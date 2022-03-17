News
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators voted “overwhelmingly” to ratify a new two-year contract, the union announced Wednesday.
Negotiators reached a deal March 7, just hours before a strike was to begin. The next step is for the school board to approve the contract on April 19.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said last week that the district was able to stay within its financial parameters, but the union has indicated otherwise.
Teachers and school and community service professionals will get a pair of 2 percent raises but not until April 23 and Jan. 1, according to information the union shared with members.
The district also agreed to reduce class-size caps by one student in grades 1-3 and by three to four students in ninth grade, and it will hire six more school psychologists.
All members are getting $3,000 in bonuses, and educational assistants are getting pay increases that average 13.5 percent, the union said.
St. Paul man pleads guilty in straw-purchasing scheme that netted nearly 100 firearms
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in connection with a straw-purchasing scheme that netted nearly 100 firearms.
Geryiell Lamont Walker, 22, and two co-defendants arranged to buy 97 guns for other people, charging them a $100 premium for each firearm, according to a guilty plea filed in federal court.
Walker pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting the making of false statements in the purchase of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 27.
Walker’s co-defendants, 34-year-old Sarah Jean Elwood and 31-year-old Jeffrey Paul Jackson, pleaded guilty in the case in December.
Between May 2020 and May 2021, the trio solicited requests for firearms from people who were not legally permitted to buy one, the charges against them say. Elwood, who had a permit to carry a gun, would then buy the desired firearms from a federally licensed dealer.
As part of each purchase, Elwood was required to fill out a form certifying that she was buying the gun for herself, rather than acting as a straw buyer for someone else.
Eighteen of the 97 guns purchased in the scheme have been found by law enforcement officials at crime scenes, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. The other 79 have not been recovered.
St. Paul Port Authority releases new rendering, video and name for Hillcrest site: ‘The Heights’
When visiting St. Paul’s East Side, it might behoove you one day to check out The Heights.
The St. Paul Port Authority has chosen a new name for the Hillcrest development, a former 112-acre golf course and country club off Larpenteur and Maryland avenues that could be redeveloped into up to 1,000 housing units and up to 1,000 new jobs.
A committee of East Side residents perused scores of suggestions to choose “The Heights,” which “pays homage to the pride neighbors have in being the highest point in the city,” according to a written statement from the Port Authority.
It also represents a nickname some already have for the area, and “more importantly, it speaks to the heightened opportunities that will stem from redevelopment.”
The Port Authority this week released new renderings based on a proposed master plan, as well as a promotional video narrated by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and City Council Members Nelsie Yang, Jane Prince and other East Side residents and project advocates. The images do not represent final design decisions.
Two neighborhood workgroups will continue to meet through May, and a housing workgroup will launch this summer, followed by an outdoor spaces workgroup this fall.
Timberwolves adjust to life without Jaden McDaniels
Jaden McDaniels’ absence leaves a big, gaping hole in the Timberwolves’ lineup, and exactly how long the forward will be out is still to be determined.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch confirmed Wednesday that McDaniels has a high ankle sprain — an injury likely to keep McDaniels out for more than two weeks. The team said the forward is out “indefinitely.”
“We’ll look at it again in two weeks, but we can feel comfortable saying he’ll be out for that period of time for sure,” Finch said.
The postseason is less than a month away, and, at this point, McDaniels seems questionable for the start of it. McDaniels has been one of Minnesota’s best players for the better part of the last month-plus. He’s one of the team’s best one-on-one defenders and has shot the lights out of late, too.
“That’s just it. Every time the game kind of needed somebody to cut and get a dunk or make a corner three or play off the catch and throw one in, he did that. He’s been doing that for the last 30 games or so. That’s going to be huge,” Finch said. “With Jaden being out, we have to kind of fill in the gaps there with the rebounding and defense and people stepping up and taking the challenge.”
It will be a committee approach, Finch noted. Taurean Prince is likely to see more minutes, while Josh Okogie may have a consistent role now, too.
“I think a lot of the replacement minutes will be highly situational. What is it the game needs and who do we have on our team that can provide that?” Finch said. “If there’s something that looks and feels real, then we’ll definitely ride it out. At the moment, we’re going to explore different things.”
McDaniels marks the first real significant injury the Timberwolves have had to deal with all season. But when Minnesota has had guys miss mini-stints of games — whether it be Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley or D’Angelo Russell missing a few games here or there — others have stepped up.
“It’s been a big part of our success, being able to lengthen our bench,” Finch said. “Everyone has played really, really well when they’ve had opportunities to come in. When they’re not playing, they’ve embraced those opportunities, not complained about it. It’s a long season, as you know and these things always come back around. The mindset has been good. Guys are happy for each other when they get their chance. It’s really meant everything to the second half of the season.”
Prince said everyone is ready for whatever way in which they may be asked to pick up the slack.
“It’s just a mindset. Guys on the bench just got to be that much more ready, knowing that their time is coming,” Prince said. “I think everybody has that mindset, anyway, game to game. Which makes it definitely that much easier for guys to step up or somebody to take on a bigger role, so to say. We’ve got Jaden’s back. We know, get healthy and be back for the playoffs. We just have to do what we have to do to sustain everything we can until then and we’re 100 percent healthy.”
