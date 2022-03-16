Why Minnesota lawmakers are fighting over unemployment and hero pay and why it matters

Connect with us

The first big battle of the 2022 legislative session is about how best to protect businesses from an unemployment tax increase and how to reward workers who sacrificed their safety during the pandemic.

Minnesota’s unemployment trust fund is roughly $1.3 billion in the red after being battered by the pandemic and needs an influx of about $2.7 billion to return to full solvency. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are seven months late on passing a promised hero pay bill to send bonuses to frontline workers.

The debate has far reaching implications. If everyone gets their way it could eat up a big part of the state’s current $9.3 billion budget surplus, while a continued standoff will put unneeded stress on the recovering economy.

Yet, despite the state being financially flush, the Republican-led Senate and DFL-controlled House remain far from agreement.

Gov. Tim Walz urged the Legislature again on Monday to find common ground.

“Let’s recognize the relationship between businesses and workers and get both of these things done immediately,” the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party governor said.

UNEMPLOYMENT TRUST FUND

Minnesota paid out an unprecedented $15 billion in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Much of it came through the state from the federal government in the form of enhanced benefits and extended payments.

Now, the state’s unemployment trust fund has a $1.3 billion deficit. Minnesota started 2020 with a balance of nearly $1.7 billion.

Without a state fix to replenish the account, taxes on businesses will have to increase. Employers pay into the trust fund based on how many workers they have and how often those workers use the system. When there’s a deficit, higher rates kick in to help replenish the account.

On average, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the new tax rate, to replenish the trust fund, will mean businesses pay about 30 percent more than they did before the pandemic. That works out to between $250 to $850 more per worker.

Those bills are not due until April 30, but the state started accepting payments Tuesday. Steve Grove, Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner, said the longer it takes the Legislature to agree to a fix, the more onerous it will be to return money to businesses that paid the higher rate.

Republican lawmakers have raised alarms over the increased rate as an unnecessary tax hike. They say it will strengthen the headwinds businesses are already facing.

“Solvency for the state’s unemployment trust fund should not be a partisan issue,” said Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “Minnesota businesses are facing rising inflation, a workforce crisis, supply chain disruptions and more.”

Loon noted that legislation to spend $2.7 billion of the budget surplus to fully replenish the unemployment trust fund already passed the Senate and has bipartisan support in the House.

But House DFLers have a different plan that would pay off the trust fund’s deficit, but not fully replenish it. Some Democrats are unsettled that large corporations would see the most benefit if the Senate bill becomes law.

The House bill would also make several different types of part-time school workers eligible for unemployment benefits.

HERO PAY

The biggest issue holding up a fix to the state’s unemployment trust fund is the lack of agreement on how to best compensate frontline workers who risked their health during the pandemic.

A promise to pay out at least $250 million in bonuses was included in the June 2021 state budget deal. Lawmakers were supposed to finalized the details by September 2021, but the debate was muddied over who should get payments and how large they should be.

When it became clear the state would have a historic budget surplus, Democratic lawmakers increased the proposed bonus package to $1 billion. Under plans that passed the House in February, about 667,000 workers — in childcare, schools, retail, health care and more — would be eligible for $1,500 payments.

Senate Republicans have signaled support for a smaller bill, but as of Tuesday nothing had cleared the Senate this session. Last year, they backed a plan with fewer eligible people and smaller bonuses than what the House has proposed.

Patti Cullen, president of Care Providers of Minnesota, said now is the time to reward workers for their sacrifices. She noted that just because COVID-19 cases are currently lower doesn’t mean the pandemic is over: many long-term care workers still face harrowing conditions.

“Unless you have spent an 8- to 16-hour shift wearing a gown, N-95 tightly fitting masks, and eye goggles that fog up, and changing all of those between residents, you can’t begin to know how challenging this work has been,” Cullen said. ” A thank you to these hard-working staff, who put their health on the line for over two years, is long overdue.”

House leaders say they won’t move on the unemployment fix until there is agreement on hero pay.

These types of stalemates are typically worked out during end of session negotiations as part of a grand bargain. But in this instance, officials say expediency is key and waiting until May will only further challenge the economic recovery and exacerbate ongoing worker shortages.

“Let’s put this behind us. We have a lot of other issues to tackle this session to make sure our economy is on the leading edge,” Grove said. “It is just not good economic policy to leave this debt hanging out there.”

Reporter Dave Orrick contributed.

