Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal: No. 2 Como Park 76, Grand Rapids 57

The Como Park girls basketball team was making its second state tournament appearance Wednesday afternoon, and first since 2016. So it was the first experience at this level for the current group of Cougars.

“Not gonna lie, I was nervous. I was sweating a little more than usual,” Cougars senior guard Ronnie Porter said. “But once the game started, it came to me — I was meant to be here, and all the jitters went away just like that.”

And Jada James won that opening tip, directed it right to Porter, who took off for a fast-break layup to put the Cougars up 2-0 just seconds into Como Park’s Class 3A quarterfinal game Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

That play set the tone for the entire game, as the second-seeded Cougars topped Grand Rapids 76-57 for the program’s first state tournament victory.

“Once she won the jump I was like, ‘OK, they’re ready,’ ” Como Park coach Olonda England said. “It was great to watch them play for the first time in state. … It’s a dream come true to get the first win, and knock all the jitters out. We should be ready for the next round.”

There were many things for the Cougars to adjust to, from a bouncier ball than they were accustomed to the larger court. The latter played out in Como Park’s favor. They ran up and down all game — Como Park’s brand of basketball. England loved the way her group got out in transition and moved without the ball.

“More room, more space to work with,” said Como Park guard Kaylnn Asberry, who scored 17 points. “I love the big court.”

It didn’t help Grand Rapids (25-5). Kristine Hamling said in games up north, the Thunderhawks “are the running team.” She paused.

“But not like that,” she admitted.

It’s an entirely different thing to try to keep up with Como Park’s relentless speed and athleticism. Taryn Hamling scored 20 points to keep Grand Rapids within shouting distance for much of the day, but it wasn’t enough. Hamling said passes that Grand Rapids got away with during the regular season were picked off Wednesday. Como Park (23-6) finished with 13 steals.

James tallied 14 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars, while Shania Nichols added three triples.

“They’re fast, they’re really good. Our transition, we tried to get back a little bit, but when you’ve got two of our defense to their three offense, it’s a little bit harder to stop that,” Hamling said. “No matter how much we worked on it this week, it was a little harder to contain.”

Porter conducted the Como Park show to perfection. She finished with 22 points, five steals and seven assists, the highlight of which was a no-look dime to Ellery Tennison in transition late in the first half for Tennison’s only bucket of the day.

“Yeah,” Porter said with a smile, “that was tough, huh?”

Definitely was. Porter loved that it went to a younger teammate to help get Tennison going.

“If we get the younger girls going, it’s going to be a great tournament,” England said.

Because make no mistake, while the Cougars were happy to start the tournament with a win, adding that notch to their belt, they have their sights set much higher this week.

“Two more (wins). Two more,’” Porter said. “Let’s go.”

The next game — a 2 p.m. Thursday semifinal against third-seeded Totino-Grace — will take place on the Williams Arena floor. That was news to Porter. One of the state’s best players is set to truly take center stage.

“Tomorrow?” Porter said, making that realization. “Ooooooohhh.”