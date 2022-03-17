News
$100 M renovation to transform St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will be undergoing a $100 million renovation. The 65,000-foot expansion of Powell Hall will transform the theatre built in 1925 into an accessible music center for the entire community.
A few details are being released about the multi-million dollar project in Grand Center. The new 3,400-square-foot rehearsal space will double as an education center. The lobby will be upgraded to include updated amenities like restrooms, concession areas, and a coat check. The backstage space will include new lounges, dressing rooms, practice spaces, and more for artists.
“St. Louis is experiencing a renaissance of investment and innovation, and the SLSO is delighted to be a part of this trajectory, supporting St. Louis’ reputation as an extraordinary place to live with one of our nation’s most established and thriving cultural and arts scenes,” writes Steve Finerty, Chair of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Board of Trustees.
“The project will improve every aspect of the audience and artist experience and will better support our mission as performers and educators, enriching lives through the power of music and fostering a sense of belonging for everyone. We will preserve the history of Powell Hall while also creating a hub for community, innovation, and powerful music experiences,” states St. Louis Symphony Orchestra President, and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard.
The auditorium’s capacity will be reduced from 2,683 to 2,150 seats. The change will provide more legroom and less cramped seating. The venue will also include more ADA-accessible seating, handrails, and three elevators.
Woman killed in St. Paul had ‘incredible spirit,’ friend says in fundraiser for 3 daughters
Friends of a woman killed in St. Paul on Tuesday are remembering her life as they raise funds for her three daughters.
The daughters of Kelli Ranning Goodermont, 44, “were her world,” wrote childhood friend Kim Esso on a GoFundMe site she established with friends of Goodermont.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office is reviewing potential charges Wednesday against Patrick Morris Simmons, 47, who police arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. He and Goodermont were previously in a long-term relationship.
Police responded Tuesday just before 9 a.m. about a report of a woman on fire in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park area of the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, near Como and Snelling avenues. There were witnesses to the crime inside a shipping warehouse at the Superior Brokerage Services complex, according to police.
Paramedics pronounced Goodermont dead at the scene.
Goodermont worked as a dispatcher at the St. Paul business and Simmons was a truck driver at the facility, according to Simmons’ father.
Goodermont, of Bloomington, was a 1996 graduate of Bloomington Jefferson High School.
“Kelli Ranning Goodermont, or as her friends have always called her, ‘Ranning,’ was such an incredible spirit,” Esso wrote. “She had such a quiet toughness about her while also having the sweetest, most thoughtful heart of anyone in the world. She would do anything for anyone at literally any time.”
Two of Goodermont’s daughters are teens and one is a young adult. “Please help us keep them feeling as much love and support as possible,” Esso wrote.
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year.
The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, marks the start of its effort to curb the high inflation that followed the recovery from the recession. The rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.
The central bank’s policymakers expect inflation to remain elevated, ending 2022 at 4.3%, according to updated quarterly projections they released Wednesday. That’s far above the Fed’s 2% annual target. The officials also now forecast much slower economic growth this year, of 2.8%, down from a 4% estimate in December.
Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell said he believed the economy remains sturdy enough for the Fed to carry out a series of rate hikes without causing a downturn.
“All signs are that this is a strong economy,” Powell said, “one that will be able to flourish in the face of less accommodative monetary policy.”
The Fed’s forecast for numerous additional rate hikes in the coming months disrupted a strong rally on Wall Street, weakening stock gains and sending bond yields up. Most economists, though, say that sharply higher rates are long overdue to combat the escalation of inflation across the economy.
“With the unemployment rate below 4%, inflation nearing 8%, and the war in Ukraine likely to put even more upward pressure on prices, this is what the Fed needs to do to bring inflation under control,″ said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association.
In a statement it issued after its latest policy meeting, the Fed noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions by the West “are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity.”
Powell is steering the Fed into a sharp U-turn. Officials had kept rates ultra-low to support growth and hiring during the recession and its aftermath. As recently as December, Fed officials had expected to raise rates just three times this year. Now, its projected seven hikes would raise its short-term rate to between 1.75% and 2% at the end of 2022. It could increase rates by a half-point at future meetings.
On Wednesday, the officials also forecast four more rate hikes in 2023, which would boost its benchmark rate to 2.8%. That would be the highest level since March 2008. Borrowing costs for mortgage loans, credit cards and auto loans will likely rise as a result.
One member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee, James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, dissented from Wednesday’s decision. Bullard favored a half-point rate hike, a position he has advocated in interviews and speeches.
The Fed also said it would begin to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which has more than doubled in size during the pandemic, “at a coming meeting.” That step will also have the effect of tightening credit for many consumers and businesses.
Powell is hoping that the rate hikes will achieve a difficult and narrow objective: Raising borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, yet not so much as to topple the economy into recession.
Yet many economists worry that with inflation already so high — it reached 7.9% in February, the worst in four decades — and with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine driving up gas prices, the Fed may have to raise rates even higher than it now expects and potentially tip the economy into recession.
Still, Jason Pride, an investment officer at Glenmede, said he thought Russia’s invasion might lead the Fed to adopt a relatively go-slow approach.
“The war in Eastern Europe is unlikely to halt the Fed’s tightening plans, but it may prompt caution on the speed of rate hikes as the economic effects of the conflict become better understood,” Pride said.
By its own admission, the central bank underestimated the breadth and persistence of high inflation after the pandemic struck. Many economists say the Fed made its task riskier by waiting too long to begin raising rates.
Since its last meeting in January, the challenges and uncertainties for the Fed have escalated. Russia’s invasion has magnified the cost of oil, gas, wheat and other commodities. China has closed ports and factories again to try to contain a new outbreak of COVID, which will worsen supply chain disruptions and likely further fuel price pressures.
In the meantime, the sharp rise in average gas prices since the invasion, up more than 60 cents to $4.31 a gallon nationally, will send inflation higher while also probably slowing growth — two conflicting trends that are notoriously difficult for the Fed to manage simultaneously.
The economy’s steady expansion does provide some cushion against higher rates and more expensive gas. Consumers are spending at a healthy pace, and employers keep rapidly hiring. There are still a near-record 11.3 million job openings, far outnumbering the number of unemployed.
___
AP Economics Writer Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.
Theater review: ‘Hadestown’ is just the story we need in these Hades-ish times
We live in paradoxical times, and so it seems fitting that the musical “Hadestown” is touring the country: Seldom will you have such fun watching a story set in such awful circumstances.
In this updating of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the music and the setting both bespeak some less-savory corner of New Orleans. Most of the action takes place at a down-at-the-heels club … think wrought-iron, dusty wood floors and those distinctive, full-length door shutters Orleanians call les volets.
The music, too, has echoes of the Big Easy … a driving, jazz-blues combo that shows off the musicians so much that director Rachel Chavkin simply had to put them on stage (if you’ve never seen a trombonist steal a scene, check out Audrey Ochoa in the first act’s “Livin’ It Up On Top”).
The club is also a railway station that leads to the underworld, framing a story of love both fallow and in bloom: Hades and his wife, Persephone, have cut a deal where she spends half the year bringing bacchanal and sparks of joy to Earth and the other half in the underworld. Orpheus, working on a song that can bring spring and hope to a dank and despairing world, falls for the too-wise-for-her-years Eurydice.
I saw the Broadway production shortly before the COVID shutdown, and I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t miss Patrick Page’s sub-basement basso as Hades and André De Shields’ indelible Hermes. But the performers in this touring production bring a different and pleasing energy to the roles.
As Hermes, who serves as the narrator of the proceedings, Levi Kreis, clad in an iridescent silver sharkskin suit, brings an easy sensuality and a twitchy energy … sort of a cross between Harry Connick Jr. and Fred Schneider of the B-52’s. As the lord of the underworld, Kevyn Morrow’s Hades — resplendent in gangster pinstripes and snakeskin boots — has a subtle, bemused sense of menace. Caught between two chaotic worlds, Kimberly Marable’s antic Persephone always seems on the verge of a psychotic break.
As in many touring productions in these sorta-post-COVID days, the understudies and swings in “Hadestown” are getting a lot of work. At Tuesday’s opening night performance, for instance, Chibueze Ihuoma and Sydney Parra went on, respectively, in the leading roles of Orpheus and Eurydice. I don’t know how often they’ve been paired together on stage, but the duo displayed an urgent and earnest energy, with Ihuoma’s wide-eyed naiveté balancing with Parra’s almost-feral sense of survival.
If you know the myth, you know that — despite some heroic effort and sacrifice — things don’t work out so well for the young lovers. It’s a sad song, but they sing it anyway. As they must, for, as Hermes notes in the closing number: “To know how it ends / And still begin to sing it again / As if it might turn out this time.”
Composer Anaïs Mitchell first wrote those words 16 years ago, beginning “Hadestown’s” long journey to the Broadway stage in 2019. Given what’s happened in the country and the world since their genesis, these songs and this show are both prescient and potent.
‘HADESTOWN’
- What: The touring production of “Hadestown”
- When: Through Sunday
- Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
- Tickets: $159-$40
- Information: 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. Pre-check available two hours before performance.
- Capsule: Hard times; good times.
