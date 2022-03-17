News
Father demands justice after 18-year-old son murdered in Overland
OVERLAND, Mo. — It’s been over three years since 18-year-old Justice Johnson was murdered. Dealing with the Kirkwood senior’s death has been brutal for his family, but not having a suspect yet makes it even worse.
Justice was shot killed in a car outside the Overland McDonald’s in January 2019. It happened during his senior year at Kirkwood High School, but his killer has not been charged.
John Johnson, Justice’s dad, said it’s only a matter of time.
“We know exactly who did it and they can only run for so long,” John said. “It’s a matter of finding that person. We are still in pursuit to find justice for my son, and it’s going to happen.”
Joseph Jordan III was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said he wiped down the vehicle Justice was shot in. His trial is on Aug. 22.
However, authorities are still looking for Tabyus Mace. They have wanted to question him for over two years in the murder of Justice.
Overland Police Det. Steve Hurts said Mace is still very much wanted for questioning.
The motive for the shooting is unclear, but John said he knows why.
“He was lured in through friendship,” the dad said. “He thought those guys were his friends, but they wanted to do harm to him. They got him in the same vehicle and did harm to him.”
John said he knows who did it, and said they have solid evidence to prove it. He and his family are forced to sit back and wait until a suspect is charged.
“I can’t put this into words,” he said. “All I can say is it’s been really difficult for my family, but we are getting through, and we are not going to stop until we find justice for him.”
John said the only thing worse than losing his child, is not being able to rest knowing the person who shot his son has not been brought to justice.
“It’s hard for me to lose my son in this place I call home. But at some point, it has to stop,” he said.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office is well aware of this case and said it’s an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on Tabyus Mace’s whereabouts should call Overland Police at 314-428-1212.
News
1 dead after crash on WB I-70 in Foristell
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer in Foristell, Missouri.
The crash happened around 9:24 p.m. on the ramp from westbound I-70 to Highway W.
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
News
With latest win, Timberwolves remind everyone Lakers aren’t play-in foe to be feared
It would be hard to view a potential play-in matchup with the Lakers as anything other than a good thing for Minnesota at this point.
Of course, that would mean the Timberwolves were in the play in, something they’re trying to avoid, and that they lost their first play-in contest to the Clippers to drop to a final win-and-in contest.
But Wednesday was another reminder that this Lakers team is not an opponent to be feared in such a situation. Yes, the Lakers have LeBron James. Sure, they might even have Anthony Davis by that point.
But that just doesn’t seem as though it would matter. Los Angeles is a greatly flawed basketball team this season, whom Minnesota just beat three times this season following its 124-104 win Wednesday at Target Center.
Those three wins came by an average of 21 points. The lone loss came when Minnesota’s roster was decimated by COVID-19.
Wednesday’s win came on a night when the Wolves, frankly, played well for about two quarters. The Wolves jumped out ahead of the Lakers — who’ve now lost 11 consecutive road games — early, building a 25-point first half lead on the back of Anthony Edwards, who poured in 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter.
As Minnesota was pouring it on Los Angeles, Patrick Beverley was running around the court, talking about how “trash” Russell Westbrook is now and yelling in the face of James.
Los Angeles showed a little fight in the second half, as Minnesota came out of the halftime locker room in a sluggish funk. The Lakers trimmed Minnesota’s lead down to four points in the final frame, before the Wolves simply started to play acceptable basketball again to move its lead back into a comfortable territory. Taurean Prince hit three triples in the final frame to put the game away.
Towns finished with 30 — 16 of which came in the final frame.
The Lakers have been one of, if not the, worst team in the NBA since the all-star break. They don’t match up well with Minnesota in any sense. They don’t have a body to match up with Towns. They don’t play hard enough to contend with Beverley or Jarred Vanderbilt. They don’t have enough firepower to score with Minnesota, and certainly don’t defend enough to stop the Wolves when Minnesota plays any semblance of offense.
Yes, the Wolves ultimate goal is to avoid a one-game scenario where they’re playing for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. But if they reached that point, and Minnesota squared up with the Lakers, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the Wolves wouldn’t be playoff-bound.
News
Wild get back on track with impressive 4-2 win over Bruins
The last time the Wild beat the Boston Bruins, the hard-fought victory snapped them out of a nasty funk, and they went on to win 10 of 12 amid arguably the best stretch of the season.
No doubt the Wild are hoping history repeats itself after earning an impressive 4-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
It was an clinical defensive effort from the Wild, a noticeable change after looking so porous for much of the past month. Whether it was Cam Talbot coming up with a number of big saves down the stretch, or his teammates selling out to block shots in front of him, the Wild looked like the team that many considered a Stanley Cup contender not too long ago.
It was a good start for the Wild as they jumped out to a lead for a change.
A couple of days after talking the talk, telling reporters he had to do more amid a midseason swoon, Kirill Kaprizov promptly the Wild in front 1-0 with a snipe on the power play. He continued walking the walk later in the first period with a breakaway goal to stretch the lead 2-0.
Think of it as revenge of Kaprizov after what happened the last time the Wild and Bruins met. In that matchup a couple of months, Kaprizov left the game early after absorbing a dirty hit from Trent Frederic along the boards.
Not surprisingly, Brandon Duhaime made Frederic answer for his actions in the rematch. Both players dropped the gloves midway through the first period in a heavyweight bout that would’ve made Muhammad Ali proud.
While that got the announced crowd of 17,956 loud, Craig Smith quiet them down late in the first period, scoring a goal to help the Bruins cut the deficit to 2-1.
That score held until early in the second period where Brad Marchand pulled the Bruins even at 2-2 with a snipe through Cam Talbot.
With the Wild making a push in the third period, Jordan Greenway scored as hardworking of a goal as anyone will ever see to make it 3-2 in favor of the Wild. . After nearly scoring 10 seconds prior, Greenway stuck with it amid a massive scrum in front of Jeremy Swayman, then finally whacked a puck into the back of the net.
That proved to be the difference and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter to finalize the score at 4-2.
Now the key for the Wild is building on this momentum. They host the rival Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.
