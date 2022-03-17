News
Video released of Ferguson shooting that injured officers, killed suspect
FERGUSON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released dashcam video of a high-speed chase that led to a deadly shooting in Ferguson earlier this year. One suspect died after exchanging gunfire with police, while two officers were injured.
On Jan. 26, at approximately 12:52 p.m., the department recieved a 911 call about four people wearing ski-masks in a white Toyota 4Runner at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Riverdale Court in St. Louis.
When officers arrived at the complex, they immediately recognized the Toyota was wanted in connection with a homicide that occured overnight in the city.
Police attempted to stop the Toyota around 1:13 p.m., but the driver fled. He eventually lost control of the SUV, stopping at the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive.
The suspects exited the vehicle and led police on a foot chase. One of the suspects fired his weapon at officers, wounding two of them.
“I’m shot! I’m shot!” an officer is heard yelling.
Officers shot back and struck the suspect, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. He was identified as 23-year-old Equan Hospon.
The two officers, including Colin Ledbetter, were hospitalized. Ledbetter spent more than a month at Barnes-Jewish Hospital recovering from critical injuries. Family and friends celebrated his return home on Feb. 22. The second officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg.
Two of the three surviving suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting: August Burns, 23, and Clyde Thomas, 35. The third suspect, 23-year-old Johnny Lewis, was arrested more than six weeks later on March 11 in the Las Vegas area.
Burns, Thomas, and Lewis are all charged with resisting arrest. Burns is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
The video made public on Wednesday is the third of its kind released under St. Louis County’s new footage policy. The policy orders the department to release any body worn and/or dash camera footage within 45 days of a critical incident involving officers.
“A critical incident is defined as any incident where an officer uses deadly force directed at another person, by firearm discharge or by means other than discharging a firearm, where serious physical injury or death may have occurred,” a statement from the department reads.
Police said they are still investigating and released the video for the sake of transparency.
To watch the full video, visit:
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators voted “overwhelmingly” to ratify a new two-year contract, the union announced Wednesday.
Negotiators reached a deal March 7, just hours before a strike was to begin. The next step is for the school board to approve the contract on April 19.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said last week that the district was able to stay within its financial parameters, but the union has indicated otherwise.
Teachers and school and community service professionals will get a pair of 2 percent raises but not until April 23 and Jan. 1, according to information the union shared with members.
The district also agreed to reduce class-size caps by one student in grades 1-3 and by three to four students in ninth grade, and it will hire six more school psychologists.
All members are getting $3,000 in bonuses, and educational assistants are getting pay increases that average 13.5 percent, the union said.
St. Paul man pleads guilty in straw-purchasing scheme that netted nearly 100 firearms
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in connection with a straw-purchasing scheme that netted nearly 100 firearms.
Geryiell Lamont Walker, 22, and two co-defendants arranged to buy 97 guns for other people, charging them a $100 premium for each firearm, according to a guilty plea filed in federal court.
Walker pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting the making of false statements in the purchase of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 27.
Walker’s co-defendants, 34-year-old Sarah Jean Elwood and 31-year-old Jeffrey Paul Jackson, pleaded guilty in the case in December.
Between May 2020 and May 2021, the trio solicited requests for firearms from people who were not legally permitted to buy one, the charges against them say. Elwood, who had a permit to carry a gun, would then buy the desired firearms from a federally licensed dealer.
As part of each purchase, Elwood was required to fill out a form certifying that she was buying the gun for herself, rather than acting as a straw buyer for someone else.
Eighteen of the 97 guns purchased in the scheme have been found by law enforcement officials at crime scenes, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice. The other 79 have not been recovered.
St. Paul Port Authority releases new rendering, video and name for Hillcrest site: ‘The Heights’
When visiting St. Paul’s East Side, it might behoove you one day to check out The Heights.
The St. Paul Port Authority has chosen a new name for the Hillcrest development, a former 112-acre golf course and country club off Larpenteur and Maryland avenues that could be redeveloped into up to 1,000 housing units and up to 1,000 new jobs.
A committee of East Side residents perused scores of suggestions to choose “The Heights,” which “pays homage to the pride neighbors have in being the highest point in the city,” according to a written statement from the Port Authority.
It also represents a nickname some already have for the area, and “more importantly, it speaks to the heightened opportunities that will stem from redevelopment.”
The Port Authority this week released new renderings based on a proposed master plan, as well as a promotional video narrated by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and City Council Members Nelsie Yang, Jane Prince and other East Side residents and project advocates. The images do not represent final design decisions.
Two neighborhood workgroups will continue to meet through May, and a housing workgroup will launch this summer, followed by an outdoor spaces workgroup this fall.
