News
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Gable Steveson can cap the most dominating college wrestling season ever at the NCAA Championship in Detroit this week.
After winning an Olympic gold medal in Japan last summer, the Gophers heavyweight wrestler has outscored his opponents 205-64 this collegiate season and is looking to become the first Division I wrestler to finish a season with a perfect bonus rate — meaning he has defeated all opponents by pin, technical fall or major decision.
“He’s wrestling with a free-flowing joy, and the thing that brings him the most joy is domination,” longtime college wrestling analyst Tim Johnson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press.
The Apple Valley native is 13-0 this year, with one pin, four tech falls and seven major decisions. He won by medical forfeit in the Big Ten tournament title match in Omaha last weekend.
Penn State’s David Taylor posted the current bonus-rate record — 92.75 percent — in 2012, and Steveson could put up a perfect 100 percent as he rides off to start a full-time career in World Wrestling Entertainment after the season.
“I would love to go out there and do a 100 percent bonus rate for the whole season and be that legend that has done it, and the only person has ever done it,” Steveson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s postseason and everybody is going to give you the best.”
Steveson is on a 47-match win streak and is the overwhelming favorite to win the Hodge Trophy given to college wrestling’s finest, but he is most concerned about winning a second straight national title.
After his last-second win over Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the Olympic gold-medal match, Steveson capitalized on the opportunity afforded through the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules to allow him the chance to stay in collegiate wrestling while also moonlighting in WWE.
“There’s a lot of money on the table there,” Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said last summer. “I think that there were opportunities that have been very difficult for him to pass up as a 21-year-old kid … Without NIL, I think the chances of him returning would have been small.”
On his farewell tour this season, Steveson has been shocked by the reception he has gotten from wrestling fans around the country. He drew a standing ovation at the Big Ten tournament after he was announced the heavyweight winner. He didn’t even have a championship match, winning by injury default. Still, the fans took advantage of one of the final chances they’ll have to let him know how much they have appreciated the dominance, showmanship, athleticism and celebratory backflips that have made him one-of-a-kind.
“It’s weird,” Steveson said. “I don’t know, it’s odd to have that love from everybody, every single fan base. You know, people are supposed to root for their team, and they’re out here — I go out there and get a forfeit and they’re on their feet going crazy … It’s outrageous.”
Steveson also received a standing ovation during a dual meet at Iowa — Minnesota’s wrestling arch rival — in January.
“I saw a joy in his countenance that he loves this sport,” Johnson said. “I get goosebumps talking about it. He was (moved) by the respect shown by the opposing fans at Iowa and other places … I saw humility.”
If Steveson has any competition — and “if” is a big word — it will most likely come from second-seeded Cohlton Schultz (18-0) of Arizona State, third-seeded Tony Cassioppi (15-2) of Iowa and fourth-seeded Greg Kerkvliet (18-2) of Penn State.
Steveson beat Kerkvliet, a former Simley High School star, 7-4 at the NCAA tournament last year. They have not faced each other this season but could square off in the semifinals on Friday night. Schultz or Cassioppi are favorites to be Steveson’s competition in the final on Saturday night.
“I just try to make sure I put my good heart out there and soul so that, I don’t know, so people can really see who Gable Steveson is, because I guess a lot of people really don’t know who he is,” Steveson said Wednesday. “I’m trying to put out that message that Gable is a figure for these little kids that are going to come and watch.
“The older people that are going to come and watch and the middle-aged people that are going to come and watch, there’s the variety that I’m trying to hit. It’s something special.”
News
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: Roseville 39, Shakopee 32
Kendall Barnes scored 15 points, including both ends of a key 1-and-1 late, and unranked Roseville upset No. 8 Shakopee, 39-32, in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at the girls basketball state tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena.
Barnes’ two free throws with 1 minute, 42 seconds left gave the Raiders a 35-31 lead that seemed much bigger than four points because both teams were struggling with their shooting.
Roseville (22-8) advances to play the winner of the late game between Centennial and St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday at 8 p.m.
“We knew coming into the game that rebounding would be key against a good team,” Raiders coach Tanysha Scott said. “All the teams that are still playing, everybody’s good, so we knew that it was going to be big for us to do those little things today.”
Shakopee (26-4) was 1 for 18 shooting from beyond the arc, 0 for 7 in the final 3:45.
“We had wide-open looks,” Sabers coach Juan Mitchell said. “For us, those were great looks.”
None of them fell, and Roseville was in position to clean up the misses. During the same stretch, the Raiders outrebounded the Sabers, 11-2. That tilted the overall rebounding scale the Raiders’ way, 31-26.
“We knew we needed one-and-dones,” said Raiders forward Hattie Heffeman, whose steal and free throw with 30.3 seconds left put Roseville up 38-32.
Ultimately, Roseville’s defense wore down a Shakopee team that played only six players and was without post Paige Broze, who averaged 7.7 points before a knee injury ended her season in late February. Barnes was charged primarily with slowing down Shakopee’s leading scorer Kate Cordes.
“I had to face guard her the whole game,” Barnes said. “She was not supposed to touch the ball.”
Cordes had her opportunities but scored only five points, nine below her average.
“We all had to help Kendall stay in front of her and not let her get the ball, and do our part with playing help,” said Drew Johnston, who finished with nine points, four rebounds and a team-high three steals.
Olivia Pawlicki made the Sabers’ only 3-pointer. In a tight game, many of Shakopee’s attempts from behind the arc would have tied the score or put them ahead — especially in the final minutes. Overall, Shakopee — which lost to eventual champion Chaska in last year’s 4A semifinals — shot 33 percent from the field.
Roseville shot 26 percent from the field but won by doing everything else just a little better that Shakopee.
“When you hold a team to 38, 39 points, you should win games,” Mitchell said. “Not when you score 32. But we had wide-open shots and missed them. We didn’t box out when we needed to, we missed free throws.
“At the end of the day, we just missed shots; and give them credit, they wore us out and took away some stuff we like to do.”
News
Watch: These foreign fighters are joining the battle for Ukraine
Thousands of foreign volunteers — including Americans — are arriving in Ukraine to help defend the country. But an attack on their training camp on Sunday has left some wondering if they’ll ever see the front lines.
News
Dogtown’s Irish Festival returns this St. Patrick’s Day
ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17, and Dogtown loves to celebrate.
This is the first festival since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic.
Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities will begin at 6 a.m. About 100 neighborhood floats will meet at 8 a.m., but the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ parade doesn’t start until 11 a.m. The Irish Festival begins at 9 a.m. The festival will have food, drinks, music, and more. The Irish Festival ends at 6 p.m. and then Tamm Avenue businesses close at 8 p.m.
Much of the celebration is anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. The parish kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a special mass located at 6401 Wade Avenue. Then there is a special ceremony in the St. James Parish Center to tap the first keg and pour a Guinness Stout as the first beer of the holiday. The band Red Headed Strangers will play live music at the ceremony. The first serving of the St. James’ famous corned beef and cabbage dinners will also be handed out.
Thursday’s festivities are split up into zones. The Irish Cultural Zone, sponsored by Guinness is also anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. This is at 1360 Tamm Avenue. The Parish Center opens at 8 a.m. with Irish coffees. There will also be corned beef and cabbage dinners served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be entertainment from the Irish Airs and performances from dancers at Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance. St. James will have multiple beverage and food stands open outside before and during the parade. The St. James Bud Light Tent opens at 8 a.m. with a DJ until 4 p.m. All proceeds from the event go to St. James.
The Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area sponsored by Dogtown Pizza is located on Oakland Avenue just east of Tamm near Turtle Playground and the Oakland Playground. There will be displays from STL Made, the Magic House, the World Chess Hall of Fame, the Gaelic Athletic Club, and more. The POWERS Insurance stage is located there too. It will have traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.
The Bud Light NEXT Party Zone is located at Clayton and Tamm. The main festival stage is located at Clayton and Art Hill. It will have live music by Rusty Nail from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All outdoor vending in the entire festival area begins and 9:00 AM and closes promptly by 6:00 PM.
Beads will not be distributed at the parade due to safety concerns from organizers.
Dogtown United is a non-profit led by the community and business leaders, and the Hibernians was launched in 2018.
Click here for more information.
