WNIT: Happy Gophers in it to win it

It’s not March Madness, but for the Gophers, it’ll do.

Minnesota starts the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday at Green Bay, and the team is loaded for bear. After thinking their season had ended in the Big Ten tournament, the Gophers can finish on a high note.

“Just because this isn’t the NCAA tournament doesn’t mean it’s not important,” senior guard Gadiva Hubbard said. “We’re taking this and going with it. We’re putting everything into it, and we expect to make a run.”

Although the Gophers played their best basketball late, going 5-5 in their last 10 regular-season games, they bowed out of the Big Ten tournament with a first-round loss to Northwestern.

“It feels good just to be back practicing after thinking that the season was over,” senior guard Deja Winters said. “Now we can end our season the way we wanted to, in a good way.”

Winning the NIT, or even just making a deep run, tends to bode well for a program’s future. It’s not easy to win five straight elimination games, period, and if the WNIT doesn’t feature the nation’s heavyweights, it doesn’t feature any bad teams, either.

In fact, Minnesota (14-17) is one of only two WNIT teams with a losing record. The other, Vanderbilt, finished 14-18 in the SEC. Coach Lindsay Whalen said Minnesota was on the horn to the WNIT the night after the Gophers’ 65-60 loss to Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“I knew this was a group that wanted more. They wanted to keep going,” Whalen said. “I know there’s some schools that were either NCAA or nothing, and I can’t speak to how I would be in the future on that, but right now I want to play, continue to get better, continue to learn — and this is a team that wants more.”

Three of the past four WNIT champions — Michigan, Indiana and Arizona — are top-four seeds in this year’s NCAA bracket.

“Obviously, if we could do that, we’d be thrilled,” Whalen said, “and we have a tough draw right off the bat and we have to be ready to play.”

The Phoenix (19-7) finished third in the Horizon League with a 14-4 record and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals. Their leading scorer is Hailey Oskey, a 5-foot-10 guard who averages 12.5 points per game.

“Obviously, you want to play in the NCAA tournament, and that’s always the goal, but this group earned it,” Whalen said. “We played against 12 teams in the NCAA tournament, 16 overall (including teams in the WNIT). So, over half our schedule was against postseason competition. It’s a chance to play that was earned by this group, and we’re excited about it.”

The Gophers aren’t just happy to be invited; they want to win it. The program’s longest postseason run came in 2004, when the Gophers advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Final Four. Whalen was that team’s point guard.

“I think we’re just kind of focusing right now on winning each game in the WNIT because we really think we can go far in it,” said leading scorer Sara Scalia (17.4 ppg). “I think this is definitely a big step for us going into next year, too.”

EXTENSION

Whalen and the U agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep the former All-American and WNBA champion at her alma mater at least through 2024-25.

Barring a long postseason run, the Gophers will enter next season on the heels of consecutive losing seasons, but Whalen brings the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history into 2022-23.

“I love this university, I love this state,” Whalen said. “I feel like it’s a chance to not only finish out this year’s group but keep building with the returners we have coming back and the newcomers we have coming in next year to keep working, keep building and keep growing this thing.”

BRIEFLY

Whalen said Sarah Bronk, a Green Bay assistant coach for the past 15 seasons, was once her counselor during a summer basketball camp.