Bret Stephens: This is how world war begins
The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected.
Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria in 1931. Italy’s invasion of Abyssinia in 1935. The remilitarization of the Rhineland in 1936 and the Spanish Civil War, which started the same year. Anschluss with Austria and the Sudeten crisis of 1938. The Soviet invasion of Poland weeks after the German one and Germany’s western invasions the following year. Operation Barbarossa and Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The point is, World War II didn’t so much begin as it gathered, like water rising until it breaches a dam. We, too, have been living through years of rising waters, although it took Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for much of the world to notice.
Before the invasion, we had the Russian invasions of Georgia, Crimea and eastern Ukraine; the Russian carpet bombing of Aleppo, Syria; the use of exotic radioactive and chemical agents against Russian dissidents on British soil; Russian interference in U.S. elections and massive hacks of our computer networks; the murder of Boris Nemtsov and the blatant poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.
Were any of these sovereignty violations, legal violations, treaty violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity met with a strong, united, punitive response that could have averted the next round of outrages? Did Western responses to other violations of global norms — Syria’s use of chemical weapons against civilians, Beijing’s eradication of Hong Kong’s autonomy, Iran’s war by proxy against its neighbors — give Vladimir Putin pause?
In short, did Putin have any reason to think, before Feb. 24, that he wouldn’t be able to get away with his invasion?
He didn’t. Contrary to the claim that Putin’s behavior is a result of Western provocation — like refusing to absolutely rule out eventual NATO membership for Ukraine — the West has mainly spent 22 years placating Putin through a long cycle of resets and wrist slaps. The devastation of Ukraine is the fruit of this appeasement.
The Biden administration now faces the question of whether it wants to bring this cycle to an end. The answer isn’t clear. Sanctions have hurt the Russian economy, arms shipments to Ukraine have helped to slow the Russian advance, and Russia’s brutality has unified NATO. This is to the president’s credit.
But the administration continues to operate under a series of potentially catastrophic illusions.
Sanctions may devastate Russia in the long term. But the immediate struggle in Ukraine is short term. Insofar as one of the main effects of sanctions has been to send tens of thousands of middle-class Russians into exile, they actually help Putin by weakening a potent base of political opposition. As for the oligarchs, they might have lost their yachts, but they’re not about to pick up their guns.
Arming Ukraine with Javelin and Stinger missiles has wounded and embarrassed the Russian military. Providing Kyiv with MiG-29 fighter jets and other potentially game-changing weapon systems could help turn the tide. Refusing to do so may only prolong Ukraine’s agony.
Frequent suggestions that Putin has already lost the war or that he can’t possibly win when Ukrainians are united in their hatred for him or that he’s looking for an offramp — and that we should be thinking up ingenious ways to provide him with one — may turn out to be right. But they are grossly premature. This war is only in its third week; it took the Nazis longer to conquer Poland. The ability to subdue a restive population is chiefly a function of the pain an occupier is willing to inflict. For a primer on that, look at what Putin did to Grozny in his first year in office.
Refusing to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine may be justified because it exceeds the risks NATO countries are prepared to tolerate. But the idea that doing so could start World War III ignores history and telegraphs weakness. Americans squared off with Soviet pilots operating under Chinese or North Korean cover in the Korean War without blowing up the world. And our vocal aversion to confrontation is an invitation, not a deterrent, to Russian escalation.
There is now a serious risk that these illusions could collapse very suddenly. There’s little evidence that Putin is eager to cut his losses; on the contrary, to do so now — after incurring the economic price of sanctions but without achieving a clear victory — would jeopardize his grip on power.
Bottom line: Expect him to double down. If he uses chemical weapons, as Bashar Assad did, or deploys a battlefield nuclear weapon, in keeping with long-standing Russian military doctrine, does he lose more than he gains? The question answers itself. He wins swiftly. He terrifies the West. He consolidates power. He suffers consequences only marginally graver than the ones already inflicted. And his fellow travelers in Beijing; Tehran, Iran; and Pyongyang, North Korea, take note.
How does the next world war begin? The same way the last one did.
SPCO will resume Neighborhood Series concerts on March 25
After halting Neighborhood Series performances during the omicron surge, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra announced Wednesday that it is resuming concerts in the series starting March 25 with three performances with pianist Jonathan Biss. The series of concerts are curated and led by SPCO musicians and performed in multiple venues across the Twin Cities.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. March 25 at Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata; 7 p.m. March 26 at Capri Theater, North Minneapolis; and 3 p.m. March 27 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi.
Tickets are $26-$11 for adults; free for kids and students. Call 651-291-1144 or go to thespco.org.
Mask and vaccination (or negative test) COVID protocols remain in effect for the Neighborhood Series performances. Attendance will be limited to 50 percent. COVID protocols for performances at the Ordway will change March 25, with masks not required but strongly encouraged and proof of vaccination or negative test result will no longer be required. Attendance will be limited to 50 percent.
‘Suspicious’ fire erupted at Washington Park apartment after eviction, landlord says
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Authorities in Washington Park are calling an apartment fire “suspicious,” as it broke out following an eviction notice.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of North 57th Street.
Loron Davis, who owns the building, said seven people occupied three of the four units in the single-story building. The landlord and Washington Park Assistant Fire Chief said a resident had been angry over a recent eviction notice.
“Yesterday, one of the tenants got evicted by the sheriff’s department,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris. “She had made a complaint. She made a statement she was going to burn it down, and it seems like she might have done that. It’s been turned over to the Illinois State Fire Marshall office, who is investigating.”
The apartment building sustained significant damage, and multiple tenants are now displaced.
“I evicted someone yesterday. Wake up this morning, and my building is on fire,” said Davis. “Police were out here. We evicted the person, and that’s all I know. Everyone left. Next thing I know, they’re calling saying building on fire.”
Wednesday’s blaze happened right across the street from a municipal building that housed the village’s police, fire, and public works departments. That building was devastated by another fire in October 2021.
Mayor Leonard Moore said he’s happy everyone made it out safely, but the situation brings back bad memories.
“It’s like Deja Vu all over again,” Moore said. “When I arrived on the scene, just looking at this blaze…It was a bad nightmare all over again.”
No injuries were reported, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal will help determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire.
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Gable Steveson can cap the most dominating college wrestling season ever at the NCAA Championship in Detroit this week.
After winning an Olympic gold medal in Japan last summer, the Gophers heavyweight wrestler has outscored his opponents 205-64 this collegiate season and is looking to become the first Division I wrestler to finish a season with a perfect bonus rate — meaning he has defeated all opponents by pin, technical fall or major decision.
“He’s wrestling with a free-flowing joy, and the thing that brings him the most joy is domination,” longtime college wrestling analyst Tim Johnson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press.
The Apple Valley native is 13-0 this year, with one pin, four tech falls and seven major decisions. He won by medical forfeit in the Big Ten tournament title match in Omaha last weekend.
Penn State’s David Taylor posted the current bonus-rate record — 92.75 percent — in 2012, and Steveson could put up a perfect 100 percent as he rides off to start a full-time career in World Wrestling Entertainment after the season.
“I would love to go out there and do a 100 percent bonus rate for the whole season and be that legend that has done it, and the only person has ever done it,” Steveson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s postseason and everybody is going to give you the best.”
Steveson is on a 47-match win streak and is the overwhelming favorite to win the Hodge Trophy given to college wrestling’s finest, but he is most concerned about winning a second straight national title.
After his last-second win over Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the Olympic gold-medal match, Steveson capitalized on the opportunity afforded through the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules to allow him the chance to stay in collegiate wrestling while also moonlighting in WWE.
“There’s a lot of money on the table there,” Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said last summer. “I think that there were opportunities that have been very difficult for him to pass up as a 21-year-old kid … Without NIL, I think the chances of him returning would have been small.”
On his farewell tour this season, Steveson has been shocked by the reception he has gotten from wrestling fans around the country. He drew a standing ovation at the Big Ten tournament after he was announced the heavyweight winner. He didn’t even have a championship match, winning by injury default. Still, the fans took advantage of one of the final chances they’ll have to let him know how much they have appreciated the dominance, showmanship, athleticism and celebratory backflips that have made him one-of-a-kind.
“It’s weird,” Steveson said. “I don’t know, it’s odd to have that love from everybody, every single fan base. You know, people are supposed to root for their team, and they’re out here — I go out there and get a forfeit and they’re on their feet going crazy … It’s outrageous.”
Steveson also received a standing ovation during a dual meet at Iowa — Minnesota’s wrestling arch rival — in January.
“I saw a joy in his countenance that he loves this sport,” Johnson said. “I get goosebumps talking about it. He was (moved) by the respect shown by the opposing fans at Iowa and other places … I saw humility.”
If Steveson has any competition — and “if” is a big word — it will most likely come from second-seeded Cohlton Schultz (18-0) of Arizona State, third-seeded Tony Cassioppi (15-2) of Iowa and fourth-seeded Greg Kerkvliet (18-2) of Penn State.
Steveson beat Kerkvliet, a former Simley High School star, 7-4 at the NCAA tournament last year. They have not faced each other this season but could square off in the semifinals on Friday night. Schultz or Cassioppi are favorites to be Steveson’s competition in the final on Saturday night.
“I just try to make sure I put my good heart out there and soul so that, I don’t know, so people can really see who Gable Steveson is, because I guess a lot of people really don’t know who he is,” Steveson said Wednesday. “I’m trying to put out that message that Gable is a figure for these little kids that are going to come and watch.
“The older people that are going to come and watch and the middle-aged people that are going to come and watch, there’s the variety that I’m trying to hit. It’s something special.”
