Two people killed while trapped inside a Granite City mobile home fire
UPDATE: Two people killed while trapped inside a mobile home fire.
GRANITE CITY, IL. – Granite City Police were called to a mobile home fire on W. Chain of Rock Road around 11:40pm last night. It was reported that two people were trapped inside.
A neighbor reported hearing someone yelling, “Help, help! Don’t go in there, it’s dangerous!”
No further information has been reported on the cause of the fire or the status of those trapped victims.
The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the New Season
Spring is in the air, which means it’s time to start making the most of the longer days and warmer weather. Yes, we can finally put away those winter coats, sweaters and boots, but aside from switching up your wardrobe, what better way to welcome in the new season than by mixing up a refreshing cocktail that celebrates all things spring? It’s been a long, cold and grey winter, so let’s bid adieu to hot toddies, mulled wine and espresso martinis until next year, and embrace spring with a fresh and rejuvenating beverage.
While it’s always nice to head out to a favorite cocktail bar or lounge, there’s something special about testing out your own bartending skills right at home, whether you’re preparing a drink solo or mixing up a batch of refreshments for a celebratory fête. Below, see the best spring-ready cocktail recipes to whip up this season.
The League Favorite
Ingredients:
2 oz The Botanist Islay Dry Gin
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
0.25 oz simple Syrup
1 bar spoon apricot preserves
Elderflower tonic water
Lemon wedge and sprig of thyme
Directions:
Add all ingredients, except tonic, to a shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Fine-strain over ice into a highball glass; top with elderflower tonic and garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh sprig of thyme.
Ketel One Green Mary
Ingredients:
1 oz Ketel One Vodka
3.5 oz freshly juiced equal part celery and cucumber
0.5 oz freshly squeezed lime
1 pinch rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and dried chili flakes
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a glass, stir well and add ice. Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.
Peach Flower Power
Ingredients:
3 oz Rosa Regale Sparkling White Wine
1 oz gin
0.5 oz elderflower liqueur
0.5 oz peach puree
1 oz lemon Juice
2 dashes lavender bitters
Directions:
Shake over ice; top off with sparkling white wine. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with lemon twist and edible orchard.
Sipsmith’s Lavender Dreams
Ingredients:
2 oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz lavender syrup
Luxardo cherry
Directions:
Shake ingredients well over ice. Strain over a coupe or martini glass; garnish with a cherry skewer.
Mumm Napa Sparkling Pear
Ingredients:
5 parts Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
1 part pear nectar
0.25 oz lemon juice
1 pear
Recipe:
Place one large ice cube into a glass and add a thin slice of pear as garnish. Pour in Mumm Napa Brut Prestige, pear nectar and lemon juice; stir gently.
Herbal Gin and Tonic
Created by Marshall Minaya at Valerie
Ingredients:
1 oz Empress 1908 Gin
0.5 oz genepy
4 dashes lavender bitters
2 dashes cardamom bitters
Thomas Henry Classic Tonic
2 dehydrated lemon wheels and lavender sprig
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a goblet; garnish with lemon wheels and lavender sprig.
What’s The Tea, Rosarita
Ingredients:
1 oz Patron Silver
1 oz St. Germain
0.75 oz hibiscus tea
0.75 oz beet juice
0.5 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add all ingredients and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
The Meatpacking Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz Martini Fiero
1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Splash of Prosecco
1 slice of grapefruit
Directions:
Mix the Martini Fiero and St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur together in a wine glass with ice. Top with a splash of Prosecco and add a fresh slice of grapefruit.
Bee’s Knees
Ingredients:
2 oz Barr Hill Gin
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
0.75 oz raw honey syrup (mix two parts raw honey and one part warm water until honey dissolves)
Directions:
Combine ingredients in a mixer, add ice and shake. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Tanteo Tequila Lavender Jalapeno Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila
1 oz lavender syrup
0.75 oz fresh lime juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake well and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime or a slice of jalapeño.
Sake Blossom
Ingredients:
2 oz Yes Way Rosé
2 oz Nigori unfiltered sake
0.5 oz cherry liquor
1 oz peach juice
0.5 oz simple syrup
Cherry blossom garnish
Directions:
In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add rosé, sake, cherry liquor, peach juice and simple syrup. Shake well. Strain over a cocktail glass with a large ice cube and garnish with cherry blossom.
Slip of the Tongue
From Off the Record at The Hay-Adams, a Leading Hotel of the World.
Ingredients:
1 part vodka or liquor of choice
2 parts limeade (combine lime juice, cucumber juice, basil water, pineapple juice and honey syrup)
Directions:
Pour vodka and limeade into shaker; shake and serve straight up. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon or a lime wheel.
Pina Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz blanco tequila
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz fresh pineapple juice
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a pineapple slice.
The Jasmine
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bulldog Gin
0.25 oz Campari
0.25 oz Grand Marnier
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
Lemon twist
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice; shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
Brancott Blossom
Ingredients:
4 oz Brancott Estate Flight Song Sauvignon Blanc
3 oz elderflower soda (or elderflower tonic)
0.5 oz squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
Fill highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients into glass; stir.
Aperol Spritz ‘3-2-1’
Ingredients:
2 parts Aperol
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part soda
Orange slice
Directions:
Pour Prosecco into a stemmed balloon glass filled with ice. Add splash of soda. Stir gently and garnish with an orange slice.
Mana Daisy
Ingredients:
2 oz Teremana Blanco
0.75 oz lemon juice
0.75 oz passion fruit syrup
Splash of soda
Directions:
Add lemon juice, passion fruit syrup and Teremana Blanco into shaker. Shake and add a splash of soda directly into the tin before straining. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with edible flower.
Raspberry Tequila Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Cazadores Reposado
1 oz lychee juice
0.25 oz fresh lime juice
5 raspberries
1 pinch kosher salt
2 oz Martini & Rossi Rosé
Directions:
Muddle raspberries in the bottom of a wine glass. Add ice cubes; pour in all remaining ingredients. Top with rosé and then gently stir to combine. Garnish with a lime slice and raspberry.
Deadly police shootout at Bonne Terre Motel 6
BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Bonne Terre Police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K a little before 12:30am this morning.
Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said that when officers approached a room, a male suspect came out and opened fire. Both officers were hit, but were able to return fire, killing the suspect.
One officer who was shot in the leg was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. That officer is 28 years old, and been an officer for 7 years.
The other office was taken to local hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries. That officer was in his early 30’s, and had been on the force for about 5 years.
Cpl. Thompson, “Being a smaller town this is going to hit harder.”
Missouri highway patrol has officially taken over the investigation.
The names of the officers have not yet been reported.
There are no other details about the suspect or the nature of the disturbance call.
Two new Twin Cities eateries claim to be supper clubs. Can they live up to the name?
Like any native of eastern Wisconsin, I grew up eating in supper clubs.
My grandparents, especially, loved to get me dolled up and take me out to their favorite local place — the staff were always shocked when I eschewed the kids’ menu for a filet mignon.
I still love a good old-fashioned supper club, and I’m not alone. A Facebook group I belong to called Wisconsin Supper Club Enthusiasts has more than 60,000 members and is one of the most active groups I have seen on the platform.
Even among fans, the definition of a supper club is up for debate. Most in the Facebook group would tell you that if you’re not served a relish tray when you sit down, it’s not a supper club. Many insist upon soup or salad, bread and potato being included with your entree, which is generally fish, steak or chops. There’s probably a Friday fish fry, and the drink of choice is an old-fashioned. There are usually ice-cream-based after-dinner drinks, too.
Travel Wisconsin estimated in 2016 that there are around 250 supper clubs in Wisconsin, a number that, sadly, probably dropped during the pandemic.
There are a few supper clubs in Minnesota — and a few very recently opened (or about to open) places in the Twin Cities calling themselves supper clubs.
I visited two new establishments in the past month, and though I had two very enjoyable meals, only one of those spots really fits my definition of a supper club. Here’s my two cents on both. Both are hot reservations, so if you want to go, plan ahead.
Mr. Paul’s Supper Club
I should have known that a real throwback “supper club” wasn’t going to happen in Edina.
But still, given the pedigree behind the restaurant — chef Tommy Begnaud (formerly of Coup d’Etat, Town Talk Diner, Butcher and the Boar and many more) is helming the kitchen and barman extraordinaire Nick Kosevich is in charge of the drinks — I was excited to give the menu a try.
First things, first: The atmosphere is decidedly upscale and modern, unlike most of my beloved, well-worn Wisconsin supper clubs. Additionally, Mr. Paul’s does not serve a complimentary relish tray but there is a menu item called “pickles and popovers” that includes vegetables, pickles, olives and, you guessed it, popovers. It’ll cost you $21. We passed.
There are steaks and chops, but none include sides. Potatoes, salads, bread, or anything else are add-ons, so it’s more of a steakhouse model, and a pricey one at that. Still, my naked New York Strip was beefy, salty and cooked absolutely perfectly. I ordered creamed spinach as a side, and was confused by the presentation over a large hunk of bread. Though it was tasty, it was more spinach toast than creamed spinach, and an over-easy egg on the top was probably overkill.
There are lots of Cajun influences, brought north from Begnaud’s Louisiana heritage. We were fans of the boudin balls, which are essentially fried balls of sausage, served with a kicky remoulade. And a seafood etouffee was absolutely loaded with sweet crawfish tails and rock shrimp, and served over perfectly cooked Louisiana rice.
We also liked the creamy, rich, short rib stroganoff. The beef was tender, and there were plenty of earthy mushrooms. A puddle of sweet potato puree added some sweetness, and the pasta was just-right toothsome.
The halibut dish was good, if a little weird. The fish was cooked nicely, and the spicy, creamy sauce was a winner. We liked the addition of mussels to the plate. But a giant hunk of bread in the middle of the dish once again gummed up the works.
Cocktails — including a decidedly upscale old-fashioned — were whimsical and delicious, as expected. Craft drink nerds will be happy here.
Overall, it’s a lovely restaurant. I just wouldn’t call it a supper club.
Mr. Paul’s Supper Club
- Where: 3917 B. Market St., Edina
- Contact: 612-259-8614; mrpaulssupperclub.com
- Prices: Appetizers, $14-$21; entrees, $17 (burger)-$64 (porterhouse); sides, $10; desserts, $10-$12
- Good to know: Free ramp parking, valet available. Noise level is boisterous. Limited gluten-free and vegetarian items.
The Creekside Supper Club
The first thing you see when you get inside the door to this spot, in the former Pepito’s and short-lived El Burrito Mercado on Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, is a vintage cigarette machine. It’s empty, but it conveys a certain something about what you can expect inside.
Indeed, the room has been transformed into just what I expect a north-woods supper club to look like, down to the wood paneling and taxidermied deer heads hanging from the walls.
There’s a giant water feature in the lobby, which has chairs and a padded church pew for those who are waiting for tables. The towering faux rock structure bubbles pleasantly and is adorned with fake ferns and plastic ducks. It is fabulous.
There’s a bar in one of the dining rooms, with vintage Schlitz and Old Style beer signs. There are candles flickering in red jars upon every table.
My husband and I started our meals with some old-fashioneds, a traditional brandy sour version for me and a more refined Maker’s Mark drink for him. They were both perfect. Friends had martinis and whiskey sours and reported that they were well made.
And to my delight, you get a little tray of vegetables with ranch when you sit down. Not quite a full relish tray, but it’s a lovely touch. For $19, you can order a full relish tray, which is much more substantial than the usual Wisconsin version — it includes fried Ellsworth cheese curds, wild game sausage, smoked trout spread, pickled carrots and asparagus and toast. It could be a light meal for two.
As I said before, the supper clubs I frequent offer you a full meal when you order a steak, chop or seafood item, and The Creekside passes this test. You get soup, salad, or cottage cheese, toast, and your choice from a long list of sides, most of which are potatoes prepared in a variety of ways.
There is also a list of entrees that include their own sides, but my dining companions and I were set on the full supper club experience, so we ordered accordingly.
I started with a very typical supper club salad, composed of lettuce, a few other ornamental vegetables, a sprinkling of cheddar and croutons. A few of us started with the tomato bisque, which was a few steps up from Campbell’s, but totally within the realm of what you’d expect here.
My dining companions opted for a very traditional, juicy prime rib, a smoky pork chop that was fancied up with a miso-apple compote (untraditional, but delicious, so we were far from mad) and a fish fry. I had a juicy, grill-kissed ribeye and some au gratin potatoes, made with a sharp Wisconsin cheddar.
My husband was very excited to see perch on the menu, but unfortunately, the fish we got was probably cod, and when we inquired about it, our server still insisted it was perch. It was fresh and crisp, though, as were the fries.
At the end of our meal, we were all quite full, but we couldn’t resist the lure of the ice-cream drink. There are four options on the menu, and we sampled them all. The grasshopper was minty perfection, a brandy Alexander just-right boozy, a golden Cadillac creamy and herbaceous, and my pink squirrel a nutty, rose-colored delight.
All in all, The Creekside more than lived up to my expectations, and frankly felt a little bit like home.
The Creekside Supper Club
- Where: 4820 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis
- Contact: 612-354-3675; creeksidemn.com
- Prices: Appetizers, $9-$19; entrees, $14 (burger)-$39 (ribeye); desserts, $9
- Good to know: Street parking can be tight. Gluten-free options, but this is not a place for vegetarians.
Small Bites are first glances — not intended as definitive reviews — of new or changed restaurants.
