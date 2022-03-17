News
‘Suspicious’ fire erupted at Washington Park apartment after eviction, landlord says
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Authorities in Washington Park are calling an apartment fire “suspicious,” as it broke out following an eviction notice.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of North 57th Street.
Loron Davis, who owns the building, said seven people occupied three of the four units in the single-story building. The landlord and Washington Park Assistant Fire Chief said a resident had been angry over a recent eviction notice.
“Yesterday, one of the tenants got evicted by the sheriff’s department,” said Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Harris. “She had made a complaint. She made a statement she was going to burn it down, and it seems like she might have done that. It’s been turned over to the Illinois State Fire Marshall office, who is investigating.”
The apartment building sustained significant damage, and multiple tenants are now displaced.
“I evicted someone yesterday. Wake up this morning, and my building is on fire,” said Davis. “Police were out here. We evicted the person, and that’s all I know. Everyone left. Next thing I know, they’re calling saying building on fire.”
Wednesday’s blaze happened right across the street from a municipal building that housed the village’s police, fire, and public works departments. That building was devastated by another fire in October 2021.
Mayor Leonard Moore said he’s happy everyone made it out safely, but the situation brings back bad memories.
“It’s like Deja Vu all over again,” Moore said. “When I arrived on the scene, just looking at this blaze…It was a bad nightmare all over again.”
No injuries were reported, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal will help determine the cause of Wednesday’s fire.
Gophers’ Gable Steveson can finish as most-dominant collegiate wrestler ever
Gable Steveson can cap the most dominating college wrestling season ever at the NCAA Championship in Detroit this week.
After winning an Olympic gold medal in Japan last summer, the Gophers heavyweight wrestler has outscored his opponents 205-64 this collegiate season and is looking to become the first Division I wrestler to finish a season with a perfect bonus rate — meaning he has defeated all opponents by pin, technical fall or major decision.
“He’s wrestling with a free-flowing joy, and the thing that brings him the most joy is domination,” longtime college wrestling analyst Tim Johnson said in an interview with the Pioneer Press.
The Apple Valley native is 13-0 this year, with one pin, four tech falls and seven major decisions. He won by medical forfeit in the Big Ten tournament title match in Omaha last weekend.
Penn State’s David Taylor posted the current bonus-rate record — 92.75 percent — in 2012, and Steveson could put up a perfect 100 percent as he rides off to start a full-time career in World Wrestling Entertainment after the season.
“I would love to go out there and do a 100 percent bonus rate for the whole season and be that legend that has done it, and the only person has ever done it,” Steveson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s postseason and everybody is going to give you the best.”
Steveson is on a 47-match win streak and is the overwhelming favorite to win the Hodge Trophy given to college wrestling’s finest, but he is most concerned about winning a second straight national title.
After his last-second win over Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the Olympic gold-medal match, Steveson capitalized on the opportunity afforded through the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules to allow him the chance to stay in collegiate wrestling while also moonlighting in WWE.
“There’s a lot of money on the table there,” Gophers coach Brandon Eggum said last summer. “I think that there were opportunities that have been very difficult for him to pass up as a 21-year-old kid … Without NIL, I think the chances of him returning would have been small.”
On his farewell tour this season, Steveson has been shocked by the reception he has gotten from wrestling fans around the country. He drew a standing ovation at the Big Ten tournament after he was announced the heavyweight winner. He didn’t even have a championship match, winning by injury default. Still, the fans took advantage of one of the final chances they’ll have to let him know how much they have appreciated the dominance, showmanship, athleticism and celebratory backflips that have made him one-of-a-kind.
“It’s weird,” Steveson said. “I don’t know, it’s odd to have that love from everybody, every single fan base. You know, people are supposed to root for their team, and they’re out here — I go out there and get a forfeit and they’re on their feet going crazy … It’s outrageous.”
Steveson also received a standing ovation during a dual meet at Iowa — Minnesota’s wrestling arch rival — in January.
“I saw a joy in his countenance that he loves this sport,” Johnson said. “I get goosebumps talking about it. He was (moved) by the respect shown by the opposing fans at Iowa and other places … I saw humility.”
If Steveson has any competition — and “if” is a big word — it will most likely come from second-seeded Cohlton Schultz (18-0) of Arizona State, third-seeded Tony Cassioppi (15-2) of Iowa and fourth-seeded Greg Kerkvliet (18-2) of Penn State.
Steveson beat Kerkvliet, a former Simley High School star, 7-4 at the NCAA tournament last year. They have not faced each other this season but could square off in the semifinals on Friday night. Schultz or Cassioppi are favorites to be Steveson’s competition in the final on Saturday night.
“I just try to make sure I put my good heart out there and soul so that, I don’t know, so people can really see who Gable Steveson is, because I guess a lot of people really don’t know who he is,” Steveson said Wednesday. “I’m trying to put out that message that Gable is a figure for these little kids that are going to come and watch.
“The older people that are going to come and watch and the middle-aged people that are going to come and watch, there’s the variety that I’m trying to hit. It’s something special.”
Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal: Roseville 39, Shakopee 32
Kendall Barnes scored 15 points, including both ends of a key 1-and-1 late, and unranked Roseville upset No. 8 Shakopee, 39-32, in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at the girls basketball state tournament Wednesday at Williams Arena.
Barnes’ two free throws with 1 minute, 42 seconds left gave the Raiders a 35-31 lead that seemed much bigger than four points because both teams were struggling with their shooting.
Roseville (22-8) advances to play the winner of the late game between Centennial and St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday at 8 p.m.
“We knew coming into the game that rebounding would be key against a good team,” Raiders coach Tanysha Scott said. “All the teams that are still playing, everybody’s good, so we knew that it was going to be big for us to do those little things today.”
Shakopee (26-4) was 1 for 18 shooting from beyond the arc, 0 for 7 in the final 3:45.
“We had wide-open looks,” Sabers coach Juan Mitchell said. “For us, those were great looks.”
None of them fell, and Roseville was in position to clean up the misses. During the same stretch, the Raiders outrebounded the Sabers, 11-2. That tilted the overall rebounding scale the Raiders’ way, 31-26.
“We knew we needed one-and-dones,” said Raiders forward Hattie Heffeman, whose steal and free throw with 30.3 seconds left put Roseville up 38-32.
Ultimately, Roseville’s defense wore down a Shakopee team that played only six players and was without post Paige Broze, who averaged 7.7 points before a knee injury ended her season in late February. Barnes was charged primarily with slowing down Shakopee’s leading scorer Kate Cordes.
“I had to face guard her the whole game,” Barnes said. “She was not supposed to touch the ball.”
Cordes had her opportunities but scored only five points, nine below her average.
“We all had to help Kendall stay in front of her and not let her get the ball, and do our part with playing help,” said Drew Johnston, who finished with nine points, four rebounds and a team-high three steals.
Olivia Pawlicki made the Sabers’ only 3-pointer. In a tight game, many of Shakopee’s attempts from behind the arc would have tied the score or put them ahead — especially in the final minutes. Overall, Shakopee — which lost to eventual champion Chaska in last year’s 4A semifinals — shot 33 percent from the field.
Roseville shot 26 percent from the field but won by doing everything else just a little better that Shakopee.
“When you hold a team to 38, 39 points, you should win games,” Mitchell said. “Not when you score 32. But we had wide-open shots and missed them. We didn’t box out when we needed to, we missed free throws.
“At the end of the day, we just missed shots; and give them credit, they wore us out and took away some stuff we like to do.”
Watch: These foreign fighters are joining the battle for Ukraine
Thousands of foreign volunteers — including Americans — are arriving in Ukraine to help defend the country. But an attack on their training camp on Sunday has left some wondering if they’ll ever see the front lines.
