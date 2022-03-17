Entertainment
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Sandra Bullock stars opposite Tatum in the new movie The Lost City, which focuses on an author who gets kidnapped, and in one scene she has to help the 41-year-old actor – whose character is a romance novel cover model – peel leeches off his body.
Entertainment
‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Review, part 2: An Overload of Trauma
The thematic throughline of this season of Euphoria seems mostly invested in what it means to be a “good person”. For the first half of the season, many of Euphoria’s characters are consumed by an internalized fear of failing to be “good” — with wrongdoings ranging from betrayal to addiction to abuse. The second half considers what happens when these internal perceptions are confirmed by the world around you, when harmed and disappointed loved ones acknowledge that they, too, see you as rotten at the core, and what it means to pick up the pieces once you are deemed the
Entertainment
Jamie Dornan didn’t know if Robert Pattinson ‘fit in’
Robert Pattinson recently claimed he was always the last to be invited out with Jamie Dornan and his now-famous housemates – who included Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Charlie Cox – when they were all trying to make it in America.
Entertainment
‘I haven’t earned the right’: Dolly Parton’s candid confession as she withdraws Rock Hall Of Fame nomination
Published by Radar Online It might have been the greatest gift of all — but country superstar Dolly Parton doesn’t think she is good enough to be inducted into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mega “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow…
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Blind pianist Matthew Whitaker and New Orleans’ Treme Brass Band to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: St. Michael-Albertville 69, Centennial 58
Court orders Jussie Smollett release from jail during appeal
How to split, spend Rams settlement money?
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Bret Stephens: This is how world war begins
SPCO will resume Neighborhood Series concerts on March 25
‘Suspicious’ fire erupted at Washington Park apartment after eviction, landlord says
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
-
News4 weeks ago
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break