3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman

A 3M Co. vice president is accused of stalking a 24-year-old woman and peeping into the windows of her Hudson, Wis., duplex.

Robert T. Cesena, 48, of Hudson, was charged Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with one count each of felony stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Cesena was arrested by Hudson police Sunday night and booked in the county jail after a report that a man who previously had been caught on a surveillance camera video peeping in windows at the duplex was back.

Cesena made an initial court appearance on the charges Monday and was released from the county jail after posting a $2,500 bond that included several conditions, including that he have no contact with the woman and that he not go near her home and work.

According to Cesena’s LinkedIn profile, he has worked at 3M since 1997 and held several business and technical leadership positions with the Maplewood-based company. He’s been 3M’s global key account vice president since September 2019.

Cesena did not return a call for comment on Wednesday. An attorney is not listed in the court case.

A 3M spokeswoman said Wednesday the company would not comment on the charges.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

According to the criminal complaint, Hudson police had been called to the duplex in the 300 block of Locust Street several times this month after reports that someone had been peeping into the windows.

The first came on March 1, when the 24-year-old woman reported that on Feb. 25 and again on Feb. 28 she and her roommate saw footprints that led to their kitchen, then living room, as if someone had been looking in the windows. She said their landlord was going to set up surveillance cameras.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, she reported that she saw on a surveillance camera a man sneak up to her window and attempt to look inside before walking away. An officer saw fresh footprints in the snow.

The officer wrote in a report that he watched the video, which shows a man in dark clothing sneaking up to her widow and putting his face close to the window “trying to see through the blinds, which were shut at this time,” the complaint read. The woman said a friend was staying with her for the night because it has been on-going and makes her “very uncomfortable.”

About 8:45 p.m. Sunday, police again were called to the duplex after a report of suspicious activity. A woman who lives a block from the duplex told police that she saw the man who was on surveillance video from the previous night standing outside the duplex and looking in.

The video had been shared throughout the neighborhood in an attempt to warn residents about the activity, according to the complaint.

She said he left in a Mini Cooper car, which was officers found unoccupied in a nearby Wells Fargo bank parking lot. It was registered to Cesena, so officers went to his Hudson home in the 1100 block of Third Street.

The officer wrote in his report that Cesena “looked exactly like the person” in the surveillance camera footage from the incident the previous night, the complaint read.

INTERVIEW WITH POLICE

When Cesena was asked about what he did the night before, he said he had picked up his son, watched the movie “Solo” and went to bed, according to the complaint. His wife told the officer that after she picked up their son, they assembled a piece of Ikea furniture and watched “Ironman 3.”

“With these discrepancies, I did not believe that we were being told the truth,” the officer wrote, according to the complaint.

The officer wrote that when he went back to Cesena and asked about what he had been up to Sunday night, he appeared “nervous.” Cesena gave a detailed account of problems he had been experiencing with his car that “made me believe that Robert was nervous and trying to come up with a story for tonight that was not true,” the officer wrote.

Cesena told an officer that he had been at Menards, then a Holiday gas station and that his check engine light came on so he parked the car on Third Street for a brief time before parking it again in the Wells Fargo lot, according to the complaint. He said he then got out of the car and made a phone call to his 3M co-workers in Asia and walked around downtown during the call, according to the complaint. He said that after the call ended, he drove home.

The officer told Cesena that he did not believe his story and that police had surveillance camera footage from the night before and that he believed it was him in the footage. The officer then asked Cesena if he “wanted to change anything about his story or be honest with me,” the complaint read.

“Robert became desperate at this point,” the officer wrote, “(that) instead of sticking to the story that he had already given me he looked towards his wife, who was standing on the front porch of the residence and called out to/asked her, ‘What did we do last night?’ ”

The officer wrote that he believed that Cesena, when asked about his whereabouts that night and with the information about the surveillance camera footage, “was too stressed and nervous to remember the information he had given to me which is why he called out to his wife for help.”

When taken to the police station, Cesena said he did not want to talk without an attorney present, according to the complaint. His phone was seized for evidence and he was taken to jail.