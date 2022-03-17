News
Russia’s onslaught continues amid optimism over talks
By ANDREA ROSA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.
There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries in what the Mariupol city council said was an airstrike on the theater. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word “children” written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.
In Kyiv, residents huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russian troops shelled areas in and around the city, including a residential neighborhood 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the presidential palace. A 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.
And 10 people were killed while standing in line for bread in the northern city of Chernihiv, the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, went before the U.S. Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and 9/11, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. is sending an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons and drones. He also called Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” in his sharpest condemnation of the Russian leader since the invasion began.
International pressure against the Kremlin mounted and its isolation deepened as the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, ordered Russia to stop attacking Ukraine, though there was little hope it would comply. Also, the 47-nation Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, expelled Russia.
While Moscow’s ground advance on the Ukrainian capital appeared largely stalled, Putin said the operation was unfolding “successfully, in strict accordance with pre-approved plans,” and he decried Western sanctions against Moscow. He accused the West of trying to “squeeze us, to put pressure on us, to turn us into a weak, dependent country.”
Another round of talks between the two sides was scheduled for Wednesday. After Tuesday’s negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” by the two sides, while Zelenskyy said Russia’s demands for ending the war were becoming “more realistic.”
Hopes for diplomatic progress to end the war rose after Zelenskyy acknowledged Tuesday in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining NATO. Putin has long depicted Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as a threat to Russia.
Lavrov welcomed Zelenskyy’s comment and said “the businesslike spirit” starting to surface in the talks “gives hope that we can agree on this issue.”
“A neutral status is being seriously discussed in connection with security guarantees,” Lavrov said on Russian TV. “There are concrete formulations that in my view are close to being agreed.”
Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said the sides were discussing a possible compromise for a Ukraine with a smaller, non-aligned military.
Prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough were highly uncertain, however, given the gulf between Ukraine’s demand that the invading forces withdraw completely and Russia’s suspected aim of replacing Kyiv’s Westward-looking government with a pro-Moscow regime.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Russian claims Ukraine was open to adopting a model of neutrality comparable to Sweden or Austria. Podolyak said Ukraine needs powerful allies and “clearly defined security guarantees” to keep it safe.
Another source of dispute is the status of Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, and the separatist-held Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia recognizes as independent. Ukraine considers both part of its territory.
The fighting has sent more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine, by the United Nations’ estimate. The U.N. reported that over 700 civilians have been confirmed killed but that the real number is higher.
In going before Congress, Zelenskyy said that Russia “has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people.” But Biden has rejected Zelenskyy’s requests to send warplanes to Ukraine or establish a no-fly zone over the country because of the risk of triggering war between the U.S. and Russia.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, arrived in Ukraine to try to obtain greater access for aid groups and increased protection of civilians.
Amid the vast humanitarian crisis caused by the war, the Red Cross has helped evacuate civilians from besieged areas and has delivered 200 tons of aid, including medical supplies, blankets, water and over 5,200 body bags to help “ensure the dead are treated in a dignified manner.”
Nowhere has suffered more than the encircled city of Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people. The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.
Local authorities said Russian forces took hundreds of people hostage at a Mariupol hospital and were using them as human shields.
Bodies have been buried in trenches in Mariupol, and more corpses lay in the streets and in a hospital basement.
Using the flashlight on his cellphone to illuminate the basement, Dr. Valeriy Drengar pulled back a blanket to show the body of an infant 22 days old. Other wrapped bodies also appeared to be children, given their size.
“These are the people we could not save,” Drengar said.
Nearly 30,000 people managed to escape the city on Tuesday in thousands of vehicles by way of a humanitarian corridor, city officials said.
But with humanitarian aid unable to get in amid the constant bombardment, people burn scraps of furniture to warm their hands and cook the little food still available.
Kyiv regional leader Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces had intensified fighting in the Kyiv suburbs and a highway leading west, and across the capital region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructure are suffering from the endless firing.”
In other developments, the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was seized by Russian forces five days ago, has been freed, said Zelenskyy chief of staff Andriy Yermak. No details were given about how he became free.
Ukraine also appeared to have successes, with satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed by The Associated Press showing helicopters and vehicles ablaze at the Russian-held Kherson airport and air base after a suspected Ukrainian strike on Tuesday.
___
Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: White Bear Lake 35, Rosemount 34
With points so hard to come by for White Bear Lake and No. 10 Rosemount on Wednesday, it took a defensive play to tip the scales in their Class 4A quarterfinal at the girls basketball state tournament at Williams Arena.
Lauren Eckerle’s steal and basket with just more than 3 minutes left gave the Bears a three-point lead that helped secure White Bear Lake’s 35-34 victory over last year’s state runner-up.
“Sometimes you can just tell where the ball’s going,” said Eckerle, a senior guard. She locked in on a pass attempt before knocking it away above the 3-point line and taking it the distance for a layup and a 34-31 lead with 3:16 remaining.
“I took a chance on that one and it worked out,” she said.
Addison Bachmeier’s free throw on the front end of a one-and-one with 5 seconds left proved to be the difference, giving the Bears a 35-31 lead before Rosemount’s Nicole O’Neil made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
White Bear Lake (21-9) advances to Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal game against top-ranked Hopkins (24-1), which beat Lakeville North 66-43 on Wednesday.
Rosemount, which lost to Chaska by a basket in last year’s title game, heads to the consolation bracket to play the Panthers at Concordia-St. Paul at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Irish (24-6) tied the score at 31-31 on the second of consecutive layups by Tayah Leenderts, who finished with game-highs of 18 points and nine rebounds. But after Jordyn Schmittdiel made 1 of 2 free throws to give White Bear Lake a 32-31 lead, the Irish never caught up again.
With the score 34-31 and 36 seconds left, Rosemount coach Chris Orr called a timeout. The Irish took about 26 seconds off the clock without a shot attempt before Orr called time out again with 10 seconds left. After a missed layup with 7 seconds left, Bachmeier got the rebound, was fouled and went to the line for a 1-and-1.
Bachmeier had the same chance with 43 seconds left and missed the front end. The second time was the charm.
“I’m glad I made the first one,” she said. “It took a little pressure off. I trust myself and have confidence.”
Baskets of any sort were hard to come by. The Bears shot just 29 percent from the field, Rosemount 35 percent. Eckerle, who entered the game averaging 16 points for White Bear Lake, finished with four points and two steals.
Abigail O’Brien led the Bears with nine points, and post Navaeh Hughes added seven points and a team-high seven rebounds.
“They were just up in my face the whole time and they grabbed a little bit, but that was OK,” Eckerle said. “Just moving and screening and helping (the team) was the goal.”
Rosemount’s Alexa Ratzlaff was charged with shutting down Eckerle.
“The last five years she’s guarded the other team’s best player — night in, night out — and she’s shut them down every night,” Orr said.
She essentially did it again on Wednesday, but it wasn’t quite enough for Rosemount.
“One point, one play,” she said.
News
Tyson Jost looking forward to increased opportunity with Wild
Tyson Jost has scored at every level of his hockey career. Except with the Colorado Avalanche.
After being selected by the Avalanche with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost became more of a checker than a scorer once he reached the NHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Canadian filled that role admirably, never once complaining about playing time, before being traded to the Wild on Tuesday for Nico Sturm.
The past 24 hours have been a blur for Jost. He got the call from Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic toward the middle of the day and the next thing he knew he was on a plane for the Twin Cities.
“You never really expect it,” Jost said. “It kind of came out of nowhere.”
Now that he’s with the Wild, though, the 24-year-old Jost is hoping to rediscover his offensive game. Asked if he thinks he has some untapped potential, Jost confidently replied, “Yeah, I think I do, for sure.”
There’s reason for Jost’s confidence. He was an elite scorer in juniors, putting up 42 goals and 62 assists in his final season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He went on to score 16 goals and 19 assists in 33 games during his only collegiate season at the University of North Dakota.
You could argue the only reason Jost hasn’t put up bigger numbers in the NHL so far — he has 45 goals and 58 assists in 321 games — is because the Avalanche have extremely talented players up and down their lineup. It’s hard not to be buried on a depth chart that features the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri up the middle, to go along with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog, among a handful of others.
A fresh start with the Wild could help.
“I definitely think I can kind of get back to where I was (and) put up points and score some goals and stuff like that,” Jost said. “At the same time, I still want to bring that responsible game in the D zone. And it’s great that I can kill penalties. That’s something that I pride myself on, too.”
While it sounds like there will be a chance Jost will be elevated in the Wild lineup at some point in the near future, coach Dean Evason has him between Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Bruins.
“He’s a natural center,” Evason said. “That’s where he feels most comfortable. I don’t know the circumstances of why he hasn’t played there. That’s his position, so that’s where we’d like to see him.”
As for Sturm going the other way in the trade, Evason emphasized how much the Wild will miss his presence in the locker room.
“You never like to see guys get traded,” the Wild coach said. “He’s a great person and competes his butt off. We wish him the best.”
Similarly, as much as Jost is looking forward to increased opportunity with the Wild, he mentioned how he’s going to miss his former teammates with the Avalanche.
“I actually didn’t even get to say bye to them because they were in meetings and stuff like that,” Jost said. “They come here soon, so I’ll be able to see them. Those are lifelong friends and I owe so much to those guys. It’s a great group over there and a lot of those guys I call my best friends now. But happy to make some new ones here in Minny.”
News
Zelenskyy pleads for more US help in speech to Congress
By LISA MASCARO and AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Lawmakers stood and cheered, and President Joe Biden later announced the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft and anti-armor weapons and drones.
Biden also declared Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, the day after the Senate unanimously asked an international investigation of Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.
In a moment of high drama at the Capitol, Zelenskyy livestreamed his speech to a rapt audience of lawmakers on a giant screen, acknowledging from the start that the no-fly zone he has repeatedly sought to “close the sky” to airstrikes on his country may not happen. Biden has resisted that, as well as approval for the U.S. or NATO to send MiG fighter jets from Poland as risking wider war with nuclear-armed Putin.
Instead, Zelenskyy pleaded for other military aid and more drastic economic sanctions to stop the Russian assault with the fate of his country at stake.
Wearing his now trademark army green T-shirt, Zelinskyy began the remarks to “Americans, friends” by invoking the destruction the U.S. suffered in 1941 when Japan bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by militants who commandeered passenger airplanes to crash into the symbols of Western democracy and economy.
“Remember Pearl Harbor? … Remember September 11?” Zelenzkyy asked. “Our countries experience the same every day right now.”
Biden, who said he listened to Zelenskyy’s speech at the White House, did not directly respond the the criticism that the U.S. should be doing more for the Ukrainians. But he said, “We are united in our abhorrence of Putin’s depraved onslaught, and we’re going to continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival.”
Later, leaving an unrelated event, he declared of Putin: “He’s a war criminal.” — the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a U.S. official since the invasion of Ukraine.
While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant, saying it was a legal term that required research.
Biden noted that Russia had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage.
At the White Hose, Biden described new help he was already prepared to announce before Zelenskyy’s speech. He said the U.S. will be sending an additional $800 million in military assistance, making a total of $2 billion in such aid ince he took office more than a year ago. About $1 billion in aid has been sent in the past week. Biden said the new assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones.
“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said.
Zelenskyy, in his Capitol livestream from Kyiv, showed the packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.
“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said. “I call on you to do more.”
Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.
“I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths,” he said.
Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used the global stage to implore allied leaders to help stop the Russian invasion of his country. The young actor-turned-president often draws from history, giving weight to what have become powerful appearances.
The White House has been weighing giving Ukraine access to U.S.-made Switchblade drones that can fly and strike Russian targets, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. It was not immediately clear if the new drones that Biden said would be delivered to Ukraine include the Switchblades.
Zelenskyy has emerged as a heroic figure at the center of what many view as the biggest security threat to Europe since World War II. Almost 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, the fastest exodus in modern times.
Sen. Angus King, the Maine independent. said there was a “collective holding of the breath” in the room during Zelenskyy’s address. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, “If you did not look at that video and feel there is an obligation for not only the United States but but the free countries of the world to come together in support of Ukraine, you had your eyes closed.” Majority Whip Dick Durbin called the address heartbreaking and said, “I’m on board with a blank check on sanctions, just whatever we can do to stop this Russian advance.”
Outside the Capitol demonstrators held a large sign lawmakers saw as they walked back to their offices. “No Fly Zone=World War 3.”
The Ukrainian president is no stranger to Congress, having played a central role in Donald Trump’s first impeachment. As president, Trump was accused of withholding security aid to Ukraine as he pressured Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on political rival Biden. Zelenskyy spoke Wednesday from a giant screen to many of the same Republican lawmakers who declined to impeach or convict Trump, but are among the bipartisan groundswell in Congress now clamoring for military aid to Ukraine.
He thanked the American people, saying Ukraine is grateful for the outpouring of support, even as he urged Biden to do more.
“You are the leader of the nation. I wish you be the leader of the world,” he said “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace.”
It was the latest visit as Zelenskky uses the West’s great legislative bodies in his appeals for help, invoking Shakespeare’s Hamlet last week at the British House of Commons asking whether Ukraine is “to be or not to be” and appealing Tuesday to “Dear Justin” as he addressed the Canadian Parliament and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He often pushes for more help to save his young democracy than world leaders have so far pledged to provide.
Biden has insisted there will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine.
“Direct conflict between NATO and Russia is World War III,” he has said.
Zelenskyy appeared to acknowledge the political reality.
“Is this to too much to ask to create a no fly zone over Ukraine?” he asked, answering his own question. “If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative,” he said, calling for weapons systems that would help fight Russian aircraft.
Already the Biden administration has sent Ukraine more than 600 Stinger missiles, 2,600 Javelin anti-armor systems, unmanned aerial system tracking radars, grenade launchers, 200 shotguns, 200 machine guns and nearly 40 million rounds of small arms ammunition, along with helicopters, patrol boats, satellite imagery and body armor, helmets, and other tactical gear, the U.S. official said.
Congress has already approved $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the newly announced security aid will come from that allotment, which is part of a broader bill that Biden signed into law Tuesday.
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick,Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Alan Fram, Nomaan Merchant and Chris Megerian and Raf Casert in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London, Aritz Parra in Madrid and videojournalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.
