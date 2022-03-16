News
Vikings to sign veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks
The Vikings will sign veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, according to multiple reports.
Hicks is entering his eighth NFL season. He has started 89 of the 92 career games he has played, including all 17 he played in last season for Arizona.
SiriusXM NFL Radio reported that Hicks will get two-year, $10 million deal with $6.5 million guaranteed and that the contract could be worth as much as $12 million with incentives.
Hicks is an inside linebacker who played for Philadelphia from 2015-18 before spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals.
The Vikings are shifting to a 3-4 scheme this season under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, putting even more of a premium on their linebackers. And linebacker Anthony Barr, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, might not be re-signed.
News
Former St. Louis officer sentenced in attack on undercover detective
ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced to a year of probation Tuesday for his role in the attack of undercover detective Luther Hall during a 2017 protest.
Christoper Myers, 30, pleaded guilty to willfully depriving another of their civil rights by damaging Hall’s property while acting under color of law.
Hall was working undercover with a partner during the 2017 Jason Stockley protests. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had assigned Hall to the protest detail to keep “peace and order.” Hall and his partner were documenting potential crimes when they got split up in the chaos on the night of Sunday, Sept. 17.
Hall said he encountered uniformed police at 14th and Olive streets. Prosecutors allege Boone and other officers attacked and beat Hall after mistaking him for a protester.
According to a plea agreement, Myers damaged Hall’s cellphone by throwing it. In doing so, prosecutors said Myers deprived Hall of rights and privileges protected by the Consitution.
Three other officers were previously sentenced in the case. Their names and sentences are listed below:
- Dustin Boone – Found guilty of aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights under color of law and sentenced to 12 months and a day.
- Bailey Colleta – Pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal grand jury and sentenced to probation.
- Randy Hays – Pleaded guilty to his role in the matter and sentenced to a 52-month term of
imprisonment.
News
Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year.
The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law.
“No more switching clocks, more daylight hours to spend outside after school and after work, and more smiles — that is what we get with permanent Daylight Saving Time,” Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the original cosponsor of the legislation, said in a statement.
Markey was joined on the chamber floor by senators from both parties as they made the case for how making daylight saving time permanent would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.
“Changing the clock twice a year is outdated and unnecessary,” Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Americans want more sunshine and less depression — people in this country, all the way from Seattle to Miami, want the Sunshine Protection Act,” Sen. Patty Murray of Washington added.
Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized daylight saving time.
Daylight saving time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks in most parts of the country are set one hour ahead of standard time. Americans last changed their clocks on Sunday. Standard time lasts for roughly four months in most of the country.
Members of Congress have long been interested in the potential benefits and costs of daylight saving time since it was first adopted as a wartime measure in 1942. The proposal will now go to the House, where the Energy and Commerce Committee had a hearing to discuss possible legislation last week.
Rep. Frank Pallone, the chairman of the committee, agreed in his opening statement at the hearing that it is “time we stop changing our clocks.” But he said he was undecided about whether daylight saving time or standard time is the way to go.
Markey said Tuesday, “Now, I call on my colleagues in the House of Representatives to lighten up and swiftly pass the Sunshine Protection Act.”
News
Automakers Are Selling Cars Without Chips as They Struggle With A Shortage
A persistent global shortage of semiconductor chips is forcing a growing number of automakers to sell their most popular models without all the chips they are designed to include.
Ford told its dealers it will start building Explorers, its best-selling SUV in the U.S., without the computer chips that enable rear-seat climate control, meaning that backseat passengers won’t be able to adjust the air conditioner and heat, Automotive News reported March 12. Ford said it will install the missing chips once they become available.
Ford has been shipping a few partially complete—but drivable—vehicles for about a year. Last spring, after the chip shortage forced the company to reduce production of its popular F-150 pickup trucks, it began offering customers an option to purchase the pickup without a fuel-saving feature called “start-stop,” which automatically turns a vehicle’s engine off when it comes to a complete stop.
Start-stop is a common feature in newer vehicles. General Motors made a similar compromise last year and shipped some Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups without the carmaker’s “Active Fuel Management” technology. The feature on those vehicles is designed boost fuel efficiency by up to 12 percent, according to GM.
In late 2021, GM announced that it would also have to forgo some comfort features, such as heated seats, in several models due to the chip shortage. Like Ford, GM promised to offer a free retrofit for those features once the chips are available.
Modern cars have numerous built-in electronic modules responsible for a wide range of functions, from navigation and parking camera to deploying airbags and heating seats. Each module has multiple chips. A new passenger car today can easily have more than 3,000 chips, according to the New York Times.
However, as a whole the automobile sector accounts for a tiny share of chip demand—about 5 percent, according to automobile magazine Motor Trend. That in part explains the persistent shortage. During the pandemic, chipmakers’ production capacity was gobbled up by manufacturers of smartphones, gaming consoles and televisions as demand for at-home consumer electronics soared. Many chipmakers are still fulfilling those orders today, leaving them little room to supply the auto industry.
