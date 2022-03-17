Video released of Ferguson shooting that injured officers, killed suspect

Share Pin 0 Shares

FERGUSON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released dashcam video of a high-speed chase that led to a deadly shooting in Ferguson earlier this year. One suspect died after exchanging gunfire with police, while two officers were injured.

On Jan. 26, at approximately 12:52 p.m., the department recieved a 911 call about four people wearing ski-masks in a white Toyota 4Runner at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverdale Court in St. Louis.

When officers arrived at the complex, they immediately recognized the Toyota was wanted in connection with a homicide that occured overnight in the city.

Police attempted to stop the Toyota around 1:13 p.m., but the driver fled. He eventually lost control of the SUV, stopping at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.

The suspects exited the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. One of the suspects fired his weapon at officers, wounding two of them.

“I’m shot! I’m shot!” an officer is heard yelling.

Officers shot back and struck the suspect, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. He was identified as 23-year-old Equan Hospon.

The two officers, including Colin Ledbetter, were hospitalized. Ledbetter spent more than a month at Barnes-Jewish Hospital recovering from critical injuries. Family and friends celebrated his return home on Feb. 22. The second officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg.

Two of the three surviving suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting: August Burns, 23, and Clyde Thomas, 35. The third suspect, 23-year-old Johnny Lewis, was arrested more than six weeks later on March 11 in the Las Vegas area.

Burns, Thomas, and Lewis are all charged with resisting arrest. Burns is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The video made public on Wednesday is the third of its kind released under St. Louis County’s new footage policy. The policy orders the department to release any body worn and/or dash camera footage within 45 days of a critical incident involving officers.

“A critical incident is defined as any incident where an officer uses deadly force directed at another person, by firearm discharge or by means other than discharging a firearm, where serious physical injury or death may have occurred,” a statement from the department reads.

Police said they are still investigating and released the video for the sake of transparency.

