Why Minnesota lawmakers are fighting over unemployment and hero pay and why it matters
The first big battle of the 2022 legislative session is about how best to protect businesses from an unemployment tax increase and how to reward workers who sacrificed their safety during the pandemic.
Minnesota’s unemployment trust fund is roughly $1.3 billion in the red after being battered by the pandemic and needs an influx of about $2.7 billion to return to full solvency. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are seven months late on passing a promised hero pay bill to send bonuses to frontline workers.
The debate has far reaching implications. If everyone gets their way it could eat up a big part of the state’s current $9.3 billion budget surplus, while a continued standoff will put unneeded stress on the recovering economy.
Yet, despite the state being financially flush, the Republican-led Senate and DFL-controlled House remain far from agreement.
Gov. Tim Walz urged the Legislature again on Monday to find common ground.
“Let’s recognize the relationship between businesses and workers and get both of these things done immediately,” the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party governor said.
UNEMPLOYMENT TRUST FUND
Minnesota paid out an unprecedented $15 billion in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Much of it came through the state from the federal government in the form of enhanced benefits and extended payments.
Now, the state’s unemployment trust fund has a $1.3 billion deficit. Minnesota started 2020 with a balance of nearly $1.7 billion.
Without a state fix to replenish the account, taxes on businesses will have to increase. Employers pay into the trust fund based on how many workers they have and how often those workers use the system. When there’s a deficit, higher rates kick in to help replenish the account.
On average, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the new tax rate, to replenish the trust fund, will mean businesses pay about 30 percent more than they did before the pandemic. That works out to between $250 to $850 more per worker.
Those bills are not due until April 30, but the state started accepting payments Tuesday. Steve Grove, Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner, said the longer it takes the Legislature to agree to a fix, the more onerous it will be to return money to businesses that paid the higher rate.
Republican lawmakers have raised alarms over the increased rate as an unnecessary tax hike. They say it will strengthen the headwinds businesses are already facing.
“Solvency for the state’s unemployment trust fund should not be a partisan issue,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “Minnesota businesses are facing rising inflation, a workforce crisis, supply chain disruptions and more.”
Loon noted that legislation to spend $2.7 billion of the budget surplus to fully replenish the unemployment trust fund already passed the Senate and has bipartisan support in the House.
But House DFLers have a different plan that would pay off the trust fund’s deficit, but not fully replenish it. Some Democrats are unsettled that large corporations would see the most benefit if the Senate bill becomes law.
The House bill would also make several different types of part-time school workers eligible for unemployment benefits.
HERO PAY
The biggest issue holding up a fix to the state’s unemployment trust fund is the lack of agreement on how to best compensate frontline workers who risked their health during the pandemic.
A promise to pay out at least $250 million in bonuses was included in the June 2021 state budget deal. Lawmakers were supposed to finalized the details by September 2021, but the debate was muddied over who should get payments and how large they should be.
When it became clear the state would have a historic budget surplus, Democratic lawmakers increased the proposed bonus package to $1 billion. Under plans that passed the House in February, about 667,000 workers — in childcare, schools, retail, health care and more — would be eligible for $1,500 payments.
Senate Republicans have signaled support for a smaller bill, but as of Tuesday nothing had cleared the Senate this session. Last year, they backed a plan with fewer eligible people and smaller bonuses than what the House has proposed.
Patti Cullen, president of Care Providers of Minnesota, said now is the time to reward workers for their sacrifices. She noted that just because COVID-19 cases are currently lower doesn’t mean the pandemic is over: many long-term care workers still face harrowing conditions.
“Unless you have spent an 8- to 16-hour shift wearing a gown, N-95 tightly fitting masks, and eye goggles that fog up, and changing all of those between residents, you can’t begin to know how challenging this work has been,” Cullen said. ” A thank you to these hard-working staff, who put their health on the line for over two years, is long overdue.”
House leaders say they won’t move on the unemployment fix until there is agreement on hero pay.
These types of stalemates are typically worked out during end of session negotiations as part of a grand bargain. But in this instance, officials say expediency is key and waiting until May will only further challenge the economic recovery and exacerbate ongoing worker shortages.
“Let’s put this behind us. We have a lot of other issues to tackle this session to make sure our economy is on the leading edge,” Grove said. “It is just not good economic policy to leave this debt hanging out there.”
Reporter Dave Orrick contributed.
St. Ben’s and St. John’s name first joint president
A former administrator at St. Catherine University has been named the first president of both the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University under those schools’ newly combined governance structure.
Brian Bruess worked for St. Kate’s for 21 years, the last three as executive vice president and chief operating officer, before becoming president of St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis., in 2017.
“Brian characterizes the perfect inaugural president,” LeAnne Stewart, chair of the two schools’ common boards, said in a news release. “He is deeply committed to Catholic higher education and the Benedictine missions of our schools. Brian also sees the incredible opportunity for this new era of leadership at schools he already knows very well. His impact will be profound.”
Bruess, 54, will take over at St. Ben’s and St. John’s on July 1.
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is thinking about wins, not franchise records
Kirill Kaprizov is the most dangerous player the Wild have had since Marian Gaborik, and he has a realistic shot at rewriting the record books in the very near future
In his first full season in the NHL, the 24-year-old forward from Russia has racked up 30 goals and 43 assists for 73 points with 24 games left on the schedule. That means Kaprizon is within striking distance of the single-season franchise record for goals (42 by Gaborik in 2007-08; 42 by Eric Staal in 2017-18), assists (50 by Pierre-Marc Bouchard in 2007-08) and points (83 by Gaborik in 2007-08).
Not that Kaprizov cares much about his individual numbers. Not when the Wild are battling through a midseason swoon that has them fighting for their playoff lives.
“To be honest, I haven’t really given it much thought right now,” Kaprizov said through a translator when asked about the franchise records. “I think I’m really focused on the team game and not really on personal accolades.”
As far as Kaprizov is concerned, he hasn’t been doing enough as of late. Though he has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) over the past 10 games, he was critical of his recent play, saying, “I think there’s more I can do outside of just scoring.”
Whether it’s being a little more committed in the defensive zone or bringing a little more energy in the locker room, Kaprizov is putting pressure on himself to help the Wild (34-20-4, 72 points) get back on track. The team has lost 10 of its past 14 games to fall into a tie for third place in the Western Conference’s Central division.
“I take it upon myself to continue to be better,” Kaprizov said. “I’m not showing my best performance right now.”
That accountability is a trait coach Dean Evason has consistently praised whenever Kaprizov comes up in conversation. He told a story about the time Kaprizov came into his office after a recent loss. While the coaching staff thought Kaprizov was coming to ask for more ice time, he was actually coming in to ask how he can help the team have success.
“He is a measuring stick for us with his excitement level,” Evason said. “When he’s jacked and excited and smiling and happy and going, it really rubs off on our group. There’s leaders in all different areas. He’s a leader in that emotional area.”
That’s something Kaprizov’s teammates have recognized ever since he arrived in Minnesota.
“He brings energy every day,” forward Marcus Foligno said. “You can just tell when he’s upbeat and feeling good about his game, we’re usually feeling good about our game too. He means a lot to our team. He’s a leader and a game-changer. He pulls a lot of guys into the battle.”
That’s exactly what Kaprizov was trying to do with his comments after Tuesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. As tough as he was on himself, he also challenged his teammates to be better moving forward.
“I think it’s up to every guy on the team to do some soul searching to kind of find out what within their game they can alter, change, enhance to continue to get better every single game,” Kaprizov said. “That’s something we’re all working towards as a team.”
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.
It would add a fourth dose to the regimen — currently a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose — in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. The person who spoke about the upcoming Pfizer authorization request spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.
“We’re continuing to collect and assess all available data and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.
Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, “Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”
With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.
The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, especially against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.
In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.
Israel already has offered a fourth dose to people age 60 and older and to some health care workers, and scientists have reported mixed early results that leave unclear just how much benefit the extra shot offered.
