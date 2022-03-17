News
Watch: These foreign fighters are joining the battle for Ukraine
Thousands of foreign volunteers — including Americans — are arriving in Ukraine to help defend the country. But an attack on their training camp on Sunday has left some wondering if they’ll ever see the front lines.
Dogtown’s Irish Festival returns this St. Patrick’s Day
ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, March 17, and Dogtown loves to celebrate.
This is the first festival since 2019. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day celebration was canceled just six days before due to the pandemic.
Dogtown United said street closures and parking restrictions ahead of the annual festivities will begin at 6 a.m. About 100 neighborhood floats will meet at 8 a.m., but the Ancient Order of Hibernians’ parade doesn’t start until 11 a.m. The Irish Festival begins at 9 a.m. The festival will have food, drinks, music, and more. The Irish Festival ends at 6 p.m. and then Tamm Avenue businesses close at 8 p.m.
Much of the celebration is anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. The parish kicks off St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with a special mass located at 6401 Wade Avenue. Then there is a special ceremony in the St. James Parish Center to tap the first keg and pour a Guinness Stout as the first beer of the holiday. The band Red Headed Strangers will play live music at the ceremony. The first serving of the St. James’ famous corned beef and cabbage dinners will also be handed out.
Thursday’s festivities are split up into zones. The Irish Cultural Zone, sponsored by Guinness is also anchored through Saint James the Greater Parish. This is at 1360 Tamm Avenue. The Parish Center opens at 8 a.m. with Irish coffees. There will also be corned beef and cabbage dinners served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be entertainment from the Irish Airs and performances from dancers at Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance. St. James will have multiple beverage and food stands open outside before and during the parade. The St. James Bud Light Tent opens at 8 a.m. with a DJ until 4 p.m. All proceeds from the event go to St. James.
The Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area sponsored by Dogtown Pizza is located on Oakland Avenue just east of Tamm near Turtle Playground and the Oakland Playground. There will be displays from STL Made, the Magic House, the World Chess Hall of Fame, the Gaelic Athletic Club, and more. The POWERS Insurance stage is located there too. It will have traditional Irish music and Irish dancing.
The Bud Light NEXT Party Zone is located at Clayton and Tamm. The main festival stage is located at Clayton and Art Hill. It will have live music by Rusty Nail from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All outdoor vending in the entire festival area begins and 9:00 AM and closes promptly by 6:00 PM.
Beads will not be distributed at the parade due to safety concerns from organizers.
Dogtown United is a non-profit led by the community and business leaders, and the Hibernians was launched in 2018.
National Republicans name Tyler Kistner a ‘Young Gun,’ prioritize bid to unseat Angie Craig
Tyler Kistner, a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s 2nd congressional district, was officially named a “National Republican Congressional Committee Young Gun” Wednesday by U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
That means both he and DFL Congresswoman Angie Craig have been targeted by their respective parties as top election priorities in next fall’s campaigns. Craig, then a first-term incumbent, beat Kistner by 2 percentage points in the 2020 election, making it the fifth-closest U.S. House race in the nation.
“This announcement solidifies our race as a top target for Republicans across the country as we work to flip this seat and retire Nancy Pelosi as speaker,” Kistner said in a news release.
The 2nd District is widely considered Minnesota’s most competitive congressional district. This week both The Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato’s Crystal Ball rated the Craig-Kistner race a toss-up, while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it tilts Democratic.
The district takes in a band of suburbs south of the Twin Cities, including Dakota and Scott counties, plus portions of southern Washington and northwestern Rice counties. The redistricting map issued last month by a special five-judge panel added all of rural LeSueur County to the 2nd and shifted Goodhue and Wabasha counties out of the 2nd and into the rural 1st District.
Before running for Congress, Kistner spent 12 years in the Marine Corps. He and his wife, Marie, live in Prior Lake with their daughter Elodie and son Gabriel.
Craig is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who was first elected in 2018 by ousting Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in a rematch of their 2016 race. She lives in Eagan. She and her wife, Cheryl Greene, have four adult sons.
A Covid-19 Lockdown in China’s Commerce Hub is Rattling Global Supply Chains
A sweeping Covid-19 lockdown across China’s busiest cities and ports may cause significant disruption to the global supply chain and affect American consumers—from stocks of best-selling merchandise on Amazon running low to possible delays for new iPhones and iPads.
On March 14, a citywide lockdown hit Shenzhen, a tech and commerce hub on China’s south coast, as the local government worked to contain rising Covid cases and block the virus’s spread from neighboring Hong Kong, where infections had been skyrocketing since late January. Public transportation, schools and non-essential businesses are shut for at least a week. National delivery services have stopped picking up parcels from Shenzhen.
Shenzhen is home to half of all China’s retail exporters, according to the China Cross-Border E-Commerce Association, a trade group that represents 3,000 exporters in Shenzhen. The lockdown has disrupted the production and delivery of countless goods sold on international online marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart, the trade group’s head told Bloomberg. Among companies that have halted operations are the manufacturer of Ekouaer, a best-selling lounge-wear apparel on Amazon, and Tomtop, a popular cellphone accessory brand on Amazon and Walmart, Bloomberg reported.
Shenzhen is also a center for consumer electronics makers, including Apple’s largest supplier, Foxconn. Since March 14, Foxconn has paused operations at two plants in the area. The company said it has relocated some urgent orders to other factories that are not yet subject to pandemic restrictions.
Foxconn’s Shenzhen campus is one of its two mainland China sites that produce 70 percent of the world’s iPhones, according to market research firm IDC and Nikkei Asia.The other iPhone manufacturing site, in Zhengzhou, of Henan Province in central China, is still up and running. But a lockdown or other restrictive measures are possible if Covid-19 cases in the area rise sharply. In recent weeks, Henan Province has been reporting daily new cases in the low double digits.
The worst Covid outbreak since 2020
On March 15, China’s National Health Commission reported 5,100 new cases from 21 provinces and cities, including capital Beijing. Although the number is low compared with other countries, it’s the highest China has seen since the first coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in January 2020. About 80 percent of new cases were reported from the northeastern province of Jilin, which borders North Korea.
It’s still unclear how the latest outbreak started. Official data show that the wave is driven by the Omicron variant, which makes up about 80 percent of new cases, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of March 16, more than 37 million people are in lockdown. Dongguan—a manufacturing hub for apparel, car, shoes and toys near Shenzhen—was placed under a seven-day lockdown starting March 15.
Businesses work to minimize lockdown impact
To address a sudden halt of logistics, Amazon said it’s diverting its China freight to warehouses in parts of southern China that are still open. The trade group in Shenzhen said it’s “actively negotiating” with local authorities to try and get some parcel deliveries resumed soon.
At Foxconn, production partially resumed on March 16, a company spokesperson told CNBC, but only in factories equipped with employee housing. Per lockdown rules, the partial reopening is managed under a “closed loop” process that doesn’t allow employees to leave the campus after work, the Foxconn spokesperson said.
