News
How to split, spend Rams settlement money?
ST. LOUIS – Commissioners of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA) have their work cut out for them in the coming months.
The RSA has a handful of newly appointed commissioners with a big decision on its shoulders. That task is to figure out what to do with the millions of dollars that RSA, St. Louis City, and St. Louis County received from the Los Angeles Rams.
Five commissioners have been appointed since the lawsuit settlement was announced in November, when the NFL and Rams owner Enos Stanley Kroenke agreed to pay St. Louis $790 million over the team’s move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.
After attorneys took their 35% cut of the settlement, there is about $514 million left to be spent. The RSA will have to work with the city and county to decide how to split that money. The RSA did not discuss that topic at Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting took nearly four hours to complete because there was a closed session discussion in the middle.
However, during open session, new commissioner Dave Spence asked if it will be a tough process ahead.
“With the stakes being much higher, will tensions surface, or would we like to think that we are all adults, and we can leave drama and politics at the door?” Spence said.
“Anything is possible,” Chairman James Shrewsbury said. “But I have not seen that type of split since I’ve been here.
The biggest task completed at Wednesday’s meeting was electing new leadership. Rev. Earl Nance will be the new chairman of the RSA and Dave Spence will be vice-chair.
RSA also decided to approve the 2022 operating budget in the June 15 meeting.
FOX 2 asked commissioners if there was any update to settlement discussions. Commissioners said there is no update at present.
News
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
A 3M Co. vice president is accused of stalking a 24-year-old woman and peeping into the windows of her Hudson, Wis., duplex.
Robert T. Cesena, 48, of Hudson, was charged Monday in St. Croix County Circuit Court with one count each of felony stalking and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Cesena was arrested by Hudson police Sunday night and booked in the county jail after a report that a man who previously had been caught on a surveillance camera video peeping in windows at the duplex was back.
Cesena made an initial court appearance on the charges Monday and was released from the county jail after posting a $2,500 bond that included several conditions, including that he have no contact with the woman and that he not go near her home and work.
According to Cesena’s LinkedIn profile, he has worked at 3M since 1997 and held several business and technical leadership positions with the Maplewood-based company. He’s been 3M’s global key account vice president since September 2019.
Cesena did not return a call for comment on Wednesday. An attorney is not listed in the court case.
A 3M spokeswoman said Wednesday the company would not comment on the charges.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
According to the criminal complaint, Hudson police had been called to the duplex in the 300 block of Locust Street several times this month after reports that someone had been peeping into the windows.
The first came on March 1, when the 24-year-old woman reported that on Feb. 25 and again on Feb. 28 she and her roommate saw footprints that led to their kitchen, then living room, as if someone had been looking in the windows. She said their landlord was going to set up surveillance cameras.
Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, she reported that she saw on a surveillance camera a man sneak up to her window and attempt to look inside before walking away. An officer saw fresh footprints in the snow.
The officer wrote in a report that he watched the video, which shows a man in dark clothing sneaking up to her widow and putting his face close to the window “trying to see through the blinds, which were shut at this time,” the complaint read. The woman said a friend was staying with her for the night because it has been on-going and makes her “very uncomfortable.”
About 8:45 p.m. Sunday, police again were called to the duplex after a report of suspicious activity. A woman who lives a block from the duplex told police that she saw the man who was on surveillance video from the previous night standing outside the duplex and looking in.
The video had been shared throughout the neighborhood in an attempt to warn residents about the activity, according to the complaint.
She said he left in a Mini Cooper car, which was officers found unoccupied in a nearby Wells Fargo bank parking lot. It was registered to Cesena, so officers went to his Hudson home in the 1100 block of Third Street.
The officer wrote in his report that Cesena “looked exactly like the person” in the surveillance camera footage from the incident the previous night, the complaint read.
INTERVIEW WITH POLICE
When Cesena was asked about what he did the night before, he said he had picked up his son, watched the movie “Solo” and went to bed, according to the complaint. His wife told the officer that after she picked up their son, they assembled a piece of Ikea furniture and watched “Ironman 3.”
“With these discrepancies, I did not believe that we were being told the truth,” the officer wrote, according to the complaint.
The officer wrote that when he went back to Cesena and asked about what he had been up to Sunday night, he appeared “nervous.” Cesena gave a detailed account of problems he had been experiencing with his car that “made me believe that Robert was nervous and trying to come up with a story for tonight that was not true,” the officer wrote.
Cesena told an officer that he had been at Menards, then a Holiday gas station and that his check engine light came on so he parked the car on Third Street for a brief time before parking it again in the Wells Fargo lot, according to the complaint. He said he then got out of the car and made a phone call to his 3M co-workers in Asia and walked around downtown during the call, according to the complaint. He said that after the call ended, he drove home.
The officer told Cesena that he did not believe his story and that police had surveillance camera footage from the night before and that he believed it was him in the footage. The officer then asked Cesena if he “wanted to change anything about his story or be honest with me,” the complaint read.
“Robert became desperate at this point,” the officer wrote, “(that) instead of sticking to the story that he had already given me he looked towards his wife, who was standing on the front porch of the residence and called out to/asked her, ‘What did we do last night?’ ”
The officer wrote that he believed that Cesena, when asked about his whereabouts that night and with the information about the surveillance camera footage, “was too stressed and nervous to remember the information he had given to me which is why he called out to his wife for help.”
When taken to the police station, Cesena said he did not want to talk without an attorney present, according to the complaint. His phone was seized for evidence and he was taken to jail.
News
Bret Stephens: This is how world war begins
The usual date given for the start of World War II is Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. But that was just one in a series of events that at the time could have seemed disconnected.
Among them: Japan’s invasion of Manchuria in 1931. Italy’s invasion of Abyssinia in 1935. The remilitarization of the Rhineland in 1936 and the Spanish Civil War, which started the same year. Anschluss with Austria and the Sudeten crisis of 1938. The Soviet invasion of Poland weeks after the German one and Germany’s western invasions the following year. Operation Barbarossa and Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The point is, World War II didn’t so much begin as it gathered, like water rising until it breaches a dam. We, too, have been living through years of rising waters, although it took Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for much of the world to notice.
Before the invasion, we had the Russian invasions of Georgia, Crimea and eastern Ukraine; the Russian carpet bombing of Aleppo, Syria; the use of exotic radioactive and chemical agents against Russian dissidents on British soil; Russian interference in U.S. elections and massive hacks of our computer networks; the murder of Boris Nemtsov and the blatant poisoning and imprisonment of Alexei Navalny.
Were any of these sovereignty violations, legal violations, treaty violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity met with a strong, united, punitive response that could have averted the next round of outrages? Did Western responses to other violations of global norms — Syria’s use of chemical weapons against civilians, Beijing’s eradication of Hong Kong’s autonomy, Iran’s war by proxy against its neighbors — give Vladimir Putin pause?
In short, did Putin have any reason to think, before Feb. 24, that he wouldn’t be able to get away with his invasion?
He didn’t. Contrary to the claim that Putin’s behavior is a result of Western provocation — like refusing to absolutely rule out eventual NATO membership for Ukraine — the West has mainly spent 22 years placating Putin through a long cycle of resets and wrist slaps. The devastation of Ukraine is the fruit of this appeasement.
The Biden administration now faces the question of whether it wants to bring this cycle to an end. The answer isn’t clear. Sanctions have hurt the Russian economy, arms shipments to Ukraine have helped to slow the Russian advance, and Russia’s brutality has unified NATO. This is to the president’s credit.
But the administration continues to operate under a series of potentially catastrophic illusions.
Sanctions may devastate Russia in the long term. But the immediate struggle in Ukraine is short term. Insofar as one of the main effects of sanctions has been to send tens of thousands of middle-class Russians into exile, they actually help Putin by weakening a potent base of political opposition. As for the oligarchs, they might have lost their yachts, but they’re not about to pick up their guns.
Arming Ukraine with Javelin and Stinger missiles has wounded and embarrassed the Russian military. Providing Kyiv with MiG-29 fighter jets and other potentially game-changing weapon systems could help turn the tide. Refusing to do so may only prolong Ukraine’s agony.
Frequent suggestions that Putin has already lost the war or that he can’t possibly win when Ukrainians are united in their hatred for him or that he’s looking for an offramp — and that we should be thinking up ingenious ways to provide him with one — may turn out to be right. But they are grossly premature. This war is only in its third week; it took the Nazis longer to conquer Poland. The ability to subdue a restive population is chiefly a function of the pain an occupier is willing to inflict. For a primer on that, look at what Putin did to Grozny in his first year in office.
Refusing to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine may be justified because it exceeds the risks NATO countries are prepared to tolerate. But the idea that doing so could start World War III ignores history and telegraphs weakness. Americans squared off with Soviet pilots operating under Chinese or North Korean cover in the Korean War without blowing up the world. And our vocal aversion to confrontation is an invitation, not a deterrent, to Russian escalation.
There is now a serious risk that these illusions could collapse very suddenly. There’s little evidence that Putin is eager to cut his losses; on the contrary, to do so now — after incurring the economic price of sanctions but without achieving a clear victory — would jeopardize his grip on power.
Bottom line: Expect him to double down. If he uses chemical weapons, as Bashar Assad did, or deploys a battlefield nuclear weapon, in keeping with long-standing Russian military doctrine, does he lose more than he gains? The question answers itself. He wins swiftly. He terrifies the West. He consolidates power. He suffers consequences only marginally graver than the ones already inflicted. And his fellow travelers in Beijing; Tehran, Iran; and Pyongyang, North Korea, take note.
How does the next world war begin? The same way the last one did.
News
SPCO will resume Neighborhood Series concerts on March 25
After halting Neighborhood Series performances during the omicron surge, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra announced Wednesday that it is resuming concerts in the series starting March 25 with three performances with pianist Jonathan Biss. The series of concerts are curated and led by SPCO musicians and performed in multiple venues across the Twin Cities.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. March 25 at Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata; 7 p.m. March 26 at Capri Theater, North Minneapolis; and 3 p.m. March 27 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi.
Tickets are $26-$11 for adults; free for kids and students. Call 651-291-1144 or go to thespco.org.
Mask and vaccination (or negative test) COVID protocols remain in effect for the Neighborhood Series performances. Attendance will be limited to 50 percent. COVID protocols for performances at the Ordway will change March 25, with masks not required but strongly encouraged and proof of vaccination or negative test result will no longer be required. Attendance will be limited to 50 percent.
How to split, spend Rams settlement money?
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Bret Stephens: This is how world war begins
SPCO will resume Neighborhood Series concerts on March 25
‘Suspicious’ fire erupted at Washington Park apartment after eviction, landlord says
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: Roseville 39, Shakopee 32
Watch: These foreign fighters are joining the battle for Ukraine
Dogtown’s Irish Festival returns this St. Patrick’s Day
National Republicans name Tyler Kistner a ‘Young Gun,’ prioritize bid to unseat Angie Craig
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break