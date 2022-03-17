Letters: We may need gas, but we also need treatment

Joe Soucheray and I generally agree that the Green New Deal needs a few more years in the oven and still won’t taste very good (“We need gas and we need to be able to afford it,” March 13). At the same time, a recipe equating “Petroleum (a)s the lifeblood of a free and secure society” is just as unpalatable, indigestible and simply untrue.

Humanity has lived on this planet for millennia and have utilized petroleum for light and warmth since ancient times. Unfortunately, we’ve become addicted to gasoline over the past 100 years.

Sadly, Joe and I again agree as he whines: “We need gas…”. But I strongly disagree that need “must be” affordable. Even junkies know better than to whine about the cost of drugs. Further, it is completely irrelevant whether the U.S. is a net ex- or im- porter. So long as they get their fix, junkies don’t care.

As of this week, at an average of about $4.68 in the U.S., we’re still paying less per gallon than every other western European country and most of the world.

Yes, the U.S. has oil resources. But this time political leadership is not the problem. What’s really going on here, Joe, is corporate leadership has failed us. The U.S. oil industry has just about mastered all seven Deadly Sins in its flight from leadership. Their lust for profit and power, gluttony for more and more tax breaks and subsidies, greed for more permits when they can’t seem to use those they already have, and their sloth in managing the resources they already exploit are just to name a few.

It *is* very plausible we have become “pawns” in an America that is neither free nor secure, “all because of the preposterous and maddening” notion we are addicted and cannot see a future without our fix.

And by the way, this time, religion has nothing to do with this.

Wyeth Lewis, Mahtomedi

Blown deadlines, broken promises. And who pays?

This politicking is unbelievable.

This week, since the Minnesota Legislature failed to make a deal to bring Minnesota’s Unemployment Trust Fund to solvency before the March 15 deadline, a $2.7 billion payroll tax increase went into effect for Minnesota employers.

The state has a $9.25 billion surplus, people. Resources are available.

The March 15 deadline (yes, this WAS the deadline) wasn’t a surprise.

Couldn’t get it done.

The governor committed to refunding the UI Fund by March 15. He included this as the first item in his supplemental budget proposal before the session started, and has maintained that “this needs to get done.” Almost a month ago the Senate approved a bill by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote (55-11) to achieve just that. The House leadership – who, at the Minnesota Chamber’s Annual Session Priorities Dinner back in January, committed to a productive session absent the “politicking” – wants to make the refunding contingent on another completely separate priority.

The merits of supporting frontline workers are not being debated here. There is nonpartisan support for this priority as well. Workers are the only beneficiaries of unemployment benefits – businesses pay in, but they don’t get any money out of the fund. Thousands of laid off workers were able to pay rent and put food on the table during the pandemic because of unemployment benefits.

I’m talking about getting one good thing done at a time, as promised, and according to set deadlines.

It’s that simple.

This politicking is maddening. It’s this approach that deadlocks state government, angers constituents, and makes politicians look bad. Because this kind of gamesmanship continues.

Unbelievable.

The House politicked – on what should be a nonpartisan issue.

And the business owners and workers are paying the price.

B Kyle

The author is president/CEO of the St. Paul Area Chamber

Feelings

Feelings. So many feelings lately. They can be challenging for someone with an accounting background.

Fear. I’m afraid to visit Minneapolis or St Paul due to the crime.

Embarrassment. When Vice President Kamala Harris is asked to speak before an audience.

Frustration. Why won’t they return the extra tax money the state collected?

Admiration. Watching the resistance by the Ukrainians to more powerful forces of evil.

Jealousy. Could we trade President Biden for President Zelenskyy?

Pete Marcaccini, Oakdale

Across our differences

Most Minnesotans believe that our children deserve an honest and accurate education that enables them to learn from the mistakes of our past to help create a better future.

At the same time, certain politicians want to exclude some children, denying their schools funding and writing people who look like them out of our history books.

This adversarial approach distracts us from coming together to demand that all schools get the resources to provide every child a quality education, and that every student feel safe in their school.

By joining together, speaking up at meetings, contacting our elected leaders, and voting in every election from school board to Senate, we can make our schools places where every child belongs and can thrive, and this a country where we respect and support each other across our differences.

Gaye Sorenson, St. Paul

Rent control questions

I read with interest the March 13 Frederick Melo article regarding implementation costs of the rent stabilization ordinance adopted by voters last November. Within the reporting it is noted that the mayor’s office estimated costs of implementation to be about $635,000 “through the end of the year.” Annualized, it would appear that the cost of implementation, therefore, is about $785,000. We are likely viewing the floor, not the ceiling.

It has never been clearly articulated what the actual need for this ordinance is. There are about 57,000 St. Paul households residing in rental property from which about 20% are in households paying below $1,000/month in rent. The remaining 45,000 are in units above that rent level with some paying over $3,000 (requiring over $90,000 in income to qualify) and probably not in need of governmental protection here. It has not been clearly quantified how many rental households have experienced past excessive rent increases even though this practice from “greedy” landlords was used to sell the need for this ordinance to voters.

The question of who will be burdened by this City administrative expense is not known (ultimately property owners of some sort). It would not seem appropriate to foist additional costs upon rental property owners as that additional burden would need to be covered within rent caps.

There are about 172,000 registered voters within the City of St. Paul. Of these voters, 30,965 (18% of the total) voted in support of the ordinance that created the need for this additional burden. The good news is that over 141,000 registered voters can deny responsibility.

Ryan Schroeder, St. Paul

A start

I am writing in response to the article dated March 10th, “Senate committee votes to roll back St. Paul rent-control ordinance, but others like it” I couldn’t agree more with Minneapolis resident Hannah Merrill (quoted in the article) when she stated that attempting to erase the votes of 100,000 Minneapolis and St. Paul residents is an attack on our democracy. I don’t think I am alone in believing that a democracy is only as strong as the voters’ participation — and in this case our participation is over 100,000 strong.

Elected leaders in our government need to listen to our voice — not erase it! There are no easy solutions to the affordable housing issue in our state, but this referendum gives us a place to start. So, let’s start.

Maura Roby, St Paul