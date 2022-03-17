News
Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official.
Martin — also referred to as Ireland’s taoiseach — was attending the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington when he tested positive, ahead of planned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders.
The official was not authorized to talk about Martin’s condition and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Biden, who spoke briefly at the event, was not deemed a close contact of Martin, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said. The COVID-19 close call came a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.
It was not immediately clear how Martin’s diagnosis would affect the scheduled St. Patrick’s Day events at the White House.
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.
The former “Empire” actor walked out of the Cook County Jail on Wednesday surrounded by security. He did not comment as he got into an awaiting SUV, but his attorneys said Smollett, who is Black and gay, was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics.
The appeals court ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, Smollett proclaimed his innocence and said “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”
The appeals court said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he didn’t have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required.
Smollett defense attorney Nenye Uche, speaking to reporters outside the jail after Smollett left, said the Smollett family is “very very happy with today’s developments.” Uche said during his time at the jail, Smollett had not eaten and drank only water, though he did not say why.
He criticized the special prosecutor’s decision to charge Smollett again after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and he paid a fine. He also called Judge James Linn’s sentence excessive for a low-level felony, adding that the appellate court doesn’t “play politics.”
“The real question is: Should Black men be walked into jail for a class 4 felony? Shame on you if you think they should,” Uche said.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb recommended that Smollett serve “an appropriate amount of prison time” during sentencing.
“His conduct denigrated hate crimes,” Webb said after the hearing. “His conduct will discourage others who are victims of hate crimes from coming forward and reporting those crimes to law enforcement.”
Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.
The office of the special prosecutor called the claim that Smollett’s health and safety were at risk “factually incorrect,” in a response to his motion, noting that Smollett was being held in protective custody at the jail.
The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he’d orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.
Authorities said Smollett paid two men he knew from work on the TV show “Empire” to stage the attack. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail — with good behavior he could have been released in as little as 75 days.
Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial. During sentencing he shouted at the judge that he was innocent, warning the judge that he was not suicidal and if he died in custody it was somebody else, and not him, who would have taken his life.
Uche said the first thing Jussie did when learning the news was push his hands on the glass between them and said he nearly lost hope in the U.S. constitutional system. “I think he had nearly given up,” Uche said.
He said the next step will be to file an appeal of the verdict.
Chesterfield middle school fights against cyberbullying
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School wants to make sure its ahead of future bullying issues on TikTok. It hosted a virtual assembly for students and a ‘parent university’ night to educate parents and students on the issue.
“It’s important for our parents to know that we are trying to be active against this hatred and bullying,” said Tamika Dukes, the seventh-grade assistant principal at West Middle School. “We want to teach our students how to be responsible digital citizens and part of that is educating both them and their parents.”
Both events were hosted by Tina Meier, the founder of the Megan Meier Foundation. She started the foundation after her teenage daughter committed suicide after a woman in their neighborhood pretended to be a boy online and bullied her. Meier said she is grateful for Parkway’s West Middle School to organize this event and help against the online battle.
“To able to share Megan’s story, but also to share the experiences that kids are having in school and talking about things like TikTok and how to be able to talk to them about these issues instead of it being this huge fight that typically ends up happening with parents and social media,” Meier said.
The school is not the only one facing issues of cyberbullying among students. FOX 2 has reported on several area schools with similar situations. At Parkway West Middle School, police got involved after an account on TikTok was made using the school’s logo and used students’ real names to make fun of them on the platform.
“Historically bullying and cyberbullying always peak in the spring,” Meier said.
Parents in attendance said they were appreciative of the district for hosting the events for students and parents.
Father demands justice after 18-year-old son murdered in Overland
OVERLAND, Mo. — It’s been over three years since 18-year-old Justice Johnson was murdered. Dealing with the Kirkwood senior’s death has been brutal for his family, but not having a suspect yet makes it even worse.
Justice was shot killed in a car outside the Overland McDonald’s in January 2019. It happened during his senior year at Kirkwood High School, but his killer has not been charged.
John Johnson, Justice’s dad, said it’s only a matter of time.
“We know exactly who did it and they can only run for so long,” John said. “It’s a matter of finding that person. We are still in pursuit to find justice for my son, and it’s going to happen.”
Joseph Jordan III was charged with tampering with physical evidence. Police said he wiped down the vehicle Justice was shot in. His trial is on Aug. 22.
However, authorities are still looking for Tabyus Mace. They have wanted to question him for over two years in the murder of Justice.
Overland Police Det. Steve Hurts said Mace is still very much wanted for questioning.
The motive for the shooting is unclear, but John said he knows why.
“He was lured in through friendship,” the dad said. “He thought those guys were his friends, but they wanted to do harm to him. They got him in the same vehicle and did harm to him.”
John said he knows who did it, and said they have solid evidence to prove it. He and his family are forced to sit back and wait until a suspect is charged.
“I can’t put this into words,” he said. “All I can say is it’s been really difficult for my family, but we are getting through, and we are not going to stop until we find justice for him.”
John said the only thing worse than losing his child, is not being able to rest knowing the person who shot his son has not been brought to justice.
“It’s hard for me to lose my son in this place I call home. But at some point, it has to stop,” he said.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office is well aware of this case and said it’s an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on Tabyus Mace’s whereabouts should call Overland Police at 314-428-1212.
