News
Blind pianist Matthew Whitaker and New Orleans’ Treme Brass Band to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival
Piano prodigy Matthew Whitaker and New Orleans’ Treme Brass Band will headline the 24th annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival, June 24 and 25 in St. Paul Lowertown’s Mears Park.
The free, family-friendly festival will also be available to view virtually. In-person fans are invited to bring a lawn chair. There will be food options on site along with neighboring restaurants.
Blind since birth, Whitaker began playing music at the age of 3. Now 20, he has performed at Lincoln Center, the Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall, the Monterey Jazz Festival and at international venues in Europe, Africa and Asia. Led by a New Orleans institution, drummer Benny Jones Sr., the Treme Brass Band play traditional funerals and street parades. They took their name from the venerable and storied Treme neighborhood.
A full schedule will be available closer to the event, but here’s what organizers have announced so far.
June 24:
- Matthew Whitaker; 8:30 p.m.
- Emmet Cohen Trio with Bruce Harris; 6 p.m.
June 25:
- Treme Brass Band; 8:30 p.m.
- Pianist Brandon Goldberg; 6 p.m.
- Bruce Henry and the Evolution of African American Music; 4 p.m.
- Zacc Harris Group; 2 p.m.
For more information, go to twincitiesjazzfestival.com.
News
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: St. Michael-Albertville 69, Centennial 58
Wednesday’s Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal against St. Michael-Albertville was something of a stress test for the Centennial girls basketball team.
The Cougars struggled early this season in a schedule loaded with top teams such as Stillwater, Eden Prairie, White Bear Lake and Roseville, starting 3-9 overall. They rebounded with a 16-2 run into their second straight state tournament, and coach Jamie Sobolik wanted to know where his team stood.
“We took our lumps pretty bad back in December and it was just one of those (questions): ‘Are we at that level?’ ” Sobolik said. “Tonight was a way for us to see for ourselves, are we at that level?”
After a 69-58 loss to fifth-ranked St. Michael-Albertville on Wednesday at Williams Arena, the Cougars had an answer.
“We’re close to it,” Sobolik said.
Tessa Johnson hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points, and Emma Miller added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Knights (22-7) into Thursday’s semifinals against Roseville (22-8).
“I liked the way they just continued to battle,” Knights coach Kent Hamre said. “You know, we got a nice lead and the next thing you know, we kind of let them back in. We’ve had adversity all year with the schedule we play in the Lake Conference, and I think that’s what made us stay strong and made us stay together — because we’ve been in this position before.
Ja’Kahla Craft added 19 points and four boards for the Knights, who shot 14 of 30 from beyond the arc. Craft made five of them.
“One of the things we talked about was going ahead and try to disrupt their 3-point shots and try to keep them out of their rhythm,” Sobolik said. “They have such a quick release and they’ve got kids that can get to the basket, which forces everybody to help down — and when they make that kickout (pass), it’s just too hard to go ahead and close down from that far away.”
Sydney Kubes finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Camille Cummings and Marisa Frost added 12 points each for the Cougars (19-12), who were down by as many as 19 points in the second half but used an 8-0 run — including two 3-pointers from Kubes — to close within 67-56 with 2 minutes left.
The Cougars got an open look on a 3-pointer that would have cut that lead to eight points but missed and were limited to two free throws the rest of the way.
“We knew they went on runs; we talked about it before the game,” said Cumming, who has been hampered by injuries to both shins. “We knew that teams they’ve played have come back, like we did. We did come back but we couldn’t finish out at the end. But we gave them a game.”
Centennial will play No. 8 Shakopee in the consolation bracket on Thursday. Sobolik scouted the Sabers’ section final win at Eden Prairie last Friday “because you never know.”
The Cougars wanted to know how they stack up against the state’s best, and they have another shot right away against Shakopee (26-4).
“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Sobolik said, “And I’m sure they’re very disappointed after that game, and who knows what their mentality is when they come to that gym tomorrow.”
News
Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail Wednesday by an appeals court that agreed with his lawyers that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.
The ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, the former star of the TV show “Empire” proclaimed his innocence and said “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”
The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn’t have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required. It was unclear late Wednesday how soon he may be released.
Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail. The office of the special prosecutor called the claim “factually incorrect,” in a response to the motion.
The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he’d orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.
The investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from his work on “Empire” to stage the attack.
A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail, but with good behavior he could have been released in as little as 75 days. Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial.
Appellate Court Justices Thomas Hoffman and Joy Cunningham signed the order, while Justice Maureen Connors dissented.
News
How to split, spend Rams settlement money?
ST. LOUIS – Commissioners of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA) have their work cut out for them in the coming months.
The RSA has a handful of newly appointed commissioners with a big decision on its shoulders. That task is to figure out what to do with the millions of dollars that RSA, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County received from the Los Angeles Rams.
Five commissioners have been appointed since the lawsuit settlement was announced in November, when the NFL and Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke agreed to pay St. Louis $790 million over the team’s move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.
After attorneys took their 35% cut of the settlement, there is about $514 million left to be spent. The RSA will have to work with the city and county to decide how to split that money. The RSA did not discuss that topic at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting took nearly four hours to complete because there was a closed session discussion in the middle.
However, during open session, new commissioner Dave Spence asked if it will be a tough process ahead.
“With the stakes being much higher, will tensions surface, or would we like to think that we are all adults, and we can leave drama and politics at the door?” Spence said.
“Anything is possible,” Chairman James Shrewsbury said. “But I have not seen that type of split since I’ve been here.
The biggest task completed at Wednesday’s meeting was electing new leadership. Rev. Earl Nance will be the new chairman of the RSA and Dave Spence will be vice-chair.
RSA also decided to approve the 2022 operating budget in the June 15 meeting.
FOX 2 asked commissioners if there was any update to settlement discussions. Commissioners said there is no update at present.
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Blind pianist Matthew Whitaker and New Orleans’ Treme Brass Band to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: St. Michael-Albertville 69, Centennial 58
Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal
How to split, spend Rams settlement money?
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Bret Stephens: This is how world war begins
SPCO will resume Neighborhood Series concerts on March 25
‘Suspicious’ fire erupted at Washington Park apartment after eviction, landlord says
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break