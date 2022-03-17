Father demands justice after 18-year-old son murdered in Overland

Share Pin 0 Shares

OVERLAND, Mo. — It’s been over three years since 18-year-old Justice Johnson was murdered. Dealing with the Kirkwood senior’s death has been brutal for his family, but not having a suspect yet makes it even worse.

Justice was shot killed in a car outside the Overland McDonald’s in January 2019. It happened during his senior year at Kirkwood High School, but his killer has not been charged.

John Johnson, Justice’s dad, said it’s only a matter of time.

And the best place to live in Missouri is…



“We know exactly who did it and they can only run for so long,” John said. “It’s a matter of finding that person. We are still in pursuit to find justice for my son, and it’s going to happen.”

Joseph Jordan III was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said he wiped down the vehicle Justice was shot in. His trial is on Aug. 22.

However, authorities are still looking for Tabyus Mace. They have wanted to question him for over two years in the murder of Justice.

Overland Police Det. Steve Hurts said Mace is still very much wanted for questioning.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but John said he knows why.

“He was lured in through friendship,” the dad said. “He thought those guys were his friends, but they wanted to do harm to him. They got him in the same vehicle and did harm to him.”

John said he knows who did it, and said they have solid evidence to prove it. He and his family are forced to sit back and wait until a suspect is charged.

“I can’t put this into words,” he said. “All I can say is it’s been really difficult for my family, but we are getting through, and we are not going to stop until we find justice for him.”

Trending: Eureka-native Clayton Echard leaves ‘The Bachelor’ single, now in love



John said the only thing worse than losing his child, is not being able to rest knowing the person who shot his son has not been brought to justice.

“It’s hard for me to lose my son in this place I call home. But at some point, it has to stop,” he said.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office is well aware of this case and said it’s an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on Tabyus Mace’s whereabouts should call Overland Police at 314-428-1212.