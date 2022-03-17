News
Timberwolves adjust to life without Jaden McDaniels
Jaden McDaniels’ absence leaves a big, gaping hole in the Timberwolves’ lineup, and exactly how long the forward will be out is still to be determined.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch confirmed Wednesday that McDaniels has a high ankle sprain — an injury likely to keep McDaniels out for more than two weeks. The team said the forward is out “indefinitely.”
“We’ll look at it again in two weeks, but we can feel comfortable saying he’ll be out for that period of time for sure,” Finch said.
The postseason is less than a month away, and, at this point, McDaniels seems questionable for the start of it. McDaniels has been one of Minnesota’s best players for the better part of the last month-plus. He’s one of the team’s best one-on-one defenders and has shot the lights out of late, too.
“That’s just it. Every time the game kind of needed somebody to cut and get a dunk or make a corner three or play off the catch and throw one in, he did that. He’s been doing that for the last 30 games or so. That’s going to be huge,” Finch said. “With Jaden being out, we have to kind of fill in the gaps there with the rebounding and defense and people stepping up and taking the challenge.”
It will be a committee approach, Finch noted. Taurean Prince is likely to see more minutes, while Josh Okogie may have a consistent role now, too.
“I think a lot of the replacement minutes will be highly situational. What is it the game needs and who do we have on our team that can provide that?” Finch said. “If there’s something that looks and feels real, then we’ll definitely ride it out. At the moment, we’re going to explore different things.”
McDaniels marks the first real significant injury the Timberwolves have had to deal with all season. But when Minnesota has had guys miss mini-stints of games — whether it be Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley or D’Angelo Russell missing a few games here or there — others have stepped up.
“It’s been a big part of our success, being able to lengthen our bench,” Finch said. “Everyone has played really, really well when they’ve had opportunities to come in. When they’re not playing, they’ve embraced those opportunities, not complained about it. It’s a long season, as you know and these things always come back around. The mindset has been good. Guys are happy for each other when they get their chance. It’s really meant everything to the second half of the season.”
Prince said everyone is ready for whatever way in which they may be asked to pick up the slack.
“It’s just a mindset. Guys on the bench just got to be that much more ready, knowing that their time is coming,” Prince said. “I think everybody has that mindset, anyway, game to game. Which makes it definitely that much easier for guys to step up or somebody to take on a bigger role, so to say. We’ve got Jaden’s back. We know, get healthy and be back for the playoffs. We just have to do what we have to do to sustain everything we can until then and we’re 100 percent healthy.”
News
TE Tyler Conklin calls it ‘bittersweet’ to leave Vikings to sign with Jets
Tight end Tyler Conklin had a good idea going into free agency that he wasn’t going to return to the Vikings. Nevertheless, that didn’t make his departure any easier.
Conklin said Wednesday he reached a deal to sign with the New York Jets. He said that due to the Vikings’ difficult cap situation they didn’t make a contract offer.
“We were in communication but with just some of the cap stuff, it was just a tough situation,” Conklin said in a phone interview. “I understood that. It just didn’t work out timing wise. It’s going to be bittersweet leaving Minnesota. … I want to thank all the (Vikings) fans… because it’s an amazing experience, a great four years (with the team). Those four years I turned from a boy to a man. It’s going to be hard leaving.”
Conklin last season became just the fifth different tight end in Vikings history to have a 60-catch campaign, snaring 61 balls for 593 yards after taking over as the starter when Irv Smith Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury in the final exhibition game. Smith is expected to return to full strength, which also played a role in the Vikings not retaining Conklin.
Conklin declined to provide any terms of the contract he will sign with the Jets but called it a “good” deal. Salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald had said Conklin was in line to perhaps make in excess of $6 million a year.
“I think I fit in perfect,” Conklin said. “I think I have a good chance to go produce at a high level right away and I think it’s a really good situation and I think as a team we’re going to be heading in the right direction and ready to go surprise some people.”
The Jets will play at Minnesota in 2022, and Conklin said he “can’t wait.” He spoke well of Vikings fans.
“I say thank you to everybody,” he said. “I thank everybody for the support. The best fans in the business. It’s going to be hard (to leave) but I’ll always love Minnesota.”
News
St. Paul Charter Commission adopts new city ward map after breakneck planning month
Residents living west of Como Lake and south of Hoyt Avenue will soon wake up in Ward 5, the political geography represented by St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen, which already encompasses their neighbors east of the lake.
Elsewhere in the city, residents on the south side of Summit Avenue east of Western Avenue — a historically white, affluent community — will find themselves in Ward 1, which is largely anchored by the multi-racial and mixed-income Frogtown and Summit-University neighborhoods.
The St. Paul Charter Commission on Wednesday approved a new ward map, capping a breakneck, month-long redistricting effort that drew last-minute objections from the advocacy organization Common Cause and several community organizers.
Commission Chair Brian Alton acknowledged that 10 years ago, the same process unfolded over the course of months. This time around, key delays in both the U.S. Census and state legislative redistricting truncated the city’s timeline, to the alarm of some vocal community observers.
The commission’s work began around Feb. 18, and public hearings on a series of six map proposals were held both in person and virtually over the past week.
In the end, the charter commission voted nearly unanimously to approve “Option 6,” which keeps the seven existing ward configurations largely intact with some bleeding at the edges, especially for the North End and Como neighborhoods. The city’s 95 voting precincts were reorganized into 87 precincts, and Ward 4 residents in the Como Park area were largely moved to Ward 5.
It remans unconfirmed, but no two sitting city council members appear to have been redistricted into the same ward.
BALANCED WARD POPULATIONS, A MISSED OPPORTUNITY?
Consultants with St. Paul-based Park Street Public said in keeping with U.S. Supreme Court rulings calling for “one man, one vote,” they took pains to balance ward populations, keeping each of the city’s seven political wards within about 83 people of each other, or within two-tenths of 1 percent of about 44,500 residents apiece. They also respected the new state legislative boundaries.
Alton noted that the city council resolution authorizing the redistricting work specifically called out the importance of equal-sized wards as a top priority, followed by compactness, contiguity, physical features, racial and social “communities of interest” and ready access to polling locations of ample size.
ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL
Bruce Corrie, a Concordia University economist and former director of the city’s department of Planning and Economic Development, raised objection in a public hearing before the vote, noting the city was missing a transformational opportunity. “The outdated notion of the ‘least change’ principle is undermining 60 years of progress,” he said.
With an eye toward the city’s racial demographics and in a bit of a last-minute Hail Mary pass on Sunday, the voting rights advocacy organization Common Cause submitted an alternative proposal that calls for more fundamental changes, especially to Ward 1 in the center of the city.
The Common Cause map would stretch Ward 1 from Allianz Field to CHS Field, giving the land-locked central ward a second major sports arena. It would also stretch Ward 2 — already home to a sizable immigrant community on the West Side — deep into Highland Park, to absorb immigrant-heavy housing communities along the southern end of West Seventh Street. That would give Ward 2 the potential for a sizable immigrant voting bloc.
“The Common Cause map is the best for inclusion and shared governance,” said Corrie, noting the map had been endorsed by Professor David Schultz at Hamline University Law School, who has written 30 books on American politics. “It’s neighborhood-centric.”
A LITTLE MORE TIME
Charter Commissioner Debbie Montgomery, a former member of the St. Paul City Council, said she liked how the Common Cause plan prioritized communities of color, but she agreed to vote with the majority and support the consultant’s Map 6 after receiving important concessions last week.
An earlier map would have removed Allianz Field from Ward 1 and placed it within the boundaries of Ward 4, a plan she successfully fought.
“I was able to negotiate that we keep Allianz Field for our economic engine, and Ramsey Hill — Dale to Western — because that’s another economic engine,” Montgomery said.
After speaking in favor of the Common Cause map, Commissioner Bridget Faricy cast the sole dissenting vote against Option 6.
“Can we just get a little more time?” Faricy asked the commission, echoing concerns brought forward by community organizer Danielle Swift.
Consultants Brian McClung and David Heller explained that the city faces a statutory deadline of March 29 to confirm precinct lines, and Ramsey County is waiting on the city to finalize its maps so it can begin its own redistricting process.
News
Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal: No. 2 Como Park 76, Grand Rapids 57
The Como Park girls basketball team was making its second state tournament appearance Wednesday afternoon, and first since 2016. So it was the first experience at this level for the current group of Cougars.
“Not gonna lie, I was nervous. I was sweating a little more than usual,” Cougars senior guard Ronnie Porter said. “But once the game started, it came to me — I was meant to be here, and all the jitters went away just like that.”
And Jada James won that opening tip, directed it right to Porter, who took off for a fast-break layup to put the Cougars up 2-0 just seconds into Como Park’s Class 3A quarterfinal game Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.
That play set the tone for the entire game, as the second-seeded Cougars topped Grand Rapids 76-57 for the program’s first state tournament victory.
“Once she won the jump I was like, ‘OK, they’re ready,’ ” Como Park coach Olonda England said. “It was great to watch them play for the first time in state. … It’s a dream come true to get the first win, and knock all the jitters out. We should be ready for the next round.”
There were many things for the Cougars to adjust to, from a bouncier ball than they were accustomed to the larger court. The latter played out in Como Park’s favor. They ran up and down all game — Como Park’s brand of basketball. England loved the way her group got out in transition and moved without the ball.
“More room, more space to work with,” said Como Park guard Kaylnn Asberry, who scored 17 points. “I love the big court.”
It didn’t help Grand Rapids (25-5). Kristine Hamling said in games up north, the Thunderhawks “are the running team.” She paused.
“But not like that,” she admitted.
It’s an entirely different thing to try to keep up with Como Park’s relentless speed and athleticism. Taryn Hamling scored 20 points to keep Grand Rapids within shouting distance for much of the day, but it wasn’t enough. Hamling said passes that Grand Rapids got away with during the regular season were picked off Wednesday. Como Park (23-6) finished with 13 steals.
James tallied 14 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars, while Shania Nichols added three triples.
“They’re fast, they’re really good. Our transition, we tried to get back a little bit, but when you’ve got two of our defense to their three offense, it’s a little bit harder to stop that,” Hamling said. “No matter how much we worked on it this week, it was a little harder to contain.”
Porter conducted the Como Park show to perfection. She finished with 22 points, five steals and seven assists, the highlight of which was a no-look dime to Ellery Tennison in transition late in the first half for Tennison’s only bucket of the day.
“Yeah,” Porter said with a smile, “that was tough, huh?”
Definitely was. Porter loved that it went to a younger teammate to help get Tennison going.
“If we get the younger girls going, it’s going to be a great tournament,” England said.
Because make no mistake, while the Cougars were happy to start the tournament with a win, adding that notch to their belt, they have their sights set much higher this week.
“Two more (wins). Two more,’” Porter said. “Let’s go.”
The next game — a 2 p.m. Thursday semifinal against third-seeded Totino-Grace — will take place on the Williams Arena floor. That was news to Porter. One of the state’s best players is set to truly take center stage.
“Tomorrow?” Porter said, making that realization. “Ooooooohhh.”
