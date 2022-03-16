News
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is thinking about wins, not franchise records
Kirill Kaprizov is the most dangerous player the Wild have had since Marian Gaborik, and he has a realistic shot at rewriting the record books in the very near future
In his first full season in the NHL, the 24-year-old forward from Russia has racked up 30 goals and 43 assists for 73 points with 24 games left on the schedule. That means Kaprizon is within striking distance of the single-season franchise record for goals (42 by Gaborik in 2007-08; 42 by Eric Staal in 2017-18), assists (50 by Pierre-Marc Bouchard in 2007-08) and points (83 by Gaborik in 2007-08).
Not that Kaprizov cares much about his individual numbers. Not when the Wild are battling through a midseason swoon that has them fighting for their playoff lives.
“To be honest, I haven’t really given it much thought right now,” Kaprizov said through a translator when asked about the franchise records. “I think I’m really focused on the team game and not really on personal accolades.”
As far as Kaprizov is concerned, he hasn’t been doing enough as of late. Though he has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) over the past 10 games, he was critical of his recent play, saying, “I think there’s more I can do outside of just scoring.”
Whether it’s being a little more committed in the defensive zone or bringing a little more energy in the locker room, Kaprizov is putting pressure on himself to help the Wild (34-20-4, 72 points) get back on track. The team has lost 10 of its past 14 games to fall into a tie for third place in the Western Conference’s Central division.
“I take it upon myself to continue to be better,” Kaprizov said. “I’m not showing my best performance right now.”
That accountability is a trait coach Dean Evason has consistently praised whenever Kaprizov comes up in conversation. He told a story about the time Kaprizov came into his office after a recent loss. While the coaching staff thought Kaprizov was coming to ask for more ice time, he was actually coming in to ask how he can help the team have success.
“He is a measuring stick for us with his excitement level,” Evason said. “When he’s jacked and excited and smiling and happy and going, it really rubs off on our group. There’s leaders in all different areas. He’s a leader in that emotional area.”
That’s something Kaprizov’s teammates have recognized ever since he arrived in Minnesota.
“He brings energy every day,” forward Marcus Foligno said. “You can just tell when he’s upbeat and feeling good about his game, we’re usually feeling good about our game too. He means a lot to our team. He’s a leader and a game-changer. He pulls a lot of guys into the battle.”
That’s exactly what Kaprizov was trying to do with his comments after Tuesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. As tough as he was on himself, he also challenged his teammates to be better moving forward.
“I think it’s up to every guy on the team to do some soul searching to kind of find out what within their game they can alter, change, enhance to continue to get better every single game,” Kaprizov said. “That’s something we’re all working towards as a team.”
News
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Pfizer is expected to request authorization this week for an additional COVID-19 booster dose for seniors, according to a person familiar with the matter.
It would add a fourth dose to the regimen — currently a primary series of two shots, followed months later by a booster dose — in an effort to provide maximum protection to the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. The person who spoke about the upcoming Pfizer authorization request spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak on the record.
“We’re continuing to collect and assess all available data and we’re in continuous, open dialogue with regulators and health authorities to help inform a COVID-19 vaccine strategy as the virus evolves,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts.
Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, “Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”
With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.
The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, especially against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.
In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.
Israel already has offered a fourth dose to people age 60 and older and to some health care workers, and scientists have reported mixed early results that leave unclear just how much benefit the extra shot offered.
News
20,000 evacuate besieged port in Ukraine as Kyiv is hit
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An estimated 20,000 civilians fled Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor Tuesday in the biggest evacuation yet from the besieged Ukrainian port city, while Russian forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, smashing apartments, a subway station and other civilian sites.
On the diplomatic front, a top Ukrainian negotiator, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, described the latest round of talks with the Russians as “very difficult and sticky” and said there were “fundamental contradictions” between the two sides, but added that “there is certainly room for compromise.” He said the talks will continue Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, another aide to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovkva, struck a more optimistic note, saying that the talks had become “more constructive” and that Russia had softened its stand by no longer airing its demands for Ukraine to surrender.
In other developments, the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep — visited the embattled capital in a bold show of support amid the danger. And the number of people fleeing the country eclipsed 3 million.
Meanwhile, l arge explosions thundered across Kyiv before dawn from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared to become more systematic and edged closer to the city center.
Zelenskyy said barrages hit four multi-story buildings in the city and killed dozens. The strikes, carried out of the 20th day of Russia’s invasion, disrupted the relative calm that returned after an initial advance by Moscow’s forces was stopped in the early days of the war.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Russians were using long-range fire to hit civilian targets inside Kyiv with increasing frequency but that their ground forces were making little to no progress around the country. The official said Russian troops were still about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the center of the capital.
The official said the U.S. has seen indications that Russia believes it may need more troops or supplies than it has on hand in Ukraine, and it is considering ways to get more resources into the country. The official did not elaborate.
Before Tuesday’s talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would press its demands that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, adopt a neutral status and “demilitarize.”
In a statement that seemed to signal potential grounds for agreement with Moscow, Zelenskyy told European leaders gathered in London that he realizes NATO has no intention of accepting Ukraine.
“We have heard for many years about the open doors, but we also heard that we can’t enter those doors,” he said. “This is the truth, and we have simply to accept it as it is.”
NATO does not admit nations with unsettled territorial conflicts. Zelenskyy has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he realizes NATO isn’t going to offer membership to Ukraine and that he could consider a neutral status for his country but needs strong security guarantees from both the West and Russia.
The U.N. said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.
Two journalists working for Fox News were killed when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by fire Monday on the outskirts of Kyiv, the network said. Fox identified the two as video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, who was helping Fox crews navigate the area. Another journalist was killed Sunday in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in a tweet that the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia had arrived, lauding “the courage of true friends.” He said they were discussing support for Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia.
New efforts to bring civilians to safety and deliver aid were underway around the country. The Red Cross said it was working to evacuate people from the northeastern town of Sumy near the Russian border in about 70 buses.
One of the most desperate situations is in Mariupol, the southern city of 430,000 where officials say a weekslong siege has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelenskyy, said that about 20,000 people managed to leave Mariupol in 4,000 private vehicles via a humanitarian corridor leading to the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Fighting has intensified on Kyiv’s outskirts in recent days, and air raid sirens wailed inside the capital. The mayor imposed a curfew extending through Thursday morning.
Tuesday’s artillery strikes hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst fighting of the war.
Flames shot out of a 15-story apartment building and smoke choked the air as firefighters climbed ladders to rescue people. The assault blackened several floors of the building, ripped a hole in the ground outside and blew out windows in neighboring apartment blocks. Rescue workers said at least one person was killed.
“Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another. It is very difficult,” a firefighter who gave only his first name, Andriy, said outside the building, tears falling from his eyes. “People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying. They haven’t lived their lives and they have already seen this.”
City authorities also tweeted an image of the blown-out facade of a downtown subway station that had ben used as a bomb shelter and said trains would no longer stop at the station.
A 10-story apartment building in the Podilsky district of Kyiv, north of the government quarter, was damaged. Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on Irpin and the northwest Kyiv suburbs of Hostomel and Bucha, said the head of the capital region, Oleksiy Kuleba.
“Many streets have been turned into a mush of steel and concrete. People have been hiding for weeks in basements, and are afraid to go out even for evacuations,” Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.
In the country’s east, Russian forces launched more than 60 strikes overnight on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov. The strikes hit the city’s historical center, including the main marketplace.
Sinehubov said the bodies of dozens of civilians were pulled from destroyed apartment buildings.
In Mykolaiv, a strategic southern city near the Black Sea where airstrikes killed nine people Sunday, residents braced for more attacks. Volunteers prepared food and sorted donated clothes. Molotov cocktails for use against the invaders were stockpiled.
We are bombed during the day and during the night,” said Svetlana Gryshchenko, whose soldier son was killed in the fighting. “It’s a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine.”
___
Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Raf Casert in Brussels and AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
News
New Twins pitcher Sonny Gray reports to camp ready to work
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 48 hours following a trade that sent him from the Cincinnati Reds to the Twins were, in a word, “crazy,” Sonny Gray said.
Among the challenges: saying goodbye to old teammates, figuring out the logistics of a cross-country move, and perhaps the hardest of all: breaking the news to his 7-year-old son Gunnar. After watching his father compete for three seasons in Cincinnati, Gunnar Gray had become a passionate Reds fan. In order to help ease the pain, he had to get creative.
Enter “Little Big League.”
The Grays downloaded the classic movie, one in which 12-year-old Billy Heywood inherits the franchise and soon becomes their manager, to show their young sons, Gunnar and Declan, 3.
“We watched the movie as a family and it was Twins, it was kids, it was baseball, it was awesome,” Gray said. “We started getting a little excited.”
Gray reported to Twins camp early Tuesday morning, where he met his new coaches and teammates, participated in drills, and signed autographs and posed for pictures, endearing himself quickly to fans on site.
Days earlier, Gray became the Twins’ top starter when they dealt prospect Chase Petty, their first-round pick in the 2021 draft, for the veteran right-hander.
While Gray said he wasn’t thinking trade when Reds general manager Nick Krall reached him on the phone Saturday — he was on his way to the airport at the time, preparing to head to Arizona — he had heard rumors of the possibility ahead of the lockout.
“(It’s) exciting going from maybe a situation in Cincinnati where we tried really hard to win, and we did win for what it was worth,” Gray said. “ … But now getting traded and (the Reds) making some other trades and coming to the opposite thing, the Twins seem to be pushing more chips in, ‘Let’s try to really improve the team in order to win.’ That’s kind of where I’m at in my career, and that’s just what it’s all really about to me is winning.”
And if the Twins are to turn things around from 2021’s last-place finish in the AL Central, Gray will be a large part of that. The two-time all-star posted a 3.49 earned-run average in three seasons with the Reds and will be relied upon to front a young Twins rotation that the club still seeks to upgrade.
While Gray’s arrival in camp was much anticipated, the Twins are also eager to see him throw.
With just over three weeks until Opening Day, Gray said he is feeling healthy and strong. His plan is to build up as quickly as he can while still being safe and prudent to ensure his arm is healthy throughout the year.
“April is important, but if you’re built up to two innings in April at the beginning, then you’re built to two innings, and if you’re built up to three, you’re built up to three, but not try and jump, jump, jump and be throwing seven innings on Opening Day or whatever just because you feel like you need to, knowing that you need to do the right things in the short term in order to prolong and compete and win the whole season,” Gray said.
The plan, Gray said, is for him to throw his first bullpen session on Thursday. He said Tuesday afternoon that he planned to sit down with manager Rocco Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson in the next day or two to chart out a plan to get him stretched out.
And though he hasn’t thrown yet, he already has made a strong impression during the brief time he’s been in camp.
“You couldn’t ask for anything more from an addition. He’s going to bring everything to the table for us,” Baldelli said. “He leaves it out there every day. … (There are) a lot of fans of Sonny Gray out there in the game, and we’re lucky to have him.”
