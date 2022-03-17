News
National Republicans name Tyler Kistner a ‘Young Gun,’ prioritize bid to unseat Angie Craig
Tyler Kistner, a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district, was officially named a “National Republican Congressional Committee Young Gun” Wednesday by U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
That means both he and DFL Congresswoman Angie Craig have been targeted by their respective parties as top election priorities in next fall’s campaigns. Craig, then a first-term incumbent, beat Kistner by 2 percentage points in the 2020 election, making it the fifth-closest U.S. House race in the nation.
“This announcement solidifies our race as a top target for Republicans across the country as we work to flip this seat and retire Nancy Pelosi as speaker,” Kistner said in a news release.
The 2nd District is widely considered Minnesota’s most competitive congressional district. This week both The Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato’s Crystal Ball rated the Craig-Kistner race a toss-up, while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it tilts Democratic.
The district takes in a band of suburbs south of the Twin Cities, including Dakota and Scott counties, plus portions of southern Washington and northwestern Rice counties. The redistricting map issued last month by a special five-judge panel added all of rural LeSueur County to the 2nd and shifted Goodhue and Wabasha counties out of the 2nd and into the rural 1st District.
Before running for Congress, Kistner spent 12 years in the Marine Corps. He and his wife, Marie, live in Prior Lake with their daughter Elodie and son Gabriel.
Craig is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who was first elected in 2018 by ousting Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in a rematch of their 2016 race. She lives in Eagan. She and her wife, Cheryl Greene, have four adult sons.
A Covid-19 Lockdown in China’s Commerce Hub is Rattling Global Supply Chains
A sweeping Covid-19 lockdown across China’s busiest cities and ports may cause significant disruption to the global supply chain and affect American consumers—from stocks of best-selling merchandise on Amazon running low to possible delays for new iPhones and iPads.
On March 14, a citywide lockdown hit Shenzhen, a tech and commerce hub on China’s south coast, as the local government worked to contain rising Covid cases and block the virus’s spread from neighboring Hong Kong, where infections had been skyrocketing since late January. Public transportation, schools and non-essential businesses are shut for at least a week. National delivery services have stopped picking up parcels from Shenzhen.
Shenzhen is home to half of all China’s retail exporters, according to the China Cross-Border E-Commerce Association, a trade group that represents 3,000 exporters in Shenzhen. The lockdown has disrupted the production and delivery of countless goods sold on international online marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart, the trade group’s head told Bloomberg. Among companies that have halted operations are the manufacturer of Ekouaer, a best-selling lounge-wear apparel on Amazon, and Tomtop, a popular cellphone accessory brand on Amazon and Walmart, Bloomberg reported.
Shenzhen is also a center for consumer electronics makers, including Apple’s largest supplier, Foxconn. Since March 14, Foxconn has paused operations at two plants in the area. The company said it has relocated some urgent orders to other factories that are not yet subject to pandemic restrictions.
Foxconn’s Shenzhen campus is one of its two mainland China sites that produce 70 percent of the world’s iPhones, according to market research firm IDC and Nikkei Asia.The other iPhone manufacturing site, in Zhengzhou, of Henan Province in central China, is still up and running. But a lockdown or other restrictive measures are possible if Covid-19 cases in the area rise sharply. In recent weeks, Henan Province has been reporting daily new cases in the low double digits.
The worst Covid outbreak since 2020
On March 15, China’s National Health Commission reported 5,100 new cases from 21 provinces and cities, including capital Beijing. Although the number is low compared with other countries, it’s the highest China has seen since the first coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in January 2020. About 80 percent of new cases were reported from the northeastern province of Jilin, which borders North Korea.
It’s still unclear how the latest outbreak started. Official data show that the wave is driven by the Omicron variant, which makes up about 80 percent of new cases, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of March 16, more than 37 million people are in lockdown. Dongguan—a manufacturing hub for apparel, car, shoes and toys near Shenzhen—was placed under a seven-day lockdown starting March 15.
Businesses work to minimize lockdown impact
To address a sudden halt of logistics, Amazon said it’s diverting its China freight to warehouses in parts of southern China that are still open. The trade group in Shenzhen said it’s “actively negotiating” with local authorities to try and get some parcel deliveries resumed soon.
At Foxconn, production partially resumed on March 16, a company spokesperson told CNBC, but only in factories equipped with employee housing. Per lockdown rules, the partial reopening is managed under a “closed loop” process that doesn’t allow employees to leave the campus after work, the Foxconn spokesperson said.
Six options for a St. Louis Cardinals rotation in need
ST. LOUIS–One week after John Mozeliak spoke in support of what the Cardinals had assembled this offseason for the starting rotation, headlined by the acquisition of Steven Matz, there are already signs of concern. Jack Flaherty’s sore shoulder is still under review. Alex Reyes, while not penciled into the rotation, was going to be stretched out as a starter, but will almost certainly miss the start of the season, also with a shoulder problem.
Adam Wainwright, 40, will continue to attempt to beat back Father Time. Miles Mikolas is coming off a 2021 campaign where he appeared in just 9 games after his return from 2020 flexor tendon surgery. Dakota Hudson was impressive in his return late in 2021 from Tommy John elbow surgery, but will need to be watched.
Where will the Cardinals turn to for rotation innings if (when?) reinforcements are needed?
Jordan Hicks: The fireballer had Tommy John surgery in 2019, opted out of 2020 due to COVID, and missed most of 2021 with an elbow injury. Like Reyes, Hicks was going to be stretched out as a starter this spring, as a way of managing his workload more consistently than a reliever that could be used 3 of every 4 days. “They want to have him ready for a starter’s schedule but not a true starter’s role. While searching for a way to get their pitching through April, the Cardinals believe appearing for multiple innings, plotted for every few days, will be better for him than the daily demands of being a reliever,” Derrick Goold, from our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports this week. Would Hicks be ready for a true starter’s role if it comes to that?
Jake Woodford: Woodford had been relegated to long relief for much of the last two seasons, but late last year, he emerged as an option for a rotation that was starving for innings when several pieces of the rotation fell to injury.
Drew VerHagen: Maybe Mozeliak was on to something when the team announced VerHagen’s signing last week. “We believe he will compete for a starting job, but could
easily transition to the bullpen if needed. We are excited to have Drew join our organization,” he said. VerHagen has spent the past two seaons in Japan, going 13-14 with a 3.49 ERA in 208.2 innings.
Johan Oviedo: Oviedo’s road to the majors was put in the fast lane in 2020, when the pandemic and its impact on the Cardinals thrust him into action, ahead of schedule. Oviedo is 0-8 in 18 starts over the past two seasons, coming tantalizingly close to his first major league win last year, before the front office went outside the organization to bring in JA Happ and Jon Lester in 2021 to help bridge the innings gap, rather than forcing Oviedo to develop at the major league level.
Matthew Liberatore: The 2021 Cardinals’ minor league pitcher of the year and one of three co-players of the year went 9-9 with a 4.04 ERA with AAA Memphis in 2021, but also found his stride while away from the organization, when he helped Team USA qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Liberatore’s time is likely coming sometime in 2022. Will it start in the rotation at the start of the season?
JA Happ: One of 2021’s reinforcements, Happ, currently a free agent, went 5-2 with St. Louis after he was acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline. He’s a veteran who has been through just about everything, so getting ready quickly shouldn’t be a huge concern, but he does need to get into camp, as would be the same issue for anyone else on the current free agent market.
Mozeliak said on the day the lockout ended that the idea of piggy-backing pitchers, using a combination of two players to get through starters innings and into the leverage portion of a game, was something the club would consider in 2022. He may have been prescient.
Gophers tight end Ko Kieft impresses at U’s Pro Day
“It’s a little like tire pumping.”
That’s how outgoing Gophers tight end Ko Kieft described some feedback from NFL personnel during the U’s Pro Day at the Larson Football Performance Center on Wednesday. Kieft was on the receiving end of that praise.
“Love your physicality,” Buffalo Bills assistant Leonard Johnson told Kieft after his workout.
Daniel Faalele heard it, too, from Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland after a pass-blocking set at the end of position-group work.
“Best drill of the day,” Stoutland said after the 6-foot-8, 390-pound offensive tackle showed his agility on one rep.
Fourteen Gophers players and a handful of small-school prospects looked to impress more than 50 NFL personnel from all 32 teams.
Kieft was one of the highest-graded tight ends in the country in 2021 but was not invited to NFL Scouting Combine in early March. The 6-foot-4, 259-pounder from Sioux Center, Iowa, said he didn’t feel any pressure to perform in his one shot in front of prospective employers.
“It was a really cool experience, and (me) as a little kid … his mind would be blown, if he knew I was going to do this,” Kieft said.
Kieft said he wished his 40-yard dash time could have been faster, but was satisfied with what he showed.
“I’m going to play harder than anyone else on the field, study more film, and I’m going to be smarter and just a step ahead,” Kieft said. “That’s my game. I’m just going to grind you into the ground. I’m just a grinder, man. Hopefully I latch onto a team and they can’t let me go.”
The NFL wasn’t the only one “pumping tires.” Guard Blaise Andries called Kieft “the best blocker I’ve been around. He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever met.”
Kieft responded, “I played my tail off for Blaise Andries. For him to reciprocate that and show me some love means the world.”
OTOMEWO OUT
Esezi Otomewo was invited to the Senior Bowl and the combine based on the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end’s promise, but the Indiana native didn’t perform at either event due to a right knee injury.
Otomewo, who was seen limping during in the Gophers’ 18-6 win over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 29, has recovered, but his training was set back, so he didn’t participate in the Pro Day either. Otomewo plans to have a workout in front of NFL personnel on April 4.
BEST NUMBER
Defensive end Boye Mafe’s 41 1/2-inch vertical jump might have been the most-impressive stat from a Gopher on Wednesday. He had a 38-inch measurement in that test at the combine.
“I was definitely excited with my vertical,” the potential first-round pick said. “… Coming out today and showing what I can really do. (It) felt really well.”
BRIEFLY
Andries did not bench press at the Scouting Combine nor Pro Day due to a pectoral injury he is letting heal. He went through other tests at the combine earlier this month and did position drills with fellow offensive linemen Wednesday. … Sam Renner didn’t get a Pro Day when he left the U in 2020, but the Rams signed the Maple Grove native as an undrafted free agent before cutting him at the start of camp. Renner then signed a futures deal with the Buccaneers for 2021 but suffered a dislocated thumb and calf injury last fall. The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder was working as an accountant at his parent’s home in Brainerd after the injury last year, and Wednesday as a chance to get in front of NFL personnel again. He said he felt good about his workout. … Former Gophers defensive line coach Marcus West, now an assistant line coach with the Bills, was back at the U on Wednesday. … Former Vikings defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is the new New York Giants defensive line coach and he, too, was back in Minnesota.
