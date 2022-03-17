News
37-year-old St. Louis man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with two children under 12 years of age.
According to the probable casue statement, two 11-year-old girls reported they’d been touched by and made to touch the defendant, identified as Leon Bell.
Prosecutors claim to have a recorded phone call in which Bell admits his actions to the mother of one of the girls. Bell is also said to have confessed to molesting one of the girls. Prosecutors also have a Facebook message from Bell stating, ”I molested a child it’s the worst thing I have done in my whole life.”
Bell was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (child under 12), four counts of second-degree child molestation (child under 12), and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (child under 12). He’s being held at St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000, cash-only bond.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Any one with information on the case are asked to contact detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-8664.
Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t try to fix anything: ‘You can’t trade your way out of problems’
Though some viewed Tuesday’s minor trade as a shot across the bow with the Wild struggling through a midseason swoon, general manager Bill Guerin made his intentions clear in the immediate aftermath.
He truly believes Tyson Jost has untapped potential that can help the Wild both this season and next. He says that’s why he made the trade with the Colorado Avalanche.
It wasn’t a threat to the current roster by any means.
“You don’t do that to guys,” Guerin said. “If I said that, the players would laugh in my face.”
Still, with Monday’s trade deadline looming, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Wild make more moves. They could benefit from some additional scoring up front, some added physicality on the blue line, and maybe even another body between the pipes.
Not that Guerin expects to acquire some magic elixir that might spark a Stanley Cup run. He’s been around long enough to know that doesn’t exist.
“You can’t trade your way out of problems,” Guerin said. “I’m not trying to fix anything. I’m trying to make us better.”
In other words, as much as Guerin is always looking to improve the Wild, he’s putting the onus on this particular group to get things back on track. Wayne Gretzky isn’t walking through that door.
“They have proven to the league how good they can be,” Guerin said of his team. “I think when we’re doing the things we’re supposed to be doing, and playing the way we’re supposed to be playing, and competing the way we’re supposed to be competing, we’re a very good team. I think we’re just trying to find our way back to that.”
There’s no doubt Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins was a step in the right direction. Not only did the Wild (35-20-4, 74 points) defend well in front of Cam Talbot, they got back to their identity of being difficult to play against for 60 minutes.
That’s more important than any trade Guerin is going to make in the coming days. If there is a trade in the Wild’s immediate future, what might it look like?
“It all depends on the deal,’ Guerin said. “Nothing’s come across my desk that I’m jumping at.”
Though it seemed the Wild might be in the running for a star player a few weeks ago, that market has since dried up with Joe Pavelski signing an extension with the Dallas Stars, Tomas Hertl signing an extension with the San Jose Sharks and Claude Giroux seemingly destined for the Avalanche.
Even if those players were available, it doesn’t sound like Guerin is too keen on giving up a first-round draft pick. Especially with massive cap hits coming due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.
“We have a first-round pick right now,” Guerin said. “That player could be playing for us in two, three years when we still have these massive cap hits coming against us. They are extremely valuable to us. And it’ll take something real special for us to give one of those up.
The same thing goes for top prospects like Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi. While there’s no such thing as an untouchable asset for Guerin, and he has no problem making a blockbuster move if he feels like it’s going to improve the team, he’s not going to mortgage the future for instant gratification.
“Those are the things we weigh every day,” Guerin said. “We would all just love to make trades and bolster up our team and all that stuff. There’s also a consequence for doing that. You have to give up something valuable to get something valuable. It’s a balancing act.”
Stolen school bus recovered in Gasconade County, Mo.
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – One man is in custody and facing charges of drug possession and stealing after allegedly driving off with a school bus in central Missouri.
According to Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler, authorities in neighboring Osage County contacted his office on March 16 to report a school bus had been stolen the night prior.
A short time later, a Gasconade County deputy found a school bus parked along Highway 50 near Morre Road with the engine still running. A man was found sleeping inside the bus. Other deputies arrived at the scene and they woke the man up and got him to exit the vehicle.
Osage County law enforcement confirmed that was, in fact, the stolen bus, Eiler said.
Deputies searched the suspect and found a white crystalline powder substance on him, Eiler said. That substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Osage County deputies arrived to take the suspect into custody. He remains in custody at Osage County Jail.
The suspect’s name has not been released since he’s not been formally charged.
Russian media: Arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended to May 19
A court near Moscow has extended the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.
Griner was detained at a Moscow airport, reportedly in mid-February, after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges allegedly containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The case of the 31-year-old Griner, one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the U.S. citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, according to Tass.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
The U.S. State Department has been “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday at a briefing. He cited privacy considerations in not giving out more details.
Ekaterina Kalugina of the regional Public Monitoring Commission, a state-backed panel in Russia that monitors prisoners’ conditions, told Tass that Griner was sharing a cell with two other female detainees accused of narcotics offenses.
Griner’s cellmates spoke English and were helping her to communicate with staff at the pre-trial detention facility and to obtain books, Kalugina said.
“The only objective problem has turned out to be the basketball player’s height,” Tass quoted Kalugina as saying of the 6-foot-9 Griner. “The beds in the cell are clearly intended for a person of lesser height.”
Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star. The WNBA season opens May 6.
She was one of a dozen WNBA players who played in Russia or Ukraine this past season. All except Griner have left since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments. She was arrested in Moscow upon returning to Russia.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined a growing contingent of family, friends and officials calling for her release with a “Free Brittney” tweet Wednesday.
It’s unclear how much progress was being made in the case because Griner’s group has been trying to work quietly for her release and declining to talk publicly since her arrest was made public earlier this month.
Griner’s wife, Cherelle, thanked everyone for their support but also has said little else on social media.
“Everyone’s getting the strategy of say less and push more privately behind the scenes,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP on Wednesday. ”It’s the strategy you get from the State Department and administration. It’s our No. 1 priority in talking with her agent and strategists.”
