Letters: We may need gas, but we also need treatment
Joe Soucheray and I generally agree that the Green New Deal needs a few more years in the oven and still won’t taste very good (“We need gas and we need to be able to afford it,” March 13). At the same time, a recipe equating “Petroleum (a)s the lifeblood of a free and secure society” is just as unpalatable, indigestible and simply untrue.
Humanity has lived on this planet for millennia and have utilized petroleum for light and warmth since ancient times. Unfortunately, we’ve become addicted to gasoline over the past 100 years.
Sadly, Joe and I again agree as he whines: “We need gas…”. But I strongly disagree that need “must be” affordable. Even junkies know better than to whine about the cost of drugs. Further, it is completely irrelevant whether the U.S. is a net ex- or im- porter. So long as they get their fix, junkies don’t care.
As of this week, at an average of about $4.68 in the U.S., we’re still paying less per gallon than every other western European country and most of the world.
Yes, the U.S. has oil resources. But this time political leadership is not the problem. What’s really going on here, Joe, is corporate leadership has failed us. The U.S. oil industry has just about mastered all seven Deadly Sins in its flight from leadership. Their lust for profit and power, gluttony for more and more tax breaks and subsidies, greed for more permits when they can’t seem to use those they already have, and their sloth in managing the resources they already exploit are just to name a few.
It *is* very plausible we have become “pawns” in an America that is neither free nor secure, “all because of the preposterous and maddening” notion we are addicted and cannot see a future without our fix.
And by the way, this time, religion has nothing to do with this.
Wyeth Lewis, Mahtomedi
Blown deadlines, broken promises. And who pays?
This politicking is unbelievable.
This week, since the Minnesota Legislature failed to make a deal to bring Minnesota’s Unemployment Trust Fund to solvency before the March 15 deadline, a $2.7 billion payroll tax increase went into effect for Minnesota employers.
The state has a $9.25 billion surplus, people. Resources are available.
The March 15 deadline (yes, this WAS the deadline) wasn’t a surprise.
Couldn’t get it done.
The governor committed to refunding the UI Fund by March 15. He included this as the first item in his supplemental budget proposal before the session started, and has maintained that “this needs to get done.” Almost a month ago the Senate approved a bill by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote (55-11) to achieve just that. The House leadership – who, at the Minnesota Chamber’s Annual Session Priorities Dinner back in January, committed to a productive session absent the “politicking” – wants to make the refunding contingent on another completely separate priority.
The merits of supporting frontline workers are not being debated here. There is nonpartisan support for this priority as well. Workers are the only beneficiaries of unemployment benefits – businesses pay in, but they don’t get any money out of the fund. Thousands of laid off workers were able to pay rent and put food on the table during the pandemic because of unemployment benefits.
I’m talking about getting one good thing done at a time, as promised, and according to set deadlines.
It’s that simple.
This politicking is maddening. It’s this approach that deadlocks state government, angers constituents, and makes politicians look bad. Because this kind of gamesmanship continues.
Unbelievable.
The House politicked – on what should be a nonpartisan issue.
And the business owners and workers are paying the price.
B Kyle
The author is president/CEO of the St. Paul Area Chamber
Feelings
Feelings. So many feelings lately. They can be challenging for someone with an accounting background.
Fear. I’m afraid to visit Minneapolis or St Paul due to the crime.
Embarrassment. When Vice President Kamala Harris is asked to speak before an audience.
Frustration. Why won’t they return the extra tax money the state collected?
Admiration. Watching the resistance by the Ukrainians to more powerful forces of evil.
Jealousy. Could we trade President Biden for President Zelenskyy?
Pete Marcaccini, Oakdale
Across our differences
Most Minnesotans believe that our children deserve an honest and accurate education that enables them to learn from the mistakes of our past to help create a better future.
At the same time, certain politicians want to exclude some children, denying their schools funding and writing people who look like them out of our history books.
This adversarial approach distracts us from coming together to demand that all schools get the resources to provide every child a quality education, and that every student feel safe in their school.
By joining together, speaking up at meetings, contacting our elected leaders, and voting in every election from school board to Senate, we can make our schools places where every child belongs and can thrive, and this a country where we respect and support each other across our differences.
Gaye Sorenson, St. Paul
Rent control questions
I read with interest the March 13 Frederick Melo article regarding implementation costs of the rent stabilization ordinance adopted by voters last November. Within the reporting it is noted that the mayor’s office estimated costs of implementation to be about $635,000 “through the end of the year.” Annualized, it would appear that the cost of implementation, therefore, is about $785,000. We are likely viewing the floor, not the ceiling.
It has never been clearly articulated what the actual need for this ordinance is. There are about 57,000 St. Paul households residing in rental property from which about 20% are in households paying below $1,000/month in rent. The remaining 45,000 are in units above that rent level with some paying over $3,000 (requiring over $90,000 in income to qualify) and probably not in need of governmental protection here. It has not been clearly quantified how many rental households have experienced past excessive rent increases even though this practice from “greedy” landlords was used to sell the need for this ordinance to voters.
The question of who will be burdened by this City administrative expense is not known (ultimately property owners of some sort). It would not seem appropriate to foist additional costs upon rental property owners as that additional burden would need to be covered within rent caps.
There are about 172,000 registered voters within the City of St. Paul. Of these voters, 30,965 (18% of the total) voted in support of the ordinance that created the need for this additional burden. The good news is that over 141,000 registered voters can deny responsibility.
Ryan Schroeder, St. Paul
A start
I am writing in response to the article dated March 10th, “Senate committee votes to roll back St. Paul rent-control ordinance, but others like it” I couldn’t agree more with Minneapolis resident Hannah Merrill (quoted in the article) when she stated that attempting to erase the votes of 100,000 Minneapolis and St. Paul residents is an attack on our democracy. I don’t think I am alone in believing that a democracy is only as strong as the voters’ participation — and in this case our participation is over 100,000 strong.
Elected leaders in our government need to listen to our voice — not erase it! There are no easy solutions to the affordable housing issue in our state, but this referendum gives us a place to start. So, let’s start.
Maura Roby, St Paul
Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to a senior administration official.
Martin — also referred to as Ireland’s taoiseach — was attending the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington when he tested positive, ahead of planned St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Thursday with U.S. leaders.
The official was not authorized to talk about Martin’s condition and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Biden, who spoke briefly at the event, was not deemed a close contact of Martin, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said. The COVID-19 close call came a day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for the virus.
It was not immediately clear how Martin’s diagnosis would affect the scheduled St. Patrick’s Day events at the White House.
Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal
By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.
The former “Empire” actor walked out of the Cook County Jail on Wednesday surrounded by security. He did not comment as he got into an awaiting SUV, but his attorneys said Smollett, who is Black and gay, was the target of a racist justice system and people playing politics.
The appeals court ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. In an outburst immediately after the sentence was handed down, Smollett proclaimed his innocence and said “I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”
The appeals court said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he didn’t have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required.
Smollett defense attorney Nenye Uche, speaking to reporters outside the jail after Smollett left, said the Smollett family is “very very happy with today’s developments.” Uche said during his time at the jail, Smollett had not eaten and drank only water, though he did not say why.
He criticized the special prosecutor’s decision to charge Smollett again after the initial charges were dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and he paid a fine. He also called Judge James Linn’s sentence excessive for a low-level felony, adding that the appellate court doesn’t “play politics.”
“The real question is: Should Black men be walked into jail for a class 4 felony? Shame on you if you think they should,” Uche said.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb recommended that Smollett serve “an appropriate amount of prison time” during sentencing.
“His conduct denigrated hate crimes,” Webb said after the hearing. “His conduct will discourage others who are victims of hate crimes from coming forward and reporting those crimes to law enforcement.”
Smollett’s attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.
The office of the special prosecutor called the claim that Smollett’s health and safety were at risk “factually incorrect,” in a response to his motion, noting that Smollett was being held in protective custody at the jail.
The court’s decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he’d orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.
Authorities said Smollett paid two men he knew from work on the TV show “Empire” to stage the attack. Prosecutors said he told them what racist and homophobic slurs to shout, and to yell that Smollett was in “MAGA Country,” a reference to the campaign slogan of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct — the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail — with good behavior he could have been released in as little as 75 days.
Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial. During sentencing he shouted at the judge that he was innocent, warning the judge that he was not suicidal and if he died in custody it was somebody else, and not him, who would have taken his life.
Uche said the first thing Jussie did when learning the news was push his hands on the glass between them and said he nearly lost hope in the U.S. constitutional system. “I think he had nearly given up,” Uche said.
He said the next step will be to file an appeal of the verdict.
___
Check out The AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
Chesterfield middle school fights against cyberbullying
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School wants to make sure its ahead of future bullying issues on TikTok. It hosted a virtual assembly for students and a ‘parent university’ night to educate parents and students on the issue.
“It’s important for our parents to know that we are trying to be active against this hatred and bullying,” said Tamika Dukes, the seventh-grade assistant principal at West Middle School. “We want to teach our students how to be responsible digital citizens and part of that is educating both them and their parents.”
Both events were hosted by Tina Meier, the founder of the Megan Meier Foundation. She started the foundation after her teenage daughter committed suicide after a woman in their neighborhood pretended to be a boy online and bullied her. Meier said she is grateful for Parkway’s West Middle School to organize this event and help against the online battle.
“To able to share Megan’s story, but also to share the experiences that kids are having in school and talking about things like TikTok and how to be able to talk to them about these issues instead of it being this huge fight that typically ends up happening with parents and social media,” Meier said.
The school is not the only one facing issues of cyberbullying among students. FOX 2 has reported on several area schools with similar situations. At Parkway West Middle School, police got involved after an account on TikTok was made using the school’s logo and used students’ real names to make fun of them on the platform.
“Historically bullying and cyberbullying always peak in the spring,” Meier said.
Parents in attendance said they were appreciative of the district for hosting the events for students and parents.
