Iron Range legislator Tom Bakk, former majority leader, announces retirement
Minnesota state Sen. Tom Bakk, a longtime Iron Range lawmaker, announced Thursday he will not seek re-election to the Senate and will retire at the end of the year.
“There is still a lot more to be done, but it is time for me to pass the torch,” Bakk, 67, an independent from Cook, said in a news release. “I’m certain there are new inspiring leaders waiting in the wings. For 28 years it has been my time to serve, but now it is finally my time to retire.”
The burly former carpenter and retired union leader was first elected to the House in 1994 and has served in the Senate since 2002. A DFLer during his first 26 years in the Legislature, Bakk was elected Senate Democratic majority leader in 2012, a post that he held until Republicans took control of the chamber in 2016. Sen. Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, unseated Bakk as minority leader in 2020.
Later that year, he and fellow Iron Range Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm broke from the DFL and formed an independent caucus. The two lawmakers had frequently split with the DFL on legislation to vote for what they felt best represented their districts.
“I have always tried to do my best for the people I’ve served, even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party,” Bakk said.
Senate Republicans rewarded him for his party switch by appointing him chair of the Capital Investment Committee. During his time as a DFL lawmaker, he served as chair of both the Taxes and Rules committees. He ran unsuccessfully for governor as a Democrat in 2010.
Bakk lives on Lake Vermillion with his wife, Laura. He has four children and eight grandchildren.
“Laura and I are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives,” he said. “It’s with excitement that we journey into the future of more soccer, basketball, volleyball, football and hockey, enjoying more time to help and watch our grandchildren learn and grow.”
Bakk represents Senate District 3, which includes all or portions of Cook, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties, the northeastern corner of the state which once was a DFL stronghold but where Republicans are now gaining support.
37-year-old St. Louis man charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 37-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with two children under 12 years of age.
According to the probable casue statement, two 11-year-old girls reported they’d been touched by and made to touch the defendant, identified as Leon Bell.
Prosecutors claim to have a recorded phone call in which Bell admits his actions to the mother of one of the girls. Bell is also said to have confessed to molesting one of the girls. Prosecutors also have a Facebook message from Bell stating, ”I molested a child it’s the worst thing I have done in my whole life.”
Bell was charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy (child under 12), four counts of second-degree child molestation (child under 12), and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape (child under 12). He’s being held at St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000, cash-only bond.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Any one with information on the case are asked to contact detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-8664.
Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t try to fix anything: ‘You can’t trade your way out of problems’
Though some viewed Tuesday’s minor trade as a shot across the bow with the Wild struggling through a midseason swoon, general manager Bill Guerin made his intentions clear in the immediate aftermath.
He truly believes Tyson Jost has untapped potential that can help the Wild both this season and next. He says that’s why he made the trade with the Colorado Avalanche.
It wasn’t a threat to the current roster by any means.
“You don’t do that to guys,” Guerin said. “If I said that, the players would laugh in my face.”
Still, with Monday’s trade deadline looming, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Wild make more moves. They could benefit from some additional scoring up front, some added physicality on the blue line, and maybe even another body between the pipes.
Not that Guerin expects to acquire some magic elixir that might spark a Stanley Cup run. He’s been around long enough to know that doesn’t exist.
“You can’t trade your way out of problems,” Guerin said. “I’m not trying to fix anything. I’m trying to make us better.”
In other words, as much as Guerin is always looking to improve the Wild, he’s putting the onus on this particular group to get things back on track. Wayne Gretzky isn’t walking through that door.
“They have proven to the league how good they can be,” Guerin said of his team. “I think when we’re doing the things we’re supposed to be doing, and playing the way we’re supposed to be playing, and competing the way we’re supposed to be competing, we’re a very good team. I think we’re just trying to find our way back to that.”
There’s no doubt Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins was a step in the right direction. Not only did the Wild (35-20-4, 74 points) defend well in front of Cam Talbot, they got back to their identity of being difficult to play against for 60 minutes.
That’s more important than any trade Guerin is going to make in the coming days. If there is a trade in the Wild’s immediate future, what might it look like?
“It all depends on the deal,’ Guerin said. “Nothing’s come across my desk that I’m jumping at.”
Though it seemed the Wild might be in the running for a star player a few weeks ago, that market has since dried up with Joe Pavelski signing an extension with the Dallas Stars, Tomas Hertl signing an extension with the San Jose Sharks and Claude Giroux seemingly destined for the Avalanche.
Even if those players were available, it doesn’t sound like Guerin is too keen on giving up a first-round draft pick. Especially with massive cap hits coming due to the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.
“We have a first-round pick right now,” Guerin said. “That player could be playing for us in two, three years when we still have these massive cap hits coming against us. They are extremely valuable to us. And it’ll take something real special for us to give one of those up.
The same thing goes for top prospects like Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi. While there’s no such thing as an untouchable asset for Guerin, and he has no problem making a blockbuster move if he feels like it’s going to improve the team, he’s not going to mortgage the future for instant gratification.
“Those are the things we weigh every day,” Guerin said. “We would all just love to make trades and bolster up our team and all that stuff. There’s also a consequence for doing that. You have to give up something valuable to get something valuable. It’s a balancing act.”
Stolen school bus recovered in Gasconade County, Mo.
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. – One man is in custody and facing charges of drug possession and stealing after allegedly driving off with a school bus in central Missouri.
According to Gasconade County Sheriff Scott Eiler, authorities in neighboring Osage County contacted his office on March 16 to report a school bus had been stolen the night prior.
A short time later, a Gasconade County deputy found a school bus parked along Highway 50 near Morre Road with the engine still running. A man was found sleeping inside the bus. Other deputies arrived at the scene and they woke the man up and got him to exit the vehicle.
Osage County law enforcement confirmed that was, in fact, the stolen bus, Eiler said.
Deputies searched the suspect and found a white crystalline powder substance on him, Eiler said. That substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Osage County deputies arrived to take the suspect into custody. He remains in custody at Osage County Jail.
The suspect’s name has not been released since he’s not been formally charged.
