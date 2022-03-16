News
WNIT: Happy Gophers in it to win it
It’s not March Madness, but for the Gophers, it’ll do.
Minnesota starts the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Thursday at Green Bay, and the team is loaded for bear. After thinking their season had ended in the Big Ten tournament, the Gophers can finish on a high note.
“Just because this isn’t the NCAA tournament doesn’t mean it’s not important,” senior guard Gadiva Hubbard said. “We’re taking this and going with it. We’re putting everything into it, and we expect to make a run.”
Although the Gophers played their best basketball late, going 5-5 in their last 10 regular-season games, they bowed out of the Big Ten tournament with a first-round loss to Northwestern.
“It feels good just to be back practicing after thinking that the season was over,” senior guard Deja Winters said. “Now we can end our season the way we wanted to, in a good way.”
Winning the NIT, or even just making a deep run, tends to bode well for a program’s future. It’s not easy to win five straight elimination games, period, and if the WNIT doesn’t feature the nation’s heavyweights, it doesn’t feature any bad teams, either.
In fact, Minnesota (14-17) is one of only two WNIT teams with a losing record. The other, Vanderbilt, finished 14-18 in the SEC. Coach Lindsay Whalen said Minnesota was on the horn to the WNIT the night after the Gophers’ 65-60 loss to Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I knew this was a group that wanted more. They wanted to keep going,” Whalen said. “I know there’s some schools that were either NCAA or nothing, and I can’t speak to how I would be in the future on that, but right now I want to play, continue to get better, continue to learn — and this is a team that wants more.”
Three of the past four WNIT champions — Michigan, Indiana and Arizona — are top-four seeds in this year’s NCAA bracket.
“Obviously, if we could do that, we’d be thrilled,” Whalen said, “and we have a tough draw right off the bat and we have to be ready to play.”
The Phoenix (19-7) finished third in the Horizon League with a 14-4 record and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals. Their leading scorer is Hailey Oskey, a 5-foot-10 guard who averages 12.5 points per game.
“Obviously, you want to play in the NCAA tournament, and that’s always the goal, but this group earned it,” Whalen said. “We played against 12 teams in the NCAA tournament, 16 overall (including teams in the WNIT). So, over half our schedule was against postseason competition. It’s a chance to play that was earned by this group, and we’re excited about it.”
The Gophers aren’t just happy to be invited; they want to win it. The program’s longest postseason run came in 2004, when the Gophers advanced to the NCAA tournament’s Final Four. Whalen was that team’s point guard.
“I think we’re just kind of focusing right now on winning each game in the WNIT because we really think we can go far in it,” said leading scorer Sara Scalia (17.4 ppg). “I think this is definitely a big step for us going into next year, too.”
EXTENSION
Whalen and the U agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep the former All-American and WNBA champion at her alma mater at least through 2024-25.
Barring a long postseason run, the Gophers will enter next season on the heels of consecutive losing seasons, but Whalen brings the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history into 2022-23.
“I love this university, I love this state,” Whalen said. “I feel like it’s a chance to not only finish out this year’s group but keep building with the returners we have coming back and the newcomers we have coming in next year to keep working, keep building and keep growing this thing.”
BRIEFLY
Whalen said Sarah Bronk, a Green Bay assistant coach for the past 15 seasons, was once her counselor during a summer basketball camp.
News
The big melt begins as temperatures crack 50 degrees on Tuesday
The temperature in the Twin Cities cracked 50 degrees Tuesday, March 15 for the first time in 2022 and the first time since Dec. 15. The National Weather Service is forecasting similar temperatures and dry conditions to prevail through the weekend. Expect to see a lot of melting of existing snow cover.
News
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
By ZEKE MILLER and LAURAN NEERGAARD
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.
While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.
Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.
“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”
The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.
Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.
While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.
Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of healthcare workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.
In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.
—
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Eighteen apply to be Stillwater schools superintendent
Eighteen people have applied to be superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools.
The deadline for applying for the position was Sunday; applicant screening will be done next week. First-found interviews will be March 28-29; second-round interviews will be April 7.
The school board, which has hired the Minnesota School Boards Association to assist with the search, is expected to approve a contract on April 14.
The new superintendent would start work on July 1.
Interim Superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt said in December that she plans to apply for the permanent position.
Lansfeldt, former principal of Afton-Lakeland Elementary School, took over as interim superintendent after former superintendent Denise Pontrelli was ousted from the position in June 2020. Lansfeldt was originally hired to fill a one-year term, but her term was extended.
The Stillwater school district has about 1,100 employees and 8,200 students in 10 schools.
