A southern Minnesota mother says she has lost contact with her son in Ukraine and fears the worst about his safety.
Tina Hauser, of Winona, tells KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind.
‘My worst nightmare is coming true, and I’m fearful that they are going to torture him and kill him and I’m not ever going to see my son again,’ said Hauser through tears.
Hauser says she has called the U.S. Embassy but has not heard back. She has also reached out to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office for help. Klobuchar said in a statement her office was working with the State Department and U.S. embassy in Moscow to resolve the situation.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday about Hauser’s son.
Zelenskyy pleads to US Congress: ‘We need you right now’
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in appealing Wednesday to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia, but he acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen.
Livestreamed into the Capitol complex, Zelenskyy said the U.S. must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports. But rather than an enforced no-fly zone that the White House has resisted, he instead sought other military aid to stop Russian assault.
For the first time in a public address to world leaders, he showed a packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.
“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said. “I call on you to do more.”
Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.
“I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths,” he said.
Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used the global stage to implore allied leaders to help stop the Russian invasion of his country. The young actor-turned-president often draws from history, giving weight to what have become powerful appearances.
President Joe Biden’s administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighboring Poland as the U.S. seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.
Biden was to deliver his own address following Zelenskyy’s speech, and was expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official. That would bring the total announced in the past week alone to $1 billion. It includes money for anti-armor and air defense weapons, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The White House is considering giving Ukraine access to U.S.-made Switchblade drones that can fly and strike Russian targets, according to a separate person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Zelenskyy has emerged as a heroic figure at the center of what many view as the biggest security threat to Europe since World War II. Almost 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, the fastest exodus in modern times.
Wearing his now trademark army green T-shirt, Zelinskyy began the remarks to his “American friends” by invoking the destruction the U.S. suffered in 1941 when Japan bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by militants who commandeered passenger airplanes to crash into the symbols of Western democracy and economy.
“Remember Pearl Harbor? … Remember September 11?” Zelenzkyy asked. “Our countries experience the same every day right now.”
Sen. Angus King, the Maine independent. said there was a “collective holding of the breath” in the room during Zelenskyy’s address. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, “If you did not look at that video and feel there is an obligation for not only the United States but but the free countries of the world to come together in support of Ukraine, you had your eyes closed.” Majority Whip Dick Durbin called the address heartbreaking and said, “I’m on board with a blank check on sanctions, just whatever we can do to stop this Russian advance.”
Outside the Capitol demonstrators held a large sign lawmakers saw as they walked back to their offices. “No Fly Zone=World War 3.”
The Ukrainian president is no stranger to Congress, having played a central role in Donald Trump’s first impeachment. As president, Trump was accused of withholding security aid to Ukraine as he pressured Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on political rival Biden. Zelenskyy spoke Wednesday from a giant screen to many of the same Republican lawmakers who declined to impeach or convict Trump, but are among the bipartisan groundswell in Congress now clamoring for military aid to Ukraine.
He thanked the American people, saying Ukraine is grateful for the outpouring of support, even as he urged Biden to do more.
“You are the leader of the nation. I wish you be the leader of the world,” he said “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”
It was the latest visit as Zelenskky uses the West’s great legislative bodies in his appeals for help, invoking Shakespeare’s Hamlet last week at the British House of Commons asking whether Ukraine is “to be or not to be” and appealing Tuesday to “Dear Justin” as he addressed the Canadian Parliament and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He often pushes for more help to save his young democracy than world leaders have so far pledged to provide.
To Congress, he drew on the image of Mount Rushmore and told the lawmakers that people in his country want to live their national dreams just as they do.
“Democracy, independence, freedom.”
Biden has insisted there will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine and has resisted Zelenskyy’s relentless pleas for warplanes as too risky, potentially escalating into a direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia.
“Direct conflict between NATO and Russia is World War III,” Biden has said.
Zelenskyy appeared to acknowledge the political reality.
“Is this to too much to ask to create a no fly zone over Ukraine?” he asked, answering his own question. “If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative,” he said, calling for weapons systems that would help fight Russian aircraft.
Already the Biden administration has sent Ukraine more than 600 Stinger missiles, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, unmanned aerial system tracking radars, grenade launchers, 200 shotguns, 200 machine guns and nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition, along with helicopters, patrol boats, satellite imagery and body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear, the U.S. official said.
Congress has already approved $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the newly announced security aid will come from that allotment, which is part of a broader bill that Biden signed into law Tuesday.
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick, Aamer Madhani, Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Alan Fram, Nomaan Merchant and Chris Megerian and Raf Casert in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London, Aritz Parra in Madrid and videojournalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
