Deadly police shootout at Bonne Terre Motel 6
BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Bonne Terre Police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K a little before 12:30am this morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said that when officers approached a room, a male suspect came out and opened fire. Both officers were hit, but were able to return fire, killing the suspect.
One officer who was shot in the leg was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. That officer is 28 years old, and been an officer for 7 years.
The other office was taken to local hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries. That officer was in his early 30’s, and had been on the force for about 5 years.
Cpl. Thompson, “Being a smaller town this is going to hit harder.”
Missouri highway patrol has officially taken over the investigation.
The names of the officers have not yet been reported.
There are no other details about the suspect or the nature of the disturbance call.
Two new Twin Cities eateries claim to be supper clubs. Can they live up to the name?
Like any native of eastern Wisconsin, I grew up eating in supper clubs.
My grandparents, especially, loved to get me dolled up and take me out to their favorite local place — the staff were always shocked when I eschewed the kids’ menu for a filet mignon.
I still love a good old-fashioned supper club, and I’m not alone. A Facebook group I belong to called Wisconsin Supper Club Enthusiasts has more than 60,000 members and is one of the most active groups I have seen on the platform.
Even among fans, the definition of a supper club is up for debate. Most in the Facebook group would tell you that if you’re not served a relish tray when you sit down, it’s not a supper club. Many insist upon soup or salad, bread and potato being included with your entree, which is generally fish, steak or chops. There’s probably a Friday fish fry, and the drink of choice is an old-fashioned. There are usually ice-cream-based after-dinner drinks, too.
Travel Wisconsin estimated in 2016 that there are around 250 supper clubs in Wisconsin, a number that, sadly, probably dropped during the pandemic.
There are a few supper clubs in Minnesota — and a few very recently opened (or about to open) places in the Twin Cities calling themselves supper clubs.
I visited two new establishments in the past month, and though I had two very enjoyable meals, only one of those spots really fits my definition of a supper club. Here’s my two cents on both. Both are hot reservations, so if you want to go, plan ahead.
Mr. Paul’s Supper Club
I should have known that a real throwback “supper club” wasn’t going to happen in Edina.
But still, given the pedigree behind the restaurant — chef Tommy Begnaud (formerly of Coup d’Etat, Town Talk Diner, Butcher and the Boar and many more) is helming the kitchen and barman extraordinaire Nick Kosevich is in charge of the drinks — I was excited to give the menu a try.
First things, first: The atmosphere is decidedly upscale and modern, unlike most of my beloved, well-worn Wisconsin supper clubs. Additionally, Mr. Paul’s does not serve a complimentary relish tray but there is a menu item called “pickles and popovers” that includes vegetables, pickles, olives and, you guessed it, popovers. It’ll cost you $21. We passed.
There are steaks and chops, but none include sides. Potatoes, salads, bread, or anything else are add-ons, so it’s more of a steakhouse model, and a pricey one at that. Still, my naked New York Strip was beefy, salty and cooked absolutely perfectly. I ordered creamed spinach as a side, and was confused by the presentation over a large hunk of bread. Though it was tasty, it was more spinach toast than creamed spinach, and an over-easy egg on the top was probably overkill.
There are lots of Cajun influences, brought north from Begnaud’s Louisiana heritage. We were fans of the boudin balls, which are essentially fried balls of sausage, served with a kicky remoulade. And a seafood etouffee was absolutely loaded with sweet crawfish tails and rock shrimp, and served over perfectly cooked Louisiana rice.
We also liked the creamy, rich, short rib stroganoff. The beef was tender, and there were plenty of earthy mushrooms. A puddle of sweet potato puree added some sweetness, and the pasta was just-right toothsome.
The halibut dish was good, if a little weird. The fish was cooked nicely, and the spicy, creamy sauce was a winner. We liked the addition of mussels to the plate. But a giant hunk of bread in the middle of the dish once again gummed up the works.
Cocktails — including a decidedly upscale old-fashioned — were whimsical and delicious, as expected. Craft drink nerds will be happy here.
Overall, it’s a lovely restaurant. I just wouldn’t call it a supper club.
Mr. Paul’s Supper Club
- Where: 3917 B. Market St., Edina
- Contact: 612-259-8614; mrpaulssupperclub.com
- Prices: Appetizers, $14-$21; entrees, $17 (burger)-$64 (porterhouse); sides, $10; desserts, $10-$12
- Good to know: Free ramp parking, valet available. Noise level is boisterous. Limited gluten-free and vegetarian items.
The Creekside Supper Club
The first thing you see when you get inside the door to this spot, in the former Pepito’s and short-lived El Burrito Mercado on Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, is a vintage cigarette machine. It’s empty, but it conveys a certain something about what you can expect inside.
Indeed, the room has been transformed into just what I expect a north-woods supper club to look like, down to the wood paneling and taxidermied deer heads hanging from the walls.
There’s a giant water feature in the lobby, which has chairs and a padded church pew for those who are waiting for tables. The towering faux rock structure bubbles pleasantly and is adorned with fake ferns and plastic ducks. It is fabulous.
There’s a bar in one of the dining rooms, with vintage Schlitz and Old Style beer signs. There are candles flickering in red jars upon every table.
My husband and I started our meals with some old-fashioneds, a traditional brandy sour version for me and a more refined Maker’s Mark drink for him. They were both perfect. Friends had martinis and whiskey sours and reported that they were well made.
And to my delight, you get a little tray of vegetables with ranch when you sit down. Not quite a full relish tray, but it’s a lovely touch. For $19, you can order a full relish tray, which is much more substantial than the usual Wisconsin version — it includes fried Ellsworth cheese curds, wild game sausage, smoked trout spread, pickled carrots and asparagus and toast. It could be a light meal for two.
As I said before, the supper clubs I frequent offer you a full meal when you order a steak, chop or seafood item, and The Creekside passes this test. You get soup, salad, or cottage cheese, toast, and your choice from a long list of sides, most of which are potatoes prepared in a variety of ways.
There is also a list of entrees that include their own sides, but my dining companions and I were set on the full supper club experience, so we ordered accordingly.
I started with a very typical supper club salad, composed of lettuce, a few other ornamental vegetables, a sprinkling of cheddar and croutons. A few of us started with the tomato bisque, which was a few steps up from Campbell’s, but totally within the realm of what you’d expect here.
My dining companions opted for a very traditional, juicy prime rib, a smoky pork chop that was fancied up with a miso-apple compote (untraditional, but delicious, so we were far from mad) and a fish fry. I had a juicy, grill-kissed ribeye and some au gratin potatoes, made with a sharp Wisconsin cheddar.
My husband was very excited to see perch on the menu, but unfortunately, the fish we got was probably cod, and when we inquired about it, our server still insisted it was perch. It was fresh and crisp, though, as were the fries.
At the end of our meal, we were all quite full, but we couldn’t resist the lure of the ice-cream drink. There are four options on the menu, and we sampled them all. The grasshopper was minty perfection, a brandy Alexander just-right boozy, a golden Cadillac creamy and herbaceous, and my pink squirrel a nutty, rose-colored delight.
All in all, The Creekside more than lived up to my expectations, and frankly felt a little bit like home.
The Creekside Supper Club
- Where: 4820 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
- Contact: 612-354-3675; creeksidemn.com
- Prices: Appetizers, $9-$19; entrees, $14 (burger)-$39 (ribeye); desserts, $9
- Good to know: Street parking can be tight. Gluten-free options, but this is not a place for vegetarians.
Small Bites are first glances — not intended as definitive reviews — of new or changed restaurants.
John Phelan: Four simple measures to improve Minnesota’s tax system — and ease the burden
What to do with Minnesota’s historic surplus of $9.3 billion? That is the question dominating the Legislature.
Some are advocating for tax relief through permanent rate cuts, and our state needs to do this. Minnesota’s residents are some of the most heavily taxed in the United States. We have the sixth highest top rate of state personal income tax and our state’s lowest personal income tax rate is higher than the top rate in 24 states. Minnesota’s businesses, too, face the joint third highest corporate income tax rate in the United States. Largely because of this, Minnesota ranks a lowly 45th on the Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index. This is a factor in Minnesota’s below-average GDP growth and “lack of in-migration from other states.”
But a state’s tax burden isn’t simply a function of its tax rates, it is also a function of the regime’s complexity. Here, too, Minnesota has room for improvement. There are four simple measures — two for individual taxes and two for business taxes — which would reduce our state’s tax burden and help us move up those rankings.
Minnesota is one of just five states imposing an Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) for individuals.
AMTs exist to prevent taxpayers from reducing their tax burden below a certain limit. They do this by requiring certain individuals to calculate their taxes twice and to pay the higher amount. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act increased the federal AMT’s exemption amounts and phased out thresholds through 2025, so fewer taxpayers will be required to calculate and pay the federal AMT in the future, but Minnesota’s individual AMT does not conform exactly to the federal provision. So filers will have to calculate a state AMT even if they are no longer subject to a federal AMT.
The individual AMT should be abolished. The original goal of the AMT can be better achieved by simplifying the existing tax structure.
Minnesota is one of 15 states to have a “marriage tax penalty” built into its tax code.
These exist when a state’s standard deduction and tax brackets for married taxpayers filing jointly are less than double those for single filers.
Our state’s marriage tax penalty should be abolished.
It is not only discriminatory by penalizing marriage, but it imposes economic costs. Owners of pass-through businesses pay taxes on their business income under the individual income tax system. With a marriage tax penalty in place, married business owners are subject to higher effective tax rates on their business income than they would be otherwise. This is a real problem given that married couples dominate the top-earning 20 percent of taxpayers — they account for 85 percent of that category — and that that same top-earning 20 percent also has the highest concentration of business owners. Because of these concentrations, marriage penalties have the potential to affect a significant share of pass-through businesses.
Setting the joint bracket to equal double the single bracket and repealing the credit would be revenue-neutral.
Minnesota is one of 13 states that doesn’t fully conform to the federal system for the deduction for depletion.
This works like depreciation but applies to natural resources. By imposing our own schedule, we make our tax system unnecessarily complex. Conforming to the federal schedule would help this.
Our state is one of only five to impose an AMT for corporations.
Like individual AMTs, these exist to prevent corporations from reducing their corporate income tax liability beyond a certain level but, again like individual AMTs, they are an inefficient means of doing so. As well as imposing the cost of calculating your tax liability twice, they undermine structural elements of the tax code, such as net-operating-loss provisions and deductions for business expenses.
Minnesota’s corporate AMT should be abolished.
The Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence notes that: “… the last time (Minnesota Department of Revenue) published a corporate income tax bulletin (about a decade ago) the corporate AMT constituted about 1% of state corporate income tax collections. Given the current circumstances, that’s not worth retaining.”
Together, these measures would lift Minnesota from 45th to 39th on the Tax Foundation’s rankings at little – if any – revenue loss.
To be sure, they are no substitute for tax rate cuts, but they have a better chance of garnering cross-party support and are undeniably steps in the right direction.
John Phelan is an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, which is based in Golden Valley.
Letters: We may need gas, but we also need treatment
Joe Soucheray and I generally agree that the Green New Deal needs a few more years in the oven and still won’t taste very good (“We need gas and we need to be able to afford it,” March 13). At the same time, a recipe equating “Petroleum (a)s the lifeblood of a free and secure society” is just as unpalatable, indigestible and simply untrue.
Humanity has lived on this planet for millennia and have utilized petroleum for light and warmth since ancient times. Unfortunately, we’ve become addicted to gasoline over the past 100 years.
Sadly, Joe and I again agree as he whines: “We need gas…”. But I strongly disagree that need “must be” affordable. Even junkies know better than to whine about the cost of drugs. Further, it is completely irrelevant whether the U.S. is a net ex- or im- porter. So long as they get their fix, junkies don’t care.
As of this week, at an average of about $4.68 in the U.S., we’re still paying less per gallon than every other western European country and most of the world.
Yes, the U.S. has oil resources. But this time political leadership is not the problem. What’s really going on here, Joe, is corporate leadership has failed us. The U.S. oil industry has just about mastered all seven Deadly Sins in its flight from leadership. Their lust for profit and power, gluttony for more and more tax breaks and subsidies, greed for more permits when they can’t seem to use those they already have, and their sloth in managing the resources they already exploit are just to name a few.
It *is* very plausible we have become “pawns” in an America that is neither free nor secure, “all because of the preposterous and maddening” notion we are addicted and cannot see a future without our fix.
And by the way, this time, religion has nothing to do with this.
Wyeth Lewis, Mahtomedi
Blown deadlines, broken promises. And who pays?
This politicking is unbelievable.
This week, since the Minnesota Legislature failed to make a deal to bring Minnesota’s Unemployment Trust Fund to solvency before the March 15 deadline, a $2.7 billion payroll tax increase went into effect for Minnesota employers.
The state has a $9.25 billion surplus, people. Resources are available.
The March 15 deadline (yes, this WAS the deadline) wasn’t a surprise.
Couldn’t get it done.
The governor committed to refunding the UI Fund by March 15. He included this as the first item in his supplemental budget proposal before the session started, and has maintained that “this needs to get done.” Almost a month ago the Senate approved a bill by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote (55-11) to achieve just that. The House leadership – who, at the Minnesota Chamber’s Annual Session Priorities Dinner back in January, committed to a productive session absent the “politicking” – wants to make the refunding contingent on another completely separate priority.
The merits of supporting frontline workers are not being debated here. There is nonpartisan support for this priority as well. Workers are the only beneficiaries of unemployment benefits – businesses pay in, but they don’t get any money out of the fund. Thousands of laid off workers were able to pay rent and put food on the table during the pandemic because of unemployment benefits.
I’m talking about getting one good thing done at a time, as promised, and according to set deadlines.
It’s that simple.
This politicking is maddening. It’s this approach that deadlocks state government, angers constituents, and makes politicians look bad. Because this kind of gamesmanship continues.
Unbelievable.
The House politicked – on what should be a nonpartisan issue.
And the business owners and workers are paying the price.
B Kyle
The author is president/CEO of the St. Paul Area Chamber
Feelings
Feelings. So many feelings lately. They can be challenging for someone with an accounting background.
Fear. I’m afraid to visit Minneapolis or St Paul due to the crime.
Embarrassment. When Vice President Kamala Harris is asked to speak before an audience.
Frustration. Why won’t they return the extra tax money the state collected?
Admiration. Watching the resistance by the Ukrainians to more powerful forces of evil.
Jealousy. Could we trade President Biden for President Zelenskyy?
Pete Marcaccini, Oakdale
Across our differences
Most Minnesotans believe that our children deserve an honest and accurate education that enables them to learn from the mistakes of our past to help create a better future.
At the same time, certain politicians want to exclude some children, denying their schools funding and writing people who look like them out of our history books.
This adversarial approach distracts us from coming together to demand that all schools get the resources to provide every child a quality education, and that every student feel safe in their school.
By joining together, speaking up at meetings, contacting our elected leaders, and voting in every election from school board to Senate, we can make our schools places where every child belongs and can thrive, and this a country where we respect and support each other across our differences.
Gaye Sorenson, St. Paul
Rent control questions
I read with interest the March 13 Frederick Melo article regarding implementation costs of the rent stabilization ordinance adopted by voters last November. Within the reporting it is noted that the mayor’s office estimated costs of implementation to be about $635,000 “through the end of the year.” Annualized, it would appear that the cost of implementation, therefore, is about $785,000. We are likely viewing the floor, not the ceiling.
It has never been clearly articulated what the actual need for this ordinance is. There are about 57,000 St. Paul households residing in rental property from which about 20% are in households paying below $1,000/month in rent. The remaining 45,000 are in units above that rent level with some paying over $3,000 (requiring over $90,000 in income to qualify) and probably not in need of governmental protection here. It has not been clearly quantified how many rental households have experienced past excessive rent increases even though this practice from “greedy” landlords was used to sell the need for this ordinance to voters.
The question of who will be burdened by this City administrative expense is not known (ultimately property owners of some sort). It would not seem appropriate to foist additional costs upon rental property owners as that additional burden would need to be covered within rent caps.
There are about 172,000 registered voters within the City of St. Paul. Of these voters, 30,965 (18% of the total) voted in support of the ordinance that created the need for this additional burden. The good news is that over 141,000 registered voters can deny responsibility.
Ryan Schroeder, St. Paul
A start
I am writing in response to the article dated March 10th, “Senate committee votes to roll back St. Paul rent-control ordinance, but others like it” I couldn’t agree more with Minneapolis resident Hannah Merrill (quoted in the article) when she stated that attempting to erase the votes of 100,000 Minneapolis and St. Paul residents is an attack on our democracy. I don’t think I am alone in believing that a democracy is only as strong as the voters’ participation — and in this case our participation is over 100,000 strong.
Elected leaders in our government need to listen to our voice — not erase it! There are no easy solutions to the affordable housing issue in our state, but this referendum gives us a place to start. So, let’s start.
Maura Roby, St Paul
