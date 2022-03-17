St. Paul Charter Commission adopts new city ward map after breakneck planning month

Residents living west of Como Lake and south of Hoyt Avenue will soon wake up in Ward 5, the political geography represented by St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen, which already encompasses their neighbors east of the lake.

Elsewhere in the city, residents on the south side of Summit Avenue east of Western Avenue — a historically white, affluent community — will find themselves in Ward 1, which is largely anchored by the multi-racial and mixed-income Frogtown and Summit-University neighborhoods.

The St. Paul Charter Commission on Wednesday approved a new ward map, capping a breakneck, month-long redistricting effort that drew last-minute objections from the advocacy organization Common Cause and several community organizers.

Commission Chair Brian Alton acknowledged that 10 years ago, the same process unfolded over the course of months. This time around, key delays in both the U.S. Census and state legislative redistricting truncated the city’s timeline, to the alarm of some vocal community observers.

The commission’s work began around Feb. 18, and public hearings on a series of six map proposals were held both in person and virtually over the past week.

In the end, the charter commission voted nearly unanimously to approve “Option 6,” which keeps the seven existing ward configurations largely intact with some bleeding at the edges, especially for the North End and Como neighborhoods. The city’s 95 voting precincts were reorganized into 87 precincts, and Ward 4 residents in the Como Park area were largely moved to Ward 5.

It remans unconfirmed, but no two sitting city council members appear to have been redistricted into the same ward.

BALANCED WARD POPULATIONS, A MISSED OPPORTUNITY?

Consultants with St. Paul-based Park Street Public said in keeping with U.S. Supreme Court rulings calling for “one man, one vote,” they took pains to balance ward populations, keeping each of the city’s seven political wards within about 83 people of each other, or within two-tenths of 1 percent of about 44,500 residents apiece. They also respected the new state legislative boundaries.

Alton noted that the city council resolution authorizing the redistricting work specifically called out the importance of equal-sized wards as a top priority, followed by compactness, contiguity, physical features, racial and social “communities of interest” and ready access to polling locations of ample size.

ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL

Bruce Corrie, a Concordia University economist and former director of the city’s department of Planning and Economic Development, raised objection in a public hearing before the vote, noting the city was missing a transformational opportunity. “The outdated notion of the ‘least change’ principle is undermining 60 years of progress,” he said.

With an eye toward the city’s racial demographics and in a bit of a last-minute Hail Mary pass on Sunday, the voting rights advocacy organization Common Cause submitted an alternative proposal that calls for more fundamental changes, especially to Ward 1 in the center of the city.

The Common Cause map would stretch Ward 1 from Allianz Field to CHS Field, giving the land-locked central ward a second major sports arena. It would also stretch Ward 2 — already home to a sizable immigrant community on the West Side — deep into Highland Park, to absorb immigrant-heavy housing communities along the southern end of West Seventh Street. That would give Ward 2 the potential for a sizable immigrant voting bloc.

“The Common Cause map is the best for inclusion and shared governance,” said Corrie, noting the map had been endorsed by Professor David Schultz at Hamline University Law School, who has written 30 books on American politics. “It’s neighborhood-centric.”

A LITTLE MORE TIME

Charter Commissioner Debbie Montgomery, a former member of the St. Paul City Council, said she liked how the Common Cause plan prioritized communities of color, but she agreed to vote with the majority and support the consultant’s Map 6 after receiving important concessions last week.

An earlier map would have removed Allianz Field from Ward 1 and placed it within the boundaries of Ward 4, a plan she successfully fought.

“I was able to negotiate that we keep Allianz Field for our economic engine, and Ramsey Hill — Dale to Western — because that’s another economic engine,” Montgomery said.

After speaking in favor of the Common Cause map, Commissioner Bridget Faricy cast the sole dissenting vote against Option 6.

“Can we just get a little more time?” Faricy asked the commission, echoing concerns brought forward by community organizer Danielle Swift.

Consultants Brian McClung and David Heller explained that the city faces a statutory deadline of March 29 to confirm precinct lines, and Ramsey County is waiting on the city to finalize its maps so it can begin its own redistricting process.