1 dead after crash on WB I-70 in Foristell

It would be hard to view a potential play-in matchup with the Lakers as anything other than a good thing for Minnesota at this point.

Of course, that would mean the Timberwolves were in the play in, something they’re trying to avoid, and that they lost their first play-in contest to the Clippers to drop to a final win-and-in contest.

But Wednesday was another reminder that this Lakers team is not an opponent to be feared in such a situation. Yes, the Lakers have LeBron James. Sure, they might even have Anthony Davis by that point.

But that just doesn’t seem as though it would matter. Los Angeles is a greatly flawed basketball team this season, whom Minnesota just beat three times this season following its 124-104 win Wednesday at Target Center.

Those three wins came by an average of 21 points. The lone loss came when Minnesota’s roster was decimated by COVID-19.

Wednesday’s win came on a night when the Wolves, frankly, played well for about two quarters. The Wolves jumped out ahead of the Lakers — who’ve now lost 11 consecutive road games — early, building a 25-point first half lead on the back of Anthony Edwards, who poured in 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter.

As Minnesota was pouring it on Los Angeles, Patrick Beverley was running around the court, talking about how “trash” Russell Westbrook is now and yelling in the face of James.

Los Angeles showed a little fight in the second half, as Minnesota came out of the halftime locker room in a sluggish funk. The Lakers trimmed Minnesota’s lead down to four points in the final frame, before the Wolves simply started to play acceptable basketball again to move its lead back into a comfortable territory. Taurean Prince hit three triples in the final frame to put the game away.

Towns finished with 30 — 16 of which came in the final frame.

The Lakers have been one of, if not the, worst team in the NBA since the all-star break. They don’t match up well with Minnesota in any sense. They don’t have a body to match up with Towns. They don’t play hard enough to contend with Beverley or Jarred Vanderbilt. They don’t have enough firepower to score with Minnesota, and certainly don’t defend enough to stop the Wolves when Minnesota plays any semblance of offense.

Yes, the Wolves ultimate goal is to avoid a one-game scenario where they’re playing for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. But if they reached that point, and Minnesota squared up with the Lakers, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the Wolves wouldn’t be playoff-bound.